Name Description

Yau-lai Lo Mr. Yau-lai (Winston) Lo is Executive Chairman of the Board of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. He was appointed a Director of the Company in 1972. Mr. Lo graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and gained his Master of Science degree in Food Science from Cornell University. Mr. Lo is an Honorary Court Member of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and life member of Cornell University Council. Mr. Lo is a director of Ping Ping Investment Company Limited. He is also a director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He was a member of The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Save as disclosed, he has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Roberto Guidetti Mr. Roberto Guidetti is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited since 1st April 2014. Mr. Guidetti is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Guidetti graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at the Bologna University in Bologna, Italy in 1987 and further obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at Centro Universitario di Organizzazione Aziendale in Altavilla Vicentina, Italy in 1988. Mr. Guidetti is responsible for the overall strategic planning, business development and general management of all the Group’s operations. Mr. Guidetti joined the Group as the Group Chief Executive Officer on 1st April 2013 and has fully assumed the roles and responsibilities of the former Group Chief Executive Officer on 1st August 2013. He has 24 years of proven track record in general management, strategic/business planning, marketing/commercial leadership, product innovation and new business development. He has matured his professional expertise in two of the largest global fast moving consumer goods organisations and across local, regional and global roles in Europe and Asia. He has spent the last 18 years in this field in Greater China. Mr. Guidetti is a director of Ariston Thermo Group, a private limited company incorporated in Italy. He does not hold/has not held any directorship in other listed public companies currently and in the last three years.

Kin-shing Lau Mr. Chris Kin-shing Lau is Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is responsible for the strategic planning, financial management and control, accounting, corporate finance, investor relations and corporate services of the Group. Mr. Lau joined the Group in April 2016. He has close to 30 years of solid finance management experience gained in multinationals in Asia Pacific, Greater China and the US. He also brings a wealth of experience to this role with managing start-ups, post-merger/ acquisition integration, business process improvement and ERP system implementation in addition to Treasury, Tax and Credit management. Mr. Lau holds a Bachelor Degree of Economics from the Australian National University and a Graduate Diploma in Computing Studies from the University of Canberra. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow of CPA Australia.

Shing-suet Lau Ms. Dorcas Shing-suet Lau is Chief Executive Officer - Hong Kong Operation of the company. She is responsible for the general management and development of the Group’s operations in Hong Kong, Macau and various export markets. She joined the Group in March 2017 and has 24 years of proven track record in Customer Development, Marketing, General Management, and most recently in Digital and eCommerce in one of the largest global fast moving consumer goods company across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China and North Asia markets. In 2012, she was awarded Women To Watch by Advertising Age’s in Mainland China.

Eugene Lye Mr. Eugene Lye has been appointed as Executive Director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lye is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitasoy USA Inc., a wholly owned-subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Lye holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Toronto and a MBA from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Lye is responsible for the general management and development of the Group’s import business of the Group’s products for sales in North America. He joined the Group in 2002 and has been closely involved in all aspects of the North American business for over 14 years. During his time at Vitasoy USA Inc., Mr. Lye has held management positions in sales and marketing in the Mainstream Channel, and has had oversight responsibilities for both the research & development and quality control departments as well as serving as the Senior Vice President of the Asian Channel.

Pik-ling Li Ms. Pik-ling (Rosemary) Li is Group Senior Director of Human Resources at Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for leading all global human resources strategies and initiatives, including organisations structure, corporate remuneration and reward programs, employee engagement, talent development, and the overall human resources policies. She continuously shaped the Group’s best practices in strategic human resources management to enhance the organizational capabilities. Prior to joining the Group in 2000, she had human resources leadership experience gained from multinational corporations and sizable local organisations.

Shwu-Pyng Tzeng Chen Dr. Joanna Shwu-Pyng Tzeng Chen is the Group Senior Director, Research, Development and Quality of the Company. She is responsible for developing, leading and executing research and development and quality strategies to meet the business needs of local and overseas markets. She plays a strategic role in driving global product direction and innovation while assuring compliance, safety, sustainability and quality excellence. Dr. Chen joined the Group in 2010. With Advanced Food Science education training, she joined company with diversified working experiences with prominent multinational companies in the United States, Greater China and Asia Pacific region. Her expertise covers technical management and commercialisation in areas across food ingredient, food product research and development/ manufacturing, regulatory compliance and quality assurance.

Christopher Gillard Mr. Christopher John Gillard is General Manager of Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., subsidiary of the Company. He is responsible for the general management and development of the Group’s operation in Australia and New Zealand. He joined the Group in November 2014. He has extensive experience across the Asia-Pacific fast moving consumer goods industry. Based in and a native of Melbourne, he recently returned from almost a decade living and working in Greater China. He has a strong track record in Sales, Marketing and General Management.

Christopher Marchant Mr. Christopher Lloyd Marchant is General Manager of Unicurd Food Co. (Private) Ltd., subsidiary of the company. the Group’s tofu manufacturing company in Singapore. Mr. Marchant is responsible for the general management and development of the Group’s operation in Singapore. He joined the Singapore operation in September 2016 after spending 4 years heading up the Vitasoy Australia and New Zealand Sales team. Mr. Marchant has extensive experience across the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry in Asia Pacific, and is very familiar with the Singapore market having spent 14 years in the city state, where he both started his career and completed his secondary education.

Changbo Si Mr. Changbo (Frank) Si is Group Senior Director of Manufacturing and Project Management of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the formulation of the Group’s manufacturing and project policy and strategy as well as the management and support of plant capital expenditure project and manufacturing performance. He joined the Group in 2012. He has extensive experience in different multi-national companies focus on quality, manufacturing and project management.

Jie Yuan Mr. Jie (Jack) Yuan is Managing Director of Vitasoy (China) Investments Company Limited, a subsidiary of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the general management and development of the Group’s operations in Mainland China. Mr. Yuan joined the Group in 2004 as the General Manager of the Group’s subsidiaries in Shenzhen and Foshan. He has extensive experience in the beverage industry and had previously worked with a number of multinational companies in Mainland China.

May Lo Ms. May Lo is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University. She has worked in finance in various roles, including, as a fund manager for a global asset management company and has had experience investing in publicly listed companies.

Mo-ching Lo Ms. Mo-ching (Myrna) Lo is no longer Non-Executive Director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited., effective 1 October, 2017. She was appointed a Director of the Company in 1992. Ms. Lo graduated from Oberlin College in the United States with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music. Ms. Lo is a member of the Docent Committee and Bishop White Committee of the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada. She does not hold/ has not held any directorship in other listed public companies currently and in the last three years.

Mo-ling Lo Ms. Mo-ling (Yvonne) Lo is Non-Executive Director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. She was appointed a Director of the Company in 1993. Ms. Lo received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oberlin College, Ohio in the United States and undertook graduate studies in Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Toronto in Canada. Ms. Lo joined the Group in 1980 and was the President of Vitasoy USA Group until 2001. Ms. Lo was the president of the Soyfoods Association of North America which represents more than 30 soyfoods companies covering the US and Canada. She does not hold/ has not held any directorship in other listed public companies currently and in the last three years.

Tak Shing Lo Mr. Peter Tak Shing Lo is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering & Physics from the Loughborough University of Technology, a Master’s Degree in Medical Physics from the University of Surrey, a Doctorate’s Degree in Medical Physics from the University of London and an Honorary Fellow from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Lo is an executive director and the chief executive officer of Café de Coral Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Lo is the chairman and a trustee of K. S. Lo Foundation, being a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Paul Brough Mr. Paul Jeremy Brough is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since September 2016. Mr. Brough graduated from Nottingham Trent Business School with a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) in Business Studies. Mr. Brough is the executive chairman of Noble Group Limited, an independent non-executive director of GL Limited (both companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange), an independent non-executive director of Habib Bank Zurich (Hong Kong) Limited, a Hong Kong restricted licence bank and an independent non-executive director of The Executive Centre Limited. Mr. Brough was an executive director of Greenheart Group Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) until 4th June 2015 and an executive director and chief restructuring officer of China Fisheries Group Limited (listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange) until 30th June 2016. Mr. Brough joined KPMG Hong Kong in 1983 and held appointments as its Head of Consulting in 1995 and as Head of Financial Advisory Services in 1997. In 1999, he was appointed the Asia Pacific Head of KPMG’s Financial Advisory Services business and a member of its global advisory steering group. He held the position of Regional Senior Partner of KPMG Hong Kong from April 2009 before retiring in March 2012. Mr. Brough is a member of the General Committee of The Hong Kong Club, a director of the Hong Kong Club Foundation Limited, and a director of Sailability Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Brough is also a director of Blue Willow Limited, a private limited company. Mr. Brough is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Save as disclosed, he has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Chi-ping Chung Dr. Roy Chi-ping Chung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Doctor of Engineering Degree from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom and Doctor of Business Administration Degree from City University of Macau. He was re-appointed as an Industrial Professor by the University of Warwick, United Kingdom in December 2015. He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration by the Lingnan University in 2015, an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007 and an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia in 2006. He was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) Medal by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government on 1st July, 2011. He was also appointed as Justice of Peace by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government on 1st July, 2005 and won the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Award in 1997. In November 2014, he was further awarded the Industrialist of the Year. Dr. Chung is highly dedicated to the advancement of industry and was the Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries until 5th July, 2013. In addition, Dr. Chung holds positions on a number of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government advisory committees and is also an active member of many social committees and associations. Dr. Chung is a co-founder and currently a non-executive director of Techtronic Industries Company Limited. Dr. Chung is also an independent non-executive director of TK Group (Holdings) Limited and Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited, all being companies listed in Hong Kong. Dr. Chung retired as independent non-executive director of Kin Yat Holdings Limited and KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited effective 25th August, 2014 and 27th August, 2015 respectively.

Jan Erlund Mr. Jan Peter Seeberg Erlund is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. He was appointed a Director of the Company in 2006. He graduated with a Master degree in Law from the University of Aarhus and studied at the Nordic Institute for Maritime Law, the University of Oslo. Mr. Erlund was admitted to the Danish Bar in 1968 and was admitted to the Supreme Court in 1976. Mr. Erlund is now a partner in Copenhagen Chambers focusing on Danish and international arbitration. He was a partner of Gorrissen Federspiel Kierkegaard, a law firm in Copenhagen, Denmark. He was the president of the Danish Bar and Law Association, president of the Danish Maritime Law Association and chairman of the Maritime and Transport Committee of the International Bar Association. Mr. Erlund was the chairman of the board of directors of The East Asiatic Company Ltd. A/S and Dansk Skovselskab A/S, deputy chairman of ERRIA A/S and a member of the board of directors of PSA International Pte. Ltd., all being companies listed overseas. Save as disclosed, he has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Kwok Po Li The Hon. Dr. Sir Kwok Po (David) Li, OBE, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. He was appointed a Director of the Company in 1994. Sir David is the chairman and chief executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He is a member of the Council of the Treasury Markets Association. Sir David is a director of Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of Guangdong Investment Limited, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, PCCW Limited and San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited, all being companies listed in Hong Kong. Sir David is founding chairman of The Friends of Cambridge University in Hong Kong Limited, chairman of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army, Hong Kong and Macau Command and chairman of the Executive Committee of St. James’ Settlement. He was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1985 to 2012. He was a director of CaixaBank, S.A. (listed in Spain) and an independent non-executive director of SCMP Group Limited (now known as Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited). Save as disclosed, he has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.