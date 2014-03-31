Name Description

Bun Chak Poon Mr. Poon Bun Chak is Executive Chairman of the Board of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Texwinca Holdings Ltd effective June 17, 2013. He overseeing the planning and development of the Group. He founded the Group in 1975 and has more than 42 years’ experience in the textile field.

Kit Chung Ting Mr. Ting Kit Chung is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on June 17, 2013. He is a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for the general administration and financial management of the Group. He joined the Group in 1991 and has more than 10 years’ banking experience. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Hong Kong.

Chi Hon Chan Mr. Chan Chi Hon is Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1997 and is the Group’s financial controller and company secretary. Mr. Chan holds a Master’s degree in commerce from The University of New South Wales, Australia, and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a certified practising accountant of the CPA Australia. He has more than 27 years’ experience in auditing and accounting.

Ho Tak Poon Mr. Poon Ho Tak is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) as a management trainee in 2003 after his studies at The University of New South Wales, Australia. In November 2009 and January 2016, he was promoted as the deputy general manager and the general manager of the Group overseeing the overall general management of the textile business, respectively

Min Chan Mr. Chan Min is Director - Retail Operations of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He holds a Master’s degree in business administration from the Northwestern University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a member of the British Computer Society. Prior to joining the Group in 1996, Mr. Chan had over 15 years’ experience in retail operations and MIS management.

Wai Lun Fung Mr. Fung Wai Lun is Director - Retail Operations of Texwinca Holdings Limited. Before joining the Group in 1996, Mr. Fung had more than 20 years’ experience in the retailing industry.

Tung Yiu Wong Mr. Wong Tung Yiu is General Manager and Director of Nice Dyeing Factory Limited, a subsidiary of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He engaged in the sale of finished knitted fabric and dyed yarn. He joined the Group in 1994 and has more than 40 years’ experience in the textile industry.

Son Yiu Au Mr. Au Son Yiu is Independent Non Executive Director of Texwinca Holdings Limited since July 1995. He has experience in the securities industry. He is a director of The Association of Former Council Members of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), a consultant to Dao Heng Securities Limited (1989–2008) and a member of the Election Committee for the financial services subsector election for the 1998 Legislative Council. He is also an independent non-executive director for several public companies listed on the Stock Exchange. In addition, he is a former deputy chairman of The Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (1992–1994) and a former council member of the Stock Exchange (1988–1994). He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in July 1995.

Shu Wing Cheng Mr. Cheng Shu Wing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Texwinca Holdings Limited since July 1992. He is a director of Techluxe Investments Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking and securities industries in Hong Kong. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in July 1992.