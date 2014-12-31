Name Description

Jun Chen Mr. Chen Jun is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SPG Land (Holdings) Ltd since August 27, 2013. Mr. CHEN Jun is responsible for the overall planning, formulation of strategies and overall daily operations of Greenland Hong Kong. Mr. CHEN Jun has more than 16 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry, with extensive management experience in the industry. Since he joined Greenland Holding Group in February 2001, Mr. CHEN Jun has served as project manager, assistant general manager, deputy general manager and general manager of the Business Divisions of Greenland Holding Group and vice president and executive vice president of Greenland Holding Group. Mr. CHEN Jun also serves as the honorary chairman of Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in Shaanxi, vice chairman of the Airport City Development Committee under the China City Development Research Society and a member of the 10th standing committee of the Shaanxi Youth Federation. He has also been elected as a deputy of the 11th and 12th People’s Congress of Shaanxi Province successively. Mr. CHEN Jun obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial and civil architecture from the College of Architecture and Engineering of Nanjing University of Technology, a master’s degree in architectural and civil engineering from Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology, an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management and a PhD degree in national economics from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Weixian Wang Mr. Wang (David) Weixian is Executive Honorary Chairman of the Board of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Mr. WANG Weixian has over 19 years of experience in finance, construction, property investment and development. Mr. WANG Weixian graduated from South China University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in building materials and University of Technology, Sydney (Australia) with a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He is also a councilor of the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation and a standing member of the Shanghai Overseas Exchange Association.

Guangjun Hou Mr. Hou Guangjun is Chief Operation Officer and Executive Director of SPG Land (Holdings) Ltd since August 27, 2013. Mr. HOU Guangjun has over 20 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry, with extensive management experience in the industry. Since he joined Greenland Holding Group in November 1996, Mr. HOU Guangjun has held the posts of engineer, project manager, assistant general manager, deputy general manager and general manager of the Business Divisions of Greenland Holding Group. Before joining Greenland Holding Group, he worked for Shanghai Railway Sub-administration. Mr. HOU Guangjun also serves as a member of the People’s Political Consultative Conference of Jinan, Shandong Province, China. Mr. HOU Guangjun graduated from Tongji University with a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering.

Yifeng Huang Mr. Huang Yifeng is General Manager - Investment and Development Department at SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Mr. HUANG Yifeng obtained a bachelor’s degree with honors in economics and mathematics from the University of Chicago, USA. Prior to joining the Company, he worked in the investment banking division of J.P Morgan, Hong Kong and Morgan Stanley, and primarily engaged in bond issuance of real estate companies, merger and acquisition of enterprises and IPO projects. Mr. HUANG Yifeng joined the Company in August 2012.

Yu Lei Mr. Lei (Rain) Yu is General Manager of Legal and Risk Control Center at SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. He graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in public administration. Mr. LEI is a qualified lawyer in the PRC and has over 15 years of working experience in corporate legal management, such as compliance and internal risk control of listed companies, investment in and development of real estate and hotel projects, design of transaction structure and plan, mergers, acquisitions and reorganization of companies, project financing, material contract negotiation, contract management and real estate development, construction and transaction. He was recognized as the “2014 Industrial Honorary Role Model of Greenland Group”.

Peng Li Mr. Li Peng is General Manager - of Marketing Management Department of the Company. Mr. LI Peng joined the Northwest Business Division of Greenland Holding Group in 2007 and has 8 years of experience in real estate marketing. He was awarded the Champion for Annual Sales of Weimar Mansion of 2008, the Top Market Manager of 2010 and the One-Star Market Manager of “Benteng Award” in 2010. In 2011, the team led by Mr. LI was also awarded the Champion for Annual Project Sales of the Year – Northwest Business Division. In 2012, Mr. LI was recognized as the “Business Role Model” of the Year of Greenland Holding Group.

Xin Rong Liu Ms. Liu Xin Rong is General Manager - Internal Audit and Human Resources, Office Director of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Ms. LIU Xin Rong graduated from Wuhan University of Technology, majoring in Industrial Enterprise Management, and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Fudan University. Ms. LIU has over 21 years of experience in financial management, development and corporate management in the property industry. She is a qualified accountant in the PRC. Since joining the Company in October 1999, Ms. LIU was the General Manager of Human Resources Management Center of the Group, Financial Controller and Executive Deputy General Manager of major operating subsidiaries of the Company.

Yu Sun Mr. Sun Yu is General Manager - Technology Research and Development Department of the Company. Mr. SUN Yu graduated from Dalian University of Technology with a master’s degree in architecture. He has 12 years of experience in architectural design. Prior to joining Greenland Group in 2010, Mr. SUN Yu worked in East China Architectural Design & Research Institute and was responsible for the management of various large-scale ultra-high-rise urban complex projects, such as Changsha Greenland Center, Wuhan Greenland Center, Greenland AD 1860 and Greenland Gu Cun Park Business Plaza.

Jia Wang Mr. Wang Jia is the General Manager - Commercial Management Department of the Company. He graduated from University of Zurich in Switzerland with a bachelor’s degree in hotel and tourism management. Since joining Greenland Holding Group in 2009, He acted as the Assistant General Manager of Commercial Management Center under Property Operations I Department, General Manager of Trade Center and General Manager of Marketing Department. He has over 13 years of experience in commercial management. Prior to joining the Company, he was the commodity officer of China Parkson Retail and procurement officer of Taiwan Chung Yo Department Store.

Xuling Wang Ms. Wang (Rosanna) Xuling is Executive Director of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Ms. WANG Xuling graduated from Ji’nan University (Guangzhou). Prior to joining the Company, Ms. WANG was the executive director and deputy general manager of Mission Hills Golf Club (Mission Hills Group), responsible for sales and marketing of properties. Before joining Mission Hills Group (Mission Hills Golf Club), Ms. WANG Xuling had about 12 years of experience in the news and media business. Ms. WANG Xuling joined the Company as Executive Director in 2007 and was once the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since April 2011.

Zhengkui Wu Mr. Wu Zhengkui is Executive Director of SPG Land (Holdings) Ltd since August 27, 2013. Mr. WU Zhengkui is also the deputy general manager of the Finance Department of Greenland Holding Group. Mr. WU Zhengkui graduated from Fudan University with a master’s degree in accounting. He also has the professional title of intermediate accountant. Mr. WU Zhengkui has over 12 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry, with extensive experience in financial management within the industry. Since he joined Greenland Holding Group in January 2002, Mr. WU Zhengkui has served as Finance Manager, Director and Supervisor of the subsidiaries of Greenland Holding Group and Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department of Greenland Holding Group.

Hao Long Ge Mr. Ge Hao Long is General Manager of Shanghai SPG Property Services Co., Ltd., subsidiary of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Ge Hao Long is a standing member of Shenzhen Property Management Association, a member of the Discipline Inspection Committee of the association, and a visiting professor of Shenzhen Real Estate and Property Management Advanced Training College. Prior to joining the Company, he worked in China Vanke and Shenzhen Poly Property.

Yong Jun Mao Mr. Mao Yong Jun is Assistant President of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Mr. MAO Yong Jun obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Shanghai Engineering and Technology University and a master’s degree in business administration from Fudan University. Mr. MAO has about 11 years of working and management experiences gained from internationalized real estate companies. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. MAO was the business development manager of Hutchison Whampoa (Shanghai) Company Limited and senior business development manager of Frasers Property (China) Limited. Since joining the Company in July 2008, Mr. MAO held positions including Deputy General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager and General Manager of a project company of the Company and General Manager of the City Leisure & Resort Business Division.

Wenmin Xu Mr. Xu Wenmin is Assistant President of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Mr. XU Wenmin graduated from Shanghai Urban Construction Institute in Construction Management and has over 21 years of working and management experience in real estate. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. XU Wenmin was the vice general manager of Zhu Sheng Yuan and Jifushen Purchase. He has a strong competence in project control and comprehensive skills in real estate development. Since joining the Company in September 2006, Mr. XU Wenmin was the General Manager of Taiyuan, Kunming and Ningbo projects of the Company.

Mei Yi Lee Ms. Lee Mei Yi is Company Secretary of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. Ms. LEE is a director of Corporate Services Department of Tricor Services Limited and a fellow member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. LEE has over 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial area.

Ying Chew Cheong Mr. Cheong (Henry) Ying Chew is Independent Non-Executive Director of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Science degree in Operational Research and Management. He is also an Independent Non- Executive Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (with effect from 18 March 2015, Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited and its listing status was replaced by CK Hutchison), Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, New World Department Store China Limited, Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, TOM Group Limited, CNNC International Limited, Creative Energy Solutions Holdings Limited, all being listed in Hong Kong. He is also an independent director of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, a company listed in Thailand, and an Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Worldsec Limited, a company listed in London. He is a Member of the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission, and was previously a member of a Member of the Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal, up until 31 March 2015. He was an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Jewellery Holding Limited (formerly known as Excel Technology International Holdings) Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong, up until 3 July 2012.

Wo Fong Mr. Fong (Felix) Wo, BBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of SPG Land (Holdings) Limited. He is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong and is also qualified in Canada and England. He is appointed by the Ministry of Justice of China as one of the China-Appointed Attesting Officers in Hong Kong. Mr. FONG is a consultant and the founding partner of the Hong Kong law firm, King & Wood (formerly known as Arculli Fong & Ng), and has practiced law for over 30 years, including eight years in Toronto. Mr. FONG is an independent non-executive director of a number of listed companies, namely Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (formerly known as Kingway Brewery Holdings Limited), Evergreen International Holdings Limited, China Investment Development Limited (formerly known as Temujin International Investments Limited) and Sheen Tai Holdings Group Company Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, and also China Oilfield Services Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. FONG is a member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (9th and 10th Sessions), a director of the China Overseas Friendship Association, a director of the Shanghai Chinese Overseas Friendship Association and an executive director of the Guangdong Overseas Friendship Association. He is a member of the Hong Kong Communications Authority and a director of the Hong Kong Basic Law Institute and also the former chairman of the Advisory Council on Food and Environmental Hygiene. Mr. FONG is a member of the first Selection Committee for the purposes of electing the Chief Executive for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a founding member of the Canadian International School of Hong Kong, a member of the Board of Advisers for the Faculty of Business of the University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada and a visiting professor of the School of Law of Sun Yat-sen University, China.