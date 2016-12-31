Name Description

Changjin Li Mr. Li Changjin has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Railway Group Limited. since June 29, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its shareholder company, where he served as Deputy General Manager and Director. He also serves as President in the Company and Chairman of the Board in a mining industry company. He holds a Master's degree from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.

Guiqing Yao Mr. Yao Guiqing has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of China Railway Group Limited. since August 12, 2010. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its shareholder company, where he served as Staff Elected Director. He also served as Vice President in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Railway No.9 Group Co., Ltd.

Hui Liu Mr. Liu Hui has been serving as Vice President and Chief Engineer of China Railway Group Limited. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in two other companies. He was Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer in another company. He holds a Master's degree from Southwest Jiaotong University, China.

Li Ma Mr. Ma Li has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited., since September 2007. He was General Manager and Deputy General Manager of in two other companies.

Xian Zhang Mr. Zhang Xian has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited since August 2010. He was General Manager, Vice Chairman in China Railway No. 6 Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Mengbo Zhou Mr. Zhou Mengbo has been serving as Vice President in China Railway Group Limited., since September 2007. He was Chairman and General Manager of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd and Deputy General Manager of CRECG.