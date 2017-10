Name Description

Yi Ding Mr. Ding Yi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited since August 9, 2013. He was Deputy General Manager and Assistant to General Manager in the Company. He is also serving as General Manager in another company. He holds a Ph.D.

Haifan Qian Mr. Qian Haifan has been serving as General Manager and Director in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited since August 31, 2011. He used to be Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company.

Haichao Gao Mr. Gao Haichao has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited since February 17, 2013. He was Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company, as well as Assistant General Manager in Magang (Group) Holding Co., Ltd.

Kecong Lu Mr. Lu Kecong has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited since July 2011. He was General Manager in a trading company.

Tianbao Ren Mr. Ren Tianbao has been serving as Director in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited. He was Deputy General Manager and Director in a Hefei-based iron and steel company.

Shihuai Su Mr. Su Shihuai has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited since February 5, 2013. He also serves as Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in Magang (Group) Holding Co., Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in the Company.

Fangrui Liu Mr. Liu Fangrui has been serving as Independent Director in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited since October 25, 2012. He is also serving as for an Anhui-based law firm.

Tongzhou Qin Mr. Qin Tongzhou has been serving as Independent Director in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited since August 31, 2011. He is also serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Fire & Security Group Inc and Deputy General Manager in Sureland industrial Fire Safety Limited. He is a Certified Public Accountant.