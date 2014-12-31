Name Description

Jingwei Kang Mr. Jingwei Kang (Jeffrey) is the founder, and chairman of the Group, and was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in March 2014. Mr. Kang is responsible for the overall strategic planning and business direction of the Group. He earned his bachelor of engineering degree in electrical engineering from South China Technology University in Guangzhou, China in July, 1991. He has over 18 years experience in the Internet multimedia and electronic component distribution industry. Prior to founding the Company, in 2002, Mr. Kang founded the predecessor of NASDAQ listed company Viewtran, Comtech Group to act as a distribution channel for the sale of electronic components in the PRC. He also founded an Internet multimedia company Viewtran Inc. in 2000. Over the past three years, Mr. Kang has served as an executive director of Viewtran.

Lun Cheung Wu Mr. Lun Cheung Wu is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of the Company since March 2014. Mr. Wu is responsible for the overall financial operation, investor relations and secretarial matters of the Group. Mr. Wu received his bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology in Hong Kong in November 1997. Mr. Wu became an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in October 2000, and later became a Certified Public Accountant, after registering his practicing certificate from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in May 2009. He also became a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in July 2000 and later a Chartered Global Management Accountant of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in August, 2012. Mr. Wu has over 15 years experience in auditing and commercial consulting. He worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1997 to 2003, before becoming the vice president of finance at Viewtran from 2003 to 2013, where he was in charge of corporate finance, compliance and investment. Over the past three years, Mr. Wu has not been a director of any listed companies.

Feng Li Mr. LI Feng is Senior Vice President of the Company. He is the senior vice president of the Company and is primarily responsible for development of the Cogobuy.com e-commerce and social media marketing platform. Mr. Li received his bachelor of science degree in computer science from Tsinghua University, China in June 1987, and master of science degree in computer science from Marquette University in Milwaukee, United States in May 1989. Between 1990 and 1999, Mr. Li worked at Informix Software. Between 1999 and 2000, Mr. Li worked for Shanghai Siemens as its chief representative and project director. Between 2002 and 2006, Mr. Li served as chief operating officer of Viewtran Inc.

Shipeng Li Dr. Shipeng Li is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. In this role, Dr. Li will lead Cogobuy's technology strategy and drive the upgrade and completion of the Company's Internet of Things (IoT) platform. Dr. Li joins Cogobuy from Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA), where he was a member of the senior leadership team and held various senior-level positions including Principal Researcher, Vice President, and Research Manager where he coordinated Microsoft's extensive multimedia research activities. Dr. Li was the founding member of Microsoft Research Asia in 1999, together with Dr. Kai-Fu Lee and Dr. Xiangyang Shen , and became a Partner in 2012. Dr. Li's wealth of experience in technology, scientific research, and management will help Cogobuy and INGDAN.com continue to streamline its technology operations, infrastructure, and strategy. As CTO, he will be responsible for building business relationships with China's startups and innovators, and top research teams around the world. Dr. Li will also head the launch of INGDAN.com's new IngDan Lab to provide technical services and global experiences to startups and innovators under INGDAN.com, helping those startups become world-class intelligent hardware innovators.

Hong Ni Ms. Ni Hong has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of Cogobuy Group., with effect from 1 March 2015. She joined the Company in May 2014 as the Chief Investment Officer, responsible for heading the Company’s capital market activities and investment initiatives. Ms. Ni is currently serving as an independent director, the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee of JA Solar Holdings, Co. Ltd., a NASDAQ-listed company (NASDAQ: JASO) and an independent director of ATA Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company (NASDAQ: ATAI). Ms. Ni is also currently serving as an independent director of KongZhong Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed company (NASDAQ: KZ) and an independent non-executive director of Digital China Holdings Limited (stock code: 00861), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Ni served as the chief financial officer and director of Viewtran Group, Inc. (‘‘Viewtran’’), a NASDAQ-listed company (NASDAQ: VIEW), from August 2004 to January 2008 and subsequently served as its vice chairman until early 2009. Prior to joining Viewtran, Ms. Ni spent six years as a practicing attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York and Hong Kong, specializing in corporate finance. Prior to that, Ms. Ni worked at Merrill Lynch’s investment banking division in New York. Ms. Ni obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1998 and her Bachelor’s degree in applied economics and business management from Cornell University in 1994.

Edward Chan Mr. Edward Chan is Vice President - Operations of the Company. He is the vice president of operations of the Company and is primarily responsible for general administrative operations of the Group, including human resources, customer service, logistics and warehousing. Mr. Chan received his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong in November 1985. Between 1987 and 2002, Mr. Chan worked and later served as a senior manager of Panasonic Shun Hing Industrial Devices Sales (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Between 2004 and February 2013, Mr. Chan was the vice president of operations of Viewtran, and was in charge of the company’s customer administration and logistics operations.

Henry Li Mr. Henry Li is Vice President - Business of the Company. He is the vice president of business of the Company and is primarily responsible for the overall business and market development of the Group. Mr. Li earned his bachelor of science degree in radio technology, and master of science degree in Telecommunication and Electronic System from Tianjin University, China in July 1989 and April 1992 respectively. In 1994, Mr. Li focused on teaching and research at Tianjin University. From June 1995 to September 1996, He worked at Samsung Electronics Co., where he served as a researcher at ASIC R&D center. Mr. Li was the General Manager (Business Unit) of Comtech Communication (SZ) from 2002 to 2013.

Jin Ha Kim Mr. Kim Jin Ha is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently serving as a director of 3NOD Digital Group Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 900010), a company listed on the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations of the Korea Exchange. Mr. Kim founded Lindeman Asia Investment Corporation (‘‘Lindeman’’) in 2001, a leading private equity fund in Korea which specializes in investing in Korean-Chinese companies. Mr. Kim has been serving as Lindeman’s chief executive officer since 2001. Prior to founding Lindeman, Mr. Kim was the head of the China division with Yuanta Securities Korea Co., Ltd (KRX: 003470) (formerly known as Tong Yang Securities Inc), a company listed on Korea Exchange, from 1994 to 2001. Mr. Kim obtained his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in Chinese Language and Literature from Seoul National University in 1990 and 1992, respectively, and was awarded an MBA degree by China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in 1999.

Andrew Yan Mr. YAN Andrew is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Yan obtained his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Nanjing Aeronautic Institute (now named as Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics), China in 1982. He has also obtained a master of arts in international political economy from Princeton University in 1989. Mr. Yan is the managing partner of SAIF Partners. From 1989 to 1990. Mr. Yan worked at the Policy, Planning, and Research Division of the World Bank on several major projects on the reform of Chinese enterprise and welfare systems. From 1991 to 1994. Mr. Yan was a research fellow at Hudson Institute in Washington, D. C. From 1994 to 1995, Mr. Yan was a director of Strategic Planning and Business Development for the Asia Pacific region at Sprint International Corporation. From 1995 to 2001, Mr. Yan worked as managing director of AIG Asian Infrastructure Fund and was in charge of the investment in Northeast Asia and Greater China region before he joined SAIF Partners.

Xin Ye Mr. Xin Ye is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ye received his bachelor of engineering degree from Tsinghua University, China in June, 1986, and a master of science degree in Computer Science from Marquette University in Wisconsin, United States in May 1988. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Ye was the chief technology officer of Linktone, a top wireless entertainment service provider in China. Since 2006, Mr. Xin was the chief executive officer of CASEE Mobile Ads, China’s leading mobile ad network for Android/iPhone applications and mobile content.