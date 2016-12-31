Name Description

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei is Executive Chairman of the Board of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd since June 25, 2013. He holds a college degree and is designated a senior policy advisor. Mr. Wang was division head of the Shanghai Electrical and Mechanical Bureau, head of the grass-roots unit division of the Metallurgical Mining Machinery Co. under the Shanghai Electrical and Mechanical Bureau, general manager of Shanghai Mechanical Engineering Integrated Plant Co., deputy director and director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, chairman of Shanghai Agricultural, Industrial and Commercial (Group) Corp. (now as Bright Food (Group) Corporation Ltd.), deputy chief of the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government, a full-time deputy secretary-general of the executive committee of 2007 Special Olympics World Summer Games and deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Municipal Government. He has extensive experience in the leadership role in government authorities and in corporate operation and management.

Jun Zhou Mr. Zhou Jun is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited. He is also the executive chairman of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd., the chairman of SIIC Management (Shanghai) Ltd., Shanghai Hu-Ning Expressway (Shanghai Section) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Luqiao Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shen-Yu Development Co., Ltd. and an executive director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited and a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Zhou is a nonexecutive director and the chairman of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holdings Co., Ltd. and an independent nonexecutive director of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. He graduated from Nanjing University and Fudan University with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in economics (international finance), and is designated an economist. Mr. Zhou currently is the chairman of Shanghai Galaxy Investments Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Galaxy”). He worked for Guotai Securities Co., Ltd. (now Guotai Junan Securities Co.) before joining SIIC in April 1996. The management positions he had held within the SIIC group of companies were Deputy CEO of the Company, deputy general manager of SIIC Real Estate Holdings (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Shanghai United Industrial Co., Ltd., director and general manager of Shanghai Galaxy and general manager of the strategic investment department of SIIC. Mr. Zhou is currently a member of the executive committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Shanghai and the chairman of Shanghai Shengtai Investment and Management Limited under Shanghai Charity Foundation. He has over 20 years’ professional experience in mergers and acquisitions, securities, finance, real estate, project planning and corporate management.

Bo Xu Mr. Xu Bo has been appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, effective December 28, 2012. Mr. Xu is a vice president, the chief financial controller and the general manager of the finance and planning department of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited, a director of Nanyang Brothers Tobacco Company, Limited, and certain other subsidiaries of the Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration and is designated a deputy professor. Mr. Xu was the general manager of the finance and planning department of SIIC, an executive deputy officer of the accounting department of Shanghai Lixin University of Commerce, a deputy general manager and chief financial officer of Shanghai Hualian Co., Ltd., an executive director, deputy general manager and chief financial officer of Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd., a vice president of Bailian Group Co., Ltd. and a non-executive director of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. He has over 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate management.

Han Sheng Li Mr. LI Han Sheng is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company. He is also a general manager of human resources department of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited (“SIIC”). He graduated from East China University of Science and Technology, Shanghai Technology University and Murdoch University with a bachelor’s degree of science in engineering, a master’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in business administration, and is designated a senior engineer. He was an officer of the information centre of Shanghai Wugang Holdings Ltd. engaged in enterprise management and information technology. He joined SIIC in September 1999, and was a director, the assistant general manager of operations management and cooperation department, deputy general manager of the administration department and secretary to chairman. He was also the head of the information technology department of the Company. He has more than 20 years’ experience of corporate management and information technology.

Xiao Bing Xu Mr. Xiao Bing Xu is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company. He is an executive director of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd., a director of Nanyang Brothers Tobacco Company, Limited, Hu-Ning Expressway (Shanghai Section) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Luqiao Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shen-Yu Development Co., Ltd. and SIIC Management (Shanghai) Ltd. (“SIIC Management”), as well as the vice chairman of General Water of China Co., Ltd. Mr. Xu graduated from Peking University with a master’s degree in business administration. He was an investment and financial analyst of Beijing Jingfang Investment Management & Consultant Co., Ltd. under the Beijing Capital Group, the chief representative of Shanghai Representative Office of the Company, the deputy head of the investment planning department, the head of the enterprise management department, the deputy general manager and general manager of SIIC Management. He has over 20 years’ experience in corporate management and investment planning.

Yat Ying Chan Ms. Chan Yat Ying (Cherie) is Chief Financial Officer of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd since September 2004. She is the Chief Financial Officer and an Assistant CEO of the Company and a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Chan is also a deputy general manager of the finance and planning department of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited and a member of the supervisory committee of Shanghai Industrial Development Co., Ltd. She graduated from University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences. She also holds a master’s degree in financial management awarded by the University of London. Ms. Chan is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She has extensive working experience in banking and accounting professions.

Foo Hei Yee Mr. Yee Foo Hei (Jackson) is Company Secretary, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd since September 27, 2010. He is the Company Secretary and the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of the Company. He graduated from City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now City University of Hong Kong) and University of Wolverhampton, UK with a professional diploma in company secretaryship and administration and a LLB degree respectively. Mr. Yee is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Yee has more than 20 years’ practical company secretarial experience in international accountancy firm, multi-national conglomerate and large-scale PRC stated-owned enterprise.

Zhan Xu Mr. Xu Zhan has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 November 2016. He is an assistant president of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited (“SIIC”). He is also an executive director of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. and a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Xu graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University and BI Norwegian School of Management with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in management studies, and is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He was the general manager and assistant general manager of Shanghai Galaxy Investment Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Galaxy”) and assistant general manager of the finance and planning department of SIIC. He is currently a director of Shanghai Galaxy and the chairman and general manager of SIIC Aerospace Galaxy Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Mr. Xu has many years’ experience in finance and investment financing.

Hoi-Chuen Cheng Mr. Cheng Hoi-Chuen (Vincent), OBE, has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited with effect from November 13, 2012. He is the adviser to the group chief executive of HSBC Holdings plc and is also an independent nonexecutive director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, Hui Xian Asset Management Limited (manager of the publicly listed Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust), CLP Holdings Limited, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Wing Tai Properties Limited and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He is the former chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Limited. Mr. Cheng is a member of the Advisory Committee on Post-service Employment of Civil Servants and a vice patron of Community Chest of Hong Kong. He is also a senior advisor to the Beijing Municipal Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) and was a member of the National Committee of CPPCC. He was conferred the doctoral degree of social science, honoris causa, by The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the doctoral degree of business administration, honoris causa, by The Open University. Mr. Cheng also holds a bachelor of social science degree in economics from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master of philosophy degree in economics from The University of Auckland, New Zealand.

Pak To Leung Mr. Leung Pak To (Francis) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. since March 15, 1996. He has over 30 years of experience in corporate finance involving in capital raisings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and reorganisation, investments and other general corporate finance advisory activities in Hong Kong and China. He is a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. In 1980, he graduated with a master’s degree in business administration from University of Toronto, Canada.

Chia-Wei Woo Prof. Woo Chia-Wei, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. since March 15, 1996. He is Senior Advisor of Shui On Holdings Limited and President Emeritus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. In addition, Prof. Woo is currently an independent non-executive director of First Shanghai Investments Limited, a Hong Kong listed company.