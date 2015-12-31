Name Description

Ziping Long Mr. Long Ziping has been serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since September 12, 2017. He was Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in the Company. He was Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Corporation. He also used to be Deputy Chief Engineer, Head of Factory, Manager-Guiye Branch and Head-Technology Centre in Guixi Smelter Plant.

Jinxing Wu Mr. Wu Jinxing has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Acting Secretary of the Board in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd since October 31, 2016. He had served as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, the Assistant to General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Corporation (“JCC”) and the General Manager of JCC Finance Company Limited. He holds a Master’s degree in Accounting from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.

Jiahui Dong Mr. Dong Jiahui has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since March 31, 2009. He graduated from a university, which later became Central South University.

Mingjin Huang Mr. Huang Mingjin has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since October 29, 2012. He used to serve as Head of Factory-Guixi Smelt Plant in the Company. He graduated from a college that later became Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, majored in Nonferrous Metallurgy.

Chunlin Jiang Mr. Jiang Chunlin has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since August 25, 2010. He graduated from a college that later became Hunan University of Science and Technology, majored in Mining.

Jianghao Liu Mr. Liu Jianghao has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since August 2013. He was Chief Engineer of the Company and also worked as Head of Sizhou Mine Selection Plant of Dexing Copper Mine.

Jimeng Wu Mr. Wu Jimeng has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd since February 25, 2016. He was the Assistant to General Manager of JCCmand the Chairman of Jiangxi Helicopter Industrial & Investment Co., Ltd. He graduated from Hunan University with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Yuneng Wu Mr. Wu Yuneng has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since March 2011. He was General Manager in three other companies.

Jianmin Gao Mr. Gao Jianmin has been serving as Executive Director in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since 1997. He is also General Manager and Director of International Copper Company Limited and Silver Grant International Industries, as well as Director of Qingling Motors Co. Ltd. He graduated from Tsinghua University, China.

Qing Liang Mr. Liang Qing has been serving as Executive Director in Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. since June 2002. He is also General Manager and Director of China Minmetals H.K. (Holdings) Limited.