Name Description

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Zhang is the founder of our Group. Mr. Zhang received an associate’s degree in computer application from Zhengzhou University of Technology, now known as Henan University of Technology in July 1996. Prior to founding our Group, Mr. Zhang served as an engineer at two companies, including Kingsoft Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3888). In 2001, Mr. Zhang began to venture into the Internet industry by commencing research and feasibility study on the online game business, exploring the various options and opportunities available within the Internet industry and investment planning. In 2004, Mr. Zhang established our PRC operating entity, Boyaa Shenzhen. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the overall strategic planning and general management of our Group and is instrumental to our growth and business expansion since the establishment of Boyaa Shenzhen.

Weiwu Liu Mr. Liu Weiwu serves as Vice President of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Mr. Liu joined our Group in April 2010 and is in charge of product planning, design, development, sales and marketing of our web-based card games (other than Texas Hold’em). Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Liu held senior managerial positions in Internet/information technology companies. He served as the general manager of Shenzhen Xingheng Technology Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Liu obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management from Hubei University of Economics in January 2013.

Hongbin Suo Mr. Suo Hongbin serves as Vice President of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Mr. Suo joined our Group in March 2004 and is responsible for product development and sales and marketing of our Texas Hold’em game. Mr. Suo is also a director of Boyaa Interactive (Thailand) Limited since its incorporation in June 2012. Mr. Suo obtained an associate’s degree in computer science and technology from Pingyuan University, now known as Xinxiang University, in July 2003.

Han Xiao Ms. Xiao Han serves as Vice President of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Ms. Xiao joined our Group in April 2012 and was appointed as a Vice President of our Group in October 2014, and is in charge of the supervision and compliance department and corporate management department. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Xiao served as a chief compliance officer and assistant to chief executive officer of Xunlei Ltd, a company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market (NASDAQ: XNET) from February 2003 to March 2012. Ms. Xiao obtained a master degree in laws from Zhengzhou University in July 2005.

Tong Yu Mr. Yu Tong serves as Vice President of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Mr. Yu joined our Group in March 2011 and was appointed as a Vice President of our Group in October 2014, and is responsible for local card and board games’ matters. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Yu served as an engineer at ZTE Corporation, a company listed both on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange (Shenzhen: 000063, Stock Exchange: 763) from September 2005 to May 2007, and a senior engineer at Tencent Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 700) from July 2007 to March 2010. Mr. Yu obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from Jilin University in July 2005.

Shuang Zhang Ms. Zhang Shuang serves as Vice President of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Ms. Zhang jointed our Group in March 2012 and was appointed as a Vice President of our Group in Oct 2014, and is responsible for administration and public relation matters. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Zhang served as an administrative officer of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 268) from February 2003 to September 2005, and a supervisor of market department of Xunlei Ltd, a company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market (NASDAQ: XNET) from September 2006 to March 2012. Ms. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in public relation from South China Normal University in June 2005 and a master degree in project management from University of Greenwich in United Kingdom in June 2012.

Zhikang Dai Mr. Dai Zhikang serves as Executive Director of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Mr. Dai serves as a director of Boyaa Shenzhen since January 2008. Mr. Dai has served as the general manager of Beijing Comsenz Innovation Technology Co., LLC from October 2010 to March 2014 and was responsible for the overall strategic planning and general management. Mr. Dai founded Beijing Comsenz Century Technology Co., Ltd. in 2004 and has served as its chairman since inception to 2006. Mr. Dai has also served as one of the persons-in-charge of Comsenz (Beijing) Networking Corporation Limited from 2006 to 2010. Mr. Dai received his bachelor’s degree in communications engineering from Harbin Engineering University in June 2004.

Ngai Lam Cheung Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Mr. Cheung currently is the Chief Financial Officer of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. (NYSE: ZX). From June 2008 to May 2014, Mr. Cheung acted as an independent director of Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Co., Ltd., a company previously listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market (until it was delisted on 29 May 2014). Mr. Cheung was also an independent non-executive director of China Environmental Resources Group Limited (formerly known as Benefun International Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 1130) from July 2008 to March 2013 and Sun Century Group Limited (formerly known as Hong Long Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 1383) from February 2007 to June 2012, and both are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheung is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a Certified Practicing Accountant of Australia. Mr. Cheung obtained a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong in November 1991 and a master of science (investment management) degree in finance from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 2002.

Hon Keung Choi Mr. Choi Hon Keung Simon serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Boyaa Interactive International Limited. Mr. Choi currently serves as an independent non-executive director of Kenford Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 464) and also serves as a member of each of its audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. From June 2010 to December 2013, Mr. Choi served as an independent director of China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc., a company previously listed on the OTC Electronic Bulletin Board (until it was delisted on 28 May 2013). Mr. Choi is also an active PRC legal advisor to the Hong Kong Electrical Appliances Industries Associations. Mr. Choi joined TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited, a global TV manufacturer and a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1070) in 2005 and served as its deputy general counsel from 2011 to 2014. Mr. Choi obtained a bachelor degree in laws from Peking University in July 1991, a master degree in laws from London University in November 1992 and a Common Profession Examination Certificate in laws from Hong Kong University in June 1994. Mr. Choi was admitted as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1998, a Solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in 1997 and a member of the Institute of Linguists in 1996.