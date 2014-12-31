Name Description

Guoming Nie Mr. Nie Guoming serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Pax Global Technology Ltd since December 1, 2010. He is responsible for the overall management and strategic development of the Group. Mr. Nie has over 19 years of experience in the card payment industry. He joined Pax Technology Limited (“Pax Technology”) since its founding on 20 March 2000. He was the vice president of Pax Technology from 20 March 2000 to 1 January 2001 and the president of Pax Technology from 2 January 2001 to 14 June 2010. He was appointed as the chairman of Pax Technology on 14 June 2010. Mr. Nie previously worked as an engineer in the Information Technology Department of the Headquarters of China Merchants Bank in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Nie graduated from Tsinghua University in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in Radio Electronics and obtained a master’s degree in Radio Electronics Engineering from Southeast University in 1991.

Jie Lu Mr. Lu Jie serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pax Global Technology Ltd since May 23, 2013. He is the president of Pax Computer Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Pax Technology (Shenzhen)”). He joined the Group in August 2001 and is responsible for managing all the business development, sales and marketing functions of the Group in the PRC. Mr. Lu has over 14 years of experience in sales and marketing in the electronic payment industry and served a number of management positions and executive role at Beijing Order Computer Company (“Beijing Order”), a system integration company, from 1998 to 2001, including general manager of insurance department, general manager of marketing department and vice president of the company. He had also worked as an engineer of the Ministry of Geology and Mineral Resources of the PRC and the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences from 1986 to 1994 and from 1994 to 1995 respectively. Mr. Lu holds a bachelor’s degree from Chengdu Geology Institute. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2010. He was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Company on 23 May 2013.

Shi Yeung Cheung Mr. Shi Yeung Cheung is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Cheung has over 10 years of financial and accounting related experience. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheung worked for an international public accountancy firm and was involved in a number of audit and assurance, capital market transaction and advisory projects advising corporate clients including listed companies and conglomerates worldwide. He graduated from of The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wenjin Li Mr. Li Wenjin serves as Executive Director of Pax Global Technology Ltd since February 24, 2010. He is responsible for risk management and treasury management. He is also responsible for overseeing operations of Pax Technology of which he has been a director since 5 April 2000. Mr. Li has over 23 years of experience in investment and administrative affairs. Mr. Li was the director of Hi Sun Information Technology Services Limited (“HSITSL”) from 1 August 1997 to 3 May 2005. HSITSL was a Hong Kong company, which was a representative and purchasing office engaging in general trading and provision of consultancy services. HSITSL provided consultancy services to Pax Technology from 2002 to 2003. Mr. Li is also the managing director of Hi Sun Limited since 16 August 1999 and an executive director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (“Hi Sun”), a substantial shareholder of the Company, since 7 June 2001. He has also been appointed as an executive director of both Hi Sun Limited and Hi Sun and certain of their subsidiaries. Prior to joining Hi Sun Limited in 1999, he worked for several companies in the PRC and Hong Kong, including Beijing Order from 1994 to 1995 where he was responsible for investment and administrative affairs. Mr. Li obtained a master’s degree in law from the Peking University in 1989. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 24 February 2010.

Shaowen Luo Mr. Luo Shaowen serves as Executive Vice President of Pax Technology (Shenzhen), subsidiary of Pax Global Technology Ltd. He is responsible for the procurement and supplies activities, and oversees the finance of the operations in Shenzhen. Mr. Luo graduated from Wuhan University with a bachelor’s degree in economic management. Mr. Luo has over 18 years of experience in the card payment industry and over 13 years of experience in financial administration and supply chain management. He joined Pax Technology (Shenzhen) in December 2004 as the chief financial officer. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Luo served various management positions including general manager of the Zhuhai Branch of Beijing Order.

Yiu Kwong Chan Mr. Chan Yiu Kwong is Joint Company Secretary of Pax Global Technology Ltd. From June 2004 to July 2006, Mr. Chan served as Independent Non-Executive director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (previously known as “Shang Hua Holdings Limited”), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From March 2001 to December 2007, Mr. Chan served as an executive director of Hi Sun. Mr. Chan is the company secretary of Hi Sun and an independent non-executive director of A8 Digital Music Holdings Limited and Biosino Bio-technology and Science Incorporation, both companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan has 20 years of experience in auditing, business consulting and business management. Mr. Chan graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in social sciences in 1988 and became a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 1999 and 2005 respectively.

Ling Yun Lau Ms. Lau Ling Yun Agnes is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lau is a solicitor as defined in the Legal Practitioners Ordinance (Cap.159 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and hence complies with the requisite qualifications under rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”) to discharge the functions of a joint company secretary of the Company under the Listing Rules. Ms. Lau obtained the Bachelor of Laws, Postgraduate Certificate in Laws and Postgraduate Certificate in Commercial Laws from the University of Hong Kong and has extensive experience in general business practices, corporate finance transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and compliance with the Listing Rules and securities-related laws of Hong Kong. Ms. Lau is currently also a legal counsel of the Company.

Kwok Kuen Man Mr. Man Kwok Kuen (Charles) serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pax Global Technology Ltd., since December 1, 2010. Mr. Man graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in laws in 1981. Mr. Man was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1984 and has practised as a solicitor at Joseph S. C. Chan & Co. (formerly known as Chan and Lo) in Hong Kong since then. He is currently a partner of Joseph S.C. Chan & Co.

Min Wu Dr. Wu Min, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Pax Global Technology Ltd., since December 1, 2010. Previously, Dr. Wu was an assistant professor at The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology Business School and The University of Hong Kong School of Business. Dr. Wu has been teaching International Accounting Standards, US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Chinese Accounting Standards. Her academic research achievements in identifying US accounting restatements and frauds were reported by various media, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Business Week, Fortune, CNN, etc. Dr. Wu used to cooperate with major accounting firms and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (US) in research in the areas of accounting manipulation and frauds by US listed companies. She also provides professional interpretation and analysis services for investment funds on accounting standards and on listed companies’ financial statements. Dr. Wu graduated from Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1994. Dr. Wu obtained a master’s degree in Economics from Tufts University in 1996 and a Ph.D. in Accounting from Stern School of Business, New York University in 2003.