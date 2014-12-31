North Mining Shares Co Ltd (0433.HK)
0433.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
HK$0.16
Open
HK$0.16
Day's High
HK$0.16
Day's Low
HK$0.15
Volume
9,090,000
Avg. Vol
20,571,358
52-wk High
HK$0.19
52-wk Low
HK$0.13
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ying Min Yang
|46
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Yi Dong Qian
|29
|2011
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Jia Kun Zhang
|67
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Wing Yan Ho
|35
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Chak Ho Cheng
|45
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
William Fong
|35
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Kar Fai Leung
|36
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ying Min Yang
|Mr. Yang Ying Min is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of North Mining Shares Company Limited. Mr. Yang graduated from Peoples Public Security University of China with a Bachelor of Laws LL.B.. After graduation, he worked in Xian Municipal government, Shaanxi Province, China. In 2010, he joined Shaanxi Province Luo Nan Xian Jiu Long Kuang Ye Company Limited (“Jiu Long Kuang Ye”), the Company’s subsidiary, as deputy managing director. In 2012, he was appointed as chairman of Jiu Long Kuang Ye. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in management and legal affairs relevant to mining industry.
|
Yi Dong Qian
|Mr. Qian Yi Dong is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of North Mining Shares Company Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 15 March 2011 and was then appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Board on 21 April 2011. He is also currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Qian graduated from Beijing Normal University Zhuhai majored in electronic commerce. He is also a director of Universal Union Limited and China Wan Tai Group Limited, the controlling shareholders of the Company.
|
Jia Kun Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Jia Kun is Executive Director of North Mining Shares Company Limited since 14 August 2009. He is also currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated from Shanghai Education College and Shanghai Business College where he majored in professional mathematics and financial management respectively. He has extensive experience in financial management. Currently, he is the general manager of finance of Wan Tai Group Limited and the legal representative and chairman of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Yuan Bei Trading Company Limited.
|
Wing Yan Ho
|Ms. Ho Wing Yan serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Ho is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She is also a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement issued by HKICS. She has 10 years of experience in serving as company secretary of Hong Kong companies and providing company secretary services to companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms. Ho is currently a director of BMI Listed Corporate Services Limited.
|
Chak Ho Cheng
|Dr. Cheng Chak Ho is Independent Non-Executive Director of North Mining Shares Co Ltd., since 12 April 2001. Dr. Cheng obtained a Bachelor of Science in Building, a Master degree in Urban Design from the University of Hong Kong. He has over 24 years’ experience in property development, property investment, valuation and corporate finance. Among others, Dr. Cheng is a Fellow of: Institute of Public Accountants, The Royal Society of Medicine, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, The Society of Operations Engineers, and Institution of Plant Engineers.
|
William Fong
|Mr. William Fong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor’s Degree (Hons) in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Fong has over twelve years of experience in audit and finance. He has been the chief financial officer of China Kangda Food Company Limited, a company dual listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, since July 2010. Before that, Mr. Fong had respectively worked in two international accounting firms for seven years. He is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Taxation Institute of Hong Kong respectively. He was an independent non-executive director of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited, a company listed on the SEHK, from September 2013 to January 2015.
|
Kar Fai Leung
|Mr. Leung Kar Fai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master of Philosphy in Earth Sciences and Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Leung has expensive experience in mineral exploration, project management, mining project evaluation as well as course management related to geology and natural resources management. He is currently a director of Dragon Global Group, a subsidiary of North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited (“North Asia Strategic”), and is a non-executive director of Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (“Future Bright Mining”). North Asia Strategic and Future Bright Mining are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”). Mr. Leung is currently the chairman of both the Geological Society of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Mining Investment Professional Association.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ying Min Yang
|85,000
|
Yi Dong Qian
|307,000
|
Jia Kun Zhang
|163,000
|
Wing Yan Ho
|--
|
Chak Ho Cheng
|--
|
William Fong
|--
|
Kar Fai Leung
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ying Min Yang
|0
|0
|
Yi Dong Qian
|0
|0
|
Jia Kun Zhang
|0
|0
|
Wing Yan Ho
|0
|0
|
Chak Ho Cheng
|0
|0
|
William Fong
|0
|0
|
Kar Fai Leung
|0
|0