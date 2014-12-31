Name Description

Kequan Liu Mr. Liu Kequan is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was previously the chief executive officer of (Yunnan Ziyuan Group Co., Ltd.*), a conglomerate specializing in investment, real estate development, tourism development and bio-pharmaceutical biotechnology industry and has extensive management experience. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a major in applied chemistry in July 1994. Mr. Liu also obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University in July 2005.

Siu Mun Chan Ms. Chan Siu Mun, CPA is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Greater China Holdings Ltd. Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting and Finance) degree from the University of Hong Kong. She is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms. Chan has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Before joining the Company, she worked in an international professional audit firm and a number of listed companies.

Peidong Zhang Mr. Zhang Peidong is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang is currently the managing director of Yongsheng (HK) International Co., Limited which was previously owned by a Hong Kong listed company. He has over 20 years of experience in investment, corporate management and international trade industry. Mr. Zhang graduated from Jilin University of Technology (now known as Jilin University) with a major in metallic materials engineering.

Kei Chor Kwan Mr. Kwan Kei Chor is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in corporate accounting. He is currently the group finance manager of South West Eco Development Limited (Stock Code: 1908), a company which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”). Mr. Kwan previously worked as financial controller for G-Resources Group Limited (Stock Code: 1051) from August 2006 to October 2007 and company secretary for G-Resources Group Limited from May 2007 to October 2007, and he was the executive director of South East Group Limited (Stock Code: 726), from December 2002 to May 2006, both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Kwan was responsible for management financial and corporate activities of South East Group Limited and its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, PRC and Australia. Mr. Kwan holds a master degree of Accounting from Curtin University of Technology (now known as Curtin University) in Australia in 2004 and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accounts since October 1999.

Ziang Lu Dr. Lu Ziang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the director of Shanghai Trade Data Mining and Application Engineering Technology Research Center since 2011. He has years of experience in identification and control of trade and financial risks. Dr. Lu graduated from Tsinghua University with a degree of thermo-dynamic engineering and control in July 1994 and also received a master degree of computer software and theory as well as a doctoral degree of computer technology application from Beijing Jiaotong University in May 2003 and July 2012 respectively.

Rui Mingjie Dr. Rui Mingjie is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 25 years of experience in corporate management and development research. He is currently a Professor and the head of the Department of Industrial Economics of the School of Management of Fudan University, PRC since 2003. His main research areas are industry & enterprise development, enterprise strategy & management, reformation theory of state owned enterprises, theory of modern firms and knowledge management & innovation. Dr. Rui was previously the Associate Dean of the School of Management of Fudan University from 2001 to 2003 and has been a professor in the School of Management of Fudan University since 1995. Dr. Rui obtained his doctorate degree in industrial economics in Fudan University in January 1992. Dr. Rui is currently (i) an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited (Stock Code: 2006), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”), since November 2006; and (ii) an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Automation Instrumentation Co. Ltd.,(SHA:600848), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since September 2015.