Name Description

Hoi Kwong Lo Mr. Lo (Sunny) Hoi Kwong IS Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2016. Mr Lo joined the Group in 1982 and had been an Executive Director since 1990 until his re-designation as a Non-executive Director in April 2016. He was the Managing Director of the Group from December 1997 to March 2012 and the Chief Executive Officer from April 2012 to March 2016. Mr Lo holds a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University.

Tak Shing Lo Mr. Lo (Peter) Tak Shing is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2016. Mr Lo joined the Group in 1996 and has been an Executive Director since 1998. Mr Lo was appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group in September 2015 and has been the Chief Executive Officer since April 2016. During the past two decades, Mr Lo has performed key functions within the Group and led various major projects for the growth and development of the Group’s business and operations. As the Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Mr Lo leads the overall management and strategic planning and development of the Group’s businesses and operations. Mr Lo holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering & Physics from the Loughborough University of Technology, a Master’s Degree in Medical Physics from the University of Surrey, a Doctorate’s Degree in Medical Physics from the University of London and an Honorary Fellow from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Hung Chun Lim Mr. Lim (Mike) Hung Chun is Chief Financial Officer of Cafe De Coral Holdings Limited. With extensive experience in general management, corporate finance and financial control all gained from top management positions held in renowned corporations and firms, Mr Lim is responsible for the overall oversight of the Group’s financial planning and strategy as well as headquarters management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Lim held various general management positions and directorships in listed and private conglomerates with operations spanning key international markets since 1990. Mr Lim holds an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Lee Fong Lau Ms. Lau (Rosa) Lee Fong is Senior General Manager - Specialty & Casual Dining of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited. Ms Lau is responsible for the development and management of specialty restaurants in Hong Kong and the new casual dining business. Ms Lau holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of East Asia, Macau and a Master of Science Degree in Hotel & Tourism Management from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ms Lau is currently a member of the Hotel & Catering International Management Association (U.K.).

Ming Shing Lo Mr. Lo (Ian) Ming Shing has been appointed as Executive Director of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited. Mr Lo was a Non-executive Director of the Company from 2010 until his re-designation as an Executive Director in March 2016. Mr Lo is in charge of property and branch development, project and maintenance, quantity surveying and business analysis of the Group. He had served as Advisor (Special Projects) and Manager (Food Manufacturing) of the Group during the period from November 2003 to June 2009. Mr Lo holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts, specialist in Economics from University of Toronto and an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Ming Fung Lam Mr. Lam Ming Fung, David is Senior General Manager - Casual Dining of the Company. He joined the Group in April 2015 and is the Senior General Manager (Casual Dining) of the Group. Mr Lam is responsible for leading the overall management and development of the specialty restaurants and casual dining businesses in Hong Kong. Mr Lam has extensive experience in business management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Lam had worked for renowned organisation and international retail group responsible for strategic business development, operation management, marketing and product development and customer management. Mr Lam holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Leicester.

Tat Man Lau Mr. Lau Tat Man, Daren is Managing Director - Quick Service Restaurants of the Company. He joined the Group in March 2015 and is the Managing Director (Quick Service Restaurants) of the Group. Mr Lau is responsible for overall operation and business development of Hong Kong fast food, institutional catering, school catering and other quick service restaurant business of Hong Kong region. Mr Lau has extensive professional experience in food and beverage industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Lau had held senior management positions with a leading global food and beverage services and solutions provider. Mr Lau holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and was placed on the Dean’s list.

Hung Lee Ms. Lee Hung is Company Secretary of Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd. She joined the Company in May 2013 and is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Vera Leung Ms. Vera Leung is Company Secretary of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited. She joined the Company in August 2013 as Corporate Director (Company Secretarial & Legal). Ms. Leung is a solicitor qualified in Hong Kong and admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales and an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore. Having practised law in Hong Kong and Singapore, Ms. Leung has over 20 years of experience in legal advisory, corporate secretarial, regulatory and corporate compliance in listed corporations and reputable law firms.

Yue Kwong Chan Mr. Chan (Michael) Yue Kwong has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in 1984 and was appointed as a Director of the Group in 1988. Mr Chan led the Group as Managing Director from 1989 to 1997 and served as the Executive Chairman from 1997 to 2012. Mr Chan has been re-designated as a Non-executive Director since April 2012 and served as the Chairman of the Group in the capacity of a Non-executive Director from April 2012 to March 2016. Having worked as a professional town planner for various Government bodies in Hong Kong and Canada, Mr Chan has considerable experience in planning and management. Mr Chan holds a Degree in Sociology and Political Science, a Master’s Degree in City Planning from the University of Manitoba, Canada, an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration, and an Honorary Fellow from Lingnan University. He is also a member of the Political Consultative Committee of Nanshan District, Shenzhen in the People’s Republic of China. Mr Chan was a full member of the Canadian and the Hong Kong Institute of Planners and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing. He is the Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, a council member and the Chairman of the Business Enterprise Management Centre of the Hong Kong Management Association and the Advisor of the Quality Tourism Services Association. Mr Chan is also appointed by the HKSAR Government as a member of the Business Facilitation Advisory Committee of the Financial Secretary’s Office. Mr Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of Starlite Holdings Limited, Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited, Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited, Modern Dental Group Limited and Human Health Holdings Limited and a non-executive director of Tao Heung Holdings Limited.

Tung Wah Hui Mr. Hui (Samuel) Tung Wah is Non-Executive Director of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1984 and has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since 1997. Mr Hui holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Brunel University in the United Kingdom.

Pik Ling Lo Ms. Lo (Anita) Pik Ling is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Lo joined the Group in 1982. She is responsible for overseeing the business development of Hong Kong fast food, institutional catering, school catering and other quick service restaurant business of Hong Kong region. Ms Lo holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong.

Siu Cheung Au Mr. Au (Albert) Siu Cheung is Non-Executive Independent Director of Cafe De Coral Holdings Limited. Mr Au is the Chairman of BDO Limited, the Hong Kong member firm of BDO International Limited. He has more than 30 years of experience in the accountancy profession. Mr Au was the President of the Council of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants from December 2007 to December 2008. He is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Practising) and a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. Mr Au is currently a non-executive director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the SFC (HKEC Listing) Appeals Committee, Remuneration Committee, Investment Committee and Budget Committee of The Securities and Futures Commission, the Chairman of the Corruption Prevention Advisory Committee and a member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Housing Authority, the Chairman of Professional Services Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, an independent non-executive director of the Hongkong International Theme Parks Limited and the Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Coalition of Professional Services Limited.

Ngai Min Choi Mr. Choi (Michael) Ngai Min, JP. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited. Mr Choi is a Director and Senior Vice-President of Henderson (China) Investment Company Limited. He has been in the real estate industry for over 35 years with extensive knowledge and experience in the real estate markets in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Currently, he is the Vice-President of the Hong Kong Real Property Federation, the Vice-President of the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators, a member of School of Business Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Baptist University and a member of the Advisory Board on Business Studies of the Lingnan University. Mr Choi graduated from the Business Management Department of the Hong Kong Baptist College and obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of East Asia, Macau.

Lam Kwong Kwok Mr. Kwok (Larry) Lam Kwong, B.B.S., J.P. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited. Mr Kwok is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong, and is a Partner of Kwok Yih & Chan, Solicitors. Mr Kwok is also qualified to practise as a solicitor in Australia, England and Wales and Singapore. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia and a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr Kwok graduated from the University of Sydney, Australia with Bachelor’s Degrees in Economics and Laws respectively and a Master’s Degree in Laws. He also obtained the Advanced Management Program Diploma from the Harvard Business School.