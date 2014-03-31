Texwinca Holdings Ltd (0321.HK)
0321.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bun Chak Poon
|65
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kit Chung Ting
|58
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Chi Hon Chan
|51
|Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary
|
Ho Tak Poon
|40
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Min Chan
|59
|Director - Retail Operations
|
Wai Lun Fung
|57
|Director - Retail Operations
|
Tung Yiu Wong
|59
|General Manager and Director of Nice Dyeing Factory Limited
|
Son Yiu Au
|68
|1995
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Shu Wing Cheng
|64
|1992
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Chung Nin Law
|56
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bun Chak Poon
|Mr. Poon Bun Chak is Executive Chairman of the Board of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Texwinca Holdings Ltd effective June 17, 2013. He overseeing the planning and development of the Group. He founded the Group in 1975 and has more than 42 years’ experience in the textile field.
|
Kit Chung Ting
|Mr. Ting Kit Chung is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on June 17, 2013. He is a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for the general administration and financial management of the Group. He joined the Group in 1991 and has more than 10 years’ banking experience. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Hong Kong.
|
Chi Hon Chan
|Mr. Chan Chi Hon is Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1997 and is the Group’s financial controller and company secretary. Mr. Chan holds a Master’s degree in commerce from The University of New South Wales, Australia, and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a certified practising accountant of the CPA Australia. He has more than 27 years’ experience in auditing and accounting.
|
Ho Tak Poon
|Mr. Poon Ho Tak is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) as a management trainee in 2003 after his studies at The University of New South Wales, Australia. In November 2009 and January 2016, he was promoted as the deputy general manager and the general manager of the Group overseeing the overall general management of the textile business, respectively
|
Min Chan
|Mr. Chan Min is Director - Retail Operations of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He holds a Master’s degree in business administration from the Northwestern University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a member of the British Computer Society. Prior to joining the Group in 1996, Mr. Chan had over 15 years’ experience in retail operations and MIS management.
|
Wai Lun Fung
|Mr. Fung Wai Lun is Director - Retail Operations of Texwinca Holdings Limited. Before joining the Group in 1996, Mr. Fung had more than 20 years’ experience in the retailing industry.
|
Tung Yiu Wong
|Mr. Wong Tung Yiu is General Manager and Director of Nice Dyeing Factory Limited, a subsidiary of Texwinca Holdings Limited. He engaged in the sale of finished knitted fabric and dyed yarn. He joined the Group in 1994 and has more than 40 years’ experience in the textile industry.
|
Son Yiu Au
|Mr. Au Son Yiu is Independent Non Executive Director of Texwinca Holdings Limited since July 1995. He has experience in the securities industry. He is a director of The Association of Former Council Members of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), a consultant to Dao Heng Securities Limited (1989–2008) and a member of the Election Committee for the financial services subsector election for the 1998 Legislative Council. He is also an independent non-executive director for several public companies listed on the Stock Exchange. In addition, he is a former deputy chairman of The Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (1992–1994) and a former council member of the Stock Exchange (1988–1994). He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in July 1995.
|
Shu Wing Cheng
|Mr. Cheng Shu Wing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Texwinca Holdings Limited since July 1992. He is a director of Techluxe Investments Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking and securities industries in Hong Kong. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in July 1992.
|
Chung Nin Law
|Mr. Law Chung Nin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Texwinca Holdings Limited with effect from 1 April 2011. He has been the General Manager (Hong Kong and Investor Relations) of Samling Global Limited since 2009. He has worked for several international accounting and financial institutions. Besides, he possesses experience in auditing, corporate finance and private equity. Mr. Law graduated from University of Toronto in 1980 with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce. He has been a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, Canada (formerly known as Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants) since 1983. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in April 2011.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bun Chak Poon
|32,979,000
|
Kit Chung Ting
|16,465,000
|
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Bun Chak Poon
|0
|0
|
Kit Chung Ting
|0
|0
|
Chi Hon Chan
|0
|0
|
Ho Tak Poon
|0
|0
|
Min Chan
|0
|0
|
Wai Lun Fung
|0
|0
|
Tung Yiu Wong
|0
|0
|
Son Yiu Au
|0
|0
|
Shu Wing Cheng
|0
|0
|
Chung Nin Law
|0
|0