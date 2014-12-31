Name Description

Ying Min Yang Mr. Yang Ying Min is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of North Mining Shares Company Limited. Mr. Yang graduated from Peoples Public Security University of China with a Bachelor of Laws LL.B.. After graduation, he worked in Xian Municipal government, Shaanxi Province, China. In 2010, he joined Shaanxi Province Luo Nan Xian Jiu Long Kuang Ye Company Limited (“Jiu Long Kuang Ye”), the Company’s subsidiary, as deputy managing director. In 2012, he was appointed as chairman of Jiu Long Kuang Ye. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in management and legal affairs relevant to mining industry.

Yi Dong Qian Mr. Qian Yi Dong is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of North Mining Shares Company Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 15 March 2011 and was then appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Board on 21 April 2011. He is also currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Qian graduated from Beijing Normal University Zhuhai majored in electronic commerce. He is also a director of Universal Union Limited and China Wan Tai Group Limited, the controlling shareholders of the Company.

Jia Kun Zhang Mr. Zhang Jia Kun is Executive Director of North Mining Shares Company Limited since 14 August 2009. He is also currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated from Shanghai Education College and Shanghai Business College where he majored in professional mathematics and financial management respectively. He has extensive experience in financial management. Currently, he is the general manager of finance of Wan Tai Group Limited and the legal representative and chairman of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Yuan Bei Trading Company Limited.

Wing Yan Ho Ms. Ho Wing Yan serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Ho is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She is also a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement issued by HKICS. She has 10 years of experience in serving as company secretary of Hong Kong companies and providing company secretary services to companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms. Ho is currently a director of BMI Listed Corporate Services Limited.

Chak Ho Cheng Dr. Cheng Chak Ho is Independent Non-Executive Director of North Mining Shares Co Ltd., since 12 April 2001. Dr. Cheng obtained a Bachelor of Science in Building, a Master degree in Urban Design from the University of Hong Kong. He has over 24 years’ experience in property development, property investment, valuation and corporate finance. Among others, Dr. Cheng is a Fellow of: Institute of Public Accountants, The Royal Society of Medicine, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, The Society of Operations Engineers, and Institution of Plant Engineers.

William Fong Mr. William Fong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor’s Degree (Hons) in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Fong has over twelve years of experience in audit and finance. He has been the chief financial officer of China Kangda Food Company Limited, a company dual listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, since July 2010. Before that, Mr. Fong had respectively worked in two international accounting firms for seven years. He is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Taxation Institute of Hong Kong respectively. He was an independent non-executive director of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited, a company listed on the SEHK, from September 2013 to January 2015.