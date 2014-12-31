Name Description

Ruopeng Liu Dr. Liu Ruopeng is Executive Chairman of the Board of KuangChi Science Limited., with effect from 26 August 2014. He is also the chairman of nomination committee of the Company. Dr. Liu joined the Group in August 2014. Dr. Liu has been the president of Kuang- Chi Institute of Advanced Technology, a private not-for-profit research organisation which is focused in science research since 2010. Dr. Liu is a member of the Standing Committee of Shenzhen Youth Federation, is the Vice Chairman of Shenzhen Federation of Industry and Commerce since 2012 and is the Vice President of Shenzhen Youth Chamber of Commerce since 2013. He has also been a member of the First Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Consulting Committee for Authority since 2014. Dr. Liu was awarded “4th May Youth Excellence Award in China” in 2014 and awarded “Guangdong News-Focus People Top 10” in 2011. Dr. Liu was awarded a master’s degree and a doctorate degree in electrical and computer engineering by Duke University, U.S.A. in 2009 and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering by Zhejiang University, China in 2006. Dr. Liu has been appointed as an executive director of Martin Aircrift Company Limited, a company listed on Australia Stock Exchange (Security code: MJP), with effect from 24 February 2015. Dr. Liu has extensive experience in research and development of advanced technologies and business network in relation to the near space and other innovative technology industry

Lin Luan Dr. Luan Lin serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as Chief Technology Officer, Executive Director of KuangChi Science Limited., with effect from 26 August 2014. acted as the chief technology officer and executive director of the Company before the appointment, responsible for the technology research and development of the Company’s in-depth space products. Dr. Luan joined the Group in August 2014, and has been appointed as the vice president of Kuang-Chi Institute of Advanced Technology since 2010. Dr. Luan was awarded a collective award of “Guangdong Youth May 4th Medal” in 2011. Dr. Luan obtained a doctorate degree from Duke University, the United States in 2010, a master’s degree from Peking University, China in 2004, and a Bachelor’s degree from Shandong University, China in 2001. Dr. Luan has been appointed as an executive director of Martin Aircraft Company Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (security code: MJP), with effect from 21 August 2015. Dr. Luan has extensive experience in research and development of advanced technologies and business network in relation to metamaterials technology, in-depth space technology and other innovative technology industries. Dr. Luan has extensive experience in business management and team management.

Yangyang Zhang Dr. Zhang Yangyang serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of KuangChi Science Limited. Dr. Zhang joined the Group in August 2014. Dr. Zhang has been the executive vice president of Kuang-Chi Institute of Advanced Technology since 2010. Dr. Zhang has been the Vice President of Shenzhen Young Science and Technology Talents Association since 2012. Dr. Zhang was awarded a doctorate degree by the Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford, United Kingdom in 2008, and a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree by the Department of Electronic Engineering, Northeastern University, Shenyang, China in 2004 and 2002 respectively. Dr. Zhang has been appointed as an executive director of Martin Aircrift Company Limited, a company listed on Australia Stock Exchange (Security code: MJP), with effect from 24 February 2015. Dr. Zhang has extensive experience in research and development of advanced technologies and business network in relation to the near space and other innovative technology industry.

Wing Hee Law Mr. Law Wing Hee is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Law is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has extensive experiences in auditing, accounting and financial management.

Dorian Barak Mr. Dorian M. Barak is an Executive Director of the Company. Dorian Barak was awarded a Juris Doctor by Yale University, a master degree from Oxford University, and a BA from UCLA. Mr. Barak is a veteran private equity investor and fund manager specializing in emerging markets. He serves on the boards of companies active in the technology, aviation and natural resources sectors in Israel, China and Africa. Mr. Barak is CEO of Indigo Global, which advises leading companies and funds on strategy and investment transactions. Over the past two decades, Mr. Barak has filled key investment and strategy positions in the US, Israel and Europe. He was an independent non-executive director of Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (formerly known as Reorient Group Limited) from 16 January 2014 to 9 November 2015, the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 376), Head of Global Strategy and M&A at Hapoalim, Israel’s leading financial group; an M&A Attorney with the Skadden Arps law firm in New York; and a Consultant with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Chicago.

Chun Shun Ko Mr. Ko Chun Shun is Non-Executive Director of KuangChi Science Limited. Mr. Ko has extensive experience in a variety of activities, including manufacturing, securities trading, international trade, electronics and the renewable energy industry. He also has extensive experience in corporate finance, corporate restructuring and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Ko is a Non-executive Director of Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (formerly known as REORIENT Group Limited) (stock code: 376); the deputy chairman and an executive director of Frontier Services Group Limited (stock code: 500); and the Independent Non-executive Director of Meitu (stock code: 1357), and Mr. Ko had also been the chairman and an executive director of Varitronix International Limited (stock code: 710) until April 2016, and the vice chairman and an executive director of Concord New Energy Group Limited (stock code: 182) until June 2015, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Dawei Song Mr. Song Dawei is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a professional with extensive experience in the fields of automotive, electronic technology and communications. He has accumulated extensive work experience in the fields of electronic engineering and automation control while he worked in the Second Automotive Works Co., of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Shenlong Automobile Co., Ltd. Since then, he has served as General Manager of Hubei Bada Technology Company Chairman of Jiangxi Donghuai Automobile Sales Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Hubei Changjiang Era Communications Co., Ltd. . Mr. Song is currently a director of HyalRoute Communication Group Limited.

Xinyi Cao Ms. Cao Xinyi has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently the chairman of board of directors, executive Director and company secretary of E-Commodities Holdings Limited (“E-Commodities”), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1733). E-Commodities has implemented a series of debt restructuring schemes in relation to senior notes in US dollar due 2016 (“Senior Notes”). The schemes have been approved by a majority of the holders of the Senior Notes, and have been sanctioned by the High Court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Commercial Court of the British Virgin Islands on 17 May 2016 and 2 June 2016 respectively. Details of debt restructuring of E-Commodities are set out in the announcements made by E-Commodities on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Cao has long term experience in the business and operations of E-Commodities, and has been closely involved with the financial affairs of E-Commodities and has extensive experience in investors relationship. From 2005 to 2009, Ms. Cao has served at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2005. Ms. Cao is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Jun Liu Dr. Liu Jun is Independent Non-Executive Director of KuangChi Science Limited., with effect from 22 August 2014. He is also a member of the audit committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Dr. Liu joined the Group in August 2014. Dr. Liu was appointed a professor of statistics at Harvard University in 2000 and has written research papers and publications about Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithms. Dr. Liu received a number of awards including The Committee of Presidents of Statistical Societies 2002 Presidents’ Award in 2002 and the Morningside Gold Medal in Mathematics in 2010. Dr. Liu was elected as a fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics in 2004 and the American Statistical Association in 2005. Dr. Liu obtained a doctorate degree from The University of Chicago, the United States of America in 1991