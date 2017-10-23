Name Description

Zhaoyuan Lin Mr. Lin Zhaoyuan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. He joined Guangzhou Paper Limited in 1993, and was promoted as chairman of the board of Guangzhou Paper Group Limited in 2009. He has and continues to serve as the deputy general manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yue Xiu”) since 2011 as well as an executive director, vice chairman and general manager of Yuexiu Property Company Limited since 2015. Prior to that, he was a director of Guangzhou City Construction & Development Co. Ltd. and an assistant to General Manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited and Yue Xiu. Mr Lin has relatively extensive work experience in corporate management, sound and efficient management, cost control and corporate restructuring and development and is more forward-looking and innovative in corporate operations and management. Mr Lin holds a bachelor degree of economics and a master of business administration degree of the Sun Yat-Sen University and the qualification of mechanical engineer.

Deliang Lin Mr. Lin Deliang has been re-designated as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management the Manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining the Manager, Mr. Lin was the deputy general manager of Guangzhou Dongfang Hotel Group of the Yuexiu group, responsible for, among others, lease and sales, financial revenue management, hotel brand development and tourism affairs. After joining GCCD in 1992, Mr. Lin held various managerial positions in the investment development department of GCCD as well as in Xingye Real Estate Agent Co., Ltd. (being a subsidiary of Yuexiu Property Company Limited) and Guangzhou Investment (HK Property) Company Limited. Mr. Lin participated in and was in charge of investment recommendation, market analysis, feasibility study, sales and marketing programmes for various large scale residential and commercial properties of the Yuexiu group, and was responsible for the sales of properties located in, among others, Hong Kong, Macau, France and Singapore from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Lin graduated from Jinan University in the PRC with professional studies in corporate management, and obtained a Bachelor degree in Economics.

Chi Fai Kwan Mr. Kwan Chi Fai (Terry), CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Yue Xiu in January 2007, Mr. Kwan was the financial controller of two companies which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and taxation. Mr. Kwan is a Certified Management Accountant and a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of International Accountants. He obtained a Master degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor degree in Accounting from The University of Hong Kong.

Weijun Huang Mr. Huang Weijun, CPA, is General Manager - Finance Department of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Huang joined the GCCD group in 1998 and had served as the cost management manager and tax manager in the finance department, and also served as the finance manager of the Guangzhou City Construction & Development Jingcheng Property Co., Ltd., he has approximately 16 years of experience in the area of finance of the real estate industry. Mr. Huang was graduated from the Accounting Department of Jinan University in 1998 with a Bachelor degree in Economics, and obtained a Master degree in Professional Accounting from Jinan University in 2008. Mr. Huang is a non practising member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Jing Li Ms. Li Jing is General Manager - Project Development Department of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. She is mainly responsible for the capital technical alteration, risk control and facility management operations. Before joining to Yue Xiu, Ms. Li had 7 years of experience of senior engineering management in Colliers International and Jones Lang LaSalle. Ms. Li titled Associate Director in Jones Lang LaSalle, and she was responsible for the technical supervision, including engineers team construction, system set up, quality control for the engineering services to clients, KPI management and risk management. Ms. Li worked in Hongkong Road King Group to assist at new project planning, development and distribution. Ms. Li graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor degree of Engineering. Ms. Li is the holder of The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyor’s License, Fire Services Designer’s License, Plumbing and Drainage Engineer’s License and Property Manager’s License. Ms. Li has over 21 years engineering experience and published papers in various technical publications of China.

Wenzheng Li Mr. Li Wenzheng, CPA, is General Manager - Investment Management Department of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Li joined the Manager in 2009 and was responsible for the property investment and acquisitions for the REIT. Before joining the Manager, he had served as the head of the corporate management department of Guangzhou City Construction and Development Group Co., Ltd., an investment director of the China office of the British Golden Bridge Investment Company, and the head of projects of the investment banking department of Guangzhou Securities, overseeing the businesses of property development and management, equity investment and corporate financing. Mr. Li was graduated with a Master degree from the Department of Economics of the University of York in U.K. Before that, he had obtained a Bachelor degree from the Business Administration School of the South China University of Technology in the PRC. Mr. Li is also a non-practising member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Bihong Liu Mr. Liu Bihong, CPA, is Deputy General Manager - Compliance Department of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. He is mainly responsible for the prevention and management of PRC legal risks, and provides PRC legal support for company business and investment acquisitions. He also assists in compliance work to ensure that corporate events have conformed to the requirements of the regulatory bodies such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SFC. Mr. Liu has a wide range of professional knowledge and has gained professional qualifications successively in the PRC, including Chinese Lawyer Qualification (1996), Certified Public Accountant (1998), Enterprise Legal Consultant (2000) and the Qualification for Registered Tax Agent (2001). Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor degree in engineering from Jilin University of Technology in 1994 and graduated from the Sun Yat-sen University in 2005 with a Juris Master degree.

Jiuzhou Cheng Mr. Cheng Jiuzhou is an Executive Director of the Manager of the Company. Mr. Cheng is the deputy chief executive officer of the Manager. After joining GCCD in 1996, Mr. Cheng held various managerial positions in GCCD and its subsidiaries. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Cheng was the head supervisor of asset management and the deputy chief executive officer of the Manager. Mr. Cheng subsequently became the general manager and chairman of White Horse PM and Yicheng and held office from 2008 to April 2014. On 25 April 2014, Mr. Cheng has over 18 years of experience in real estate market research and the operation and management of commercial real estate. Mr. Cheng is a China Registered Property Valuer and a China Registered Property Manager. Mr. Cheng graduated from the Hubei University in the PRC with a law degree, and obtained a masters degree in economics from the Jinan University in the PRC.

Huiqing Chen Ms. Chen Huiqing is Head - Asset Management of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. She joined the GCCD group in 1997 and worked in White Horse PM and Yicheng as deputy general manager. In the past 15 years, Ms. Chen was responsible for various major projects on marketing strategies, marketing and management activities. Ms. Chen has over 15 years of experience in commercial property marketing strategy and leasing management. Ms. Chen obtained a degree in Management from University of China Geology in 1997 and a Master degree in Business Administration from South China University of Technology in 2008.

Ningjun Liao Mr. Liao Ningjun is Assistant to Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investment of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining Yue Xiu group, Mr. Liao worked with the Guangzhou Municipal Finance Bureau and the Guangzhou Municipal Taxation Bureau where he obtained broad spectrum of PRC financial and taxation exposure. Mr. Liao has been working with Yue Xiu group since 1992. He had been the General Manager Assistant of the Finance and Accounts Department of Yue Xiu group and was the director and Deputy General Manager of Yue Xiu Finance Company Limited and Yue Xiu Securities Company Limited. Before joining the Manager, Mr. Liao is mainly responsible for corporate finance, capital restructuring and M&A and investment projects. He has more than 28 years’ experience in investment, financial management and China taxation in real estate, financial and securities industries. Mr. Liao graduated from Guangzhou Financial School majoring in accounting and financial management, and possesses a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Murdoch University, Australia. He is now a licensed person under the SFO and is authorized to carry out regulated activities of type 9.

Ping Wah Po Mr. Po Ping Wah (Alain) has been Owner Representative of Hotels and Apartments of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust, since August 2012. Before joining the Yue Xiu Group in August 2012, Mr. Po has served in the senior positions as the general manager of hotels in various hotel management groups, including InterContinental, Hyatt and Marriott, both overseas and within China since 1980s, overseeing preparations at the pre-opening stage, management during the operation period as well as renovation and restructuring in the later stage, and has accumulated over 31 years of experience in the industry.

Tat Fung Yu Mr. Yu Tat Fung is Company Secretary and Compliance Manager of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also the general manager of the Legal Department (HK) of Yue Xiu Enterprises. From October 2004, Mr. Yu was the company secretary of both Yuexiu Property Company Limited (stock code: 00123) (“YXP”) and Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited (stock code: 01052) and, from January 2014, he has also been appointed as the company secretary of Yue Xiu Enterprises. Mr. Yu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1981. He attained the Solicitors Final Examination in England in 1983. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1986. He was also admitted to the Bar of the Province of British Columbia in Canada in 1995. Prior to joining YXP in 1997, he was engaged in private practice with an emphasis on corporate and commercial law.

Feng Li Mr. Li Feng is Non-Executive Director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Li is also an Executive Director of Yue Xiu Property Development Limited (Stock code: 00123), Non-Executive Director of Chong Hing Bank Limited (Stock code: 01111) and Director of GCCD. Mr. Li graduated from the Faculty of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering of South China University of Technology majoring in Naval Architecture, and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from Jinan University. He holds the qualification of a Senior Engineer in China. Mr. Li joined Yue Xiu Enterprises in December 2001 and has successively held positions including Assistant Manager of Corporate Management Department, Assistant to General Manager of Supervision and Auditing Department, Deputy General Manager of Capital Department and Deputy General Manager of Yue Xiu International Development Limited. Mr. Li is familiar with business of listed companies and the operations of capital markets. Since 2008, he has participated in all of the major capital operation projects of the Group; before that, he was also involved in the successful listing of Yuexiu REIT, and has extensive practical experience in capital operations.

Chi Fai Chan Mr. Chan Chi Fai (Brian), CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Brian Chan is currently also the chief financial officer of the Hong Kong Parkview Group. He has been heavily involved in the overall development of the Hong Kong Parkview Group since he joined the group in 1990. With projects and investment properties in Hong Kong, the PRC, Singapore and the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Parkview Group is principally engaged in property development and hospitality. Prior to joining the Hong Kong Parkview Group, Mr. Brian Chan worked in the banking sector from 1978 to 1989, the first seven years of which was with a reputable international bank. The last position Mr. Brian Chan held before leaving his banking career was as Group Financial Controller of IBI Asia (Holding) Limited. During his 11 years in banking, Mr. Brian Chan was involved in international banking operations, mergers and acquisitions as well as financial and risk management. Mr. Brian Chan is a certified public accountant with professional accounting qualifications in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, and has a higher diploma in business studies from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Chi On Chan Mr. Chan Chi On (Derek) is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Manager, Yuexiu REIT Asset Management, of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Derek Chan has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a co-author of a book on listing procedures and securities rules and regulation in Hong Kong. Mr. Derek Chan is currently the chairman of Halcyon Capital Limited and Halcyon Securities Limited, which are engaged in corporate finance and securities businesses in Hong Kong respectively. He worked for the Stock Exchange from 1989 to 1996 and has been an executive director of Haitong International Securities Group Limited (Stock Code: 00665) (formerly known as Taifook Securities Group Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and had been the head of its corporate finance division for 16 years until the end of 2012. Mr. Derek Chan is also currently an independent non-executive director of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (Stock Code: 00960), China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00586) and Global International Credit Group Limited (Stock Code: 01669), all of which are companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Until his resignation in July 2012, Mr. Derek Chan was an independent non-executive director of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00851), which is also a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Derek Chan is also currently an adjunct professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Xiaoou Chen Mr. Chen Xiaoou has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Manager. He has over 23 years of professional experience in large scale real estate asset management and investment, fund management, development, planning and design and international business operations. He has been living and working in the PRC, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia for many years. He is the Deputy Vice Chairman of The Building Owners and Managers Association China (“BOMA”) and a BOMA-certified commercial real estate expert. He is also a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Building. Mr. Chen is the Chairman of F.O.G. Capital & Asset Management Corporation, and has been working as Vice President, China, of CDPQ-Ivanhoe Cambridge. His past experience also includes an executive position in New World China Land, the China property arm of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code 0017). He has also been working as an architectural designer and urban planner in the United States. Mr. Chen’s management record includes large scale mixed-use development, high-end residential, retail, office and hotel projects. Mr. Chen was a visiting professor of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, and is also the MBA Mentor for The School of Business of Renmin University of China. He received an AMDP (Advanced Management Development Program in Real Estate) certificate from the Harvard University Graduate School of Design in 2010, obtained a Master of Architecture degree from The University of New South Wales in Australia in 1999, and obtained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Northwestern Polytechnical University in China in 1992.