Name Description

Chung Kong Chow Hon. Sir. Chow Chung Kong (CK) has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. effective April 27, 2012. His other offices are - AIA Group Limited * – independent non-executive director (2010~) Ernst & Young Global Limited – independent non-executive representative of global governance council (2016~) The Hong Kong Jockey Club – steward (2011~), World Federation of Exchanges – director (2012~), Past offices - Anglo American plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange) – independent non-executive director (2008-2014), Brambles Industries plc – chief executive (2001-2003) GKN plc – chief executive (1997-2001), MTR Corporation Limited – chief executive officer (2003-2011). Public service - Advisory Committee on Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals – chairman (2016~), Commission on Strategic Development – non-official member (2013~), Council of the Queen Elizabeth Foundation for the Mentally Handicapped – member (2015~), Economic Development Commission – non-official member and convenor of Working Group on Transportation (2013~), Executive Council of the HKSAR – non-official member (2012~), Independent Commission Against Corruption – chairman of Advisory Committee on Corruption (2013~). Qualifications - Chartered Engineer (The Institution of Chemical Engineers, UK), Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) (University of Wisconsin, US), Master of Science (Chemical Engineering) (University of California, US), Master of Business Administration (The Chinese University of Hong Kong), Honorary Doctor of Engineering (The University of Bath, UK), Honorary Fellow (The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, and The Institution of Engineering and Technology), Fellow (City & Guilds of London Institute, Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences, The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong.

Xiaojia Li Mr. Li Xiaojia (Charles) is Chief Executive and Executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., since January 16, 2010. His Other office includes China Entrepreneurs Forum – director (2005~). Past offices: Brown & Wood, New York – associate (1993-1994) Davis Polk & Wardwell, New York – associate (1991-1993) JP Morgan China – chairman (2003-2009) Merrill Lynch China (1994-2003: president (1999-2003)) Public service Consulting Committee of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen – member (2012~) Qualifications Bachelor of Arts (English Literature) (Xiamen University, China) Master of Arts (Journalism) (University of Alabama, US) Juris Doctor (Columbia University, US).

Paul Kennedy Mr. Paul Michael Kennedy is no longer Group Chief Financial Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., effective 13 December 2017. His Past offices: HKEX – special adviser to HKEX’s Chief Executive (2012-2013), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – managing director, financial institutions group of Hong Kong’s global banking division (2010-2012), SFC – several senior positions including chief operating officer and executive director (2006-2010), KPMG (1983-2006: financial services partner of KPMG Hong Kong (1991-2006) and managing partner of KPMG’s Shanghai office (2000-2005). Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Accounting and Financial Administration) (Bangor University, UK) Fellow (HKICPA, and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales).

Matthew Chamberlain Mr. Matthew James Chamberlain is Interim Chief Executive - The London Metal Exchange, subsidiary of the Company. His Past offices: LME – chief operating officer (2016-2017), head of Business Development (2013-2016) and head of Strategy and Implementation (2012-2013) UBS – head of European financial technology coverage (2010-2012) Perella Weinberg Partners – founding member of the financial institutions coverage team (2006-2010) Citibank – analyst of financial institutions group (2004-2006). Qualifications: Master of Arts (Computer Science) (Trinity College, University of Cambridge, UK).

Adrian Farnham Mr. Adrian John Winston Farnham is Chief Executive, LME Clear of the Company. Other positions held with the Group LME – member of Charity Committee and Executive Committee LME Clear – chairman of Executive Committee Past offices LME Clear – chief operating officer (2013-2015) Turquoise Global Holdings Limited – chief executive officer (2010-2012) and chief operating officer (2007-2009) Morgan Stanley – executive director of operations and several senior positions in audit, finance and operations (1994-2007) Qualifications Bachelor of Science (Management Sciences) (London School of Economics, UK) Associate (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales).

Kwok Keung Lee Mr. Kwok Keung (Roger) Lee is the Joint Chief Operating Officer, Head - Marketsof the Company. He joined The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) in 1997 and has been HKEX’s Head of Markets since January 2016. He is also the Chief Executive of SEHK and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (“HKFE”). As the Head of Markets, Mr Lee is responsible for the cash and derivatives trading, market data, and market surveillance and monitoring functions. Mr Lee holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Hong Kong, and is a fellow of CPA Australia.

Chi Kin Tai Mr. Tai (Calvin) Chi Kin, is Joint Chief Operating Officer, Head - Clearing of the Company. He joined HKFE in 1998 and has been HKEX’s Head of Clearing since January 2016. He is also the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited and OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited. As the Head of Clearing, Mr Tai is responsible for the clearing functions of HKEX in Hong Kong. Mr Tai holds a Bachelor degree in Social Sciences from The University of Hong Kong.

Tang Bill Chow Mr. Chow (Bill) Tang Bill serves as Chief Technology Officer and Co-head of Information Technology of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., since May 1993. His Past offices: Systek Information Technology Limited – senior project manager (1991-1993), Westpac Banking Corporation (Australia) – consultant applications engineer (1987-1991), China Light & Power Company Limited – senior systems analyst (1985-1987). Qualifications: Bachelor of Science (Computer Science & Chemistry) (The University of Hong Kong), Master of Science (Electronic Commerce) (City University of Hong Kong).

Trevor Spanner Mr. Trevor William Spanner is Group Chief Investment Officer, Group Chief Risk Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. His Past offices: HKEX – Head of Global Clearing (Europe) (2014-2015) LME Clear – chief executive (2013-2015) LME – managing director of Post Trade Services (2011-2013) European Central Counterparty Ltd (EuroCCP) – chief operating officer (2007-2011) Merrill Lynch Europe – managing director (European) and head of transaction and custody services (2001-2006) UBS AG – managing director (global operations and logistics division) (1996-2001). Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (University of Kent, UK) Associate (The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales).

Ferheen MAHOMED Ms. Ferheen Mahomed is Group General Counsel of the Company. Her Past offices includes Pacific Century Group – executive vice president of business development (2014-2017) CLSA Limited – group general counsel (2010-2014) Societe Generale – general counsel for Asia Pacific (1997-2010). Her Qualifications: Bachelor of Laws (The University of Hong Kong) Bachelor of Civil Law (St John’s College, The University of Oxford, UK) Solicitor (Hong Kong, and England & Wales).

Yee Wah Chau Ms. Chau (Eva) Yee Wah is Group Head of Human Resources of the Company. Her Past offices: Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC (1996-2015 and 1993-1994: co-head of human capital management, Asia Pacific (2014-2015) and managing director (2007-2015); and executive director, investment banking (1993-1994)) JP Morgan – vice president, investment banking (1994-1996). Qualifications: Diploma in Business Studies (The Hong Kong Polytechnic University).

David Graham Mr. David Graham is Chief Regulatory Officer and Head - Listing of Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Limited., since March 1, 2013. His Past offices: Nomura – global head of legal and general counsel, wholesale division (2011-2013) UBS (2004-2011: global/co-global general counsel (UBS Investment Bank) (2008-2011), group general counsel (Europe, Middle East and Africa) (2009-2011), and general counsel (Asia Pacific) (2004-2008). Morgan Stanley – general counsel, Asia ex-Japan (2001-2004) Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP (1982-2001: partner (1991-2001). Public service: SFC – member of Advisory Committee (2013~) Standing Committee on Company Law Reform – member (2013~). Qualifications: Master of Arts (Jurisprudence) (The University of Oxford, UK) Solicitor (Hong Kong, and England & Wales).

Romnesh Lamba Mr. Romnesh Lamba serves as Co-Head - Global Market Development of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. His Past offices: HKFE – chief executive (2013-2016) SEHK – chief executive (2013-2016) HKEX – Co-head of Global Markets (2013-2015) and Head of Market Development (2010-2013) JP Morgan (Hong Kong) – senior adviser, Asia ex-Japan corporate finance and capital markets business (2008-2010) Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) (2000-2008: managing director, investment banking, and chief operating officer of China origination business (2006-2008), and head of Asia energy and power team (2003-2006)) Indosuez WI Carr Securities (Hong Kong) – head of equity capital markets and director, investment banking (1997-2000). Qualifications: Bachelor of Science in Economics (Magna Cum Laude) and Master of Business Administration (Distinction) (The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, US).

Chung Kwong Leung Mr. Leung (Richard) Chung Kwong is Co-head of Information Technology of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., since October 2011. He has experience in Chi-X Global – chief technology officer (2008-2011) Cicada Corporation – chief technology officer (1999-2008) and Telerate Inc – regional technical development manager, Asia Pacific (1985-1999). He holds a Master of Science (E-Commerce) (The Hong Kong Polytechnic University).

Gang Li Mr. Li Gang is Co-head - Market Development of the Company. Past offices HKEX – Co-head of Mainland (2015) and Senior Adviser (2013-2015) Shanghai Billionton Metal – chief executive officer (2004-2012) Qualifications Bachelor of Science (Earth and Space Sciences) (University of Science and Technology of China, China).

Zhirong Mao Mr. Mao Zhirong is Head - Mainland Development of the Company. His Past offices: HKEX – Head of Mainland Affairs (2016), Co-head of Mainland (2015) and Head of Mainland Development (2013-2015) Shenzhen Stock Exchange – several senior positions including director of strategy and international affairs, director of financial innovation lab and head of derivative product task force, and deputy director at member supervision department (2001-2013) WellPoint Inc – various professional and managerial positions across functions including information technology, product development and risk management (1993-2001). Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Economics) (Fudan University, China) Master of Arts (Economics) and Doctor of Philosophy (International Affairs) (University of California, San Diego, US).

Kam Shing Mau Mr. Mau (Joseph) Kam Shing is Company Secretary and Head - Secretarial Services of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. since June 2000. His Past offices: Hysan Development Company Limited – company secretary (1988-2000). Qualifications: Master of Science (Business Administration) (The University of Bath, UK) Master of Laws in Corporate and Financial Laws (The University of Hong Kong) Associate (HKICPA) Fellow (The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales).

Apurv Bagri Mr. Apurv Bagri serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. His other major offices : International Wrought Copper Council – director (2013~) Metdist Group of Companies, London – president and chief executive officer (1980~). Public service : Crown Estate Paving Commission, England – commissioner (1996~) Dubai Financial Services Authority – director (2004~) Higher Education Funding Council for England – board member (2014~) London Business School – chairman of governing body (2014~) Royal Parks Board, England – chairman (2008~) His Qualifications includes Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Cass Business School, City University London, UK) Doctor of Science (Honoris Cause) (City University London, UK).

Tze-Ching Chan Mr. Chan Tze Ching (Ignatius), CPA, BBS, JP, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., since April 23, 2009. His Other offices: AFFIN Holdings Berhad (listed on Bursa Malaysia) – non-executive director (2013~) CVC Capital Partners Limited – senior adviser (2010~) Mongolian Mining Corporation – independent non-executive director (2010~) Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange) – non-executive director (2011~) The Bank of East Asia Limited – senior adviser (2009~). Past offices: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited – deputy chief executive (2008) Citigroup (1980-2007: Citigroup country officer for Hong Kong and head of corporate and investment banking business for Greater China (2005-2007), chief operating officer for Greater China (2004-2005), and Citigroup country officer for Taiwan (2003-2005)), Larry Jewelry International Company Limited – independent non-executive director (2012-2014). Public service: Financial Reporting Council – member (2014~), Hong Kong Tourism Board – member (2013~), Investor Education Centre (established by the SFC), – member of Executive Committee (2012~), Standing Commission on Civil Service Salaries and Conditions of Service – member (2014~), Standing Committee on Judicial Salaries and Conditions of Services – member (2017~), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University – chairman of council (2016~). Qualifications: Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration (University of Hawaii, US) Certified Public Accountant (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants).

Cheng Hye Cheah Mr. Cheah Cheng Hye serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds Honorary Fellow (The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology). He is with Value Partners Group – chairman (2000), executive director (1993) and co-chief investment officer (2010), Morgan Grenfell Group, Hong Kong – executive director, head of research and proprietary trader (1989-1993),The Asian Wall Street Journal, Far Eastern Economic Review, Asiaweek, Hong Kong Standard and The Star (Malaysia) – editor and financial journalist (1971-1989), Financial Services Development Council – member (2015~) and member of New Business Committee (2013).

Timothy Freshwater Mr. Timothy George (Tim) Freshwater is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., since April 23, 2012. His Other offices are - Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC – advisory director (2012~) Savills plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange) – independent non-executive director (2012~) Swire Pacific Limited * – independent non-executive director (2008~) Past offices: Aquarius Platinum Limited (formerly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and London Stock Exchange) – independent non-executive director (2006-2016) COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited * 1 – independent non-executive director (2005-2015) Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC (2001-2012: director (2001-2012), vice chairman (2005-2012), and chairman, corporate finance (2001-2004)) HKEX – INED (2000-2006) Jardine Fleming (1996-2000: chairman (1999-2000)) Slaughter and May (1967-1996: head of worldwide corporate practice (1993-1996) and partner (1975-1996)) Public service: Financial Services Development Council – member and member of New Business Committee (2015~) Qualifications: Solicitor (Hong Kong, and England & Wales) Bachelor of Laws and Master of Arts (University of Cambridge, UK).

Yuen Mei Fung Ms. Fung (Anita) Yuen Mei serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Her Other major offices: China Construction Bank Corporation – independent non-executive director (2016~) 1 Hang Lung Properties Limited * – independent non-executive director (2015~) Past offices: Bank of Communications Co Ltd – non-executive director (2010-2015) Hang Seng Bank Limited – non-executive director (2011-2014) HSBC Holdings plc – group general manager (2008-2015) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (1996-2015: chief executive officer Hong Kong (2011-2015), head of global banking and markets, Asia Pacific (2010-2011), and treasurer and head of global markets, Asia Pacific (2005-2010)) Public service: Airport Authority Hong Kong – independent non-executive member of the board (2010~) Hong Kong Housing Authority – non-official member (2012~) Hong Kong Monetary Authority – member of Financial Infrastructure Sub-Committee of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee (2011~) Museum Advisory Committee – member (2016~) The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited – director (2016~) West Kowloon Cultural District Authority – board member (2016~) Qualifications: Bachelor of Social Science (The University of Hong Kong) Master of Applied Finance (Macquarie University, Australia).

Rafael Gil-Tienda Mr. Rafael Gil-Tienda serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. His Other major offices: Oliver Wyman – chairman of Asia Pacific region (2012~). Past offices: Citibank (1977-1998: country manager of Citibank for Spain (1992-1998), for Malaysia (1988-1992) and for China (1984-1988)) Marsh & McLennan Companies – chairman of Asia Pacific region (2003-2011) Standard Chartered Bank (1998-2003: head of Asian wholesale banking business (2001-2003), and head of corporate and institutional banking business, Greater China (1998-2001)). Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Philosophy, Politics and Economics) (University of Oxford, UK) Master of Business Administration (University of California, Berkeley, US).

Zuliu Hu Dr. Hu (Fred) Zuliu is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. His Other major offices: Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd (formerly listed on the Stock Exchange) – independent non-executive director (2014~) Hang Seng Bank Limited – independent non-executive director (2011~) Lloyd’s – council member (2014~) Primavera Capital Limited – founder and chairman (2011~) Tsinghua University – professor and co-director of National Center for Economic Research (1996~) Yum China Holdings, Inc (listed on the New York Stock Exchange) – non-executive chairman (2016~). Past offices: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (1997-2010: chairman of Greater China (2008-2010) and managing director (2000-2010)) Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited – independent non-executive director (2010-2016) International Monetary Fund, Washington DC – economist (1991-1996) Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) – external supervisor (2008-2016). Qualifications: Master and Doctor of Philosophy (Economics) (Harvard University, US) Master of Science (Engineering Science) (Tsinghua University, China).

Pak Hon Leung Mr. Leung Pak Hon serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Leung was a director of a company now known as BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited (“BPSAL”) during the period from January 2001 to June 2012. In November 2012, Mr Leung was re-appointed as a director of BPSAL, and has held this position since then. He was head of global markets, Hong Kong (2015) of BNP Paribas, chief executive officer of BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited. head of global equities and commodity derivatives, Greater China (2013-2015) of BNP Paribas.BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited – deputy chief executive officer (2012-2015), head of equity syndicate and corporate equity (2010-2012), head of equity brokerage (2007-2010), head of Asia (ex-Greater China) Product (2004-2007), product sales head for Taiwan (2003-2004) and deputy managing director (2000-2003). He holds Bachelor of Arts (Economics) (Simon Fraser University, Canada).

May Yee Leung Ko Ms. Leung Ko (Margaret) May Yee, SBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., since April 24, 2013. Her Chong Hing Bank Limited * – deputy chairman, executive director and managing director (2014~), and chief executive (2016~) First Pacific Company Limited * – independent non-executive director (2012~) Li & Fung Limited – independent non-executive director (2013~) QBE Insurance Group Limited (listed on the Australian Securities Exchange) – independent non-executive director (2013~) Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited * – independent non-executive director (2013~) The Hong Kong Jockey Club – steward (2014~) Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited – vice-chairman, executive director and chief executive (2014~). Past offices: China Construction Bank Corporation – independent non-executive director (2013-2016) Hang Seng Bank Limited – vice-chairman and chief executive (2009-2012) HSBC Group – global co-head, commercial banking (2003-2009) HSBC Holdings plc – group general manager (2005-2012) Wells Fargo HSBC Trade Bank, NA – director (2007-2010). Public service: Steering Committee on Strategic Review on Healthcare Manpower Planning and Professional Development – member (2012~) The Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – member (2008~) The Henan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – member of Standing Committee (2009~) The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – member (2013~) Qualifications: Bachelor in Economics, Accounting and Business Administration (The University of Hong Kong).

John McCulloch Mr. John Mackay (Williamson) McCulloch is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited., since June 18, 2008. His other offices include: SAIL Advisors Limited – chief executive officer (2011~) Search Investment Group Limited – senior managing director (2012~) and chief financial officer (2007~). Past offices: HKEX – member of Clearing Consultative Panel (2000-2007) Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Asia Limited – managing director, and head of infrastructure and operational risk (1998-2007) NatWest Investment Services, London – managing director (1992-1994) NatWest Securities Asia Holdings Limited – chief operating officer (1994-1998) Search Investment Group Limited – managing director (2007-2011)> Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Accountancy & Computer Science) (Heriot-Watt University, UK) Chartered Accountant (The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland) Fellow (Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, UK) Senior Fellow (Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute).