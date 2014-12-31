Century City International Holdings Ltd (0355.HK)
0355.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.74HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yuk Sui Lo
|70
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Chun To Jimmy Lo
|41
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Po Man Lo
|37
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Kwai Kai Ng
|60
|2007
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Tung Fan
|58
|2007
|Executive Director
|
So Po Leung
|42
|2010
|Executive Director
|
Sau Fun Lam
|2010
|Secretary
|
Anthony Chuang
|70
|1993
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Siu Chan Ng
|84
|1994
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Chi Keung Wong
|62
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yuk Sui Lo
|Mr. Lo Yuk Sui is the Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Century City International Holdings Limited. He served as Chairman and Managing Director since 1989 when the Company was established in Bermuda as the ultimate holding company of the Group and designated as the Chief Executive Officer in 2007. Mr. Lo has been the Chairman and the Managing Director of the predecessor listed company of the Group since 1985 and 1986, respectively. He is also the chairman and chief executive officer of Paliburg Holdings Limited (“PHL”), Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (“RHIHL”) and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited (“Cosmopolitan”), all listed subsidiaries of the Company, and the chairman and a non-executive director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited (“RPML”), the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (the listed subsidiary of RHIHL). Mr. Lo is a qualified architect. In his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer.
|
Chun To Jimmy Lo
|Mr. Jimmy Lo Chun To is Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. He has been Vice Chairman and Executive Director — Appointed to the Board in 1999 and elected as a Vice Chairman in 2013. Mr. Jimmy Lo is also an executive director, the vice chairman and the managing director of PHL, an executive director of RHIHL, an executive director, a vice chairman and the managing director of Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director RPML. Mr. Jimmy Lo graduated from Cornell University, New York, U.S.A. with a Degree in Architecture. He joined the Century City Group in 1998.
|
Po Man Lo
|Ms. Lo Po Man is Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. She Appointed to the Board in 2007 and elected as a Vice Chairman in 2013. Miss Lo graduated from Duke University, North Carolina, U.S.A. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She is also an executive director of PHL, an executive director, the vice chairman and the managing director of RHIHL, an executive director and a vice chairman of Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director and the vice chairman of RPML. Miss Lo joined the RHIHL group in 2000 and is an experienced executive in sales and marketing and corporate management.
|
Kwai Kai Ng
|Mr. Ng (Kenneth) Kwai Kai is the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. He Appointed to the Board in 1989 and designated as the Chief Operating Officer in 2007. Mr. Ng joined the Group in 1985 and is in charge of the corporate finance, company secretarial and administrative functions of the Century City Group. Mr. Ng is a Chartered Secretary. He is also an executive director of PHL, RHIHL and a non-executive director of RPML. Mr. Ng, previously a non-executive director of Cosmopolitan has been re-designated as an executive director of Cosmopolitan in December 2013.
|
Tung Fan
|Mr. Fan (Donald) Tung is Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. He appointed to the Board in 2007. Mr. Fan is a qualified architect and has been with the Group since 1987. He is also an executive director and the chief operating officer of PHL, an executive director of RHIHL and a non-executive director of RPML. Mr. Fan is in charge of the property development, architectural design and project management functions as well as overseeing the building construction business of the Group.
|
So Po Leung
|Mr. Leung (Kelvin) So Po is Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited., since March 1, 2010. Mr. Leung Appointed to the Board in 2010. Mr. Leung has been with the Group since 1997. He is involved in the corporate finance function as well as in the China business division of the Century City Group. Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Laws Degree in Chinese Business Law both from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 19 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance field. Mr. Leung, previously a non-executive director of Cosmopolitan, has been re-designated as an executive director and the chief financial officer of Cosmopolitan in December 2013.
|
Sau Fun Lam
|
Anthony Chuang
|Mr. Anthony Chuang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited., since 1993. Mr. Chuang graduated from University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, the United States and has experience in the commercial field.
|
Siu Chan Ng
|Mr. Ng Siu Chan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited., since 1994. Mr. Ng is also an independent non-executive director of PHL and RHIHL. He is a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited, which is publicly listed in Hong Kong.
|
Chi Keung Wong
|Mr. Wong (Alvin) Chi Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited., since 2004. Mr. Wong is also an independent non-executive director of PHL and RHIHL. He holds a masters degree in business administration from the University of Adelaide in Australia. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and CPA Australia and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Wong is also a responsible officer for asset management, advising on securities and advising on corporate finance for Greater China Capital Limited (formerly known as Sinox Fund Management Limited) under the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Mr. Wong was an executive director, the deputy general manager, group financial controller and company secretary of Guangzhou Investment Company Limited (now known as Yuexiu Property Company Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for over ten years. He is also an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Asia Orient Holdings Limited, Asia Standard International Group Limited, China Nickel Resources Holdings Company Limited, China Ting Group Holdings Limited, ENM Holdings Limited, First Natural Foods Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed), FU JI Food and Catering Services Holdings Limited (Provisional Liquidators Appointed), Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited, Ngai Lik Industrial Holdings Limited, PacMOS Technologies Holdings Limited and TPV Technology Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong has over 30 years of experience in finance, accounting and management.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yuk Sui Lo
|16
|
Chun To Jimmy Lo
|6
|
Po Man Lo
|6
|
Kwai Kai Ng
|4
|
Tung Fan
|3
|
So Po Leung
|2
|
Sau Fun Lam
|--
|
Anthony Chuang
|--
|
Siu Chan Ng
|--
|
Chi Keung Wong
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Yuk Sui Lo
|0
|0
|
Chun To Jimmy Lo
|0
|0
|
Po Man Lo
|0
|0
|
Kwai Kai Ng
|0
|0
|
Tung Fan
|0
|0
|
So Po Leung
|0
|0
|
Sau Fun Lam
|0
|0
|
Anthony Chuang
|0
|0
|
Siu Chan Ng
|0
|0
|
Chi Keung Wong
|0
|0