Name Description

Zhen Li Mr. Li Zhen is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sinotrans Shipping Ltd. Mr. Li graduated from Dalian Maritime University (formerly known as Dalian Maritime Institute) in 1987 and obtained an EMBA degree in Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. He holds the professional qualification of International Business Engineer. He has over 24 years of experience in the shipping industry. From August 1987 to May 1991, Mr. Li worked as an officer of Seamen’s Union of All China Federation of Trade Unions. In June 1991, he joined China National Foreign Trade Transportation (Group) Corporation (renamed as SINOTRANS & CSC Holdings Co. Ltd. in March 2009) and served as the general manager of Laya Transportation Co., Ltd (Brazil) and a senior officer of China National Chartering Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China National Chartering Co.). He was promoted to the position of general manager of China National Chartering Co., Ltd. in May 2000. From March 2005 to August 2008, Mr. Li served as the assistant to the general manager of SINOTRANS & CSC Holdings Co. Ltd. Mr. Li is also an executive member of the China Shipowners Association.

Hua Li Mr. Li Hua is the General Manager, Executive Director of Sinotrans Shipping Ltd. Mr. Li is responsible for the overall management of the Company, especially the operation of chartering business, the construction of new buildings, sale and purchase of vessels and strategic planning of our Company. Mr. Li graduated from the University of International Business and Economics in 1989 and received a master degree at Murdoch University in Australia in January 2002. Mr. Li has over 25 years’ experience in the shipping industry. Mr. Li joined China Business Marine Co., Ltd. (formerly known as “CBMC”) in July 1989. From November 1999, Mr. Li served as the assistant to the general manager for Worlder Shipping Limited. Between 2001 and February 2003, Mr. Li served as the deputy general manager of Worlder Shipping Limited. Mr. Li was elected as a member of the executive committee of the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners in October 2013 and a member of the executive committee of Hong Kong Shipowners Association in December 2013.

Guoying Feng Ms. Feng Guoying is the Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Sinotrans Shipping LtdMs. Feng is responsible for oil tanker business, security affairs, internal audit and risk management of the Company. She graduated from Renmin University of China in 1986 and received a master’s degree at Guanghua School of Management in Peking University in 2007. Ms. Feng has over 24 years of experience in the shipping industry. From December 1989 to March 1998, Ms. Feng served in various positions in Worlder Shipping Limited such as the deputy manager of business department. From March 1998 to December 2007, she served as the manager, assistant general manager, deputy general manager of CBMC as well as the director of Sinoecl Auto Liners Limited, Sinotrans-MOL Shipping Co., Ltd and Sinotrans Shipping (Shenzhen) Limited successively. From January 2003, she served as the assistant to general manager of our Company and was promoted to the position of deputy general manager of our Company in September 2004.

Chen Geng Mr. Geng Chen is the Deputy General Manager of Sinotrans Shipping Limited. Mr. Geng graduated from University of International Business and Economics in July 1990 and joined SINOTRANS& CSC Group thereafter, and got his Master Degree from Dalian Maritime University in 2015. Mr. Geng has been qualified as an international business operator and has over 22 years of experience in shipping industry. Mr. Geng joined the First Shipping Department belong to SINOTRANS & CSC Group Company in July 1993 and that department was merged with China National Chartering Co. (subsequently renamed as China National Chartering Co., Ltd.) in 1998. Mr. Geng successively took up the position as the deputy manager of the handy-size ship department and the manager of Cape-size Ship Department of China National Chartering Co. Ltd. He acted as the deputy general manager of that company from March 2001 to August 2008 and has been the general manager of that company since August 2008.

Qiumin Xu Mr. Xu Qiumin is the Deputy General Manager of Sinotrans Shipping Limited. Mr. Xu graduated from Shanghai Maritime University in July 1987 and joined SINOTRANS & CSC Group thereafter. He was granted a master degree of the Shanghai Institute of International Finance in March 2002 with the qualification of senior economist. He has over 28 years of experience in shipping industry. Mr. Xu acted as the deputy manager of administration department and the deputy manager of sea transportation export department of Sinotrans Shanghai Company from July 1987 to March 1991. He was appointed as the general manager of Sino-Am Marine Company Inc. in USA from March 1991 and June 1996. He was the assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of Sinotrans Shanghai Company from June 1996 to May 1999. He acted as the deputy general manager of Sinotrans Shanghai Group Company from May 1999 to December 2002 and the deputy general manager of Sinotrans Eastern Co., Ltd. from January 2003 to July 2006. He has been the general manager of Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd. since July 2006. Mr. Xu is currently the deputy chairman of Shanghai Shipowners’ Association and Lujiazui Shipping Association of Shanghai.

Shaohua Xie Mr. Xie Shaohua is the Chief Financial Controller of Sinotrans Shipping Limited. He is responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of our Company’s business. He graduated from Central University of Finance and Economics in 1993 and received master degrees at the University of International Business and Economics and The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2003 and 2005 respectively. Mr. Xie has over 15 years of experience in the shipping industry. From November 1998 to October 2002, he worked in the finance department of SINOTRANS & CSC Group Company. From November 2002 to May 2007, he served as the deputy general manager of the finance department of Sinotrans Limited.

Shudong Li Mr. Li Shudong is the Assistant General Manager of Sinotrans Shipping Ltd. He is the deputy general manager of Sinotrans Shipping Management Limited since April 2011 and is responsible for safety and technical management. Mr. Li graduated from Dalian Maritime University in 1993 and has over 21 years of experience in the shipping industry. He joined CBMC in 1995 and joined Worlder Shipping Limited in 2001. In 2003, he joined the Company and took up several positions such as the deputy manager of technical department and the manager of business department. Mr. Li served as the general manager of Sinotrans Shipping (Shenzhen) Limited from 2005 to 2010 and was responsible for car carrier business.

Ting Ho Lo Mr. Lo Ting Ho is an Assistant General Manager of Sinotrans Shipping Ltd. He is the general manager of Sinotrans Shipping Management Limited. Mr. Lo graduated from the Pre-Sea Deck Cadet Training School of Island Navigation Corp., H.K. in 1971. In 1996, Mr. Lo served as the manager of the operation department of Wah Tung Shipping Agency and was responsible for technical management of fleet operation. Mr. Lo has over 44 years of experience in the shipping industry. From October 2000 to June 2004, he was the manager of the operation department of Worlder Shipping Limited. From July 2004, Mr. Lo was appointed as the assistant general manager of our Company and was responsible for overseeing all ship management matters.

Ching Fan Koo Ms. Koo Ching Fan is the Company Secretary of the Company. She is an associate member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in England and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She has over 20 years of experience in the company secretarial work.

Zhongshan Tian Mr. Tian Zhongshan is the Non-Executive Director of Sinotrans Shipping Ltd.Mr. Tian graduated from the University of International Business and Economics in 1991 and obtained a master degree at the University of South Australia in 2006. He joined SINOTRANS & CSC Group in 1991 and has over 23 years of experience in the shipping industry. Mr. Tian worked at China National Chartering Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China National Chartering Co.) from January 1991 to March 2002. From April 2002 to December 2007, he served as the deputy general manager, legal representative and general manager of CBMC and the legal representative of Sinotrans Shipping (Shenzhen) Limited. In May 2003, Mr. Tian worked as the deputy general manager of our Company and was promoted to the position of general manager of our Company in March 2005.

Yip Wah Lee Mr. Lee Yip Wah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinotrans Shipping Limited. Mr. Lee graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in 1965 and was formerly a practising solicitor. Mr. Lee was the former senior partner of Messrs. Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. He was admitted as a certified solicitor in Hong Kong, United Kingdom and Singapore in 1971, 1974 and 1995 respectively. He was appointed as a Chinaappointed Attesting Officer in 1993. Mr. Lee possesses approximately 39 years of experience in management and company secretarial works. He is currently an independent non-executive director of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited and a non-executive Director of SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited, both of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Tak Lung Wu Mr. Wu Tak Lung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in accounting, finance, auditing, taxation, corporate finance and asset management. Mr. WU currently holds office as independent non-executive director of Sinomax Group Limited, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, Beijing Media Corporation Limited, First Tractor Company Limited, Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited, Kam Hing International Holdings Limited, shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. WU currently holds office as independent non-executive director of Olympic Circuit Technology Co., Ltd, shares of which are listed in Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. WU resigned as independent non-executive director of Valutronics Holdings Limited, shares of which are listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and independent non-executive director of AUPU Group Holding Limited, shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in the past three years. Mr. WU obtained Bachelor degree of Business Administration in 1993 from Hong Kong Baptist University majoring in accounting and obtained Master degree of Business Administration in The University of Manchester and University of Wales, UK in 2001, majoring in finance. Mr. WU is fellow member of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, fellow member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong, and associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Zhengjun Xu Mr. Xu Zhengjun is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu obtained postgraduate degree in Maritime Transportation Management from Shanghai Maritime University and is a senior political officer with over 38 years of experience in the shipping industry. Mr. Xu had been the section chief and the head of department of Shanghai Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd; the general manager of crew company and land property company, which were the subsidiaries of COSCO Container Lines Co., Ltd.; the assistant to general manager of COSCO Container Lines Co., Ltd.; the general manager of Shanghai Ocean Shipping Company; a member of the leading team of COSCO Container Lines Co., Ltd. in charge of audit and supervision affairs; the managing director of COSCO (H.K.) Industry & Trade Holdings Limited and the director and vice chairman of Shenzhen Guangju Energy Co., Ltd. (listed in the PRC) until his resignation in March 2013; Mr. Xu had been vice president and chief legal consultant of COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Limited and director of True Smart International Limited. Since July 2012, he had served as the executive director and managing director of COSCO International Holdings Limited, and was also the chairman of Corporate Governance Committee, and a member of each of Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee, Strategic Development Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company, until his resignation in March 2016. Mr. Xu has extensive experience in the shipping industry and onshore industries.