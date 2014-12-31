Name Description

Jong Hwa Chin Mr. Chin Jong Hwa has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from September 1, 2017. He founded the Group in March 1997 and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Chin graduated from China Urban Administration College. Mr. Chin has experience of over 29 years in management in the auto-parts industry and has been leading the management team since the founding of the Group. Mr. Chin was also active in various other organizations, including being a vice-chairman of Ningbo Association of Enterprise with Foreign Investments, a director of the Ningbo Polytechnic, a consultant to the Ningbo People’s Political Consultative Conference for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan affairs and an executive vice-chairman of Jiaxing Association of Enterprises with Investments from Taiwan. Mr. Chin was awarded the titles of Honorary Citizen in Ningbo, Jiaxing and Huai’an, and the Economic Person of 2010 in Huai’an as well. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on 14 July 2005.

Chi Yu Mr. Yu Chi (Robert) is the Chief Operating Officer(“COO”) of the Group. Mr. Yu received his Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Science and Engineering from the University of Toronto in Canada in 1985. Mr. Yu has solid track record in automotive industry. Prior to joining the Group in April 2013, he has worked over 20 years for Ford Motor in various senior roles and functions and most recently worked for General Motors (China). He has significant experience in negotiation and establishment of joint ventures with Chinese OEMs, plant operations, new products launches and finance restructures. Mr. Yu was appointed as COO of the Group on 24 April 2013. As at 31 December 2014, save for his interest in 1,000,000 Share Options in the Company, Mr. Yu had no interests in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Chiung Hui Huang Ms. Huang Chiung Hui has been appointed as Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 26 May 2016. Ms. Huang is a seasoned senior HR executive and brings with her more than 20 years of global HR experience from the banking and manufacturing industries such as Citigroup (in New York, Singapore and Taiwan), Taiwan Cement, and ANZ Banking Group. Prior to joining the Group, she has been in various senior HR leadership roles and particularly focused on driving talent strategy and solutions, organizational development, global leadership development initiatives, M&As and HR transformations. Ms. Huang graduated from National Tsing Hua University where she majored in Economics and obtained her MBA (in Human Resources Management) from City University Business School in London, UK. Ms. Huang was appointed as CHO of the Group on 1 September 2014.

Tehui Peng Mr. Peng Tehui is the Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) of the Group. Mr. Peng graduated from University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1984. He also received an MBA degree from New York Institute of Technology in 2005. Mr. Peng has more than 30 years’ experience in new vehicles design and development including hydrogen fuel cell battery and Li-ion battery electric cars (Volt) for General Motors in North America. He was assigned as a senior engineering manager to GM Japan in 2000 and was the R&D director of FAW GM prior to joining Minth Group. Mr. Peng joined the Group as the CTO on 1 September 2014 after 24 years of services with General Motors in North America. As at 31 December 2014, Mr. Peng had no interests in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Feng Zhao Mr. Zhao Feng is Vice President and Executive Director of Minth Group Limited. Mr. Zhao is director of various subsidiaries of the Group, with the overall responsibilities for the Group’s sales. Since joining the Group, Mr. Zhao has worked successively as a purchase officer manager of the business department and deputy general manager of business operations of the Group. Mr. Zhao joined the Group in March 1999 and was appointed as a Director on 22 December 2006.

Zheng Xun Jin Mr. Jin Zheng Xun is the General Manager of North America Operations at Minth Group Limited. Mr. Jin graduated from China Institute of Metrology in 1997, and obtained Master’s degree from Otto-von-Guericke University of Magdeburg in Germany in 2003 majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Jin joined the Group in April 2004 and has worked as manager of Quality Control Department manager of Overseas Business Development Department and assistant to general manager of the Group.

Chien Ya Chin Ms. Chin Chien Ya serves as Executive Director of the Company. She is the assistant to general manager of North America Operations of the Group. Her responsibilities include the planning of overseas strategies and the promotion of globalization of the Group. Ms. Chin graduated from Boston College, majoring in Business Management, Accounting and Theoretical Mathematics and later obtained her master’s degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, researching in adult and organization training, education and development. Prior to joining the Group in August 2015, she was responsible for operations and marketing in a startup company in Taiwan, and afterwards worked in a public relations company, providing consulting services for international companies on corporate social responsibility.

Lei Li Yi Ms. Yi Lei Li is the Head of Investor Relations Department of Minth Group Limited. Ms. Yi graduated from East China Normal University in 1994 where she majored in English Language and Literature Prior to joining the Group in February 2001, she was a lecturer at the Faculty of Foreign Languages in Ningbo University. Since joining the Group, Ms. Yi has worked as manager of the Human Resources Department, manager of Overseas Business Development Department and assistant to general manager of the Group.

Yu Loke Dr. Loke Yu serves as the Company Secretary of Minth Group Limited. Dr. Loke has over 40 years of experience in accounting and auditing for private and public companies, financial consultancy and corporate management. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University Teknology Malaysia and a Doctor of Business Administration Degree from University of South Australia. Dr. Loke is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is also an Associate Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of VODone Limited, Matrix Holdings Limited, Bio-Dynamic Group Limited, China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Limited, Winfair Investment Company Limited, SCUD Group Limited, Zhong An Real Estate Limited, and Chiho-Tiande Group Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Dr. Loke joined the Company as the Company Secretary in 2007.

Ching Wang Dr. Wang (Jim) Ching is Non-Executive Independent Director of Minth Group Limited. Dr. Wang is the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company. Dr. Wang has over 24 years’ managerial experience in investment banking, securities, treasury and fund management in the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the PRC. He is currently the managing director of Shanghai International Asset Management (HK) Co. Ltd., a licensed corporation registered with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the executive director of Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Limited, an investment fund company listed on the Stock Exchange. Dr. Wang also serves as independent non-executive directors of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited and Yingde Gases Group Company Limited, both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, in which he advises the management on financial development and internal control. Dr. Wang received his doctorate degree from the Graduate School of Business, Columbia University in 1992. Dr. Wang joined the Group as an independent non-executive Director on 26 October 2005.

Fred Fong Wu Mr. Wu Fred Fong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Minth Group Ltd. Mr. Wu is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since January 1, 2009. Mr. Wu has considerable experience in auditing, corporate planning, corporate finance, investment, consulting and administration with public companies in Canada and Hong Kong. Mr. Wu holds a master's degree in Business Administration in the Schulich School of Business, York University, Canada. Mr. Wu is a Chartered Accountant qualified in Canada and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wu was an executive Director of VODone Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for eight years. Currently, Mr. Wu is the chief financial officer of Heng Xin China Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of China Public Procurement Limited, both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.