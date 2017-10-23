Name Description

Zhongjun Wang Mr. Wang Zhongjun is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He holds Master of Mass Media from the State University of New York, USA. Mr. Wang Zhongjun had worked as a press-photographer for the Press of China Administration of Goods and Materials, a manager of the advertising department of China Yongle Cultural Development Co., Ltd., the general manager of Beijing Huayi Brothers Advertising Co., Ltd., and the chairman of Beijing Huayi Brothers Film Investment Co., Ltd. He has been serving as the chairman and director of Huayi Brothers Media Corporation, a substantial shareholder of the Company and a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300027) (‘‘Huayi Brothers Media Corporation’’). He had served as the vice-chairman and a director of Ourpalm Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300315) and resigned in October 2013.

Seng Yee Lau Mr. Lau Seng Yee is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Lau joined Tencent Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company and a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 700) (‘‘Tencent Holdings Limited”), in 2006 and oversees Tencent Online Media Group (“OMG”) which includes Tencent Media, Tencent Video, Tencent Weibo, Tencent Weishi and a diversity of mobile media products such as Tencent News and Tencent Portfolio. His main mission is to build OMG into a worldclass media company. As a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in the media and marketing industry, Mr. Lau is an actively sought-after industry opinion leader in the area of digital economy, internet trends, and digital marketing. In addition to regular appearances at various global signature media events such as BoAo Forum for Asia, Mr. Lau also speaks at multiple executives programs of Harvard Business School, Stanford University and Oxford University. In 2015, Mr. Lau was appointed as an Adjunct Professor in the prestigious Fudan University in China. In 2011, Mr. Lau was honoured globally as “The World’s 21 Most Influential People in Marketing and Media” by New York based Advertising Age. In 2015, Mr. Lau received another global award when he was announced as “Media Person of the Year” by Cannes Lion Festival of Creativity in France, making him the first recipient from China that received such recognition. In 2014, Mr. Lau has been appointed an Honorary Ambassador to the City of Brisbane, Australia to recognize his contribution as, in the words of Brisbane’s Lord Mayor, “a world leading global entrepreneur.” In 2015, Mr. Lau was handpicked as a member of the Harvard Business School’s Asia-Pacific Advisory Board (APAB).

Wai Man Hau Mr. Hau (Raymond) Wai Man is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and Qualified Accountant of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited. He is director of several subsidiaries of the Company. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a MBA degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and has over 10 years of experience in international accounting firms and corporates in Hong Kong and China before joining the Company in 2006.

JuBin He Mr. He Jubin serves as the President of Healthcare Segments of the Group of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited. Mr. He was an Attending Doctor at 187 Chinese PLA General Hospital and had more than ten years’ experience of medical service management and medicine research and development. Before joining the Group in June 2014, Mr. He served as the Pharmaceutical Research and Development Resources Director of China General Technology (Group) Holding Co., Ltd, in charge of projects planning for new drug research and development, one of the projects was supported by several PRC government research funds and was granted European patent. Later, Mr. He served as the General Manager at Yunnan Goline Investment Co., Ltd, in charge of strategic management and macro operations of the affiliated hospitals. In 2011, he was responsible for preparation of the Beijing New Journey Cancer Hospital until it officially commenced operations. Mr. He received a bachelor’s degree in Medicine from Shanghai Second Military Medical University in 1990.

Dexin Liu Prof. Liu Dexin serves as the Vice President- Physician Training Division of the Group of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited. Prof. Liu served as a Professor at Geriatric Department of Cardiology of Chinese PLA General Hospital (301 PLAGH). He has significant achievements in health and disease risk assessment and chronic disease management technology, publishes more than 20 research papers, obtains five patents of invention and receives two science and technology achievement awards. Before joining the Group in March 2014, he was the Deputy General Manager of Ciming Health Checkup Management Group in charge of health management and education, research, and introduction of novel technologies. Prof. LIU received a Doctor’s degree in Geriatric Cardiology from the Medical Institute of Chinese PLA in 1999.

Le Wang Mr. Wang Le serves as the Vice President, Healthcare R & D Division of the Group of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited. Mr. WANG has more than ten years’ experience in information technology corporate management and product research and development. Before joining the Group in December 2013, Mr. Wang worked in senior management position for Beijing Esafenet Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang received a bachelor’s degree in Applied Computer Science from Haerbin Engineering University in 1998.

Yong Wang Mr. Wang Yong serves as the Vice President- Physician Management Division of the Group of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited . Mr. Wang was one of the pioneering professions undertaking private doctor practicing and health management services in China and had nearly twenty years’ experience in medical service management and operation. Before joining the Group in May 2014, Mr. Wang served as the Attending Doctor at Beijing Jishuitan Hospital and the Product Specialist at GE Medical System (China). Since 2006, he replicated the healthcare and wellness model exclusively serving for central governors and military officers and later formed private service teams providing family healthcare, wellness and chronic disease management services for thousands of high-end clients, as well as providing medical consulting services to large banking corporations in China. Mr. Wang received a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Medicine from Beijing Medical University in 1983.

Haifeng Lin Mr. Lin Haifeng is an Executive Director of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Engineering from Zhejiang University and a MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Lin is serving as the general manager of the merger and acquisitions department of Tencent Holdings Limited (a substantial shareholder of the Company) and he has strong experience in investment, strategy and finance for 13 years. Since joining Tencent Holdings Limited in 2010, Mr. Lin has led investment initiatives in e-commerce, internet finance, media and content areas, solidifying Tencent Holdings Limited’s endeavor in building a healthy ecosystem. Prior to joining Tencent Holdings Limited, Mr. Lin held various senior positions in finance, strategy, and operating management at Microsoft and Nokia.

Dongmei Wang Ms. Wang Dongmei is an Executive Director of the Company. She holds Master of Laws from China University of Political Science and Law. Ms. Wang Dongmei had worked as a paralegal in Duebound Law Firm, the legal counsellor of TOM Group International Limited Beijing Office and the legal manager of Eastdawn Digital Technology Co., Ltd. She is serving as the legal director of Huayi Brothers Media Corporation (a substantial shareholder of the Company).

Zhonglei Wang Mr. Wang Zhonglei is an Executive Director of the Company. He holds college degree from Beijing Youth Politics College. Mr. Wang Zhonglei had served for China Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Corporation, and worked as the chief executive officer of Beijing Huayi Exhibition & Advertising Company, the vicegeneral manager of Beijing Huayi Brothers Advertising Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Beijing Huayi Brothers Film Investment Co., Ltd. He has been serving as the vice-chairman and general manager of Huayi Brothers Media Corporation (a substantial shareholder of the Company) and as a non-executive director of Guru Online (Holdings) Limited, a company listed on the GEM Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8121). Mr. Wang Zhonglei is also serving as a director of Huayi Brothers International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huayi Brothers Media Corporation (a substantial shareholder of the Company).

Hoi Po Yuen Mr. Yuen Hoi Po is an Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer an Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective February 5, 2016. He was chair of Nomination Committee, Corporate Governance Committee, Executive Committee and Strategic Committee as well as a member of Remuneration Committee. Mr. Yuen is the sole member and the sole director of Smart Concept Enterprise Limited which is a substantial shareholder of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and a director of several subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Yuen currently serves as a member of the standing committee of the Beijing Youth Federation. Mr. Yuen has acquired extensive experiences in the commercial sector when he engaged in businesses, including trading, real estates, tourism and services, since 1990. In 2005, Mr. Yuen was appointed as senior vice-president of Beida Jade Bird Group, mainly responsible for managing the company’s businesses in the real estates, cultural media sectors. At the same time, Mr. Yuen also participated in various tasks of the group, including assets restructuring and capital operations, with remarkable contributions. Given his outstanding records in the commercial field and strong personal influence over the society, Mr. Yuen has nominated as the members of the Beijing Youth Federation and its standing committee for many years.

Hugo Shong Mr. Hugo Shong was Non-Executive Director of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited. Mr. Shong has been the Founding General Partner of IDG Capital Partners, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund and IDG-Accel Capital Fund since 1993, 2005 and 2008 respectively. In 1993, Mr. Shong assisted IDG’s Founder and Chairman Patrick J. McGovern to establish China’s first technology venture fund in China. Mr. Shong completed the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in the fall of 1996. He conducted graduate studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy during 1987–88 and earned his M.S degree from Boston University’s College of Communication in 1987. He graduated from the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1986 with a Journalism degree and he received a B.A. degree from Hunan University in 1982. He has been a member of the Board of Trustees of Boston University since 2005. Mr. Shong is a non-executive director of WPP plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and a non-executive director of Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Yuguo Chu Mr. Chu Yuguo is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited since March 26, 2012. He is a member of Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Chu is a PhD fellowship of Peking University. He was the vice Chinese Communist Party Secretary of the Department of Computer Science & Technology of Peking University, deputy head and head of office of admission of Peking University Office of Educational Administration, head of asset management office of Peking University, and the chairman and general manager of Peking University Science Park. He is a director and the president of Beida Jade Bird; a director of Beijing Science Park Culture Education Development Co., Ltd; the chairman of Beida Jade Bird Culture and Education Group and the vice president of Institute of Examinations, Peking University.

Yau Kar Wong Dr. Wong Yau Kar, BBS, J.P., is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited. He is chair of Remuneration Committee and a member of Audit Committee and Nomination Committee. Dr. Wong received a doctorate in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1987. Dr. Wong has extensive experience in manufacturing, direct investment and international trade. Dr. Wong is active in public service. He is a Hong Kong deputy of the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China . He is also Chairman of the Land and Development Advisory Committee, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and Protection of Wages on Insolvency Fund Board. Dr. Wong was appointed a Justice of Peace (JP) in 2010 and was awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2012 for his valuable contribution to the society. Dr. Wong is currently an independent non-executive director of Concord New Energy Group Limited (formerly China WindPower Group Limited) (Stock code: 182), Redco Properties Group Limited (Stock code: 1622), REORIENT Group Limited (Stock code: 376), Shenzhen Investment Limited (Stock code: 604) and Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (Stock code: 934), the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.