Name Description

Siu Hung Shum Mr. Shum Siu Hung is the Executive Chairman of the Board of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Shum is responsible for the formulation and implementation of corporate policies and strategies. Mr. Shum has over 20 years of experience in international trading and investment in China.

Chun Shum Mr. Shum Chun is the Managing Director, Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Shum graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a degree in Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Economics. Prior to joining the Company in 2004, Mr. Shum has pursued a career in finance and accountancy in an international accounting firm.

Ziniu Cen Mr. Cen Ziniu is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and has been involved in trading businesses in Hong Kong and China, holding senior managerial positions. Mr. Cen has extensive experience in dealership management, business formation and marketing. He is responsible for market development of the Group and overseas operations.

Sing Chung Raymond Chiu Mr. Chiu Sing Chung is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the overall operations and in charge of various business projects in the Group. Prior to joining the Company Mr. Chiu had over 20 years’ experience in banking and management. He has been involved in the financing and supervision of business projects in China since the late 1980’s and was in charge of the management and control of a wide range of projects.

Ka Fai Siu Mr. Siu Ka Fai is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He conducted a further course of study in real estate at the University of British Columbia in Canada and then had over 20 years experience in the investment and real estate field, working with various reputable companies in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Siu joined the Group in 2005 and is currently in charge of the Group’s purchasing and re-export operations.

Jian Wang Mr. Wang Jian is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated from Guangzhou Jinan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Finance. Prior to joining the Group in 2008, Mr. Wang was engaged by a major bank in China and worked in its banking business department. In November 2014, Mr. Wang obtained a Doctor’s Degree in Business Administration from School of Business of Macau University of Science and Technology.

Man Kin Cheung Mr. Cheung Man Kin, CPA, is the Company Secretary of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He has experience in accounting and auditing, is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of Certified Public Accountants of Australia.

Yuk Wai Chan Mr. Chan Yuk Wai is an Independent Non Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan is a holder of a Master of Science Degree in Applied Mechanics (Cranfield Institute of Technology, U.K.) and a registered professional engineer in Hong Kong and the U.K. Mr. Chan is the recipient of the U.K. Institution of Mechanical Engineers Outstanding Project Price Award, 1981. For the last 20 years, Mr. Chan has taken up key management positions in engineering and technology businesses in Hong Kong, ranging from pumping equipment and control systems, mini-piling, and software and hardware engineering businesses.

Kwan Hung Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwan Hung is an Independent Non Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung is an associate member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (formerly: the Hong Kong Polytechnic) with a higher diploma in Accountancy. Mr. Cheung has over 30 years of experience in account, finance and investment banking profession specializing in equity/debt fund raising, mergers and acquisition and corporate restructuring before working with publicly listed companies undertaking corporate management, planning and strategies development functions. Mr. Cheung is an independent non-executive director of PetroAsian Energy Holdings Limited and Great Harvest Maeta Group Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).