Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd (0358.HK)

0358.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$12.90
Open
HK$12.84
Day's High
HK$12.92
Day's Low
HK$12.72
Volume
7,031,303
Avg. Vol
13,655,500
52-wk High
HK$14.66
52-wk Low
HK$8.93

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ziping Long

57 2017 Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Jinxing Wu

54 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Acting Secretary of the Board

Jiahui Dong

53 2009 Deputy General Manager

Mingjin Huang

54 2012 Deputy General Manager

Chunlin Jiang

47 2010 Deputy General Manager

Jianghao Liu

55 2013 Deputy General Manager

Jimeng Wu

57 2016 Deputy General Manager

Yuneng Wu

53 2011 Deputy General Manager

Jianmin Gao

63 1997 Executive Director

Qing Liang

64 2002 Executive Director

Shutian Tu

53 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ziping Long

Mr. Long Ziping has been serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since September 12, 2017. He was Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in the Company. He was Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Corporation. He also used to be Deputy Chief Engineer, Head of Factory, Manager-Guiye Branch and Head-Technology Centre in Guixi Smelter Plant.

Jinxing Wu

Mr. Wu Jinxing has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Acting Secretary of the Board in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd since October 31, 2016. He had served as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, the Assistant to General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Corporation (“JCC”) and the General Manager of JCC Finance Company Limited. He holds a Master’s degree in Accounting from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.

Jiahui Dong

Mr. Dong Jiahui has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since March 31, 2009. He graduated from a university, which later became Central South University.

Mingjin Huang

Mr. Huang Mingjin has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since October 29, 2012. He used to serve as Head of Factory-Guixi Smelt Plant in the Company. He graduated from a college that later became Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, majored in Nonferrous Metallurgy.

Chunlin Jiang

Mr. Jiang Chunlin has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since August 25, 2010. He graduated from a college that later became Hunan University of Science and Technology, majored in Mining.

Jianghao Liu

Mr. Liu Jianghao has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since August 2013. He was Chief Engineer of the Company and also worked as Head of Sizhou Mine Selection Plant of Dexing Copper Mine.

Jimeng Wu

Mr. Wu Jimeng has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd since February 25, 2016. He was the Assistant to General Manager of JCCmand the Chairman of Jiangxi Helicopter Industrial & Investment Co., Ltd. He graduated from Hunan University with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Yuneng Wu

Mr. Wu Yuneng has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since March 2011. He was General Manager in three other companies.

Jianmin Gao

Mr. Gao Jianmin has been serving as Executive Director in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since 1997. He is also General Manager and Director of International Copper Company Limited and Silver Grant International Industries, as well as Director of Qingling Motors Co. Ltd. He graduated from Tsinghua University, China.

Qing Liang

Mr. Liang Qing has been serving as Executive Director in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since June 2002. He is also General Manager and Director of China Minmetals H.K. (Holdings) Limited.

Shutian Tu

Mr. Tu Shutian has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited. since January 2015. He is also Professor of Law in Nanchang University, China.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ziping Long

639,600

Jinxing Wu

1,183,800

Jiahui Dong

489,200

Mingjin Huang

489,200

Chunlin Jiang

489,200

Jianghao Liu

489,200

Jimeng Wu

407,700

Yuneng Wu

489,200

Jianmin Gao

200,000

Qing Liang

200,000

Shutian Tu

50,000
As Of  31 Dec 2015

