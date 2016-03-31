Name Description

Li Qun Xia Mr. Xia Li Qun is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Huabao International Holdings Ltd. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Xia has been a member of the Board since September 2006. Mr. Xia is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “X1” and the legal representative of those companies marked with “X2” as set out in Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Mr. Xia holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics and is a certified accountant, certified tax specialist and certified appraiser in China. Mr. Xia has over 20 years of financial and corporate management experience. He previously worked in domestic accounting firms in China and was a senior management member of a foreign invested enterprise in China. Mr. Xia is currently the honorary chairman of the Shanghai Food Additive and Batching Association.

Qing Xiong Mr. Xiong Qing is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Huabao International Holdings Ltd. He served as an Executive Director of the Company from February 2008 to December 2013. He is also a director and/or legal representative of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “XQ1” and/or “XQ2” as set out in note 35 to the consolidated financial statements of the 2015/16 annual report of the Company (except for ceased to act as a director of Huabao Korea Company Limited) and is familiar with the overall operation of the Group. Mr. Xiong majored in international accounting from Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in economics. Mr. Xiong is also an Executive Master of Business Administration degree holder of European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD in France). Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xiong worked in several international investment banks for years. He has extensive experiences with Chinese enterprises and international capital market.

Cong Chen Mr. Chen Cong is Head - CEO’s Office of the Group subsidiary of the company. He joined the Group since January 2013. Mr. Chen graduated from Tsinghua University with a Master’s degree in finance. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chen worked in a leading domestic investment bank for several years. He has extensive experiences in the field of capital operation.

Chiu Kwok Poon Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok is Vice President, Executive Director and Company Secretary of Huabao International Holdings Ltd since December 5, 2007. He has been a member of the Board since March 2004. Mr. Poon was awarded the postgraduate diploma in laws by the University of London, United Kingdom. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in laws and a Bachelor’s degree in business studies and a Master’s degree in international accounting. He is a fellow member and an associate instructor of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a member of its Technical Consultation Panel and Professional Development Committee. Mr. Poon has over 25 years of experience in regulatory affairs, investment banking and listed companies management.

Dong Duan Mr. Duan Dong is Vice President of the company since November 2015. He held executive position in listed company. He has years of experience in business operations and human resources management.

Hu Chen Mr. Chen Hu is General Manager - Food Products Division of Huabao International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group since August 2006. Mr. Chen is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “CH1” and the legal representative of those companies marked “CH2” as set out in Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics from Central South University of Technology (now known as Central South University) and an MBA degree from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chen worked for several companies and has extensive experience in investment, merger and acquisition, marketing and corporate management. Mr. Chen is currently the deputy director of China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry, the vice president of The Specialized Committee for Nuts and Roasted Seeds of China National Food Industry Association and the chairman of the Shanghai Food Additive and Batching Association.

Man Fai Choy Mr. Choy Man Fai is Vice General Manager - Tobacco Products Division of the company. He joined the Group since August 2006, responsible for marketing and sales of tobacco flavours. Mr. Choy is also a director of the company’s principal subsidiaries marked “FC1” as set out in the Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. He holds a diploma of applied chemical technology of Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Choy served as a marketing manager in a number of world renowned flavours and fragrances companies. Mr. Choy has over 20 years of experience in flavours and fragrances marketing and management.

Alan Davies Mr. Alan Davies is Chief Technical Officer of Tobacco Flavors, General Manager of Aromascape R&D Centre in Germany of the company. He joined the Group since February 2007. Mr. Davies is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “AD1” as set out in the Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Mr. Davies holds a Higher National Diploma in food science of Grimsby College of Technology, United Kingdom. Mr. Davies served as a senior flavourist in charge of creation and applications in a number of world renowned flavours and fragrances companies and tobacco factory, including BBA, Carreras Rothmans, Dragoco and Symrise. Mr. Davies has over 35 years of experience in tobacco flavours.

Jun He Song Mr. Song Jun He is Vice General Manager - Tobacco Products Division of the company. He joined the Group since August 2006. Mr. Song is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “SJ1” and the legal representative of those companies marked with “SJ2” as set out in the Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Mr. Song graduated from Anhui University and holds a Bachelor’s degree in analytical chemistry, later he studied at Zhejiang University and obtained a Master’s degree in management. Before joining the Group, Mr. Song was a board member of a large domestic chemical enterprise. He has comprehensive management experience in R&D and production in the field of chemical industry.

Xiao Qin Yuan Ms. Yuan Xiao Qin is Assistant to the President and Vice General Manager - Tobacco Products Division of the company. She joined the Group since August 2006. Ms. Yuan is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “YX1” and the legal representative of those companies marked with “YX2” as set out in the Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Ms. Yuan holds an MBA degree and is a qualified engineer. Before joining the Group, Ms. Yuan served as executive in a Hong Kong listed state-owned enterprise. She has around 20 years of experience in senior management position. Ms. Yuan is currently the representative of the People’s Congress in Shantou City, Guangdong Province, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Chaoyang District, Shantou City and the vice president of the Federation of Industry and Commerce in Chaoyang District, Shantou City.

Zi Heng Zhang Mr. Zhang Zi Heng is Vice General Manager - Tobacco Products Division of the company. He joined the Group since July 1999. Mr. Zhang is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “ZH1” and the legal representative of those companies marked with “ZH2” as set out in the Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Mr. Zhang graduated from East China University of Science and Technology and holds a Bachelor’s degree in applied chemistry (industry of fine chemistry). Mr. Zhang joined the Group after graduation, and he has served in the production, management and purchasing departments of the Group. He has extensive experiences in the field of corporate management.

De Xu Zhao Mr. Zhao De Xu is General Manager - Innovative Tobacco Products Division of the company. He joined the Group since February 2015. Mr. Zhao is also a director of the Company’s subsidiaries marked with “DX1” as set out in the Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Mr. Zhao graduated from The Brandenburg University of Technology in Germany and holds a Master degree in information technology. He worked in Germany for more than 10 years. Mr. Zhao was selected as a member of China’s “Thousand Talents Plan” of Xinjiang Project and as an overseas high-level talent of Jiangsu Province. He was named the “2012 China’s most valuable CIO” and one project he participated was awarded the “First Class Award of Nanjing Enterprise Management Modernization Innovation Achievements”. Before joining the Group, Mr. Zhao held executive position in a large diversified holding group. He has extensive experiences in the fields of corporate management, strategic and information management.

Ka Yu Lam Mr. Lam Ka Yu has been re-designated as Executive Director of Huabao International Holdings Limited, with effect from 4 March 2016. He has been a member of the Board since November 2013. Mr. Lam is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “L1” and the legal representative of those companies marked with “L2” as set out in Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Mr. Lam educated in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. For corporate management experiences, Mr. Lam is currently a managing director and legal representative of a private company, which is engaged in e-commerce business in China. He previously served as a director and the general manager of a company which is engaged in advertising media business in China and he was a director of a non-profit foundation in China.

Lam Yiu Chu Ms. Chu Lam Yiu is Executive Chairwoman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Huabao International Holdings Ltd. She is the chairwoman of Nomination Committee of the Company. Ms. Chu has been a member of the Board since March 2004. Ms. Chu is also a director of the Company’s principal subsidiaries marked with “C1” as set out in Note 35 to the consolidated financial statements. Ms. Chu is experienced in formulating strategies and making executive decisions on business operation, investments and market development. She was a member of the Fifth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Committee (Shenzhen, Guangdong province). Ms. Chu, through the corporations controlled by her, is the beneficial owner of shares of the Company as set out in page 86 headed under Directors’ Interests in Shares, Underlying Shares and Debentures.

Ningning Ding Dr. DING Ningning is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company since August 2013. He is a member of both of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr. Ding has been a member of the Board since August 2013. Dr. Ding graduated from Tsinghua University with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, and graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in its first doctorate course in economics. Dr. Ding is currently a researcher of the Social Development Research Department of the Development Research Center (“DRC”) of the State Council of the PRC, a director of the China Development Research Foundation, an executive director of the China Energy Research Society and an executive director of the China International Association for Urban and Rural Development. He has been conducting research at the DRC for over 30 years since 1982, and he was a director of the Enterprise Economic Research Department of the DRC from 1993 to 1998 and a director of the Social Development Research Department of the DRC from 1998 to 2008. Dr. Ding was a member of the Listed Company Supervisory Committee of China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Luk Shiu Lee Mr. Lee Luk Shiu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Huabao International Holdings Ltd., since May 1, 2006. He is the chairman of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee and a member of Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Lee has been a member of the Board since May 2006. Mr. Lee is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lee has about 30 years of experience in commercial accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Lee has principally engaged in corporate finance and regulatory aspects in the Stock Exchange. He was an assistant vice president of the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange, and his duties included regulating and monitoring the Hong Kong listed companies in relation to their compliance with the Listing Rules and processing new listing applications. He also served as a senior consultant of an investment bank for more than 5 years.

Yun Yan Ma Ms. Ma Yun Yan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Huabao International Holdings Ltd., since September 2004. She is a member of both of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Ms. Ma has been a member of the Board since September 2004. Ms. Ma graduated from the Law School of Peking University in 1984 and obtained qualification as a lawyer in China in 1986. She is now the senior Partner of Shu Jin Law Firm. Ms. Ma is currently a member of the Eighth Listing Committee of Shenzhen Stock Exchange and she was a member of its Fourth Committee. From August 2009 to August 2011, Ms. Ma was a member of the Growth Enterprises Board Public Offering Review Committee of China Securities Regulatory Committee. Ms. Ma has been dedicated to teaching and doing research in the Law School in relation to international commerce and investment aspects for 10 years. She has years of experience in the legal field in relation to the capital markets, including investment, merger and acquisition, issuance of securities, etc., and has lead-managed the issuance of shares and convertible bonds and major restructuring of numerous companies listed in PRC and Hong Kong.