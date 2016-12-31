Name Description

Chee Chen Tung Mr.Tung Chee Chen serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., since October 1996. Mr. Tung chairs the Executive Committee, the Nomination Committee, the Inside Information Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company and is a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also the chairman or a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Tung graduated from the University of Liverpool, England, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree and acquired a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States. He has been awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for his long and distinguished public services, particularly his dedicated support and notable contributions to the development of the logistics and maritime industries in the past years. Mr. Tung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of U-Ming Marine Transport Corp., a listed company. He was formerly an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, and was a member of the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council. Mr. Tung is the brother of Mr. Tung Chee Hwa who has an interest in a trust which has an indirect interest in Fortune Crest Inc. and Gala Way Company Inc. (substantial shareholders of the Company); the brother-in-law of Professor Roger King (a Non-Executive Director of the Company); and the uncle of Mr. Tung Lieh Cheung Andrew (an Executive Director of the Company) and Mr. Tung Lieh Sing Alan (an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company). Mr. Tung is either a director, or a director of a company which is a corporate director, of certain substantial shareholders of the Company which have disclosure interests in the Company under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Lieh Sing Tung Mr. Tung Lieh Sing is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tung is a member of the Executive Committee, the Compliance Committee, the Inside Information Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company. Mr. Tung has been with the Group in various capacities for twenty four years and is a Director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Tung graduated from Princeton University, Politics Department with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Mr. Tung is a member of the Hong Kong Economic Development Commission, a board member of Hong Kong Maritime Museum Limited, an executive committee member of the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (Intercargo), a member of the Maritime Leasing Working Group under the New Business Committee of Financial Services Development Council, a director of The Steamship Mutual Underwriting Association Limited, and a non-executive director of both The Steamship Mutual Underwriting Association (Bermuda) Limited and The Steamship Mutual Underwriting Association (Reinsurance) Limited. He did not hold directorships in any other public companies listed in Hong Kong and overseas in the last three years. Mr. Tung is the son of Mr. Tung Chee Hwa who has an interest in a trust which has an indirect interest in Fortune Crest Inc. and Gala Way Company Inc. (substantial shareholders of the Company), and is the brother of Mr. Tung Lieh Cheung Andrew (an Executive Director of the Company). He is the nephew of Mr. Tung Chee Chen (the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company) who has an interest in a trust which has an indirect interest in Fortune Crest Inc. and Gala Way Company Inc. (substantial shareholders of the Company), and Professor Roger King (a Non-Executive Director of the Company).

Kenny Ye Mr. Kenny Ye is Chief Executive Officer of OOCL Logistics and a member of the OOCL Executive Committee of the Company., since 1st November, 2015. He holds a Diploma of Accounting in Lixin Accounting Institute and a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University. Mr. Ye joined the Group in 1994 and has served the Group in various capacities for 22 years. Since he was transferred from OOCL Shanghai to OOCL Hong Kong in 2004, he has served as a Director of Asia-Europe Trade, a Director of Intra-Asia Trade and the Chief Operating Officer of OOCL Logistics.

Steve Siu Mr. Steve Siu serves as Chief Information Officer and Director of OOCL at Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., since November 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from the University of Essex, UK and a Master of Business Administration jointly organised by the Northwestern University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Siu joined the Group in 1987 and has served the Group in various capacities for 29 years.

Chee Fun Lee Ms. Lee (Lammy) Chee Fun is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Group Legal Advisor- OOCL of the Company., since February 1997. She was appointed a Director of OOCL and a member of the OOCL Executive Committee since April 2011. Ms. Lee holds a Bachelor of Laws from Queen Mary College, University of London, a Barrister and member of Lincoln’s Inn and admitted as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya. Ms. Lee joined the Group in 1988 and has served the Group in various capacities for 28 years.

Lieh Cheung Tung Mr. Tung (Andrew) Lieh Cheung serves as Executive Director of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., since 2nd November 2011. He has been a Director and a member of the Executive Committee of Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL”), a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company, since March 2006, and the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director of OOCLL since 1st July 2012. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Between 1993 and 1998, he has served the Group in various capacities including Director of Reefer Trade of OOCLL. The last position Mr. Tung held in Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited prior to joining OOCLL in 2006 was the Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Tung holds a Bachelor degree from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University in the USA. Mr. Tung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (a company listed in Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. He is currently a member of the Executive Committee of Hong Kong Shipowners Association, a member of the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council, a member of the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board and Chairman of the Maritime and Port Development Committee, and was the Vice-Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce Commission for Transport & Logistics. Mr. Tung is the son of Mr. Tung Chee Hwa who has an interest in a trust which has an indirect interest in Fortune Crest Inc. and Gala Way Company Inc. (substantial shareholders of the Company), and is the brother of Mr. Tung Lieh Sing Alan (an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company). He is the nephew of Mr. Tung Chee Chen (the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company) who has an interest in a trust which has an indirect interest in Fortune Crest Inc. and Gala Way Company Inc. (substantial shareholders of the Company), and Professor Roger King (a Non-Executive Director of the Company).

Michael Fitzgerald Mr. Michael Fitzgerald is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was appointed a member of the OOCL Executive Committee in December 2014. Mr. Fitzgerald holds the degrees of BA and MA from the University of Oxford, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Fitzgerald started his career at KPMG in London in August 1995, and having qualified as a Chartered Accountant, moved to the Structured Finance division of Sociètè Gènèrale in January 1999, where he enjoyed an almost 16-year career, holding various posts in London, Hong Kong and Paris.

Raymond Fung Mr. Raymond Fung is Director of Intra-Asia Trade of the Company., since August 2014 and was appointed a member of the OOCL Executive Committee since 1st November, 2015. He was appointed a member of the OOCL Executive Committee since November 2015. Mr. Fung holds a Bachelor of Business Administration General Business Management from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Fung joined the Group in 1983 and has served the Group in various capacities for 33 years, including serving as General Manager of Operations, Managing Director of OOCL (UAE), Director of Australia Trade, General Manager of Corporate Methods and Tools.

Teddy Fung Mr. Teddy Fung is Director of Corporate Operation of the Company., since September 2013. He was appointed a member of the OOCL Executive Committee since November 2015. Mr. Fung holds a Bachelor of Social Science in Economics and a Master of Arts in Transport Studies from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Fung joined the Group in 1994 and has served the Group in various capacities for 22 years, including serving as General Manager of OOCL South China sub-region, Director of Reefer Trade, Managing Director of OOCL Hong Kong Branch.

Stephen Ng Mr. Stephen Ng is Director - Trades, Director - OOCL of the Company., since July 2012, He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Ng joined the Group in 1987 and has served the Group in various capacities for 29 years. Before being transferred back to Hong Kong in 2010, he worked in California for seven years as Head of Trans-Pacific Trade. He is also the official spokesperson for OOCL.

Erxin Yao Mr. Erxin Yao is Director - Corporate Planning and Corporation Administration of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Toronto/Fudan University joint program and a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University. Mr. Yao joined the Group in 1993 and has served the Group in various capacities for 23 years, including serving as Executive Vice-President and Head of Corporate Services of OOCL Logistics in Hong Kong, Managing Director of Orient Overseas Container Line (China) Co., Ltd. and OOCL Logistics (China) Limited based in Shanghai and President of OOCL (USA) Inc.

Roger King Prof. King Roger serves as Non- Executive Director of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., since March 2000. He is a member of the Finance Committee, the Share Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company. He was a Director of Orient Overseas (Holdings) Limited (“OOHL”) from 1983 to 1992 and the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of OOHL from 1985 to 1987. Professor King is a graduate of the University of Michigan, BSEE; New York University, MSEE; Harvard Business School, AMP; and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (“HKUST”), PhD in Finance. He is the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Latvia in Hong Kong, and an Adjunct Professor of Finance, Director of Tanoto Center for Asian Family Business and Entrepreneurship Studies and Director of Thompson Center for Business Case Studies at HKUST. Professor King was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), a member of the Supervisory Board of both TNT Express N.V. and TNT N.V. (both are listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange), Chairman and founder of System-Pro Computers Limited, one of the largest personal computer reseller in Hong Kong, Chairman of Pacific Coffee Limited and a member of the Standing Committee of Zhejiang Province People’s Political Consultative Conference. He also worked in computer research and management consultancy at Bell Telephone Laboratories. Professor King is the brother-in-law of Mr. Tung Chee Hwa who has an interest in a trust which has an indirect interest in Fortune Crest Inc. and Gala Way Company Inc. (substantial shareholders of the Company), and Mr. Tung Chee Chen (the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company) who has an interest in a trust which has an indirect interest in Fortune Crest Inc. and Gala Way Company Inc. (substantial shareholders of the Company), and the uncle of Mr. Tung Lieh Cheung Andrew (an Executive Director of the Company) and Mr. Tung Lieh Sing Alan (an Executive Direc

Wai Sun Cheng Mr. Cheng (Edward) Wai Sun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., since 19th March 2009. He serves as a member on the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Cheng graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics, and Oxford University with a Bachelor’s degree in Jurisprudence and a Master’s degree. He was qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales as well as in Hong Kong. He is a Justice of the Peace and has been awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”). Mr. Cheng is an Executive Director, Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman of Wing Tai Properties Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong and also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission with effect from 1st January 2017. Mr. Cheng was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Television Broadcasts Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Cheng has many years of public service experience in urban renewal, housing, finance, corruption prevention, technology and education. He is a member of the board of The Airport Authority Hong Kong and a member of the Commission on Strategic Development of the Government of the HKSAR. Mr. Cheng was a member and the Chairman of the University Grants Committee, the Chairman of the Urban Renewal Authority and member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption. He has also previously served on the Government of the HKSAR’s Steering Committee on Innovation & Technology, the Council of the Education University of Hong Kong (formerly known as the Hong Kong Institute of Education), the Council of the City University of Hong Kong, the Council of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Yiu Wah Chow Mr. Chow (Philip) Yiu Wah is Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., since 2nd January 2015. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee, the Finance Committee, the Share Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company. He was an Executive Director of the Company from 1st December 2003 to 30th June 2012, a Non-Executive Director of the Company from 1st July 2012 to 1st January 2015 and a consultant of the Company from 1st July 2012 to 31st December 2014. Mr. Chow holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Physics from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He did not hold directorships in any other public companies listed in Hong Kong and overseas in the last three years.

King Man Kwok Mr. Kwok King Man Clement is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 2nd July 2015. Mr. Kwok holds a bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Kwok is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. His career began with Price Waterhouse and Barclays de Zoete Wedd in the United Kingdom, following which he returned to Hong Kong in 1986 to work with Schroders Asia where he was appointed as Head of Corporate Finance in 1991. From 1996 to 2002, Mr. Kwok served as Finance Director of MTR Corporation. Mr. Kwok is a former Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Pacific Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Management Association, a Council Member of the World Travel & Tourism Council, a Board Member of the Faculty of Business and Economics of The University of Hong Kong and an Honorary Adviser to the Financial Reporting Council. Over his long career in Hong Kong, he has served on the Stock Exchange Listing Committee, the Takeovers and Mergers Panel, the Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal, the Hang Seng Index Advisory Committee and the Harbourfront Commission, as well as the Interpretations Committee of the International Accounting Standards Board in London.

Simon Murray Mr. Simon Murray, CBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., since 1992. He was a Non-Executive Director of Orient Overseas (Holdings) Limited from 1989 until 1992. He serves as a member on the Audit Committee of the Company. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of General Enterprise Management Services Limited, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited, Wing Tai Properties Limited (formerly known as USI Holdings Limited) and IRC Limited; and a Non-Executive Director of China LNG Group Limited and Greenheart Group Limited, all of which are companies listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Murray is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Spring Asset Management Limited, manager of Spring Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed in Hong Kong; and a Non-Executive Director of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, a company listed in Switzerland. Mr. Murray was formerly an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, a company previously listed in Hong Kong until withdrawal of its listing on 18th March 2015; an Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong; and the Vice Chairman and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Essar Energy Plc, a company listed in the United Kingdom; and the Chairman and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., a company listed in the United Kingdom. Mr. Murray is a member of the Former Directors Committee of The Community Chest of Hong Kong and has been involved in a number of other charitable organisations, including Save The Children Fund and The China Coast Community Association.