Shaw Chuang Mr. Chuang Shaw Swee (Alan) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He has experience in business development and investment in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and Southeast Asia. With his substantial connections, he has been actively involved in the development and management of investments in Hong Kong, the PRC and Southeast Asia. He is also the honorary chairman of Chuang’s China Investments Limited (“Chuang’s China”), a subsidiary of the Company, and Midas International Holdings Limited (“Midas”), an associated company of the Company, both companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was an Adviser of Hong Kong Affairs and a member of the Selection Committee for the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is a member of the National Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the Honorary President of Hunan Overseas Friendship Association, an economic adviser to Chengdu, Sichuan, an overseas consultant to Sichuan Provincial Overseas Exchanges Association, an Honorary Citizen of Xiamen City, Guangzhou City and Chia-Yi, Taiwan and a director of the Board of Trustees of Jimei University, Xiamen City. He is also the Vice President of the Hong Kong Factory Owners Association, the Honorary President of the Hong Kong Federation of Overseas Chinese Association, a director of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Senate of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, the Life Honorary President of the General Association of Xiamen (H.K.) Ltd., the Permanent President of Hong Kong Huian Natives Association, the Life Honorary President of Chuang & Yen Clansmen’s General Association and a director of the Hong Kong Digestive Foundation Limited and the Friends of Hong Kong Association Ltd.

Ka Pun Chuang Mr. Chuang Ka Pun (Albert) serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has over 13 years of experience in property business and general management. He joined the Board as an Executive Director of the Company in January 2007 and was appointed as a Joint Managing Director of the Company in April 2016. He is also the chairman of the corporate governance committee of the Company and the managing director of Chuang’s China Investments Limited (‘‘Chuang’s China’’), a subsidiary of the Company and the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’). Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Albert Chuang did not hold other directorship in any other listed company in the last three years. He holds a bachelor degree of arts with major in economics. He is a committee member (the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Twelfth All-China Youth Federation. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries. He also holds directorships in certain private companies beneficially owned by Mr. Alan Chuang.

Kek Chong Ng Mr. Ng Kek Chong is Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Division of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s operation in Malaysia. He has over 32 years of experience in project management and property development. He holds a bachelor degree in architecture and is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Architects. He joined the Group in 1994.

Ka Fung Chong Mr. Chong Ka Fung (Edwin) serves as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He has over 5 years of experience in architecture, interior design and general management. He holds a bachelor degree of fine arts in architecture design covering architecture; interior; and urban planning. He is the deputy managing director and a member of the corporate governance committee of Chuang’s China. He is a director of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and the Hong Kong Chang Sha Chamber of Commerce, the vice chairman of Youth Committee of the Hong Kong Huian Natives Association, a committee member of the Hunan Youth Federation, and a member of The Y. Elites Association Limited, the China Green Building (Hong Kong) Council and the Hong Kong-Shanghai Youth Exchange Promotion Association.

Ting Ho Hung Mr. Hung Ting Ho is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 38 years of experience in corporate development and general management. He joined the Board as an Executive Director of the Company in September 2016. He is also the chairman and an executive director of Midas International Holdings Limited (‘‘Midas’’), a subsidiary of the Company and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Richard Hung is also a non-executive director of CNT Group Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Richard Hung did not hold other directorship in any other listed company in the last three years. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group being responsible for the overall management of these subsidiaries. He also holds directorships in certain private companies beneficially owned by Mr. Alan Chuang.

Loon Hoi Cheung Mr. Cheung Loon Hoi is General Manager and Director of Singapore Division of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s operation in Singapore. He holds a higher diploma in textile technology and is a member of the Textile Institute of the United Kingdom. He joined the Group in 1970.

Chun Man Chan Mr. Chan Chun Man is Financial Controller, Executive Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He is responsible for the finance, accountancy and taxation matters of the Group. Mr. Chan has over 15 years of experience in finance, accounting and auditing. He holds a bachelor degree in accountancy and a master degree in business administration. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of each of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst of CFA Institute. Mr. Chan joined the Group in 2003, and is the financial controller of the Group and is a director of a subsidiary of the Company being responsible for the management of the subsidiary. Mr. Chan did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas over the last three years.

Ka Wai Chuang Ms. Chuang Ka Wai (Candy) is Executive Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd with effect from August 31, 2011. She has 9 years of experience in general management, marketing and property business. She is an executive director of Midas and the chairman of Treasure Auctioneer International Limited. She is a member of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Xiamen Committee, Beijing Youth Federation, Fujian Youth Federation, Xiamen Overseas Friendship Association, The Y. Elites Association Limited, Hong Kong United Youth Association and Hong Kong CPPCC of Fukien Province Members Association, and the vice supervisor of the General Association of Xiamen (H.K.) Ltd. She joined the Group in 2005.

Chung Wai Wong Mr. Wong Chung Wai is Executive Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He has over 22 years of experience in architecture, project management and contract administration. He is an executive director of Chuang’s China. He holds a bachelor degree of science in building technology and management and is an associate member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He joined the Group in 2001.

Ka On Chan Mr. Chan Ka On is Senior Project Manager of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He has 21 years of experience in construction and property development. He holds a bachelor of science degree in building surveying. He joined the Group in 2001.

Yiu Sing Lee Mr. Lee Yiu Sing is Assistant Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He is responsible for property development, sales, leasing and management of the Group. He has over 21 years of experience in property sales, leasing, marketing and management. He has a bachelor degree in science and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Housing. He joined the Group in 2005.

Kwok Lun Tong Mr. Tong Kwok Lun is Chief Representative - Vietnam Division of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s development projects in Vietnam. He has over 10 years of experience in property investment and development. He holds a bachelor degree in real estate. He joined the Group in 2007.

Wai Ching Lee Ms. Lee Wai Ching is Company Secretary of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. She is responsible for the Group’s company secretarial matters. She has over 30 years of experience in corporate services and office administration. She holds a master degree in business administration and a master degree in laws. She is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She joined the Group in 1998.

Yu Lin Chu Mr. Chu Yu Lin (David) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. Mr. Chu has extensive experience in finance, banking and property investment. He holds a bachelor of science degree and a master of science degree, both from Northeastern University, and a master of business administration degree from Harvard University. Mr. Chu was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in public service by Northeastern University. He is an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s China, AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited and Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited, all are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chu was elected as a deputy of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to the 10th National Congress of the PRC.

Shing Kwong Fong Mr. Fong Shing Kwong (Michael) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. Mr. Fong has over 36 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has extensive experience in property development, asset and facility management and investment business in the PRC. He is an executive director of New World China Land Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange.

Lai Him Shek The Hon. Shek Lai Him (Abraham) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chuang's Consortium International Ltd. He He is currently a member of the Legislative Council for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, the Court and the Council of The University of Hong Kong and the vice chairman of Independent Police Complaints Council. He holds a bachelor degree of arts. He is the chairman and an independent nonexecutive director of Chuang’s China, an independent non-executive director of Midas, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, NWS Holdings Limited, ITC Corporation Limited, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, SJM Holdings Limited, Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, ITC Properties Group Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, all are listed on the Stock Exchange, and a director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited. Mr. Shek is also an independent non-executive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, and Regal Portfolio Management Limited, the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust, both trusts are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Wai Chuen Tse Mr. Tony Tse Wai Chuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 40 years of experience in property investment and development in both public and private sectors. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Mr. Tony Tse is a member of the Standing Commission on Civil Service Salaries and Conditions of Service, the chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Infrastructure Development Advisory Committee, the vice-chairman of Independent Police Complaints Council and a member of the Court of Lingnan University. He is also a member of Shanghai Xuhui District, National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the 9th committee of China Association for Science and Technology. He was a member of the 5th Legislative Council and had been an independent non-executive director of Noble House (China) Holdings Limited (now known as Northern New Energy Holdings Limited), the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 12 December 2011 to 30 September 2014. Except as mentioned above, he did not hold any directorship in other listed company in Hong Kong or overseas over the last three years.