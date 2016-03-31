Name Description

Ming Hui Liu Mr. Liu Ming Hui is Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, President and Managing Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd since April 18, 2013. Mr. LIU was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 17 August 2012 and has been elected as an Executive Director of the Company in September 2012. Mr. LIU was a Non-executive Director of the Company from April 2002 to July 2002, an Executive Director of the Company from July 2002 to April 2011 and the Managing Director of the Company from July 2002 to January 2011. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. LIU graduated from Hebei Normal University in the Faculty of Mathematics, and has substantial experience in the infrastructure and energy industry in China. Mr. LIU is the founder of the Company.

Si Zhou Mr. Zhou Si is Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of China Gas Holdings Ltd., since August 23, 2013. He is the Vice Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong (Stock Code: 392). Mr. ZHOU is also Vice Chairman of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited. Mr. ZHOU received a Bachelor’s degree in Science (Physics) from Capital Normal University in 1982, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University in 1998 and possesses the title of Senior Economist. From 1984 to 2003, Mr. ZHOU worked with Comprehensive Planning Department of Urban Management Commission of Beijing Municipality as Chief Officer, Deputy Director and Director; and later worked as Deputy Director of Urban Management Commission of Beijing Municipality. He has extensive experience in urban management, economics, finance and corporate management.

Yong Huang Mr. Huang Yong is Executive President, Executive Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd. He has been the Executive President since joining the Company in 2002. Mr. HUANG was appointed as an Executive Director in June 2013. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. HUANG worked at Shenzhen Nanyou (Holdings) Ltd. and Asia Environmental Development Company Limited, etc. He graduated from Wuhan University with a Master’s degree in Law, and has extensive experience in legal affairs and corporate management.

Jeong Joon Yu Mr. Yu Jeong Joon, CPA, is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Gas Holdings Ltd. Mr. YU was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company in April 2013. He is currently the representative director of SK E&S Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of SK Group, Korea. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Korea University and a Master’s degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Mr. YU joined SK Group since 1998 and he has substantial experience in international financial management. Mr. YU is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Jinlong Ma Mr. Ma Jinlong is Vice President, Executive Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd. Mr. MA was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in September 2002. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. MA received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hebei University and Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of International Business and Economics. He has substantial experience in financial and business operation management.

Weiwei Zhu Mr. Zhu Weiwei is Vice President and Executive Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd. Mr. ZHU was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in September 2002. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. ZHU received a Master’s degree in Finance from Zhong-nan University of Finance and Economic, the PRC. Mr. ZHU has substantial experience in financing and project management.

Xinguo Chen Mr. Chen Xinguo is Vice President of China Gas Holdings Ltd. Mr. CHEN was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in April 2013 and resigned on 24 June 2015. Mr. CHEN is a Senior Economist. He holds a Doctorate degree in Economics from Renmin University of China. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. CHEN was a Deputy General Manager of Beijing Gas Holdings Limited and Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd from 2009 to 2013 and a deputy manager and a manager of strategic development department of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited from 2005 to 2009. He was an Officer and a Deputy Commissioner of Beijing Planning Committee (Development and Planning Committee) from 1994 to 2003.

Yaobo Deng Mr. Deng Yaobo is Vice President of China Gas Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the Company’s investment development and executive management. Mr. DENG joined the Company in 2002 with abundant experience in project investment and corporate management. Mr. DENG obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics, and holds the Registered Qualification Certificate for Cost Engineer of the PRC and the Registered Qualification Certificate for Certified Public Valuer of the PRC.

Yong Joong Kim Mr. Yong Joong Kim is Vice President of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. KIM was appointed as the alternate Director to Mr. YU Jeong Joon in April 2013. He graduated from Korea University with a Bachelor’s degree in Laws in 1984. He joined SK Group, Korea since 1987. He is currently the Vice President, China Business Unit of SK E&S Co., Ltd which has discloseable interest in the shares and underlying shares of the Company under the provisions of Division 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO and the relevant information is disclosed in the Directors’ Report.

Ngan Ling Lam Ms. Lam Ngan Ling is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lam is a solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. She has handled a diverse range of corporate finance transactions, regulatory compliance and other commercial matters. Ms. Lam has also been appointed as an agent for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ‘‘Process Agent’’) and an authorised representative of the Company (‘‘Authorised Representative’’) under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with effect from 5 May 2015. Ms. Ng ceased to be the Process Agent and an Authorised Representative with effect from 5 May 2015.

Ching Li Ms. Li Ching is Executive Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd., since January 10, 2014. She is currently a Director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. LI was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in January 2014 and she has been an Executive Director of Fortune Oil Limited (formerly known as Fortune Oil PLC and was listed on the London Stock Exchange) since 1998. She has been working in Fortune Oil Limited for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Fortune Oil Limited, Ms. LI worked in China North Industries Corporation for 15 years. She was in charge of finance and audit departments. She received a Bachelor’s degree from the School of Public Finance of Central University of Finance and Economics in 1982. Ms. LI has extensive experience in finance and corporate management.

Xinhao Jiang Mr. Jiang Xinhao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. JIANG graduated from Fudan University in 1987 with a Bachelor’s degree in Law, then he devoted in policy analysis in the State Commission of Restructuring Economic System from 1987 to 1989. In 1992, he was granted a Master’s degree in Law by Fudan University. Mr. JIANG taught at Peking University between 1992 and 1994. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. JIANG was a Deputy General Manager of Jingtai Finance Company in Hong Kong, and subsequently a Director and Vice President of BHL Industrial Investment Company. From 1997 to February 2005, Mr. JIANG was Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Tramford International Limited, a public company listed on Nasdaq. Mr. JIANG was Manager of the investment development department of Beijing Holdings Limited and a General Manager of Beijing BHL Investment Center between May 2000 and February 2005. Mr. JIANG has extensive experience in economics, finance and corporate management. Mr. JIANG is currently the Executive Director and Vice President of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. JIANG also serves as Vice General Manager of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited, an Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited and Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited.

Mingxing Liu Mr. Liu Mingxing is Non-Executive Director of China Gas Holdings Limited., with effect from 1 July 2014. Mr. LIU is the Vice Director-General and a professor of Economics of China Institute for Educational Finance Research, Peking University. He was an associate professor of Economics of China Institute for Educational Finance Research, Peking University from January 2008 to July 2013, and an instructor of Economics and an associate professor of Economics of the School of Government, Peking University from September 2003 to December 2007. He graduated from the Department of Investment Economics, Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1994 and he was awarded a Master’s degree in Economics in 1997. In 2001, he was awarded his Doctorate degree in Economics at China Center for Economic Research, Peking University. From 2001 to 2003, he did postdoctoral research at The National Bureau of Economic Research in the United States. Mr. LIU acted as a consultant and provided policy advisory services to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education of China, the World Bank, the OECD, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and Department for International Development of the United Kingdom on various occasions. Mr. LIU published a large number of academic papers and books in respect of economics and finance in China and worldwide.

Arun Manchanda Mr. Arun Kumar Manchanda is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. MANCHANDA is currently an Executive Director of Marketing with GAIL. Prior to this, Mr. MANCHANDA was heading GAIL’s Liquid Hydrocarbon division and also responsible for marketing of natural gas and Polymers from 2012 to 2014. Mr. MANCHANDA is a Chemical Engineer from Punjab University with Management Degree in Sales and Marketing Management and has over 35-year of experience in the marketing of natural gas, petrochemicals and petroleum products.

Yanyan Chen Ms. Chen Yanyan is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd., since 31 December 2012. Ms. CHEN is currently an economist, senior political engineer, and an expert in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Specialty of Expert Database of Science and Technology Expert Committee of Shenzhen Municipal Government. Ms. CHEN is also a research fellow of the Chinese Logistics Society and a representative of the 11th Women’s Congress of Guangdong Province. Ms. CHEN is currently an independent director of and three public companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, (“SZSE”) i.e. Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code: 2130), Shenzhen Wenke Landscape Co., Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code: 2775), and Shenzhen Comix Group Co., Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code: 2301). Ms. CHEN received “Second Prize of Technological Progress by the China Federation of Logistic and Purchasing” in 2008 and 2009.

Yeung Ho Mr. Ho Yeung is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Gas Holdings Limited., since December 12, 2012. Mr. HO has been a senior executive at a leading high-tech software company in China since 1999 and has been an executive director of a renowned real estate company in China for over the past ten years. Since 1994, Mr. HO has been a member of the board of the council at the China Association for the Promotion of Investment.

Erwan Mao Dr. Mao Erwan is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd. Dr. MAO graduated from Mathematics and System Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences and holds a Doctorate Degree. He was the Chief Economist of Da Cheng Fund Management Co. Ltd. He is currently a deputy professor of School of International Business, Beijing Foreign Studies University, a committee member of China Institute of Finance, Financial Engineering, deputy director of Financial and Securities Institute of BFSU and deputy director of Financial Quantity Analysis and Computation Committee.

Sin Yue Wong Ms. Wong Sin Yue is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Gas Holdings Ltd. She was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in October 2003, having taken up the position as Chairperson of the Non-executive Chairperson of the Board from March 2011 to August 2013. Ms. WONG holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of East Asia in Macau. Ms. WONG retired in February 2015 from the position of Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited (Stock Exchange Stock Code: 144), a position she has held since November 2003. Prior to that, she held various senior positions at reputable international investment banks including Societe Generale, Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, Samuel Montague and Bear Stearns Asia for over 15 years during which period she had advised more than 50 companies in Greater China and Asia in their equity, equity finance or equity-related activities.