Yongcheng Li Mr. Li Yongcheng is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited. Mr. Li is also the chairman of nomination committee of the Company. He is currently vice chairman and executive deputy general manager of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited. He was re-designated as executive director and vice chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 392) on 16 March 2016. Mr. Li is a senior engineer, graduated from Wuhan University of Science and Technology with a master’s degree in environmental engineering, and subsequently obtained an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. Mr. Li has once assumed various positions of deputy general manager, vice chairman and general manager with Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd., and was vice president of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 392). Mr. Li possesses extensive experience and professional expertise in public utilities industry, and also has plenty of experience in enterprise operations and capital operations.

Min Zhou Mr. Zhou Min is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhou was appointed as executive director of the Company in August 2008. Mr. Zhou graduated with an EMBA from the Tsinghua University and is the vice chairman of Mianyang Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Zhou previously worked in the People’s Bank of China, Yongkang Branch of Zhejiang Province, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Yongkang Branch of Zhejiang Province, and was the chairman of Beijing Jingsheng Investment Company Limited. Mr. Zhou is now the chairman of BEWG Environmental Group Co., Ltd.

Meng E Mr. E Meng is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited., effective April 1, 2013. He serves as a vice general manager and the chief financial officer of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited. He is also an executive director and an executive vice president of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 392) and the chairman and an executive director of Beijing Development (Hong Kong) Limited (Stock Code: 154). Mr. E Meng graduated from China Science and Technology University with a master’s degree in engineering and subsequently obtained an EMBA degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a PRC senior accountant with the qualifications of PRC certified accountant, asset appraiser, certified real estate appraiser and tax appraiser. From 1988 to 1997, he was the deputy director of Beijing New Technology Development Zone and concurrently acting as the director of the Department of Financial Auditing, the general manager of Investment Operation Company, the chief accountant of Beijing Tianping Accounting Firm and the deputy director of the State-owned Assets Management Office of Beijing Haidian District. From September 2004 to August 2015, Mr. E Meng was an independent non-executive director of New Silkroad Culturaltainment Limited (formerly known as JLF Investment Company Limited) (Stock Code: 472). Mr. E Meng has extensive experience in economics, finance and enterprise management.

Woon Cheung Tung Mr. Tung Woon Cheung, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd. Mr. Tung is also assistant president and general manager of the finance department of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (stock code: 392), a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), the company secretary of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation* (stock code: 8247), a company listed on growth enterprise market of the Stock Exchange and an independent non-executive director of South China Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 619) and GR Properties Limited (stock code: 108), both of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Tung graduated from York University, Toronto, Canada with a bachelor’s honours degree in administrative studies. He is a Hong Kong Certified Public Accountant and a U.S. licensed practice Certified Public Accountant.

Li Li Mr. Li Li is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company in February 2014, he is a Senior Engineer and qualified Senior Project Manager. Mr. Li joined the Company in October 2010 and is currently an executive vice president of the Company. Mr. Li graduated from Xian Jiaotong University in mechanical engineering and is currently undertaking PhD study in engineering at School of Environment, Tsinghua University. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Li was a senior engineer, a technical quality director and vice president of the First Design & Research Institute. Mr. Li served as various key positions of Beijing Sound Environmental Group Company Limited from 2001 to 2010. He has extensive experience in investment, construction and operation in water industry.

Haifeng Li Mr. Li Haifeng is Vice President, Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited., since August 1, 2008. Mr. Li graduated with bachelor’s degree in Laws from the Peking University. He was an assistant to president of Founder Group and the executive vice president of Founder Xintiandi Software Technology Co. Ltd. Mr. Li is now the chairman of the Supervisory Committee of BEWG Environmental Group Co., Ltd., responsible for exploring business opportunities in water market in the PRC. He is currently chairman and an executive director of Carry Wealth Holdings Limited (stock code: 643) and an independent non-executive director of Simsen International Corporation Limited (stock code: 993), both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Tiefu Zhang Mr. Zhang Tiefu is Vice President, Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited., since April 2009. He was graduated from Jilin Industrial Institute with a bachelor’s degree of engineering in 1983. He further studied business administration in the University of International Business and Economics in 1998. He has been awarded the titles of senior engineer and senior international finance manager. He served as the senior manager in China Nation Printing Materials Corporation in 1986. He joined Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited as manager in 2001, and is concurrently acting the director and a general manager of Beijing Bei Kong Water Production Co., Ltd. and a director of Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd. He has extensive experiences in economics, market development and corporate management. He joined the Group in April 2009.

Xinhao Jiang Mr. Jiang Xinhao is an Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited., since June 2008. Mr. Jiang serves as a vice general manager of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited, an executive director and vice president of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 392) and an executive director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 925). Mr. Jiang is also a non-executive director of China Gas Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 384). Mr. Jiang graduated from Fudan University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in law, and then in 1992 with a master’s degree in law. Mr. Jiang was a lecturer at Peking University between 1992 and 1994. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. Jiang was a deputy general manager of Jingtai Finance Company in Hong Kong, and subsequently a director and vice president of BHL Industrial Investment Company. From 1997 to February 2005, Mr. Jiang was a director and the chief executive officer of Tramford International Limited, a public company listed on Nasdaq. Mr. Jiang was a manager of the investment development department of Beijing Holdings Limited and a general manager of Beijing BHL Investment Center between May 2000 and February 2005. Mr. Jiang has many years of experience in economics, finance and corporate management.

Jian Ke Mr. Ke Jian is an Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited., since June 2, 2011. He is the vice president of Beijing Enterprises Holding Limited (Stock code: 392) and the vice chairman, chief executive officer and an executive director of Beijing Development (Hong Kong) Limited (stock code: 154). Mr. Ke is a PRC Senior Accountant, Certified Tax Agent and Senior International Finance Manager. Mr. Ke received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Beijing College of Finance and Commerce and a MBA degree from Murdoch University, Australia. Mr. Ke has extensive experience in finance and corporate administration.

Xiaohong Qi Ms. Qi Xiaohong is an Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited. She is a member of remuneration committee of the Company. Ms. Qi graduated from Capital Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in legal studies and subsequently obtained a master degree in economic management at Capital University of Economics and Business. She has worked for the Beijing Municipal Government for many years. She joined Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited in 1997 and is now a vice president of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (stock Code: 392), responsible for corporate administration and human resources management.

Man Chun Lee Dr. Lee Man Chun Raymond is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Lee CPPCC National Committee, SBS JP, was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws in 2014 and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science from the University of British Columbia in Canada. Dr. Lee is the chairman as well as founder of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, a company listed on main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 2314). Dr. Lee is also an independent non-executive director of the listed company, Bossini International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 592), a company listed on main board of the Stock Exchange. Dr. Lee is currently involved in a number of public engagements and has been awarded honorary citizenship of Dongguan and reputational citizenship of Changshu. Dr. Lee was awarded the “Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong 2002” and received an award for “2003 Hong Kong Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection Awardees”. Since December 2013, Dr. Lee was appointed as the member of Standing Committee, All-China Federation of Returned Overseas. In 2015, Dr. Lee was appointed as member of Council of City University of Hong Kong. Dr. Lee is currently appointed as chairman of Centum Charitas Foundation. Dr. Lee has over 23 years of operational experience in paper manufacturing and is experienced in professional formula of paper making and product development.

Rui Guo Mr. Guo Rui is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited., since May 31, 2008. He is also a member of each of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Guo is the president of Paragon Investment Co. Ltd., an investment management organisation that invests in real estate, clean energy, healthcare and pharmaceutics, biotechnology, financial institutes, mining and manufacturing sectors. Mr. Guo was a former senior consultant of Arthur Andersen LLC from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Guo holds a bachelor’s degree of computer science (or engineering) from Peking University and a master degree of computer engineering from Northwestern University, U.S.A.

Chun Lok Shea Mr. Shea Chun Lok, CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited. He is also the chairman of audit committee of the Company. Mr. Shea graduated from Monash University of Australia with a bachelor’s degree in Business and later completed a postgraduate program of Public Finance (Taxation) and obtained a Master degree in Economics from Jinan University of China. He is also a fellow member of CPA Australia, a member of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants of United Kingdom, Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountant, Chartered Global Management Accountant and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Shea is a Certified Tax Adviser of Hong Kong and China Tax Committee member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and has obtained a Certificate of Pass in Practice Training Examination for Hong Kong Certified Tax Advisers serving in Shenzhen- Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, Qianhai, Shenzhen jointly issued by Shenzhen Municipal Office of the State Administration of Taxation and Shenzhen Local Taxation Bureau. Mr. Shea currently serves as chief financial officer of a main board listed company in Hong Kong. Mr. Shea has been working as a company secretary and qualified accountant in various Hong Kong main board listed companies for many years. He has substantial experience as financial controller of listed companies.

Kaijun Wang Mr. Wang Kaijun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited., since August 2008. Mr. Wang holds a Doctor degree from the Environmental Technology Department of the Wageningen Agricultural University in the Netherlands. Mr. Wang was previously appointed as the chief engineer of Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Technology Research Centre. He is now working as a professor in School of Environment, Tsinghua University, a member of Committee of Science and Technology in Ministry of Environmental Protection and the director of State Environment Engineering Center for Technology Management and Evaluation. Mr. Wang has been engaged and experienced in the relevant research, development and industrialization of sewage pollution control technologies and the evaluation of policy-making over the years. Mr. Wang has unique and innovative opinions on the academic study and has made many achievements and demonstration cases on the hydrolysisaerobic process theory, aerobic and anaerobic reactor theory and design, development and application of sewage sludge treatment and disposal technologies, planning and management of state environment protection administration system, etc. Mr. Wang also developed the research fields on municipal sewage hydrolysis-aerobic treatment process, high performance anaerobic reactors, sewage sludge treatment and disposal, livestock dejection treatment and rural environmental protection in mainland China.