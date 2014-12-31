Name Description

Yuk Sui Lo Mr. Lo Yuk Sui is the Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Century City International Holdings Limited. He served as Chairman and Managing Director since 1989 when the Company was established in Bermuda as the ultimate holding company of the Group and designated as the Chief Executive Officer in 2007. Mr. Lo has been the Chairman and the Managing Director of the predecessor listed company of the Group since 1985 and 1986, respectively. He is also the chairman and chief executive officer of Paliburg Holdings Limited (“PHL”), Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (“RHIHL”) and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited (“Cosmopolitan”), all listed subsidiaries of the Company, and the chairman and a non-executive director of Regal Portfolio Management Limited (“RPML”), the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (the listed subsidiary of RHIHL). Mr. Lo is a qualified architect. In his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer.

Chun To Jimmy Lo Mr. Jimmy Lo Chun To is Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. He has been Vice Chairman and Executive Director — Appointed to the Board in 1999 and elected as a Vice Chairman in 2013. Mr. Jimmy Lo is also an executive director, the vice chairman and the managing director of PHL, an executive director of RHIHL, an executive director, a vice chairman and the managing director of Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director RPML. Mr. Jimmy Lo graduated from Cornell University, New York, U.S.A. with a Degree in Architecture. He joined the Century City Group in 1998.

Po Man Lo Ms. Lo Po Man is Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. She Appointed to the Board in 2007 and elected as a Vice Chairman in 2013. Miss Lo graduated from Duke University, North Carolina, U.S.A. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She is also an executive director of PHL, an executive director, the vice chairman and the managing director of RHIHL, an executive director and a vice chairman of Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director and the vice chairman of RPML. Miss Lo joined the RHIHL group in 2000 and is an experienced executive in sales and marketing and corporate management.

Kwai Kai Ng Mr. Ng (Kenneth) Kwai Kai is the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. He Appointed to the Board in 1989 and designated as the Chief Operating Officer in 2007. Mr. Ng joined the Group in 1985 and is in charge of the corporate finance, company secretarial and administrative functions of the Century City Group. Mr. Ng is a Chartered Secretary. He is also an executive director of PHL, RHIHL and a non-executive director of RPML. Mr. Ng, previously a non-executive director of Cosmopolitan has been re-designated as an executive director of Cosmopolitan in December 2013.

Tung Fan Mr. Fan (Donald) Tung is Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited. He appointed to the Board in 2007. Mr. Fan is a qualified architect and has been with the Group since 1987. He is also an executive director and the chief operating officer of PHL, an executive director of RHIHL and a non-executive director of RPML. Mr. Fan is in charge of the property development, architectural design and project management functions as well as overseeing the building construction business of the Group.

So Po Leung Mr. Leung (Kelvin) So Po is Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited., since March 1, 2010. Mr. Leung Appointed to the Board in 2010. Mr. Leung has been with the Group since 1997. He is involved in the corporate finance function as well as in the China business division of the Century City Group. Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Laws Degree in Chinese Business Law both from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 19 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance field. Mr. Leung, previously a non-executive director of Cosmopolitan, has been re-designated as an executive director and the chief financial officer of Cosmopolitan in December 2013.

Anthony Chuang Mr. Anthony Chuang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited., since 1993. Mr. Chuang graduated from University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, the United States and has experience in the commercial field.

Siu Chan Ng Mr. Ng Siu Chan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited., since 1994. Mr. Ng is also an independent non-executive director of PHL and RHIHL. He is a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited, which is publicly listed in Hong Kong.