Name Description

Feng Yu Mr. Yu Feng is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Yu is the founder and chairman of Yunfeng Capital, a private equity firm founded by Mr. Yu together with other entrepreneurs in 2010. Mr. Yu served as an executive director of Media Asia Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 08075), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange from June 2011 to September 2015. Mr. Yu served as a non-executive director of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (stock code: 00241), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange from April 2014 to September 2015, a director of Huayi Brothers Media Corporation, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300027), from August 2014 to June 2015 and a director of Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601616), from December 2010 to April 2014. Mr. Yu served as a co-chairman of Focus Media Holding Limited from February 2006 to May 2008 and as chairman and chief executive officer of Target Media Holdings Limited, prior to its acquisition by Focus Media Holding Limited. Mr. Yu obtained an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School, the PRC in March 2001 and a master of arts degree in philosophy from Fudan University, the PRC in July 1991.

Ting Li Ms. Li Ting is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Li has over 18 years of experience in the financial industry, including fixed income and derivatives analytics, risk management, portfolio management, sales and market developments, and business planning and execution, in the U.S.A., the PRC and Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Li was a senior managing director and head of Asia ex-Japan of State Street Global Advisors, Hong Kong. Ms. Li holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Nankai University, the PRC, and a master’s degree in finance from Boston College, the U.S.A..

Cecil Ho Mr. Cecil Ho is the Chief Financial Officer of Reorient Group Limited. He is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ho is an executive director and company secretary of Varitronix International Limited (stock code: 00710). Mr. Ho holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, Canada. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xin Huang Mr. Huang Xin is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Huang is a partner and a member of the investment committee of Yunfeng Capital. Mr. Huang served as vice president of Shanghai Kaituo Capital Limited from 2006 to 2010, where he was in charge of various investments. Mr. Huang was vice president of finance at Target Media Holdings Limited, from 2005 to 2006, where Mr. Huang managed its daily financial operations and led its equity financings and merger and integration with Focus Media Holding Limited. Mr. Huang worked at General Electric from 1997 to 2005 and during 2004 and 2005, Mr. Huang served as the finance manager of GE Plastics Asia Pacific Operation. Mr. Huang obtained a master of business administration degree from China Europe International Business School, the PRC in October 2011 and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fudan University, the PRC in July 1997.

David Goldman Mr. David Goldman is the Managing Director and Head of Americas of RFM of Reorient Group Limited. He provides the Group’s clients with strategic advice, and adding global coverage to complement the firm’s resources and expertise in Asia. In addition to macro analysis, Mr Goldman is also responsible for growing the Group’s relationships with institutional investors and investment banking clients in the Western Hemisphere. Mr. Goldman joined from Macrostrategy LLC, a financial consulting firm. He was previously the global head of debt research and a member of the fixed income executive committee at Bank of America. He has also held senior positions at Credit Suisse, where he was elected to Institutional Investor’s All-America Fixed Income team as General Strategist, and at Cantor Fitzgerald. Mr. Goldman is a widelycited and respected writer on finance as well as global affairs. He is a Fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and the Middle East Forum and is a member of the Board of Advisors of Sino-Israel Government Network and Academic Leadership.

John Maguire Mr. John Maguire is the Head - Corporate Finance of RFM of Reorient Group Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Maguire was the Managing Director and a co-founder of OSK Capital Hong Kong Limited (formerly Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Limited) from 2000 to 2011. Before that, Mr. Maguire was the Executive Director of Worldsec Corporate Finance Limited (an associate of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi) responsible for Worldsec’s investment banking activities in Hong Kong and South East Asia from 1995 to 2000. Prior to relocating to Hong Kong in 1991, Mr. Maguire worked as a solicitor in the City of London. Mr. Maguire is a member of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Maguire is the Deputy Chairman of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel, a Member of the Takeovers Appeal Committee and a Member of the Securities and Futures Commission’s Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Maguire is also a Director of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, a Member of the Institute’s Executive Committee, and the Chairman of the Institute’s Membership Committee. Mr. Maguire is a solicitor admitted in Hong Kong and in England and Wales (non-practicing) and is a Senior Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Uwe Parpart Mr. Uwe Parpart is the Executive Managing Director, Chief Strategist, Head - Research of RFM of Reorient Group Limited. Mr. Parpart brings over three decades of experience in finance, journalism, and academia to the Group. He was most recently the Chief Economist and Strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald HK Capital Markets and prior to that a senior currency strategist at Bank of America. Mr. Parpart’s experience in Asia dates back to the late 1980s, when he worked with the Mitsubishi Research Institute in Tokyo, and later served as an advisor to the Thailand’s Prime Minister’s office. He has contributed to numerous magazines and publications, was the Deputy Editor of Asia Times, contributing editor of Forbes magazine, and a columnist for Shinchosha Foresight magazine, Tokyo. He is a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Reuters TV. After serving as an officer in the German Navy, Mr. Parpart received a Fulbright scholarship for graduate work in mathematics and philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania. He has taught at University of Pennsylvania and Swarthmore College.

Bryan Zolad Mr. Bryan C. Zolad is the Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer of RFM of Reorient Group Limited. Mr. Zolad brings over 12 years of industry experience to the Group. Most recently, he was a director at Barclays Capital Asia Limited in Hong Kong, as part of the regional Investment Banking COO team. Prior to Barclays, Mr. Zolad was with Nomura and Lehman Brothers in Hong Kong. Mr. Zolad relocated to Hong Kong from New York City in 2008 with Lehman Brothers. Mr. Zolad holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Man Ko Chan Mr. Chan Man Ko has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chan joined the Group in 2015, is the Chief Financial Officer of the Group. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chan worked for China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 0966) for over 11 years and had served several positions including deputy general manager of finance department, chief financial officer and company secretary. Prior to this, he worked for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for 7 years. Mr. Chan is an associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and associate member and practicing member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ou Hai Ms. Hai Ou is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Hai is a managing director of Yunfeng Capital and specializes in investments related to the financial services industry. Prior to joining Yunfeng Capital, Ms. Hai was an actuarial partner at Deloitte China from 2012, and was engaged in the provision of consulting services to overseas and domestic insurance companies. Ms. Hai has also worked at HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited in Hong Kong from 2010 to 2012 and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the United Kingdom from 2002 to 2010. Ms. Hai is a qualified fellow member of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the United Kingdom and is a board representative of both the Life Board and the Education Board of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the United Kingdom. She is also a fellow member of the China Association of Actuaries. Ms. Hai obtained a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science from Cass Business School, the United Kingdom, in 2002.

Youlong Huang Mr. Huang Youlong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Huang is the chairman of Damo Gold Ocean Group Limited, the chairman of Mongolian Desert Resources LLC and the chairman of Grand Asia Pacific Investment Holding Pte. Ltd. Mr. Huang is the sole shareholder of Gold Ocean Investments Group Inc.

Chun Shun Ko Mr. Ko Chun Shun is Non-Executive Director of Reorient Group Limited. Mr. Ko beneficially holds 75.77% interest in Gainhigh Holdings Limited (“Gainhigh”), the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Ko was redesignated as the deputy chairman in January 2014 and is an executive director of Frontier Services Group Limited (stock code: 00500), the chairman and an executive director of Varitronix International Limited (Stock Code: 00710), the vice-chairman and an executive director of China WindPower Group Limited (stock code: 00182) and a shareholder and an executive director of KuangChi Science Limited (stock code: 00439), the shares of which are all listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Ko is also a substantial shareholder of the Company, China WindPower Group Limited, Frontier Services Group Limited and Varitronix International Limited. Mr. Ko has extensive experience in a variety of activities, including manufacturing, securities trading, international trade, electronics and the renewable energy industry. He also has extensive experience in corporate finance, corporate restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions.

Chung Yue Chu Mr. Chu Chung Yue is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Reorient Group Limited. Mr. Chu was the Vice President, Asia and Chief Representative, China of Teck Resources Limited (formerly Teckcominco Limited). Mr. Chu was responsible for the development of an Asian strategy for the company, monitoring China’s economic performance and promoting business development opportunities in China. Mr. Chu held various positions including corporate controller for Teck Resources Limited from 1978 to 2007 and was the Vice President, Asia and Chief Representative, China from 2007 to April 2011. Mr. Chu holds a bachelor degree in commerce from University of British Columbia and was a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Lijun Lin Mr. Lin Lijun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lin was the founder of China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd., an award-winning and diverse asset management company founded by Mr. Lin in April 2004 and at which he had served as chief executive officer until April 2015. Under his stewardship, China Universal Asset Management Co., Ltd. has grown to be one of the top asset managers in China, with US$70 billion under management. Mr. Lin is an independent director of Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600649), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and an independent director of Shanda Games Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on NASDAQ (symbol: GAME). Mr. Lin obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in economics from Fudan University, the PRC, in 1994 and 1997 respectively, and a master of business administration degree from Harvard University, the U.S.A. in 2003.

Daqing Qi Mr. Qi Daqing is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Qi is currently a professor of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. He previously served as director and associate dean of the executive master of business administration department. Mr. Qi’s research interests primarily focus on financial accounting, financial reporting and their impact on corporate business strategy. Mr. Qi has published many articles in accounting and finance journals. Mr. Qi worked at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Feature Syndicate of the Department of Home News for Overseas, Xinhua News Agency prior to joining Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2002. Mr. Qi currently serves as independent director of Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU), Bona Film Group Limited (NASDAQ: BONA), iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO), all of which are listed on NASDAQ; and independent non-executive director of Honghua Group Limited (stock code: 00196); SinoMedia Holding Limited (stock code: 00623); Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (stock code: 03303) and Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd. (stock code: 03699), all of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). During the past three years, he was an independent director of Focus Media Holding Limited (NASDAQ: FMCN) and AutoNavi Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: AMAP), all of which were listed on NASDAQ, and an independent director of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000002; and listed on the Stock Exchange since 25 June 2014, stock code: 02202). Mr. Qi graduated with a doctoral degree in accounting from The Eli Broad Graduate School of Management of Michigan State University in the United States in 1996. He also obtained a master’s degree in management from University of Hawaii in the United States in 1992 and dual bachelor’s degrees (in biophysics and international news) from Fudan University in 1985 and 1987 respectively.