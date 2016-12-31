China Railway Group Ltd (0390.HK)
0390.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.54HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
HK$6.62
Open
HK$6.57
Day's High
HK$6.62
Day's Low
HK$6.40
Volume
18,993,054
Avg. Vol
19,632,193
52-wk High
HK$7.71
52-wk Low
HK$5.82
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Changjin Li
|58
|2010
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
Zongyan Zhang
|54
|2016
|President, Executive Director
Guiqing Yao
|61
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
Liang Yang
|48
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
Hui Liu
|57
|2007
|Vice President, Chief Engineer
Li Ma
|59
|2007
|Vice President
Tingwang Xu
|61
|2014
|Vice President
Xian Zhang
|56
|2010
|Vice President
Mengbo Zhou
|52
|2007
|Vice President
Tengqun Yu
|47
|2007
|Secretary of the Board
Peizhang Guo
|68
|2014
|Independent Director
Weifeng Wei
|55
|2014
|Independent Director
Baoman Wen
|65
|2014
|Independent Director
Qingzhi Zheng
|64
|2014
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Changjin Li
|Mr. Li Changjin has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Railway Group Limited. since June 29, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its shareholder company, where he served as Deputy General Manager and Director. He also serves as President in the Company and Chairman of the Board in a mining industry company. He holds a Master's degree from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.
Zongyan Zhang
Guiqing Yao
|Mr. Yao Guiqing has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of China Railway Group Limited. since August 12, 2010. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its shareholder company, where he served as Staff Elected Director. He also served as Vice President in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Railway No.9 Group Co., Ltd.
Liang Yang
Hui Liu
|Mr. Liu Hui has been serving as Vice President and Chief Engineer of China Railway Group Limited. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He was Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in another company. He holds a Master's degree from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.
Li Ma
|Mr. Ma Li has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited., since September 2007. He was General Manager and Deputy General Manager of in two other companies.
Tingwang Xu
Xian Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Xian has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited since August 2010. He was General Manager, Vice Chairman in China Railway No. 6 Engineering Group Co., Ltd.
Mengbo Zhou
|Mr. Zhou Mengbo has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited., since September 2007. He was Chairman and General Manager of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd and Deputy General Manager of CRECG.
Tengqun Yu
|Mr. Yu Tengqun has been serving as Secretary to the Board in China Railway Group Limited since September 2007. He was Director and Vice Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Northwest University of Politics and Law.
Peizhang Guo
Weifeng Wei
Baoman Wen
Qingzhi Zheng
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Changjin Li
|354,000
Zongyan Zhang
|582,000
Guiqing Yao
|829,000
Liang Yang
|713,000
Hui Liu
|740,000
Li Ma
|752,000
Tingwang Xu
|282,000
Xian Zhang
|760,000
Mengbo Zhou
|748,000
Tengqun Yu
|749,000
Peizhang Guo
|150,000
Weifeng Wei
|128,000
Baoman Wen
|140,000
Qingzhi Zheng
|160,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Changjin Li
|0
|0
Zongyan Zhang
|0
|0
Guiqing Yao
|0
|0
Liang Yang
|0
|0
Hui Liu
|0
|0
Li Ma
|0
|0
Tingwang Xu
|0
|0
Xian Zhang
|0
|0
Mengbo Zhou
|0
|0
Tengqun Yu
|0
|0
Peizhang Guo
|0
|0
Weifeng Wei
|0
|0
Baoman Wen
|0
|0
Qingzhi Zheng
|0
|0