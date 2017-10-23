Name Description

Zhong Cao Mr. Cao Zhong is Executive Chairman of the Board of CIAM Group Ltd. He is Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (“FDG”, formerly known as “Sinopoly Battery Limited”, the controlling shareholder of the Company) and Executive Director and Chairman of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (both being companies whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). Previously a Non-executive Director and Vice Chairman of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from May 2010 to December 2012 and a Non-executive Director of Mount Gibson Iron Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, from December 2008 to February 2012. He Served in various institutions since 1988, including the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), Guangdong Province Huizhou Municipal People’s Government, Beijing International Trust and Investment Company Limited, Shougang Corporation and the Development Research Centre of the State Council of the PRC. He Graduated from Zhejiang University and the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with a bachelor degree in engineering and a master degree in economics, respectively

Zhenguo Miao Mr. Miao Zhenguo is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of CIAM Group Ltd. He is the Deputy Chairman and an executive director of FDG. Mr. Miao was the Chief Operating Officer of FDG from May 2010 to March 2011 and the Chief Executive Officer of FDG from August 2010 to May 2014. Mr. Miao graduated from Zhejiang University with a bachelor degree in chemical engineering. He has over 10 years of experience in project management, sales and marketing and product development. He is the brother-in-law of Mr. Cao Zhong (“Mr. Cao”), the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Company and the Chairman, executive director and the Chief Executive Officer and a substantial shareholder of FDG. Mr. Miao is also a substantial shareholder of FDG.

Ziqiang Sun Mr. Sun Ziqiang has been appointed as an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. Mr. Sun is a director and the chief executive officer of SK China Company Limited (“SK China”) since 2013, a shareholder of the Company. SK China is principally engaged in business development of SK Group in China region and is a subsidiary of SK Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Sun has joined the SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in the Republic of Korea, since 2006 and worked in various departments at senior positions. Mr. Sun has extensive experience in enterprise management, investment and corporate mergers and acquisitions. He served as senior management in various companies from 1993 to 2005, including Beijing Bodazhihui Network Systems Engineering Co., Ltd., Dyne Group, TOM.COM (China) Investment Limited, Great Wall Broadband Network Service Co., Ltd. and Great Wall Technology Company Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the shares of which were delisted in 2014). He served in the State Physical Culture and Sports Commission of the PRC from 1985 to 1993. He also obtained a State Science and Technology Prizes. Mr. Sun graduated from Wuhan University of Technology with a bachelor degree in computer science and China Europe International Business School with a MBA degree respectively.

Jaime Che Jaime Che is Executive Director of CIAM Group Ltd. He has extensive experience in investor relations and corporate finance. He is Executive Director and Vice President of FDG, responsible for strategic planning, investor relationship, corporate transaction and corporate finance work. He previously worked as the Assistant to Managing Director/Investor Relations Manager of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited from November 2009 to June 2010, and was the Investment & Corporate Manager of APAC Resources Limited from June 2007 to October 2009 (both being companies whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). Studied commerce at the University of New South Wales

Yu-Wing Man Ms. Man Yu-Wing is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Man is a Barrister and General Counsel of the Company. Ms. Man was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2005 and to the Bar of Hong Kong in 2007.

Guohua Chen Prof. Chen Guohua is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was a Non-executive director of FDG from 1 March 2012 to 29 October 2015. He has been a member of the Academic Committee of Sinopoly Battery Research Center operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of FDG since December 2011. He is a professor and the Head in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (“HKUST”). He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from Dalian University of Technology in 1984, Master of Engineering and Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in 1989 and 1994, respectively. Professor Chen is a Fellow of the Chemical Engineering Discipline in the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Senior Member of American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Member of International Society of Electrochemistry, and Vice President of the Asian Pacific Confederation of Chemical Engineering. He was a member of the International Advisory Committee of the 8th World Congress of Chemical Engineering.

Yanping Chen Dr. Chen Yanping is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He , aged 52, has over 30 years’ vast experience in automobile design, development and manufacturing and is the special automobile technology expert of the China International Engineering Consulting Corporation of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC, respectively. Dr. Chen obtained a bachelor degree in engineering from Hefei University of Technology in 1983, a master degree in automobile engineering from Dalian University of Technology in 2002 and a doctorate degree in management science from Wuhan University of Technology in 2010. He was awarded with the second prize in Beijing science and technology award in 2003 and the third prize in the PRC automobile science technology award in 2004, and was a young technology expert receiving special subsidies from the State Council of the PRC. Dr. Chen has worked as an officer for the technical centre of the China National Heavy Duty Truck Group and a dean of the research institute and deputy technical general manager of Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd of BAIC Group. He has also received training from and studies at major international automobile brands including Steyr, Mercedes Benz and Volvo. Dr. Chen is currently an executive director and chief operating officer of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (“FDG”), a company whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “

Chi Yuen Hung Mr. Hung (Andrew) Chi Yuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of CIAM Group Limited. He is a Practising Certified Public Accountant, an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of The Chartered Association of Certified Accountants. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts (Hons) in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Master’s Degree of Applied Finance from University of Western Sydney. Appointed as an independent non-executive director of AKM Industrial Company Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) in October 2011. Previously worked in UBS Investment Bank for 7 years as business unit controller. Received his professional training in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu during the period from 1991 to 1993.

Fung Shuen Sit Prof. Sit (Victor) Fung Shuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of CIAM Group Limited., since July 1, 2008. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on 1 July 2008. He is Founding Director of the Advanced Institute for Contemporary China Studies of Hong Kong Baptist University. Independent Non-executive Director of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited, whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Professor of the Department of Geography from 1977 to 2007 and the Head of Department of Geography and Geology from 1993 to 1998 of The University of Hong Kong. Founding Director of the Advanced Institute for Contemporary China Studies of Hong Kong Baptist University from 2008 to 2012. The Honorary Professor of a number of renowned universities including Peking University, Zhongshan University, Jinan University and Xian Jiaotung University in mainland China.