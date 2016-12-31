Edition:
China Railway Group Ltd (0390.HK)

0390.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.54HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
HK$6.62
Open
HK$6.57
Day's High
HK$6.62
Day's Low
HK$6.40
Volume
18,993,054
Avg. Vol
19,632,193
52-wk High
HK$7.71
52-wk Low
HK$5.82

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Changjin Li

58 2010 Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Zongyan Zhang

54 2016 President, Executive Director

Guiqing Yao

61 2010 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Liang Yang

48 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Hui Liu

57 2007 Vice President, Chief Engineer

Li Ma

59 2007 Vice President

Tingwang Xu

61 2014 Vice President

Xian Zhang

56 2010 Vice President

Mengbo Zhou

52 2007 Vice President

Tengqun Yu

47 2007 Secretary of the Board

Peizhang Guo

68 2014 Independent Director

Weifeng Wei

55 2014 Independent Director

Baoman Wen

65 2014 Independent Director

Qingzhi Zheng

64 2014 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Changjin Li

Mr. Li Changjin has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Railway Group Limited. since June 29, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its shareholder company, where he served as Deputy General Manager and Director. He also serves as President in the Company and Chairman of the Board in a mining industry company. He holds a Master's degree from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.

Zongyan Zhang

Guiqing Yao

Mr. Yao Guiqing has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of China Railway Group Limited. since August 12, 2010. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its shareholder company, where he served as Staff Elected Director. He also served as Vice President in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Railway No.9 Group Co., Ltd.

Liang Yang

Hui Liu

Mr. Liu Hui has been serving as Vice President and Chief Engineer of China Railway Group Limited. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He was Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in another company. He holds a Master's degree from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.

Li Ma

Mr. Ma Li has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited., since September 2007. He was General Manager and Deputy General Manager of in two other companies.

Tingwang Xu

Xian Zhang

Mr. Zhang Xian has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited since August 2010. He was General Manager, Vice Chairman in China Railway No. 6 Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Mengbo Zhou

Mr. Zhou Mengbo has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited., since September 2007. He was Chairman and General Manager of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd and Deputy General Manager of CRECG.

Tengqun Yu

Mr. Yu Tengqun has been serving as Secretary to the Board in China Railway Group Limited since September 2007. He was Director and Vice Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Northwest University of Politics and Law.

Peizhang Guo

Weifeng Wei

Baoman Wen

Qingzhi Zheng

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Changjin Li

354,000

Zongyan Zhang

582,000

Guiqing Yao

829,000

Liang Yang

713,000

Hui Liu

740,000

Li Ma

752,000

Tingwang Xu

282,000

Xian Zhang

760,000

Mengbo Zhou

748,000

Tengqun Yu

749,000

Peizhang Guo

150,000

Weifeng Wei

128,000

Baoman Wen

140,000

Qingzhi Zheng

160,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

