Name Description

Zhiqing Wang Mr. Wang Zhiqing has been serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 19, 2014. He was General Manager of Jiujiang Branch and Head of Factory in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited. He graduated in 1983 from China University of Petroleum (former East China Petroleum Institute) with a Bachelor of Engineering in Refinery Engineering and from China University of Petroleum with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and Technology in 2006.

Jinping Gao Mr. Gao Jinping has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 19, 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Haijun Wu Mr. Wu Haijun has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 23, 2010. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager and Director in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited, where he used to be General Manager. Mr. Wu used to be Vice President, Deputy Director and Director of No.2 Chemical Plant and Manager of Chemical Division of the Company. Mr. Wu graduated from East China University of Sience and Technology with a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, and obtained a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Xiaojun Guo Mr. Guo Xiaojun has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board, Director in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 17, 2017. He was Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from East China University of Science and Technology.