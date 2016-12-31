Name Description

Shiyi Pan Mr. Pan Shiyi is Executive Chairman of the Board of SOHO China Ltd. Mr. Pan co-founded Redstone Industry Co., Ltd., the predecessor of the Company, in 1995. In 2015, Mr. Pan introduced SOHO3Q, a flexible and convenient new product, leading the trend of sharing of offices in the mobile internet era. In 2014, SOHO China Foundation launched the SOHO China Scholarships Program, a USD100 million initiative supporting financial aid for Chinese students at leading international universities. Mr. Pan was elected as “Real Estate Person of the Year” by sina.com in 2009 and 2010, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year China 2008, one of the “Top Ten Influential Figures in Real Estate Industry” by sina.com in 2004 and 2006, and one of the “25 most influential business leaders” in China by Fortune (China) Magazine in 2005. In 2011, Mr. Pan was selected again as “Real Estate Person of the Year” by sina.com and in 2012, and he was selected as “China Real Estate Leader of the Year on Weibo” by sina.com. In June 2013, Mr. Pan was awarded the “Jury’s special” of the 5th SEE-TNC Ecology Award. In December 2013, Mr. Pan was selected as “The Most Social Responsible Person in Real Estate” by Tencent.com. In 2014, Mr. Pan was selected as one of the “Philanthropic Faces of the Year” by People magazine. In 2015, Mr. Pan was invited by Mr. Bill Gates to join the Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund. In 2016, Mr. Pan was listed on the “CBN Innovation 50” by CBN Weekly.

Yan Yan Ms. Yan Yan is the President and Executive Director of SOHO China Ltd. She is responsible for the business development and overall management of the Company. Ms. Yan joined the Company in December 1996 and had acted as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer prior to her present position. Ms. Yan received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from Tianjin University in 1986. She has over twenty years of relevant experience in the real estate development industry in China.

Zhang Xin Pan Mrs. Pan (Marita) Zhang Xin is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SOHO China Ltd. Ms. Zhang co-founded Redstone Industry Co., Ltd., the predecessor of the Company, in 1995. Ms. Zhang was selected by the Davos World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader in 2005, and her efforts to promote the development of architecture in Asia, earned her the Special Prize to an Individual Patron of Architectural Award at la Biennale di Venezia in 2002. Ms. Zhang has been listed repeatedly among the world’s most powerful women in business by publications including the Forbes Magazine, Fortune and the Financial Times Newspaper. Recognized as a key opinion leader in business, design and architecture, Ms. Zhang sits on the Council on Foreign Relations Global Board of Advisors and the Harvard University Global Advisory Council. In 2005, Ms. Zhang and her husband Pan Shiyi established the SOHO China Foundation, a charity organization guided by the mission of advancing education as a means to alleviate poverty. In 2014, the SOHO China Foundation launched the SOHO China Scholarships, a USD100 million initiative supporting underprivileged Chinese students who wish to pursue education at leading international universities.

Ching Mau Tong Ms. Tong Ching Mau is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Tong is responsible for financial management, investor relations and corporate finance of the Company. Ms. Tong has served the Company for more than ten years in total. Prior to joining the Company in 2002, Ms. Tong worked in the investment banking division of Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Ms. Tong left the Company in 2014 and prior to rejoining the Company in 2016, Ms. Tong was the vice general manager of Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. Ms. Tong received a Master of Business Administration degree from Yale University, and a Master and a Bachelor degree of Economics from Fudan University in Shanghai.

Jie Yin Mr. Yin Jie is Senior Vice President, Chief Architect of SOHO China Ltd. He is responsible for the overall project design. He joined the Company in 2009. Mr. Yin received his Bachelor degree from University of Washington in 1992 and is a registered architect in Washington State of the United States. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yin practised in a major U.S. architectural firm for seventeen years. Mr.

Kuiyang Ni Ms. Ni Kuiyang is Vice President of Soho China Ltd. She is responsible for accounting and cash management of the Company. Ms. Ni joined the Company in July 2008 and since then has acted as our finance manager, finance director and Vice President. Ms. Ni Kuiyang received her Bachelor Degree in Accounting from China University of Petroleum in 1999 and is a CPA holder. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Ni worked for a listed company and an asset management company. Ms. Ni has extensive experience in accounting and financial management.

Ting Qian Mr. Qian Ting is Vice President of Soho China Ltd. He is responsible for property leasing of the Company. Mr. Qian joined the Company in October 2002 and has acted as the director of our leasing department. Mr. Qian received his Bachelor’s Degree in Trade and Economy from Renmin University of China in 2000. Mr. Qian has 17 years’ experience in property leasing in China.

Jin Xu Ms. Xu Jin is Vice President of the Company. She is responsible for property management of the Company. Ms. Xu joined the Company in February 2001 and since then has acted as director of human resources department, director of procurement department and Vice President. Ms. Xu received a Bachelor of Engineering Management degree from Beijing Wuzi University in 1994. She has over twenty years of relevant experience in the real estate development industry in China.

Qiang Xu Mr. Xu Qiang is Vice President of SOHO China Ltd. He is in charge of property construction and development. He joined the Company in July 1999. Mr. Xu has acted as the project manager, project director and Vice President of our Company. During his 17 years of service with our Company, he has been in charge of project management of SOHO New Town, Jianwai SOHO, Guanghualu SOHO, Sanlitun SOHO and Wangjing SOHO, Sky SOHO and Bund SOHO,etc. Mr. Xu obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Engineering from Beijing Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecture in 1994.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is the Company Secretary of SOHO China Ltd., since December 20, 2013. Ms. Mok was appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company on 20 December 2013. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited (a company secretarial services provider), she has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. Ms. Mok is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She currently acts as the company secretary and joint company secretary of several listed companies.

Mou Zing Cha Mr. Cha (Victor) Mou Zing is Independent Non-Executive Director of SOHO China Ltd. He is the deputy chairman and managing director of HKR International Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00480) and an alternate independent non-executive director of New world development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 0017). Mr Cha is the Chairman of both the Hong Kong Arts Festival and the Hong Kong – Japan Business Co-operation Committee of Hong Kong Trade Development Council. He is a board member of the trustee of the Cha Foundation, Executive Committee member of Qiu Shi Science and Technologies Foundation and trustee of the Sang Ma Trust Fund. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University conferred the title of University Fellowship to Mr. Cha in 2010 in recognition of his contributions to the university and the community. Mr. Cha graduated from Stanford University with an MBA degree and is a Sloan Fellow of the University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin.

Qiang Chang Sun Mr. Sun Qiang Chang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. is the founder and current chairman of the China Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, and founder and executive vice chairman of China Real Estate Developers and Investors Association. He is also a member of the Asia Executive Board of the Wharton School, a member of the Asia Pacific Council of the Nature Conservancy and the founder and chairman of Black Soil Group Ltd., an agriculture investment and operating company. Prior to founding Black Soil Group Ltd., he was the Asia Pacific chairman and member of the executive management group at Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm. Mr. Sun has over 25 years of experience in the field of private equity investment in the United States and in Asia. Mr. Sun obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the Beijing Foreign Studies University and completed a post-graduate program offered by the United Nations, where he worked as a staff translator in New York for 3 years. Mr. Sun earned a joint degree of MA/MBA from the Joseph Lauder Institute of International Management and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.