Yongjun Fu Mr. Fu Yongjun is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He has been appointed as an executive Director, the Chairman of the Board, the chairman of the Nomination Committee and the Executive Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Fu joined Midea Group in October 1999 and held various senior management positions in Midea Group. He has extensive experience in new product development, technical management, quality management, lean production, sales and marketing management, and overall business operations management. Mr. Fu holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Refrigerating Equipment and Cryogenic Technique from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree (EMBA) from Tsinghua University.

Lifeng Zhang Mr. Zhang Lifeng serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang Lifeng joined the Group in January 2017 and is the general manager of the production plants in Shunde. Mr. Zhang was employed by Midea Group in July 2002 and held various middle and senior management positions in Midea Group. He has extensive experience in production and manufacturing, new project development and quality management. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Automation Degree from Zhejiang University of Technology and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Nanjing University.

Xinling Pan Ms. Pan Xinling is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Pan joined Midea Group in 1999. She held various senior and middle management positions in Midea Group and is familiar with research and development, sales and marketing, and production system business. She has extensive experience in overall cost accounting management. Ms. Pan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Wood-working Machinery and a Master’s Degree in Management from Northeast Forestry University. She is an accountant accredited by the Ministry of Personnel People’s Republic of China.

Hongxiao Wang Mr. Wang Hongxiao is Officer – Research and Development Centre of Welling Holding Ltd. He has held various senior and middle management positions in the Group and is familiar with the production process and integrated management of the Group’s principal motor business. He has been in charge of various jobs relating to the development of new products. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology.

Wai Yu Cheung Ms. Cheung Wai Yu is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Cheung has joined the Company since 2005, and was promoted to the financial controller of the Company in September 2014. She has extensive experience in finance, accounting and auditing. Ms. Cheung is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Feide Li Mr. Li Feide has been Executive Director of Welling Holding Ltd since December 12, 2012. He is also a director of a subsidiary of the Group. Mr. Li joined Midea Group in July 1999. Mr. Li is a director, vice-president and chief officer of the strategic development department of Midea Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Mr. Li was the manager of planning and investment department and the associate director of strategic development department of Midea Group. He was also a director and the board secretary of GD Midea Holding Co., Ltd. (the shares of which were de-listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on 18 September 2013 and this company was de-registered on 19 December 2013) and a director of Wuxi Little Swan Holding Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Mr. Li holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Mechanical Engineering and Automation and a Bachelor’s Degree of Financial Management and Economics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree (EMBA) from the Sun Yat-sen University.

Li Li Mr. Li Li is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined Midea Group in July 2002. He held various senior management positions in Midea Group and has extensive experience in sales and marketing, operations management and human resources. In addition, Mr. Li was responsible for and participated in certain sizable strategic merger and acquisition projects in PRC and overseas, joint venture negotiations for cooperation in the overseas market as well as reorganisation after merger and acquisition. He is the director of operations and human resources department of the Group. Mr. Li holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Tsinghua University.

Mingguang Xiao Mr. Xiao Mingguang serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xiao joined Midea Group in 2000. He has held various senior management positions in Midea Group and has considerable experience in finance, audit and overall management of supply chain and operations. Mr. Xiao is a financial controller of Midea and a director of Little Swan (both companies are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange), and a finance director of Midea Group. He was also a director of GD Midea. Mr. Xiao holds an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree (EMBA) from Peking University.

Ping Fu Mr. Fu Ping is General Manager of marketing company of the Group in November 2000. He has held various senior and middle management positions in the Group including the associate sales director of motors for air-conditioners, the director of export sales and the deputy general manager of marketing company. Mr. Fu has extensive experience in the Group’s businesses in sales, strategic marketing and sales management. Mr. Fu graduated from Zhengzhou University of Light Industry with professional qualifications in motors and electrical engineering (electrical household appliances).

Jihuang Lu Mr. LU Jihuang is Director - Quality Control Department of the group from January 2015. He served as a senior manager of quality control in one of the world’s pioneering motor manufacturing companies for almost twenty years and has considerable experience in the field of quality control. Mr. Lu holds a Master of Electrical Engineering Degree from Southeast University.

Zhoutao Cao Ms. Cao Zhoutao, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Welling Holding Ltd since October 21, 2013. Ms. Cao is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. She is an associate professor of School of Business Administration of South China University of Technology. She has extensive experience in human resources, organisation behavior, financial management and accounting. Ms. Cao holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Management Engineering from Chongqing Industrial Management School, a Master of Engineering Degree in Management Engineering and a Doctor of Management Degree in Management Science and Engineering from South China University of Technology. She is a certified public accountant of China. Ms. Cao is an independent director of Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Co., Ltd. and Vtron Technologies Ltd.

Ming Yung Lam Mr. Lam Ming Yung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Welling Holding Ltd. Mr. Lam is a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He graduated from the School of Law of Shanghai Eastern Chinese College of Politics and Jurisprudence with a Bachelor of Law Degree in 1986. Mr. Lam started practicing law in 1987 in the province of Fujian in the PRC, and moved to Hong Kong in mid-1993. He was registered as a foreign lawyer with The Law Society of Hong Kong in July 1995, and is now practicing as Chief PRC Consultant, Corporate Finance, and Foreign Legal Consultant (PRC), in the Hong Kong office of Sidley Austin LLP.