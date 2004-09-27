Name Description

Qian Liao Mr. Liao Qian is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the secretary of the board of directors and the vice chairman of investor relations committee of TCL Corporation (“TCL Corporation”, the Company’s ultimate holding company and the shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000100)). He joined TCL Corporation as the officer of the board of directors in March 2014. Mr. Liao was subsequently appointed as the secretary of the board of directors of TCL Corporation in April 2014, a member of the executive committee of TCL Corporation in December 2014. He served as a director of TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (whose shares were during 27 September 2004 up to 30 September 2016 listed on the Stock Exchange (former stock code: 2618) and currently a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Corporation) since May 2015, a director of TCL Financial Holding (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.* in September 2015, a director of TCL Smart Home Technologies Co., Limited in November 2015, a director of Highly Information Industry Co. Ltd (a subsidiary of TCL Corporation) and Huizhou Kuyou Network and Technology Co. Ltd.*respectively in March 2016, a director of Speedex Logistics Co. Ltd.*, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Corporation) in July 2016, a director of Shenzhen Hawk Internet Co. Ltd. Prior to joining TCL Corporation, Mr. Liao had worked for Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd. as the senior manager and general manager of financial advisory department and Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen headquarters) as the director of corporate accounts in relation to the capital market of investment banking business in between Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China during August 2006 to February 2014. Mr. Liao graduated from Fuzhou University with a bachelor degree in economics in 2002, and Yunnan University with a master degree of laws in 2006. Mr. Liao also holds a Chinese legal professional qualification certificate.

Jian Li Mr. Li Jian serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a director and general manager of TCL Display, responsible for overall operational management. Mr. Li joined TCL Group in 1996. He had held the positions of marketing manager, business manager and deputy general manager of Xi’an TCL Appliances Sales Company Limited from March 1996 to December 2001. From January 2002 to July 2005, Mr. Li had been the northwest district general manager and assistant to the general manager of TCL White Household Appliances Division (TCL), responsible for sales and sales management. From July 2005 to December 2005, Mr. Li had also been the operation and sales manager of projector division of TCL Group Parts Business Unit Headquarter (TCL) responsible for sales and sales management. From January 2006 to March 2008, Mr. Li had been the northwest district supervisor of TCL CRTVU-online business division, responsible for sales and sales management. From April 2008 to September 2010, Mr. Li had been the deputy general manager of TCL Display, responsible for matters of operation and sales.

Hongping Ouyang Mr. Ouyang Hongping is Executive Director of the Company. He joined TCL Group in 2004. From August 2004 to December 2008, he was the chief engineer of TCL Display, responsible for supervising engineering related matters, including production planning and management. Since January 2009, he has also been the deputy general manager of TCL Display, responsible for supervising engineering related matters, including research and development, procurement, production planning and management. Mr. Ouyang graduated from University of Nanchang with a Bachelor’s degree in industrial automation in July 1999.

Yunfang Yang Ms. Yang Yunfang is Executive Director of the Company. She joined TCL Group in 2006. Ms. Yang has rich experience in accounting and finance. From July 2006 to August 2007, she was the accountant of TCL Display, responsible for financial accounting and analysis. From September 2007 to July 2010, she was the finance manager of TCL Display, responsible for financial management and analysis. Since July 2010, she has been the finance director of TCL Display responsible for financial management and supervision.

Yong Zhao Mr. Zhao Yong serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. He currently holds the following positions in subsidiaries of TCL Corporation, namely, the chief operating officer and a director of Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd since September 2011, responsible for supply chain management and monitoring of engineering related matters, such as research and development, procurement, production planning and management; and a director, the legal representative and general manager of Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd since May 2014. Mr. ZHAO joined TCL Corporation and its subsidiaries in 2004. From June 2004 to October 2010, he was the general manager of TCL Display Technology (Huizhou) Co. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, responsible for the overall operational management. From October 2010 to September 2011, he had served as the general manager of TCL Optoelectronics Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. responsible for the overall operational management. Mr. ZHAO obtained an EMBA degree at (China Europe International Business School*) in September 2011.

Bo Man Cheung Ms. Cheung Bo Man serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She is a practising lawyer in Hong Kong and a solicitor of Messrs. Cheung Tong & Rosa Solicitors, Hong Kong. Ms. CHEUNG graduated from the University of Hong Kong with the Bachelor of Business Administration (Law) and Bachelor of Laws in 2009 and 2011 respectively and obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 2012.

Wai Man Hsu Ms. Hsu Wai Man, Helen is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has over 20 years’ experience in accounting. Ms. Hsu graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in business administration. Ms. Hsu had been working with Ernst & Young for 18 years and was a partner of Ernst & Young before she retired from the firm in February 2011. Ms. Hsu is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Hsu is currently an independent non-executive director of Branding China Group Limited (stock code: 8219), China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. (stock code: 930), Fujian Nuoqi Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1353), Perfect Shape (PRC) Holdings Limited (stock code: 1830) and Richly Field China Development Limited (stock code: 313). Ms. Hsu is also an independent director of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (stock code: SGOC), the shares of which are listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Yang Li Mr. Li Yang obtained PRC lawyer qualification in 1998 and is a practising lawyer in the PRC since 2002, and is a professor and doctoral tutor of the Law School of Shenzhen University since 2011 and 2013 respectively. Mr. Li graduated from the Zhongnan School of Political Science and Law (now known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law) with a Bachelor’s degree in law in 1990. He received his Master’s degree and Doctorate degree in law from the Peking University Law School in 1996 and 2003 respectively and finished the post-doctoral research fellowship in Wuhan University in 2006. Mr. Li is experienced in intellectual property law (including patent, trademark, copyright and antitrust), intellectual property management and intellectual property personnel training. Mr. Li is currently an arbitrator of the South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission and an executive council member of China Law Association on Science and Technology.