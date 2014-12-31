Name Description

Shou-Yeh Wong Mr. Shou-Yeh Wong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. He is currently the Chairman of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (“DSBG”), Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”), Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited (“DSLA”), Dah Sing Insurance Company (1976) Limited, Macau Insurance Company Limited, Macau Life Insurance Company Limited, New Asian Shipping Company, Limited and various other companies. He serves as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of both the Company and DSBG. Mr. Wong is the Honorary President of Guangdong Chamber of Foreign Investors, a Vice President of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and a Vice Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Mr. Wong has over 45 years of experience in banking and finance. He is the father of Mr. Harold Tsu- Hing Wong, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of DSBG, Vice Chairman of DSB and DSLA, and an Executive Director of the Company’s other key operating banking and insurance subsidiaries.

Wong Hon Hing Mr. Hon-Hing Wong,(Derek Wong) is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. He joined Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”), a key operating subsidiary of the Company’s banking group, in 1977 and has served and managed various departments before appointed as a Director in 1989 and Managing Director in 2000. Mr. Wong was promoted as Vice Chairman of DSB and Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (“DSBG”) in April 2011. He ceased to be a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of both the Company and DSBG in September 2014. Mr. Wong is the Chairman of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited and a director of various major subsidiaries of the Group. He is a Director of Great Wall Life Insurance Company Limited, and a Non- Executive Director and Vice Chairman of Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. in which the Group has a 17% equity interest in its H shares listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Wong is an Associate of The Institute of Bankers (U.K.) and a Founder Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and The International Retail Banking Council of the U.K. Mr. Wong has over 35 years of experience in banking

Pak-Ling Wang Mr. Pak-Ling Wang has been appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd, effective 1 June 2017. He joined Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”), a wholly owned subsidiary of DSBG, as the Group Financial Controller in 1995 and was promoted as an Executive Director in 1997, responsible for the overall financial management and control, operations and IT functions of the Group. He has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive of DSB since May 2011. Mr. Wang will be re-designated as a Deputy Chief Executive and Alternate Chief Executive of DSB, subject to the approval of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Mr. Wang will also assume responsibilities as the Group Chief Financial and Operating Officer (“Group CFOO”) for DSBG and DSB with effect from 1 June 2017. Mr. Wang is also a director of Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. and Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, banking subsidiaries of DSB in Macau and PRC respectively. Mr. Wang is a qualified accountant, a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the U.K. and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wang has over 30 years of experience in financial management and banking.

Wing-Kay Chow Ms. Wing-Kay Chow,(Eleonore Chow) is Chief Executive and Director of Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited , a subsidiary of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. She was appointed as a director and the Chief Executive of Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited in 2010, responsible for overseeing the operation of long-term insurance business. Fellow member of Life Office Management Association (FLMI) USA. She has over 20 years of experience in insurance industry in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan.

Tsu-Hing Wong Mr. Tsu-Hing Wong is Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited, a subsidiary of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. He joined Dah Sing Bank, Limited, a key operating subsidiary of the Company, in 2000, and was appointed as an Executive Director in 2005 and a Vice Chairman in March 2010. He is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (“DSBG”). He is also a Vice Chairman of Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited, and a Director of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited and Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A. Mr. Wong was appointed as a member of The EFAC Financial Infrastructure Sub-Committee, a sub-committee under the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee (“EFAC”) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in October 2014. He is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and in Hong Kong. Mr. Wong is a son of Mr. David Shou-Yeh Wong, the Chairman of the Boards of the Company and DSBG.

Nicholas Mayhew Mr. Nicholas John Mayhew is Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. He is currently an Executive Director of the Company, Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Limited, Macau Insurance Company Limited, Macau Life Insurance Company Limited, Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“DSB”) and Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited. He serves as the Deputy Chief Executive of DSB, and Head of Treasury and Corporate Finance of DSB, responsible for its treasury and corporate finance activities. Mr. Mayhew has over 25 years of experience in financial services both in the U.K. and Hong Kong

Wai-Nar Wong Ms. Wai-Nar (Doris) Wong is Company Secretary of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited since March 18, 2013. Ms. Wong is senior Chartered Secretary with over 25 years' experience in the company secretarial profession. She brings with her the experience in company secretarial practice gained in working in Hong Kong and Mainland China, mainly in the banking sector. Ms. Wong is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Wai Wai Chow Mr. Chow Wai Wai is Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. He served as a member of Audit Committee of the Company from May 2011 to June 2013. Mr. Chow is currently the Managing Director of Winsor Industrial Corporation Limited, Executive Director of Wing Tai Properties Limited and Non-Executive Director of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (manager of the Singapore-listed Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust). He was the former Managing Director of Winsor Properties Holdings Limited (now renamed as Vanke Property (Overseas) Limited). Mr. Chow has over 30 years of experience in textile, garment and property business.

Kenichi Yamato Mr. Kenichi Yamato is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Executive Officer, Regional Head for Hong Kong and General Manager of BTMU Hong Kong Branch as well as a director of BTMU Nominees (HK) Limited and MUFG Securities Asia Limited. Mr. Yamato graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Economics from The University of Tokyo in 1991 and joined The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd. (now becomes BTMU after several mergers completed in 2006) immediately after graduation. Mr. Yamato possesses 26 years of extensive experience in various areas in the banking industry. He had assumed various positions in corporate banking, investment banking and corporate planning areas before his appointment as Chief Manager, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities in 2004. He was subsequently appointed as Chief Manager, Structured Finance Division in 2009 and Chief Manager, Financial Planning Division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (the holding company of BTMU) in 2011. Mr. Yamato took up the role as Deputy General Manager, Global Planning Division in 2014 and was appointed as Deputy General Manager of BTMU Hong Kong Branch in 2016.

Eiichi Yoshikawa Mr. Eiichi Yoshikawa is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Senior Managing Director and Co-Chief Executive of the Global Business Unit of BTMU, a wholly-owned commercial banking subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (“MUFG”). He is also the Senior Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Group Head of the Global Business Group of MUFG. The Board of the Company announces that, with effect from 23 August 2016, (1) Mr. Takashi Morimura resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company; (2) Mr. Eiichi Yoshikawa ceased to act as an Alternate Director to Mr. Takashi Morimura and has been re-designated as a Non-Executive Director of the Company; and (3) Mr. Hidekazu Horikoshi has been appointed as an Alternate Director to Mr. Eiichi Yoshikawa. Mr. Yoshikawa graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Law from The University of Tokyo in 1981 and then joined The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd. (now becomes BTMU after several mergers completed in 2006). From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Yoshikawa was General Manager of BTMU Hong Kong Branch. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Yoshikawa served as President of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (China), Ltd. He was the Deputy Chief Executive of the Global Business Unit and Chief Executive Officer for East Asia of BTMU from 2014 to 2016, during the period, he also assumed the position of Managing Executive Officer and subsequently the Senior Managing Executive Officer. Mr. Yoshikawa has over 30 years of extensive experience in corporate banking, treasury and corporate planning as well.

Lon Dounn Mr. Lon Dounn is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd since April 1, 2012. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company and the Chairman of Risk Management and Compliance Committee of Dah Sing Bank, Limited in April 2012. He also served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited between December 2010 and March 2012. Mr. Dounn has over 30 years of extensive experience in the banking industry and had assumed various senior executive positions in credit and risk management in a number of banks, including HSBC and Bank of China.

Seiji Nakamura Mr. Seiji Nakamura is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited since June 1, 2012. He is a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company in June 2012. He served as an Alternate Director to two Non-Executive Directors of the Company during 1998 to 2003. Mr. Nakamura was appointed as an External Director of Kurita Water Industries Ltd. which is listed in Tokyo Stock Exchange in June 2013. Mr. Nakamura has over 40 years of extensive experience in the shipping industry, in addition to the 5 years’ financial sector and regulatory experience as a member of the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan during April 2007 to April 2012.

Blair Pickerell Mr. Blair Chilton Pickerell is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd since June 1, 2013. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company in June 2013. He is currently the Chairman, Asia of Nikko Asset Management Company, which he joined in 2010. Mr. Pickerell joined Jardine Matheson Holdings Group in 1984 and held various positions in Jardine Matheson Holdings Group, including as General Manager of Jardine Fleming Taiwan, President of Taiwan International Securities Corporation, Development Director of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, General Manager of Jardine Fleming Unit Trusts, and Managing Director of Jardine Pacific Limited. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Pickerell was Managing Director of JF Asset Management Limited. He also served as Chairman of JF Funds Limited during part of that time. In 2003, he joined HSBC Investments (Hong Kong) Limited as the Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific. From 2007 to 2010, he served as Managing Director and CEO, Asia, of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Mr. Pickerell was a court member of The University of Hong Kong during December 2008 to November 2014 and is a vice patron of The Community Chest of Hong Kong and a director of Harvard Business School Association of Hong Kong.