Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (0338.HK)

0338.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$4.85
Open
HK$4.85
Day's High
HK$4.87
Day's Low
HK$4.77
Volume
9,316,928
Avg. Vol
12,912,445
52-wk High
HK$5.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.79

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Zhiqing Wang

54 2014 Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Jinping Gao

50 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager

Haijun Wu

54 2010 Vice Chairman of the Board

Meiyun Zhou

47 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager

Xiaojun Guo

47 2017 Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board, Director

Qiang Jin

51 2015 Deputy General Manager, Director

Dianwu Lei

54 2005 Outside Director

Zhenglin Mo

52 2015 Outside Director

Tingji Cai

62 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Weifeng Du

40 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yunhong Liu

40 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yimin Zhang

62 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Zhiqing Wang

Mr. Wang Zhiqing has been serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 19, 2014. He was General Manager of Jiujiang Branch and Head of Factory in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited. He graduated in 1983 from China University of Petroleum (former East China Petroleum Institute) with a Bachelor of Engineering in Refinery Engineering and from China University of Petroleum with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and Technology in 2006.

Jinping Gao

Mr. Gao Jinping has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy General Manager in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 19, 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Haijun Wu

Mr. Wu Haijun has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 23, 2010. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager and Director in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited, where he used to be General Manager. Mr. Wu used to be Vice President, Deputy Director and Director of No.2 Chemical Plant and Manager of Chemical Division of the Company. Mr. Wu graduated from East China University of Sience and Technology with a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, and obtained a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Meiyun Zhou

Xiaojun Guo

Mr. Guo Xiaojun has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board, Director in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 17, 2017. He was Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from East China University of Science and Technology.

Qiang Jin

Dianwu Lei

Mr. Lei Dianwu has been serving as Outside Director in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. since June 2005. He is also Vice President in Sinopec Corp., and Assistant General Manager in another company. He held various positions including Deputy Director of Planning Division in Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Director of Preparation Office of Joint Venture in Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Vice President and Manager of Production Division in Yangzi BASF Stylene Company Limited. He also served as Deputy Manager and Deputy Director of Joint Venture Office in Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Director of Project Development Department in China Dong Lian Petrochemical Limited Liabilities Company, Deputy General Manager in Yangzi Petrochemical Limited Liabilities Company and Deputy Director of Development and Planning Division in Sinopec Corp. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from East China Petroleum Institute (which is now part of East China University of Science and Technology), China in 1984, majoring in Basic Organic Chemistry.

Zhenglin Mo

Tingji Cai

Weifeng Du

Yunhong Liu

Yimin Zhang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Zhiqing Wang

781,400

Jinping Gao

780,500

Haijun Wu

225,000

Meiyun Zhou

--

Xiaojun Guo

676,900

Qiang Jin

747,000

Dianwu Lei

--

Zhenglin Mo

--

Tingji Cai

150,000

Weifeng Du

--

Yunhong Liu

150,000

Yimin Zhang

150,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

