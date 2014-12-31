Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd (0342.HK)
0342.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.08
HK$2.08
Open
HK$2.06
HK$2.06
Day's High
HK$2.08
HK$2.08
Day's Low
HK$2.06
HK$2.06
Volume
72,000
72,000
Avg. Vol
1,316,829
1,316,829
52-wk High
HK$4.20
HK$4.20
52-wk Low
HK$1.92
HK$1.92
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Siu Hung Shum
|56
|2005
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chun Shum
|36
|2009
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ziniu Cen
|46
|Executive Director
|
Sing Chung Raymond Chiu
|56
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Ka Fai Siu
|52
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Jian Wang
|35
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Man Kin Cheung
|2013
|Company Secretary
|
Yuk Wai Chan
|56
|2006
|Independent Non Executive Director
|
Kwan Hung Cheung
|63
|2001
|Independent Non Executive Director
|
Mingshe Xu
|59
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Siu Hung Shum
|Mr. Shum Siu Hung is the Executive Chairman of the Board of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Shum is responsible for the formulation and implementation of corporate policies and strategies. Mr. Shum has over 20 years of experience in international trading and investment in China.
|
Chun Shum
|Mr. Shum Chun is the Managing Director, Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Shum graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a degree in Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Economics. Prior to joining the Company in 2004, Mr. Shum has pursued a career in finance and accountancy in an international accounting firm.
|
Ziniu Cen
|Mr. Cen Ziniu is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and has been involved in trading businesses in Hong Kong and China, holding senior managerial positions. Mr. Cen has extensive experience in dealership management, business formation and marketing. He is responsible for market development of the Group and overseas operations.
|
Sing Chung Raymond Chiu
|Mr. Chiu Sing Chung is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the overall operations and in charge of various business projects in the Group. Prior to joining the Company Mr. Chiu had over 20 years’ experience in banking and management. He has been involved in the financing and supervision of business projects in China since the late 1980’s and was in charge of the management and control of a wide range of projects.
|
Ka Fai Siu
|Mr. Siu Ka Fai is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He conducted a further course of study in real estate at the University of British Columbia in Canada and then had over 20 years experience in the investment and real estate field, working with various reputable companies in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Siu joined the Group in 2005 and is currently in charge of the Group’s purchasing and re-export operations.
|
Jian Wang
|Mr. Wang Jian is the Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated from Guangzhou Jinan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Finance. Prior to joining the Group in 2008, Mr. Wang was engaged by a major bank in China and worked in its banking business department. In November 2014, Mr. Wang obtained a Doctor’s Degree in Business Administration from School of Business of Macau University of Science and Technology.
|
Man Kin Cheung
|Mr. Cheung Man Kin, CPA, is the Company Secretary of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He has experience in accounting and auditing, is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of Certified Public Accountants of Australia.
|
Yuk Wai Chan
|Mr. Chan Yuk Wai is an Independent Non Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan is a holder of a Master of Science Degree in Applied Mechanics (Cranfield Institute of Technology, U.K.) and a registered professional engineer in Hong Kong and the U.K. Mr. Chan is the recipient of the U.K. Institution of Mechanical Engineers Outstanding Project Price Award, 1981. For the last 20 years, Mr. Chan has taken up key management positions in engineering and technology businesses in Hong Kong, ranging from pumping equipment and control systems, mini-piling, and software and hardware engineering businesses.
|
Kwan Hung Cheung
|Mr. Cheung Kwan Hung is an Independent Non Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheung is an associate member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (formerly: the Hong Kong Polytechnic) with a higher diploma in Accountancy. Mr. Cheung has over 30 years of experience in account, finance and investment banking profession specializing in equity/debt fund raising, mergers and acquisition and corporate restructuring before working with publicly listed companies undertaking corporate management, planning and strategies development functions. Mr. Cheung is an independent non-executive director of PetroAsian Energy Holdings Limited and Great Harvest Maeta Group Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).
|
Mingshe Xu
|Dr. Xu Mingshe is an Independent Non-Executive Director of NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited. He was accredited a doctor’s degree in economics by the Xiamen University. He graduated from the Guangzhou Institute of Foreign Languages with a bachelor’s degree in English, holds the title of Senior Economist, and has over 20 years experience in the banking-finance field. Since 1980, Dr. Xu has held in succession a series of position in the top management level in banking sector in China, and has been well connected in the finance and corporate sectors both in China and overseas. Dr. Xu’s expertise includes public listings, project financing, syndicated loan, debt restructuring and merge and acquisition. He has taken part in a considerable number of overseas listing of Chinese enterprises and other major fund raising exercises. Dr. Xu was appointed as independent nonexecutive director of the Company on 1 July 2006 and an independent non-executive director of EPI (Holdings) Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange) from 2006 to 2009.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Siu Hung Shum
|3,017,000
|
Chun Shum
|340,000
|
Ziniu Cen
|1,545,000
|
Sing Chung Raymond Chiu
|1,867,000
|
Ka Fai Siu
|1,556,000
|
Jian Wang
|969,000
|
Man Kin Cheung
|--
|
Yuk Wai Chan
|--
|
Kwan Hung Cheung
|--
|
Mingshe Xu
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Siu Hung Shum
|0
|0
|
Chun Shum
|0
|0
|
Ziniu Cen
|0
|0
|
Sing Chung Raymond Chiu
|0
|0
|
Ka Fai Siu
|0
|0
|
Jian Wang
|0
|0
|
Man Kin Cheung
|0
|0
|
Yuk Wai Chan
|0
|0
|
Kwan Hung Cheung
|0
|0
|
Mingshe Xu
|0
|0