Name Description

Zibo Hou Mr. Hou Zibo is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. Mr. Hou graduated from the School One of Ministry of Aerospace Industry with the specialty in Structural Mechanics and China Europe International Business School with the specialty in Business Administration; possesses a master degree in engineering, an MBA degree and the title of Professor-grade Senior Engineer. He was Deputy Director of Institute 702 of Ministry of Aerospace Industry and participated in many science and research projects of the state. Subsequently, Mr. Hou acted as Director and Deputy General Manager of Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Holding Co., Ltd. From 2005 to 2010, he was Deputy Director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People’s Government of Beijing Municipality. Mr. Hou has extensive experience in stateowned assets management, corporate assets management and capital operations. Mr. Hou joined the Group in March 2012.

Yongcheng Li Mr. Li Yongcheng serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Li is a senior engineer, graduated from Wuhan University of Science and Technology with a master’s degree in environmental engineering, and subsequently obtained an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. Mr. Li has once assumed various positions of deputy general manager, vice chairman and general manager with Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd. He is currently Vice Chairman and Executive Deputy General Manager of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited, and is also Chairman and Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (stock code: 371). Mr. Li possesses extensive experience and professional expertise in public utilities industry, and also has plenty of experience in enterprise operations and capital operations. Mr. Li was Vice President of the Company from August 2007 to March 2011, and subsequently re-joined the Company as Executive Director in March 2014 and was re-designated as Executive Director and Vice Chairman in March 2016.

Chun Fai Tam Mr. Tam Chun Fai (Jimmy), CPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Tam also serves as the Independent Non-executive Director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (stock code: 818) and KWG Property Holding Limited (stock code: 1813). Mr. Tam graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and is a regular member of Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tam has extensive experience in auditing and corporate advisory services with major international accounting firms. He was involved in floatation and audit work of a wide variety of businesses, including electronics, electrical appliances, athletic shoes manufacturing, banking, insurance, securities and property development. Mr. Tam joined the Group in April 1997 and has been involved in corporate finance, compliance and investor relationship function of the Group. Through his role as independent non-executive director in Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited and KWG Property Holding Limited, Mr. Tam further enriches his experience in corporate governance and compliance work of listed companies in Hong Kong.

Meng E Mr. E Meng is Executive Vice President and Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. E also serves as the Vice General Manager and CFO of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited, the Chairman and Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited (stock code: 154), and the Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (stock code: 371). Mr. E graduated from China Science and Technology University with a master’s degree in engineering and subsequently obtained an EMBA degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a PRC senior accountant with the qualifications of PRC certified accountant, asset appraiser, certified real estate appraiser and tax appraiser. From 1988 to 1997, he was the Deputy Director of Beijing New Technology Development Zone and concurrently acting as the Director of the Department of Financial Auditing, the General Manager of Investment Operation Company, the chief accountant of Beijing Tianping Accounting Firm and the Deputy Director of the State-owned Assets Management Office of Beijing Haidian District. From September 2004 to August 2015, Mr. E was Independent Nonexecutive Director of New Silkroad Culturaltainment Limited (formerly known as JLF Investment Company Limited; stock code: 472). Mr. E has extensive experience in economics, finance and enterprise management. Mr. E joined the Group in November 1997.

Xinhao Jiang Mr. Jiang Xinhao is Vice President and Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Jiang also serves as Vice General Manager of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited, Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (stock code: 371) as well as Non-executive Director of China Gas Holdings Limited (stock code: 384). Mr. Jiang graduated from Fudan University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in law, then he served as a Policy Analyst of the Chinese State Commission of Restructuring Economic System from 1987 to 1989. In 1992, he was granted a master’s degree in law. Mr. Jiang was a lecturer at Peking University between 1992 and 1994. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. Jiang was a Deputy General Manager of Jingtai Finance Company in Hong Kong, and subsequently a Director and Vice President of BHL Industrial Investment Company. From 1997 to February 2005, Mr. Jiang was a Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Tramford International Limited, a public company listed on Nasdaq. Mr. Jiang was Manager of the investment development department of Beijing Holdings Limited and General Manager of Beijing BHL Investment Center between May 2000 and February 2005. From January 2011 to June 2016, Mr. Jiang was Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 925). Mr. Jiang has extensive experience in economics, finance and corporate management. Mr. Jiang joined the Group in February 2005.

Jian Ke Mr. Ke Jian has been Vice President of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ke also serves as an Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (stock code: 371) and Executive Director, Vice Chairman and CEO of Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited (stock code: 154). Mr. Ke is a PRC Senior Accountant, Certified Tax Agent and Senior International Finance Manager. Mr. Ke received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Beijing College of Finance and Commerce and an MBA degree from Murdoch University, Australia. Mr. Ke has extensive experience in finance and corporate administration. He joined the Company in 1997 and was appointed as Vice President of the Company in April 2011.

Xiaohong Qi Ms. Qi Xiaohong is Vice President at Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. Ms. Qi graduated from Capital Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in legal studies and subsequently from Capital University of Economics and Business with a master’s degree in economic management. Ms. Qi’s experience include many years with Beijing Municipal Government departments. She concurrently acts as Executive Director and member of the remuneration committee of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (stock code: 371). Ms. Qi joined the Company in 1997 and is responsible for corporation administration and human resources management of its headquarters. She was appointed as Vice President of the Company in March 2013.

Ning Sha Ms. Ning Sha is Vice President of the Company. Ms. Sha also serves as an Executive Director and Vice President of Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited (stock code: 154). Ms. Sha graduated from the Business Faculty of Heilongjiang University in 1992, majored in Business and Economic Studies, and obtained a second qualification in Foreign Trade Accounting in Beijing School of Business and Capital University of Economics and Business, an EMBA degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the title of PRC Senior Accountant. Ms. Sha has accumulated extensive experience in financial management. Ms. Sha joined the Group in 2001 and has been appointed as Vice President of the Company since January 2017.

Weichen Sun Mr. Sun Weichen is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Sun, who graduated from the Faculty of Accounting of Shanxi University of Finance and the Faculty of Business Administration of Asia International Open University (Macau), possesses a master degree and is a PRC Senior Accountant. Mr. Sun previously worked with Ministry of Light Industry of the PRC, China Light Industry Association, China Sinolight Corporation and China National Light Industrial Materials Co., Ltd. From 1999, Mr. Sun used to work as Chief Accountant and General Manager with Beijing Jing Tai Investment Management Centre,, Assistant to Chairman (secondee) of the Ninth Office of State-owned Enterprises Supervisory Committee of Beijing Municipality, and also as Audit Manager with Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited, etc. Mr. Sun has extensive experience in corporate finance management, audit and capital operation. Mr. Sun was appointed as Vice President of the Company in May 2015.

Xiaoye Zhi Mr. Zhi Xiaoye is Vice President of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhi also serves as General Manager of Beijing Gas Group Company Limited, and Non-Executive Director and Co-Chairman of Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (stock code: 6828). Mr. Zhi graduated from Beijing University of Technology with a mater degree in Management Science and Engineering, possesses the title of senior engineer, and had worked at Tokyo Gas in Japan as Researcher, at Beijing Gas Group Company Limited as transmission branch Manager, at Beijing Dingxin New Technology Company Limited as Chairman and at Beijing Gas Group Company Limited as Executive Deputy General Manager. Mr. Zhi has plenty of experience in pipe gas business and corporate management. Mr. Zhi was appointed as Vice President of the Company in July 2014.

Xiaodong Zhao Mr. Zhao Xiaodong is Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree of mechanical engineering and automation from Beijing University of Technology and once studied for a doctor’s degree in management at Beijing University of Technology. Mr. Zhao has joined Beijing Yanjing Beer since 1998. He is currently Chairman and General Manager of both Beijing Yan Jing Beer Group Company and Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd. (the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 000729).

Hoi Ham Lam Mr. Lam Hoi Ham, CPA Justice of Peace, is Independent Non Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. He was graduated from the faculty of economics of The University of Hong Kong, is the founder of the accounting firm H H Lam & Co., and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lam was granted Medal of Honour by The Hong Kong Government in 1994 and was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1997. Mr. Lam previously served as a Standing Committee member of the 10th and 11th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China of Beijing City and currently serves as its Senior Consultant. He is now the vice chairman of Beijing Overseas Friendship Association and a committee member of Beijing Health Department Overseas Friendship Association, etc. Mr. Lam joined the Group in March 2008.

She Ma Mr. Ma She has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University with a major in French, and holds a Master’s Degree in Law. He received his internship in International Monetary Fund and National School of Administration (Ecole Nationale d’Administration) in France. In 1988, Mr. Ma began to work with the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Co-operation of the P.R.C. and the Chinese Embassy in France. From 2003 to 2011, he was Vice Director-General of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Co-operation of the P.R.C., Vice Director-General of the European Department of the Ministry of Commerce of the P.R.C. and Counsellor, Commercial Consulate of Chinese Embassy in France. Mr. Ma successively participated in and presided over several international negotiations on China-EU textile trade issues, intellectual property issues and China’s market economic position, and also engaged himself in the organization and coordination of the Trade Ministers Conference of G20 and other large-scale international conferences. During this period, he also participated in the coordination of many Chinese enterprises’ major investment projects in Europe. Mr. Ma has sound knowledge of international economic and trade co-operations, international industrial policies, laws and regulations as well as international negotiation rules. He has extensive professional knowledge and managerial experience and performed a lot of fruitful works in facilitating domestic enterprises to explore overseas opportunities and promoting foreign enterprises to invest in China. Mr. Ma is renowned and influential in both domestic and overseas trade sectors and also the overseas business of Chinese enterprises.

Chi Ching Sze Mr. Sze Chi Ching, Justice of Peace, is Independent Non-executive Directors of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Sze obtained an honorary doctorate degree in social sciences from City University of Hong Kong in 2008. He previously served as Hong Kong Affairs Advisor to the State Council, vice chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Fujian Province, member of China Trade Advisory Board of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, member of the 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; associate director of the Committee for Learning and Cultural and Historical Data of the Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Conference; vice chairman of China Civilian Chamber of Commerce. He is currently committee member of China Federation of Literary, consultant of China Calligraphers Association, chairman of Hong Kong Branch of Chinese Calligraphers Association, chairman of the board of Hang Tung Resources Holding Limited, and honorary president of the Hong Kong Fujian Chamber of Commerce. He has been appointed as vice chairman and a visiting professor of Huaqiao University, a part-time professor of the Chinese Department of Xiamen University, consulting professor of Peking University, executive director of the Board of Trustees of Jimei University, etc. Mr. Sze joined the Group in March 2013.

Jiesi Wu Dr. Wu Jiesi, Ph.D. is Independent Non Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Wu also serves as Independent Non-executive Director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 966), China Citic Bank International Limited as well as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited; Non-executive Director of Shenzhen Investment Limited (stock code: 604) and Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 886); and Independent Director of China Life Franklin Asset Management Co., Limited. He conducted post-doctoral research work in theoretical economics at the Nankai University in the PRC and was conferred the professorship qualification by the Nankai University in 2001. During the period from 1984 to 1995, Mr. Wu worked at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in a number of positions, including as the President of Shenzhen Branch. From 1995 to 1998, Mr. Wu was Vice Mayor of Shenzhen Municipal Government and from 1998 to 2000 he was the assistant to the Governor of Guangdong province. He was the Chairman of Guangdong Yue Gang Investment Holdings Company Limited and GDH Limited, and the managing director and chief executive officer of Hopson Development Holdings Limited. From September 2005 to July 2011, he was Independent Non-executive Director of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (stock code: 3968). Mr. Wu was Non-executive Director and Vice Chairman of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (stock code: 3883). He has extensive experience in finance and management. Mr. Wu joined the Group in July 2004.