Edition:
India

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)

0386.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$5.73
Open
HK$5.68
Day's High
HK$5.71
Day's Low
HK$5.66
Volume
62,060,505
Avg. Vol
82,650,666
52-wk High
HK$6.57
52-wk Low
HK$5.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Houliang Dai

53 2016 President, Vice Chairman of the Board

Dehua Wang

50 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Yongsheng Ma

55 2016 Senior Vice President, Executive Director

Fangzheng Jiao

54 2015 Senior Vice President, Director

Zhigang Wang

59 2006 Senior Vice President, Director

Haichao Zhang

59 2015 Senior Vice President, Director

Zhenyong Chang

58 2014 Vice President

Dianwu Lei

54 2009 Vice President

Yiqun Ling

54 2010 Vice President

Wensheng Huang

50 2014 Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board

Gang Fan

62 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xiaoming Jiang

63 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Min Tang

63 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yan Yan

59 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Houliang Dai

Mr. Dai Houliang has been serving as President and Vice Chairman of the Board in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. since August 26, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in two other chemical industry companies. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President in the Company. He used to be Deputy Manager and Director in Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Director, Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in BASF-YPC Company Limited.

Dehua Wang

Mr. Wang Dehua has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since September 28, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in other four companies.

Yongsheng Ma

Fangzheng Jiao

Mr. Jiao Fangzheng has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2015. He is also Head-Oilfield Exploration & Exploitation in the Company, where he used to be Manager-Northwest Division and Deputy Head-Oilfield Exploration & Exploitation. He also used to serve as Deputy Manager and Chief Geologist in SINOPEC Zhongyuan Oilfield Company.

Zhigang Wang

Mr. Wang Zhigang has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2006. He was Vice President and Head of Oil Exploration in the Company, and Deputy Manager, General Manager as well as Director in Shengli Oilfield Subsidiary Company of SINOPEC. He obtained a Master's degree from China University of Petroleum in June 2000, majoring in Oil and Gas Development Engineering.

Haichao Zhang

Mr. Zhang Haichao has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its subsidiary, SINOPEC Sales Co., Ltd., where he used to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy Manager. He was Manager-Zhejiang Branch in the Company. He also used to serve as Chairman of the Board in an oil sales company, and General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a Zhejiang-based petroleum company.

Zhenyong Chang

Dianwu Lei

Mr. Lei Dianwu has been serving as Vice President in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 22, 2009. He is also serving as Head of Development and Planning. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Head-Development & Planning of China Petrochemical Corporation.

Yiqun Ling

Mr. Ling Yiqun has been serving as Vice President in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since July 2010. He is also serving as Head of Refine Division in the Company. He used to serve as Executive Director and General Manager in a sales company.

Wensheng Huang

Gang Fan

Xiaoming Jiang

Mr. Jiang Xiaoming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 11, 2012. He holds a Ph.D in Economics. He is also Chairman of Cyber City International Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director of COSCO International Holdings Ltd. and SPG Land (Holdings) Limited (listed in Hong Kong). He was Independent Director in China Oilfield Services Limited, as well as Chairman of the Bard and Director in two other companies.

Min Tang

Yan Yan

Mr. Yan Yan has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 11, 2012. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director of NvcLighting Holding Ltd., Director in Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management LTD., as well as Independent Executive Director and Director in other companies. He used to serve as Director-Mastermind and Business Expansion for Asia Region in Sprint International Corporation.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Houliang Dai

745,300

Dehua Wang

133,800

Yongsheng Ma

--

Fangzheng Jiao

634,700

Zhigang Wang

698,800

Haichao Zhang

653,600

Zhenyong Chang

709,600

Dianwu Lei

709,600

Yiqun Ling

709,600

Wensheng Huang

702,000

Gang Fan

300,000

Xiaoming Jiang

300,000

Min Tang

300,000

Yan Yan

300,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading