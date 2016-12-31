Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (0338.HK)
0338.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Zhiqing Wang
|54
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
Jinping Gao
|50
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager
Haijun Wu
|54
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Meiyun Zhou
|47
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager
Xiaojun Guo
|47
|2017
|Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board, Director
Qiang Jin
|51
|2015
|Deputy General Manager, Director
Dianwu Lei
|54
|2005
|Outside Director
Zhenglin Mo
|52
|2015
|Outside Director
Tingji Cai
|62
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Weifeng Du
|40
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Yunhong Liu
|40
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Yimin Zhang
|62
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Zhiqing Wang
|Mr. Wang Zhiqing has been serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 19, 2014. He was General Manager of Jiujiang Branch and Head of Factory in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited. He graduated in 1983 from China University of Petroleum (former East China Petroleum Institute) with a Bachelor of Engineering in Refinery Engineering and from China University of Petroleum with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and Technology in 2006.
Jinping Gao
|Mr. Gao Jinping has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 19, 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.
Haijun Wu
|Mr. Wu Haijun has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 23, 2010. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager and Director in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited, where he used to be General Manager. Mr. Wu used to be Vice President, Deputy Director and Director of No.2 Chemical Plant and Manager of Chemical Division of the Company. Mr. Wu graduated from East China University of Sience and Technology with a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, and obtained a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.
Meiyun Zhou
Xiaojun Guo
|Mr. Guo Xiaojun has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board, Director in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 17, 2017. He was Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from East China University of Science and Technology.
Qiang Jin
Dianwu Lei
|Mr. Lei Dianwu has been serving as Outside Director in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 2005. He is also Vice President in Sinopec Corp., and Assistant General Manager in another company. He held various positions including Deputy Director of Planning Division in Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Director of Preparation Office of Joint Venture in Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Vice President and Manager of Production Division in Yangzi BASF Stylene Company Limited. He also served as Deputy Manager and Deputy Director of Joint Venture Office in Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Director of Project Development Department in China Dong Lian Petrochemical Limited Liabilities Company, Deputy General Manager in Yangzi Petrochemical Limited Liabilities Company and Deputy Director of Development and Planning Division in Sinopec Corp. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from East China Petroleum Institute (which is now part of East China University of Science and Technology), China in 1984, majoring in Basic Organic Chemistry.
Zhenglin Mo
Tingji Cai
Weifeng Du
Yunhong Liu
Yimin Zhang
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Zhiqing Wang
|781,400
Jinping Gao
|780,500
Haijun Wu
|225,000
Meiyun Zhou
|--
Xiaojun Guo
|676,900
Qiang Jin
|747,000
Dianwu Lei
|--
Zhenglin Mo
|--
Tingji Cai
|150,000
Weifeng Du
|--
Yunhong Liu
|150,000
Yimin Zhang
|150,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Zhiqing Wang
|0
|0
Jinping Gao
|0
|0
Haijun Wu
|0
|0
Meiyun Zhou
|0
|0
Xiaojun Guo
|0
|0
Qiang Jin
|0
|0
Dianwu Lei
|0
|0
Zhenglin Mo
|0
|0
Tingji Cai
|0
|0
Weifeng Du
|0
|0
Yunhong Liu
|0
|0
Yimin Zhang
|0
|0