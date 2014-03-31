Name Description

Jianqing Wang Mr. Wang Jianqing is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ngai Lik Industrial Holdings Limited. He has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from September 15, 2011. He has experience and business network in the energy and trading industry. Mr. Wang obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Management Engineering from Zhenjiang Shipbuilding College (now known as the Jiangsu University of Science and Technology). He is also the general manager of Guangzhou Circle Energy Company Ltd.

Jian Zhou Mr. Zhou Jian is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Limited. He has been appointed to the position of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 24 September 2014. Mr. Zhou holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics, the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Zhou was responsible for the global fuel oil trading during his service in China National United Oil Corporation as well as managing the fuel oil spot and future markets of its branches in Asia and America. He was also a senior manager of Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited (stock code: 1192), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, in the oil storage and distribution divisions. Mr. Zhou has 10 years of working experience in energy field with broad business network, and is familiar with global energy environment and market.

Jun Bao Mr. Bao Jun is a Executive Director of the company. Since 3 June 2014. He has over 20 years of experience in project investment, construction and operation management. He obtained his bachelor degree in Engineering from Jiangnan University (formerly known as Wuxi Polytechnic University, in 1989. Mr. Bao joined Guangdong Light Industry Design Institute as an engineer from 1989 to 2000 and was responsible for the research and development of the manufacturing technique of various biological-engineering and chemical engineering projects such as the design and management of amino acids production plant and brewery. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Bao was the vice president of Guangzhou Circle Energy Company Ltd. He was involved in a series of oil refineries, power plants construction and acquisition projects.

Oi Ming Wan Mr. Wan Oi Ming (Kevin) is Company Secretary of Ngai Lik Industrial Holdings Limited since August 1, 2013. He holds a bachelor degree of Business Administration in Professional Accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) in Hong Kong, a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has experience in auditing, accounting and company secretarial practice.

Hoi Ming Leung Dr. Leung Hoi Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Ngai Lik Industrial Holdings Limited since January 19, 2010. He is currently a director of Toi Shan Association of Hong Kong Limited. He has knowledge and experience in risk management of financial instruments, treasury business and financial derivative products. He has served DBS Bank for eight years and was Senior Vice President in the Treasury and Markets Division upon his departure from the bank on 22 May 2009. Dr. Leung started his career in the finance industry in 1996 with Citibank as quantitative analyst in the Equity Derivatives Asia Department. He had served a few other financial institutes before joining DBS Bank Ltd as a financial product specialist as well and had held various roles in business development, trading and risk management. Dr. Leung, a native Hong Kong citizen with Chinese nationality, holds a Bachelor (First Class Honours) degree of Science (1990) from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Master degree of Science in Mathematics (1993) and a Doctor degree of Philosophy in Mathematics (1996) from the California Institute of Technology, and a Master degree of Science in Investment Management (1999) from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He also has been in the position of independent nonexecutive director for FU JI Food and Catering Services Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1175) since 8 July 2013.

Chi Keung Wong Mr. Wong Chi Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Ngai Lik Industrial Holdings Ltd. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Adelaide in Australia. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and CPA Australia; an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administ rators and The Char tered Inst i tute of Management Accountants. Mr. Wong is also a Responsible Officer for asset management, advising on securities and advising on corporate finance for Greater China Capital Limited, under the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Mr. Wong was as an executive director, the deputy general manager, group financial controller and company secretary of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (formerly known as Guangzhou Investment Company Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for over ten years. He is currently an independent nonexecutive director of each of Asia Orient Holdings Limited, Asia Standard International Group Limited, Century City International Holdings Limited, China Nickel Resources Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 2889), China Ting Group Holdings Limited, ENM Holdings Limited, First Natural Foods Holdings Limited, Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited (stock code: 3308), PacMOS Technologies Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited, TPV Technology Limited and Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited (appointed on 5 June 2012). Mr. Wong has over 33 years of experience in finance, accounting and management. Mr. Wong was also an independent non-executive director of each of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (resigned on 5 June 2009), International Entertainment Corporation (resigned on 23 September 2008) and FU JI Food and Catering Services Holdings Limited (resigned on 24 June 2011).