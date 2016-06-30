Name Description

Ching Fai Or Dr. Or Ching Fai (Raymond) is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Esprit Holdings Limited since June 13, 2012. He has been an independent Non-executive Director of the Company since 1996 and became Chairman of the Board since June 2012. He is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Board, a director of a subsidiary and a trustee of a trust of the Company. He was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Social Science by the City University of Hong Kong in November 2014. Dr OR is an executive director, chief executive officer and chairman of China Strategic Holdings Limited, an independent non-executive director and a vice chairman of G-Resources Group Ltd. and an independent non-executive director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Regina Miracle international (Holdings) Limited and Television Broadcasts Limited. All these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is a non-executive director and deputy chairman of Aquis Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He was the former vice chairman and chief executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited, the former chairman of Hang Seng Life Limited and a director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Hutchison Whampoa Limited until his retirement in May 2009.

Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez Mr. Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez is Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Esprit Holdings Limited since September 26, 2012. He is responsible for the overall management and control of the business of the Group. he is a since September 2012. He is responsible for the overall management and control of the business of the Group. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the General Committee of the Board, a director of certain subsidiaries and a trustee of a trust of the Company. Mr MARTiNEZ obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, and a Master in Business Administration Degree (Honours with Distinction) from J.L. Kellogg Business School, Northwestern University. His professional career spans investment banking, strategy consulting and senior management positions in the global retail and consumer goods industries. Prior to joining Esprit, Mr MARTiNEZ was the group director of distribution and operations for industria De Diseño Textil, S.A. (“inditex”) based in Spain. Prior to joining inditex, Mr MARTiNEZ spent 8 years at McKinsey & Company leading the firm’s retail and consumer goods practice in Spain, and advising clients in Europe and South America on strategy, category management and store operations.

Ming Fun Cheng Mr. Cheng Ming Fun (Paul) is Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Esprit Holdings Limited. He has been an independent Non-executive Director of the Company since November 2002 and became Deputy Chairman of the Board since July 2008. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Board, a director of a subsidiary and a trustee of a trust of the Company. Mr CHENG obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Lake Forest University (illinois, USA) and Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Mr CHENG is an independent non-executive director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He is an independent non-executive director of Global Logistic Properties Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. He is also an independent non-executive director of Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd., a company listed on the AiM Board of the London Stock Exchange. Mr CHENG was a former member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council as well as the former chairman of inchcape Pacific Limited, N M Rothschild & Sons (Hong Kong) Ltd., The Link Management Limited (Link Asset Management Limited) and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. He is currently an Honorary Steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Wing Yung Tang Mr. Tang Wing Yung (Thomas) is Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Esprit Holdings Limited since May 2012. He is a member of the Risk Management Committee and the General Committee of the Board and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr TANG obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Modern Mathematics from Surrey University, United Kingdom. He has been an associate member of The institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since 1981. He is also a fellow member of The Hong Kong institute of Certified Public Accountants (Practising) and has over 35 years of experience in accounting and finance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr TANG was executive director and chief financial officer of Sino Land Company Limited and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited, and chief financial officer of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited until his resignation in March 2012. He first joined these three companies as chief financial officer in November 2003. All these companies are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Prior to joining the Sino group, he was a managing director of an investment and financial advisory services firm that is a member of an international group, overseeing operations in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr TANG started his career as an accountant working for Peat Marwick (KPMG) in London and Hong Kong.

Leif Erichson Mr. Leif Erichson is Chief Operations & Systems Officer of the company. He manages the Omnichannel Operations as well as the implementation of the Omnichannel Strategy and is responsible for the global iT systems of the Group. Mr ERiCHSON joined Esprit in 2003 and worked in several positions in the merchandise management area before he developed into area of e-commerce operations in 2009. in 2010, Mr ERiCHSON was appointed as Vice President – Head of e-Commerce Operations where he successfully transformed the e-commerce operations into leading edge operations in the fashion industry. Before promoted to the current position, Mr ERiCHSON held the position of Senior Vice President – Head of Omnichannel between 2014 to 2015, where he built up the seamless integration between the digital and bricks and mortar customer experience with services such as Click & Collect. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (Diplom-Kaufmann) from the University of Applied Sciences Cologne, Germany.

Arndt Brockmann Mr. Arndt Brockmann is General Manager - Germany of Esprit Holdings Limited. He manages the overall business strategy and is responsible for the profit and loss of Germany. He has over 15 years of experience in international fashion and apparel, both in retail as well as wholesale oriented companies. Prior to joining the Group in March 2013, Mr BROCKMANN was retail director of s. Oliver group, where he was responsible for turning around the non-performing retail business. He worked at inditex from 2005 to 2011, where he started as international director with various roles across Europe before becoming managing director of Zara Germany for almost 5 years. Previous roles include retail manager (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) of Puma AG. He started his career in 1997 in the trade marketing & franchising department at Hugo Boss AG. Mr BROCKMANN obtained a MBA from iNSEAD in Fontainebleau and Singapore.

Simon Heckscher Mr. Simon Heckscher is General Manager - Outlets of the company. He manages the Global Outlet Strategy and is responsible for the profit and loss of the Group’s outlet business (excluding APAC). For more than 2 years, he was Senior Vice President – Head of Corporate Strategy of the Group and was responsible for strategic initiatives including the implementation of a vertical business model. Prior to joining Esprit in September 2013, Mr HECKSCHER has spent almost 7 years at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). He has worked on various strategic projects in the apparel industry, banking and industrial goods sector across Europe and the Middle East, including the support of the Group’s transformation plan from 2011 to 2013. Mr HECKSCHER obtained a Master of Business Administration degree with Dean’s Honors and Distinction from Columbia University in the City of New York, USA, a Master of Business Administration degree (Diplom-Kaufmann) from the University of Mannheim, Germany, and a Master of international Business degree from the University of Sydney, Australia.

Dieter Messner Mr. Dieter Messner is General Manager - Europe, Americas and Middle East of the Company. He has overall profit and loss responsibility for the retail and wholesale businesses in these three regions. Prior to joining the Group in June 2015, he spent the last 10 years in the DiY retail industry as board member responsible for the international business of OBi. Between 1995 and 2004, Mr MESSNER worked for McKinsey & Company leading and managing various retail projects across Europe. He has more than 15 years of non-food retail experience and has a profound knowledge of many Central, Western, and Eastern European markets. Mr MESSNER graduated from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management.

Guillaume Thery Mr. Guillaume Thery is General Manager – Asia Pacific of the company. He has overall profit and loss responsibility of Asia Pacific. Mr THERY has extensive experience in retail and luxury sectors across Asia. Prior to joining the Group in September 2015, he spent most of his career in retail business with a specific focus on Asian markets for the past 15 years while holding several positions within the LVMH group. His last role was president of the LVMH Fashion Group for Asia, taking care of the development of several brands such as Celine, Givenchy, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Loewe. Mr THERY started his career in Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom, followed by several European retail functions in Fnac (Kering group) and a general management role of an independent French airline company.

Juan Antonio Chaparro Vazquez Mr. Juan Antonio Chaparro Vazquez is Chief Supply Chain Officer of Esprit Holdings Limited. He is responsible for developing and operating all supply chain functions of the Group, including global buying, global sourcing, product planning, global quality control and sustainability, and inbound logistics. in 2016, he has also undertaken the responsibility over the Esprit Men Product Division, where he leads product direction and manages the development of the col lections. Mr CHAPARRO was recently appointed as independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Adolfo Dominguez S.A., Madrid, Spain, which is a high-fashion company, listed in the Madrid stock exchange, with core focus on the Spanish market. Mr CHAPARRO brings with him a rich background in product development, vertical supply chain management and apparel retailing. Prior to joining our Group in February 2013, he was the buying director of Zara, the main brand of inditex, where he spent over 12 years in various positions. in the period between 2005 and 2009, he managed his own apparel company and provided retail management consulting services to several top brands. Mr CHAPARRO obtai ned a Master ’s degree in Business Management and Marketing Management from Business & Marketing School of ESiC University in Spain.

Rafael Espuch Mr. Rafael Pastor Espuch is Chief Product Officer of Esprit Holdings Limited since November 4, 2013, He is responsible for managing the product creation and design of all product divisions of the Esprit brand. Prior to joining the Group in November 2013, Mr PASTOR’s extensive experience spans commercial strategy, product design, production, planning and distribution during his almost 18 years in inditex. For 12 years, February 2001 to January 2013, he was executive director of “Zara Basic”, a woman product division of Zara, where he managed over two billion euro sales, reaching over 80 countries and 5 continents, with consistent like-for-like sales growth over the past recent years. Prior to this role, between 1995 and 2001, he served as product manager for Zara shoes, as the international clothing product manager for the United States, Greece and the Middle East market, and as controller of another woman division. Mr PASTOR obtained a Bachelor degree in Economic and Business Studies from the University of Madrid, Spain.

Elena Lazcanotegui Larrarte Ms. Elena Lazcanotegui Larrarte is Chief edc Officer of Esprit Holdings Limited. Prior to joining the Group in December 2012, she was leading the fast-to-market product development in Zara (women). During her 15 years in Zara, she held various management positions in supply chain management, product management and store management. She obtained Bachelor Degree of Business Administration from the University of Deustro in Spain and studied international business at Adolfo ibáñez University in Chile.

Jurgen MiCheLBerGer Mr. Jurgen MiCheLBerGer is Chief Digital Officer of the Company. He manages the implementation of the Omnichannel strategy and is responsible for the profit and loss of the Group’s e-commerce business. Mr MiCHELBERGER joined Esprit in 1993 as Shop-in-Store Manager Germany and was promoted to Retail Partnership Manager Europe in 1996, where he successfully rolled out the shop-in-store and franchise expansion in Europe. in 2000, he was assigned to build up the Group’s European e-commerce business and introduced the Esprit Friends customer loyalty scheme in 2001. in 2012, he was appointed as Senior Vice President – Head of Global e-commerce, followed by promotion to Chief Digital Officer in 2014. Prior to joining Esprit, he worked in retail operations management at Hugo Boss and later managed his family’s retail business. He is a trained trade merchant and obtained a Master’s degree in Textile Business Management from LDT Nagold Academy of Fashion Management in Germany.

Arnd Mueller Mr. Arnd Mueller is Chief Brand Marketing Officer of the company. He is responsible for the implementation of the brand direction in all consumer communication. Prior to joining the Group in December 2011, Mr MUELLER held senior marketing, brand management and commercial business executive positions in Europe and the USA at the Walt Disney Company, Avery Dennison and the Bertelsmann Music group. Mr MUELLER spent the majority of his career within commercial and brand management positions at international corporations and brands. in his career at the Walt Disney Company, he held management positions in the European consumer product business and later led the branded apparel business of the Walt Disney Company in the USA. He led corporate marketing and creative brand development for the fortune 500 company Avery Dennision in their apparel and retail branding and information solution business. He obtained a Business Administration and Marketing degree from the University of Duesseldorf.

Jose Ramos Calamonte Mr. Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte is Chief Commercial Officer of Esprit Holdings Limited. After Signing On With The Group As Chief Strategy Officer In January 2013, He Is Now Responsible For The After signing on with the Group as Chief Strategy Officer in January 2013, he is now responsible for the multichannel department commercial distribution which incorporates the centralized management related to the different channels of retail, wholesale and e-commerce (including planning, merchandise management, allocation and commercial model definition) and the management of the different multichannel support services (including sales operations, logistics, go to market). Prior to joining the Group, he was a member of the executive board of Carrefour Spain, responsible for the food business after having managed the textile & home business for a few years. Preceding his move to Carrefour, he held key positions at Zara (inditex) in the product divisions and in the distribution unit for several years. He started his career as a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Company. He obtained a MBA (Focus on Finance and Risk Management) from the MiT Sloan School of Management, Cambridge, USA in addition to a Double Degree in Business Administration and Law from the University iCADE (U.P.C.), Madrid, Spain – Dublin, ireland.

Ernst-Peter Vogel Mr. Ernst-Peter Vogel is Chief Financial Officer Operations Officer of Esprit Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s operational finance functions including the Group’s statutory and management reporting as well as the non-merchandising procurement functions and general administrative functions for the German companies. He joined the Group in 2003 as Senior Vice President – Finance Europe and has been overseeing various global finance projects and major iT projects of the Group in the past years, including the introduction of SAP to replace the former European ERP system. Before joining the Group, he headed the finance team of an international lifestyle group for 5 years. He has over 15 years of extensive experience in finance and tax matters, and possesses a qualification as a German Certified Public Accountant (Wirtschaftsprüfer) and tax advisor (Steuerberater). He obtained a Master of Business Administration degree (Diplom-Kaufmann) from the University of Frankfurt.

Marion Welp Dr. Marion Welp is a Chief HR & Legal Affairs Officer of the Company. She is responsible for leading the Global HR, Legal and Compliance teams. Her prime focus is on global organizational effectiveness achieved by optimizing the Esprit resources and driving operational excellence and capability. She joined Esprit in 2007, and has built up the European legal department and later taking on responsibility for Group legal & compliance function globally. Prior to joining the Group, Dr WELP was a corporate attorney at Ecolab GmbH & Co. KG from 2000 to 2007. She obtained her juris doctorate degree from the University of Münster, Germany and the Master of Laws degree from the Dickinson School of Law, Pennsylvania, USA. Dr WELP is an admitted member of the German as well as the New York Bar Association, is a nominated executive board member of the German in-house Counsel Association (Bundesverbands der Unternehmensjuristen) and was recognized in 2015 as one of Germany’s leading in-house counsels by “Legal 500”.

Wai Yin Ng Ms. Ng Wai Yin (Florence) is an Company Secretary of Esprit Holdings Limited since August 15, 2011. Ms. Ng is a member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Jurgen Friedrich Mr. Jurgen Alfred Rudolf Friedrich is Non-Executive Director of Esprit Holdings Ltd., since 1997. He founded Esprit’s European operations in 1976 and has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since 1997. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr FRiEDRiCH has over 32 years of experience in the apparel distribution and marketing business and is currently retired in Switzerland.

Jose Maria Castellano Rios Dr. Jose Maria Castellano Rios is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since December 2014. He is a member of the Audit Committee and the Risk Management Committee of the Board. He was the deputy chairman, chief executive officer and director of inditex, the Spanish listed company owner of Zara and several other fashion apparel brands, which he served from 1985 to 2005. After being in the industry of international fashion and apparel for around 30 years, Dr CASTELLANO became the president, chief executive officer and director of Grupo Corporativo ONO, S.A. and Cableuropa S.A.U. from 2006 to 2009. He was also the vice-chairman of N M Rothschild in Spain for a number of years starting from 2007. Most recently, Dr CASTELLANO was the chairman and president of Nova Caixa Bank between 2011 and 2014. Dr CASTELLANO obtained a Bachelor of Art degree in Economics from the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Madrid in Spain. He was a professor of financial economics and accounting at the University of A Coruña in Spain until 2013.

Alexander Hamilton Mr. Alexander Reid Hamilton is Independent Non-Executive Director of Esprit Holdings Limited since August 1995. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Board. Mr HAMiLTON is an independent non-executive director of COSCO international Holdings Limited and Shangri-La Asia Limited. Both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr HAMiLTON is also a director of Octopus Cards Limited and other Hong Kong companies. He was an independent non-executive director of CiTiC Limited. He was a partner of Price Waterhouse with whom he practiced for 16 years.

Ka Sze Lee Mr. Lee Ka Sze (Carmelo) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Esprit Holdings Limited since July 2013. He is the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Board. He is a partner of Messrs. Woo Kwan Lee & Lo, Solicitors & Notaries. Mr LEE is a member of the SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee and a member of the Disciplinary Panels of the Hong Kong institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr LEE was appointed as a convenor and member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel of the Financial Reporting Council of Hong Kong in July 2016. He is a member of the Campaign Committee and a Co-Chairman of the Corporate Challenge Half Marathon of The Community Chest of Hong Kong. He served as the chairman of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange from 2012 to 2015 after serving as deputy chairman and member of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange from 2009 to 2012 and from 2000 to 2003 respectively. Mr LEE obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong and qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong, England and Wales, Singapore and Australian Capital Territory, Australia. Mr LEE is a non-executive director of Hopewell Holdings Limited, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Yugang international Limited, Safety Godown Company Limited and Termbray industries international (Holdings) Limited and an independent non-executive director of KWG Property Holding Limited and China Pacific insurance (Group) Co. Ltd., all these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He was a non-executive director of The Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited from September 2004 to December 2012, a non-executive director of Y.T. Realty Group Limited from September 2004 to February 2016 and an independent non-executive director of Ping An insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. from June 2009 to June 2015.