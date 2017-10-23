Name Description

Siu Kee Au Mr. Au Siu Kee (Alexander), OBE, ACA, FCCA, FCPA, AAIA, FCIB, FHKIB, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Au was an executive director and the chief financial officer of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“HLD”) from December 2005 to June 2011. In July 2011, he stepped down from the position of chief financial officer and has since been re-designated as a non-executive director. He is also a non-executive director of each of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, both of which are companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and are associated companies of HLD. A banker by profession, he was the chief executive officer of Hang Seng Bank Limited from October 1993 to March 1998 and of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited in Singapore from September 1998 to April 2002. He was formerly a non-executive director of a number of companies including The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, MTR Corporation Limited and Hang Lung Group Limited. Currently Mr. Au is an independent non-executive director of Wheelock and Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange and a member of the Court of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. An accountant by training, Mr. Au is a Chartered Accountant.

Shiu Kee Wu Mr. Wu Shiu Kee (Keith) is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Responsible Officer of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. He has over 25 years of experience in the property, corporate finance, asset management and research related fields. He joined the Manager in April 2006. From 1997 to 2005, Mr. Wu was an Executive Director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited (“Lai Sun Development”), where he was primarily responsible for overseeing corporate finance related matters of the group. Prior to his appointment at Lai Sun Development, Mr. Wu worked in the investment banking field and held senior research and asset management positions with several international financial institutions in Hong Kong. Mr. Wu holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering- Economic Systems (since renamed Management Science and Engineering) from Stanford University in the United States and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Statistics (High Distinction) from the University of Toronto in Canada. He is also a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Yuk Fong Lo Ms. Lo Yuk Fong is Chief Financial Officer of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. She is principally responsible for supervising the overall financial management of Sunlight REIT, including but not limited to financial reporting, taxation and cash flow management, monitoring of capital expenditure, reviewing of and making recommendation on financing matters and budget preparation. Ms. Lo has over 20 years of experience in financial management and company secretarial functions. Prior to joining the Manager, Ms. Lo was the Chief Financial Officer of a media company previously listed in Singapore. Ms. Lo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kiu Ming Lee Mr. Lee Kiu Ming is General Manager of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Lee is responsible for formulating and implementing business plans and strategies and business development of the Property Manager. Mr. Lee has over 20 years of marketing, leasing and property management experience in the property field in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Property Manager, he was a Leasing Manager in the Portfolio Leasing Department of HLD. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Science degree (Estate Management) from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

Chi Ming Wong Mr. Wong Chi Ming is General Manager - Asset Management and Responsible Officer of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. He is responsible for, among other matters, driving the operating performance of Sunlight REIT’s property portfolio, planning and developing asset enhancement strategies for recommendation to the Chief Executive Officer and to the Board, and directing the development and implementation of marketing strategies and business development plans for Sunlight REIT. Mr. Wong has over 20 years of experience in the leasing and property management fields. Between 2006 and April 2010, Mr. Wong was the Chief Leasing Administration Manager of Henderson Sunlight Property Management Limited, the property manager (the “Property Manager”) of Sunlight REIT. Prior to joining the Property Manager, Mr. Wong was a leasing manager at the Henderson Land Group from 2005 to 2006. He also previously worked for Hang Lung Properties Limited from 1990 to 2005 and was its property manager from 1994 to 2005. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from The University of Hong Kong and a Master of Corporate Governance degree from the Open University of Hong Kong. He is an associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and is a holder of Hong Kong Estate Agent’s Licence (Individual).

Kwok Hoe Leung Mr. Leung Kwok Hoe (Kevin) is General Manager of Investment and Investor Relations and Responsible Officer of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Leung is responsible for, among other matters, formulating and implementing the Manager’s investment management plans for Sunlight REIT, formulating and implementing fund investment strategy and policy, identifying, researching and evaluating potential acquisitions or divestments consistent with Sunlight REIT’s investment strategy, and developing a research platform. He is also responsible for all communication with unitholders and other key stakeholders of Sunlight REIT. Mr. Leung has nearly 20 years of experience in finance and treasury, investment and fund management fields. Prior to joining the Manager, he was the Investment Manager and a Responsible Officer of The Link Management Limited, the manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Leung holds a Master of Applied Science in Biopharmaceutical from The University of New South Wales in Australia, a Bachelor of Economics degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree, both from The University of Sydney in Australia. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Yick Yat Hah Mr. Hah Yick Yat (Kelvin) is Corporate Services Manager of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Hah is responsible for, among other matters, human resources management, procurement and office administration, supporting the Manager’s core asset management and investment management functions through the provision of ancillary back-office services and ensuring the optimal efficiency and operation of the information technology systems. Mr. Hah has over 10 years of experience in the finance and administration areas; in particular, he was the Finance and Administration Officer of Eastar Technology Limited, a subsidiary of Henderson Cyber Limited between 2000 and 2003. Mr. Hah holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of British Columbia in Canada, a Professional Diploma in Marketing from the University of California, Berkeley, in the United States and a Master of Science degree in Financial Management from the University of London.

Kuk Fong Ho Ms. Ho Kuk Fong is Chief Leasing Administration Manager of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Ho works with the General Manager to oversee the marketing and leasing administration of the Property Manager. Ms. Ho has 20 years of experience in property leasing. Prior to joining the Property Manager, she was the Senior Leasing Manager of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited. Ms. Ho holds a Master of Science in Real Estate degree from the University of Hong Kong, a Postgraduate Diploma in Surveying (Real Estate Development) from the University of Hong Kong and a Diploma in Property Development from the School of Professional and Continuing Education of the University of Hong Kong.

Shuk Fan Kan Ms. Kan Shuk Fan (Winnie) is Internal Auditor of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Kan is responsible for, among other things, reviewing the Manager’s internal control system and reporting to the Board through the Audit Committee periodically. Ms. Kan has over 15 years of experience in the audit and finance field. Prior to joining the Manager, she was a senior internal auditor of the Airport Authority Hong Kong. Ms. Kan holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Manchester, a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the Manchester Metropolitan University and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong. She is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Kan is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Information Systems Auditor awarded by The Institute of Internal Auditors and the Information System Audit and Control Association (ISACA) respectively. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) awarded by Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

Hung Tak Poon Mr. Poon Hung Tak is Chief Property Manager of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Poon works with the General Manager to oversee the building operations of the Property Manager. Mr. Poon has over 25 years of experience in property management. Prior to joining the Property Manager, he was an Estate Manager in the Portfolio Leasing Department of HLD. Mr. Poon holds a Master of Business Administration in Construction and Real Estate degree from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Hong Kong and a Professional Diploma in Real Estate Administration from the School of Professional and Continuing Education of The University of Hong Kong. He is also a professional member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

Siu Wah Chung Ms. Chung Siu Wah is Company Secretary and Compliance Manager of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. She is responsible for, among other things, design and implementation of adequate internal systems and controls so as to ensure that both Sunlight REIT and the Manager are in compliance with the relevant statutory requirements and all other applicable laws, rules and regulations. In addition to her role as Compliance Manager, Ms. Chung also serves as the Company Secretary of the Manager since 1 November 2011. Ms. Chung has over 20 years of experience in the company secretarial field. Prior to joining the Manager, she was the Assistant Company Secretary of Hopewell Holdings Limited. Ms. Chung holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong; and is also an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Ping Ho Kwok Mr. Kwok Ping Ho (Patrick) is Non-Executive Director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. He has also been an executive director of HLD since December 1993. Further, Mr. Kwok also served as an executive director of Henderson Investment Limited since September 1988 until his retirement in June 2012. Mr. Kwok holds a Master of Science degree in Administrative Sciences from the City University Graduate Business School, London, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Surveying (Real Estate Development) from The University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) (Civil Engineering Group) Honours degree from the University of London. He is also an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers (A.C.I.B.) of the United Kingdom and had previously been a part-time lecturer for the MBA programme of The University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok has over 30 years of experience in the finance and business management areas which include responsibilities in the corporate investment, finance and treasury and project management activities of the Henderson Land Group of companies since 1987, including group re-organisation, privatisation proposals and corporate acquisitions.

Kai Cheong Kwan Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. He is presently the President of Morrison & Company Limited, a business consultancy firm. He is also a non-executive director of China Properties Group Limited and an independent non-executive director of Goldpoly New Energy Holdings Limited, Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited, Win Hanverky Holdings Limited and SPG Land (Holdings) Limited (all being companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). He is also an independent non-executive director of Galaxy Resources Limited, whose shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Mr. Kwan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the University of Singapore (since renamed National University of Singapore). He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, a fellow of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He completed the Stanford Executive Program in 1992.

Tun Ho Kwok Mr. Kwok Tun Ho is Independent Non-Executive Director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust., effective 4 January 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Cambridge. He joined the banking industry in 1989 and has over 25 years of experience in corporate finance and investment and commercial banking in Hong Kong and in Asia. Prior to his retirement from the banking business in October 2015, he had held senior positions in a number of international financial institutions, including Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered Bank. He is currently a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

Kwong Wing Ma Mr. Ma Kwong Wing, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. He served with Hang Seng Bank Limited (“Hang Seng Bank”) for over 30 years in various business areas and functions (including compliance) prior to his retirement in October 2005. He was appointed as the company secretary of Hang Seng Bank in 1988 and Assistant General Manager (while remaining as Company Secretary) in January 1993. Mr. Ma is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is also a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers and The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute.