Ing-Chou Wei Mr. Wei Ing-Chou serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. Mr. Wei Ying-Chiao, joined the Group in 1991 and is responsible for the supervision and the management of the Group as well as the formulation of the overall strategy of the Group. He has over 30 years’ experience in factory construction, production management and research in relation to food production. In September 2010, Mr. Wei Ing-chou, was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Waseda University of Japan in recognition of his outstanding contributions in areas such as business operations and corporate social responsibility over the years.

Chun-Hsien Wei Mr. Chun-Hsien Wei serves as Chief Executive Officer of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. Mr. Wei was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Group on 1 January 2015. Prior to that Mr. Wei was appointed CEO of Food Business of the Group on 1 January 2013. Prior to joining the Group, he was a senior advisor of CVC Capital Asia Pacific. From 2009 to 2011, he was the Executive Board Member and the President of the Asian region of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Group. From 2003 to 2009, he served as the Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific region of Avon Products Inc., where he was responsible for the operations in 10 markets, including Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Philippines and India. Before that, Mr. Wei spent 19 years at Procter & Gamble where he rose to become the Vice President and General Manager of Great China, overseeing the company’s health and beauty care business in that region. Mr. Wei established P&G Pantene PRO-V and SK brands with global turnover in multibillion-dollar, and established Taiwan’s success as global success models. Mr. Wei holds a B.S.E.E from National Taiwan University and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in USA.

Junichiro Ida Mr. Junichiro Ida serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp since November 15, 2013. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Group in May 2002, is the President of Sanyo Foods Co., Ltd. After graduating from Rikkyo University in 1985, he joined Fuji Bank and worked there for six years. In 1992, he joined Sanyo Foods Co., Ltd.

KuoWei Liu Mr. KuoWei Liu serves as Chief Financial Officer of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. He joined the Group in 2006, has been the Manager, Assistant Vice President and Vice President of Finance and Accounting Department. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Assistant Manager of Finance Department, General Manager’s Office of Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering of Taiwan National Cheng Kung University, Master of Computer Science of Imperial College, University of London and an M.B.A. from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. During his study in Wharton School, he was awarded the Fulbright Scholarship, Mr. Felix Chang’s Memorial Scholarship, Dr. CF Koo’s Scholarship, Wharton MBA Graduate Grant and First Year Honor. Recently, he was invited to be State Alumni by Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Department of State of USA.

George Huang Mr. George Huang serves as Executive President of the Group’s Beverage Business of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp., since January 2005. He joined the Group in June 2001 as Head of Sales Department of the Group’s Instant Noodle Business, General Manager of Hangzhou Tingjin Food Co., Ltd. in April 2002 and was the President of the Group’s Beverage Business in January 2005. Mr. Huang graduated from Tourism Department of Chinese Culture University in Taiwan. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for a British Trading Company TAIT CO. and was the Sales Director of Swire Coca-Cola, Taiwan. Mr. Huang is particularly familiar in sales & marketing and business strategy, familiar with the China market. And especially skilled in figure sense, detailed management and strong executive force.

Alex Lin Mr. Alex Lin serves as Executive President of the Group’s Instant Noodle Business of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., since 2011. He holds a BBA from Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan. Mr. Lin joined the Group in October 2000 and served as Vice President of planning department of beverage business, General Manager of Guangzhou Tingjin, Guangzhou Tingyi, Tianjin Tingyi and Hangzhou Tingjin. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lin served for Boshang Market Research Company, Nanchow Chemical Industrial Company and its related company Lucky Royal Co., Ltd., which he worked as head of planning and business and logistics management for lotion daily necessities, industrial oils, edible oils and fats, crackers and candies, room temperature and refrigerated drinks and popsicles departments. He worked in Wei Chuan Foods Corporation for 19 years as General Manager of room temperature drink department and dried food department. Mr. Lin has over 35 years extensive management experience in sales and marketing.

Vincent Liu Mr. Vincent Liu serves as President of the Pepsi Beverage Business , a subsidiary of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. He was appointed as the President of the Pepsi Beverage Business in December 2014. He joined the Group in 2000 and has served as General Manager or Regional General Manager of Chong Qing Tingyi, Chong Qing Tingjin, Wuhan Tingjin and Hangzhou Tingjin. Prior to joining the group, he has worked for British Trading Company TAIT CO. Mr.Liu is particularly familiar management in sales and marketing, and has over 20 years extensive experience.

Walt Wu Mr. Walt Wu serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. He graduated from the Institute of Human Resource Management, National San Yat Sen University (Taiwan). Mr. Wu joined the Group in November 2005 as the Senior Assistant Vice President and Senior Vice President of Beverages Business. He was the Chief of Staff of CEO office in September 2014 and in November 2014 was appointed as the Chief of Human Resources. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in Twinhead International Corp. as an Assistant Manager of Human Resources, Tsrc Corporation and The Home World Group as an Vice President of Human Resources. Mr. Wu has 25 years of experience in human resources management, with expertise in strategic human resource management, human development, and strive to create the Group’s succession echelon talent, to promote organizational change and maximize human resources benefits.

Bob Chen Mr. Bob Chen serves as Executive Vice President of Group’s Instant Food Business of the Company. Mr. Chen holds a BBA from Fu Jen Catholic University and an EMBA from National Taiwan University. He joined the Group in August 2014. Mr. Chen has an intensive experience of more than 30 years in the field of marketing and strategic management. He worked for NamChow Chemical Industrial Co., Modern Home Products (a JV of P&G and NamChow), P&G Singapore/Malaysia, P&G Taiwan, Great Wall Co., Hwa Wei & Grey Advertising Agency (a subsidiary of WPP group), Nirvana Brand Consulting Group and DaChan Foods (Asia) Limited.

Chin-Tang Lin Mr. Lin Chin-Tang is Executive Director of the Company. He is the senior executive assistant to the Chairman and the director of Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Co., Ltd. He joined the group in October 1995 as the Vice President of the Hangzhou Comely Foods International. Prior to his current appointment, he was the General Manager of Hangzhou Tingyi International Food Co., Ltd., General Manager of Hangzhou Tingjin International Food Co., Ltd., President of the beverage business, the Group’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Manager of the Accounting Department of Nestle Taiwan Group, Director of Management Department and Chief Accountant for General Food, Taiwan and Guangzhou. Mr. Lin graduated from Soochow University in Taiwan in 1972, majoring in accounting. Mr. Lin received an EMBA degree from Taiwan University and Fudan University in 2017.

Teruo Nagano Mr. Teruo Nagano serves as Executive Director of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp since September 19, 2013. Mr. Nagano has been employed by Sanyo Foods Co., Ltd. (“Sanyo Foods”) since February 2000 and joined the Company in March 2000 as the Senior Advisor to the office of the Chief Financial Officer. In July 2007 he returned to Sanyo Foods as the Deputy General Manager of the Oversea Division and then joined the Company again in November 2010 as the Senior Advisor to the office of the Chief Financial Officer. He is currently Consultant of Sanyo Foods. After graduating from Hitotsubashi University of Economics in 1972, he worked in Fuji Bank for over 29 years. He has substantial working experience in the financial industry and has comprehensive knowledge of the international financial markets.

Koji Shinohara Mr. Koji Shinohara serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 28 May 2015. Mr. Shinohara joined Sanyo Foods Co., Ltd. in August 2014 as the executive director and Head of Marketing. After graduating from Keio University of Economics in 1990, he worked in Coca-Cola (Japan) for brand marketing, sales and business management. In 2007, he was the Vice President of brand marketing of Coca-Cola (Japan). In 2008, he was the Global Senior Director of ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and RTD tea section of Coca-Cola Atlanta headquarter. In 2010, Mr. Shinohara was the Senior Vice President of brand marketing of Coca-Cola (Japan). He has more than 20 years working experience in the brand marketing industry.

Hong-Ming Wei Mr. Wei Hong-Ming serves as Executive Director of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., with effect from 4 February 2015. Mr. Wei joined the Group as project manager of the CEO’s office in 2006. Mr. Wei holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from King’s College, the University of London, a Master of Science degree in Mathematics from Brunel University in the UK, and a Master of Science degree in Management from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University in the USA. Mr. Wei is the son of Mr. Wei Ing-Chou, the Chairman of the Group.

Richard Chen Mr. Richard Chen serves as Chief R&D Officer of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. He joined the Group in February 2013. He graduated from the Chemical Engineering Department, National Taiwan University. Prior to joining the Group, he had 25 years of global R&D experience in Procter & Gamble. Mr. Chen is trilingual and worked in Taiwan, US, Japan and China for leading Consumer Product Innovation and R&D Capability Building.

Wilson Wu Mr. Wilson Wu serves as Chief Auditor of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. He joined the Group in May 1994 and is the Chief Auditor. He graduated from the Management Science Institute, Tam Kang University in Taiwan in 1983, majoring in accounting, taxation and financial management.

Jammy Xu Mr. Jammy Xu serves as Chief of Staff of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. He joined the Group in March 1997. Mr. Xu used to be the executive of IT Department and SM&A Department. He graduated from Applied Mathematics Department of Chinese Culture University in Taiwan. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for Rongdian Company, Qiaoju Trading Company, Nanchow Chemical Industrial Company. Mr Xu is familiar with IT business, good at communication and coordination. And skilled in organization and management.

Pui-Sum Ip Mr. Ip Pui-Sum serves as Company Secretary of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. He is graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic with a Higher Diploma in Accountancy in 1982. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (United Kingdom) and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the ordinary member of Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He also obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration in 1996. Mr. Ip has over 20 years of experience in public accounting and company secretarial practices. He is also a certified public accountant (practising) in Hong Kong. He joined the Group in September 1995.

Hiromu Fukada Mr. Hiromu Fukada serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. He has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Group since 3 January 2012. After graduation from University of Tokyo, he went to University of Oxford, and specialized in politics and economics. He held important positions in Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1951. He had worked as counselor of America Bureau, ambassador in OECD, Singapore and Australia, and director of Economic Affairs Bureau. Mr. Fukada has been the Auditor of Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd. since 2006.

Shin-Chun Hsu Mr. Hsu Shin-Chun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. He was appointed as an Independent Nonexecutive Director of the Group in October 1999. He received a bachelor degree in Business Administration and EMBA degree from National Taiwan University in 1979 and 2006 respectively. He has more than 17 years working experience in the financial industry and has comprehensive knowledge in securities investments, corporate finance and financial engineering. He is also a Certified Financial Analyst in Taiwan.