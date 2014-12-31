Name Description

Yuhong Chen Dr. Chen Yuhong is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer of Chinasoft International Ltd. He is responsible for the overall business development of the Group. He has over 20 years of practicing experience in software information industry. Dr. Chen holds a doctorate degree in optics from Beijing Polytechnic University in 1991. Prior to joining the Company on 25 April 2000, Dr. Chen worked at China National Computer Software & Technology Service Corporation (“CS&S”) from October 1996 to April 2000, subsequently was appointed as vice president in June 1999 and as senior vice president of CNTC in December 2003. He has also been appointed a director of Chinasoft Resources. He was also a director of CS&S Cyber Resources Software Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., an associate company of CS&S from 1999 to March 2002. From June 1991 to October 1996, he was the deputy general manager of China Great Wall Computer Software Co., Ltd.

Leung Chai Leong Ms. Leong Leung Chai is Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Chinasoft International Ltd. She joined the Company on November 2005 to serve as the Financial Controller of the Group, and became the Company Secretary of the Company and an authorised representative under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules since 30 August 2013. Ms. Leong is responsible for performing the duties of company secretary, and is responsible for the Group’s regulatory compliance and financial management and reporting. Before joining the Company, Ms. Leong worked in an international audit firm for over 5 years where she was mainly responsible for financial auditing and internal control reporting. She has over 10 years’ experience in financial auditing, listing compliance and corporate governance. Ms. Leong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a bachelor degree in Accountancy.

Simon Chung Mr. Simon Chung is the Global Chief Operating Officer of Chinasoft International Ltd. He is the chief executive officer in ITO business of Japan. He is responsible for the overall daily operation of the Group. He has over 20 years of experience in IT professional services covering account management, service delivery management, technical sales, quality assurance and control, project management and customer support operation in the area of public government, telecom and finance sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computing Mathematics from the University of Wollongong in Australia. Prior to joining the Company, he was a project director of Atos Origin responsible for the management of large scale projects and service delivery for major clients in Asia Pacific from 1996 to 2005.

Simon Zhang Mr. Simon Zhang is the Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Chinasoft International Ltd. He is responsible for the human resources management of the Company. Mr. Zhang worked in Shaanxi Provincial Tourism Bureau after graduating from the Department of Economics of Northwest University in 1987. Prior to joining the Company, he was the General Manager of Chongqing Three Gorges Liner Corporation (under China International Travel Service in Xi’an) from 1997 to 1999. From 1994 to 1997, he was the Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Northwestern branch in Weijiang Plastics Co. Ltd., which was a Sino- US joint venture. From 1992 to 1994, Mr. Zhang was employed as Chief Business Representative in U.S. Phonenix Medical Equipment Company.

Zhenming Tang Dr. Tang Zhenming is the Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Chinasoft International Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s training department. Dr. Tang obtained a doctorate degree in motor electronic control from Beijing Polytechnic University in 1994. Prior to joining the Company on 25 April 2000, Dr.Tang was employed by Beijing Institute of Technology Industrial Company as deputy general manager from May 1995 to March 2000 and by American W&P Company, Beijing Office as officer from December 1993 to March 1995.

Liangyu Gao Mr. Gao Liangyu is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been serving as the chairman of the board of CSOP Asset Management Limited since March 2013, engaging in asset management business. Prior to joining CSOP Asset Management Limited, Mr. Gao was previously the deputy general manager at China Southern Fund Management Co., Ltd. in March 1998 and became the general manager of the same company from September 1998 to March 2013, responsible for the management and operation. Mr. Gao acted as the deputy division chief of the Public Offering Supervision Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission from March 1993 to March 1998, the section chief of the Finance Management Department of the People’s Bank of China from February 1991 to March 1993, studied in the Postgraduate Department of Financial Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China from September 1988 to February 1991, and an officer of the Audits Department of Nanjing Agriculture University from July 1986 to August 1988. He served as an independent non-executive director of Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3303), from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Gao obtained his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Nanjing Agricultural University in July 1986.

Samuel Goodner Mr. Samuel Thomas Goodner is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder and former CEO of Catapult Systems, a Microsoft focused information technology consulting firm with over 400 employees and 9 regional offices across the United States. Mr. Goodner founded Catapult Systems in 1993 at the age of 26. Prior to starting Catapult, he worked in business development at Service Systems International and developed software applications for Dell Computer Corporation. Over the past 20 years, Mr. Goodner also founded two software product companies, PowerDOC and Inquisite, and launched several service brands under the Catapult Systems umbrella including Mobile Alchemy, a mobile application development firm, and Slingrock, an interactive, branding, design and marketing agency. Mr. Goodner served as a mountain infantry officer in the Swiss Army, is a graduate of the MIT/Inc Birthing of Giants program, and a member of the Austin chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). He has been repeatedly recognized for his innovation and leadership and was a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2008. Mr. Goodner holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Texas A&M University.

Yaqin Zhang Dr. Zhang Yaqin is the Non-Executive Director of Chinasoft International Ltd. Dr Zhang is currently the corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation and the chairman of Microsoft Asia-Pacific Research & Development Group, responsible for driving Microsoft’s overall research and development efforts in China and the Asia-Pacific region. Dr Zhang was also a member of Executive Management Committee of Microsoft (China) Limited and formulate unified strategy with other members for Microsoft in the Greater China region. Dr Zhang is a world-class scientist in the field of communication and software areas. He joined Microsoft in 1999 and served as the chief scientist of Microsoft Research Asia and was promoted to corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation in 2004, in charge of Microsoft’s Mobile and Embedded Division in Microsoft’s headquarters. Dr Zhang was the core leader of Microsoft to enter into the non-PC market. In 1997, Dr. Zhang Yaqin,only aged 31 at that time, was rewarded as a Fellow of IEEE, becoming the youngest scientist receiving this honor in the 100 years of history of the association.

Guanrong Lai Dr. Lai Guanrong has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of ChinaSoft International Limited., with effect from 2 June 2015. He is currently the vice chairman of ABC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Dr. Lai graduated from the School of Economics of Xiamen University in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree, specialising in finance. He was awarded a master’s degree by research by the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China (now known as the PBC School of Finance of Tsinghua University) in 1986. He was awarded a doctor’s degree by research by the School of Economics of Xiamen University in 2001. He also took part in the 8-month special topic training “Dialogue between financial capital and technological innovation” organised by Tsinghua University in 2014. Dr. Lai was the secretary and deputy head of the office of the Fujian Province branch of the People’s Bank of China. He led the establishment of the first securities company in Fujian and one of the first batch of securities companies in China, Minfa Securities Company Limited and acted as the deputy general manager leading its work after the establishment of the company. He has led and successfully planned the merger and acquisition of listed companies, namely the merger of Xuji Electric (stock code: 000400SZ) with another listed company, Tianyu Electric. In 1993, Dr. Lai led and successfully planned the listing of the earliest listed Fujian company, Fuyao Glass (stock code: 600660SH); he also took part in the acquisition of Shenzhen Pu Rui Kang Biotechnology Company Limited.

Wing Yin Leung Dr. Leung Wing Yin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chinasoft International Ltd. Dr. Leung has many years working experience in internal auditing and corporate finance in banks. He holds a doctor’s degree in accounting from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and is a member of Certified Public Accountants of Australia, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute. Dr. Leung is an Assistant Professor and a Doctor Student Supervisor at the School of Accounting and Finance of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Leung previously worked as a consultant in a firm of Certified Public Accountants and as a Senior Lecturer at Charles Sturt University, Australia and the City University of Hong Kong.