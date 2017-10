Name Description

Guangde Han Mr. Han Guangde has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited since June 29, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Guangzhou-based shipbuilding company. He served as Deputy General Manager in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Industrial Engineering Management in 2002.

Liping Chen Mr. Chen Liping has been serving General Manager and Executive Director in CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited since August 10, 2016. He used to be Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Accounting Officer in another Guangzhou-based shipyard company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Lichao Jin Mr. Jin Lichao has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited since October 27, 2011. He served as Assistant General Manager in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Transportation Management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China in 2003.

Li Yang Mr. Yang Li has been serving as Executive Director in Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited since June 24, 2013. He served as Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Lihua De Ms. De Lihua is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economic Law.

Zhengping Fu Mr. Fu Zhengping has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited since May 19, 2009. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Beijing Normal University, China in January 2002. He is Professor in Sun Yat-sen University, China.