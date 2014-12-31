Name Description

Yinhui Li Mr. Li Yin Hui is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Li is (i) the vice-president of CIMC Group; (ii) the chairman of C&C Trucks Co., Ltd. and Y&C Engine Co., Ltd.; (iii) the chairman of the supervisory board of Ziegler; and (iv) a non-executive director of Pteris Global Limited (stock code: UD3) (“Pteris”), being a company whose issued shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. Mr. Li has been working for CIMC for over 10 years and has extensive experience in managing large-scale enterprises. Mr. Li obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (History) and a Doctorate degree in World Economy from the Jilin University in 1991 and 2001 respectively. In addition, he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Nanjing University in 1997.

Zuhua Zheng Mr. Zheng Zu Hua serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zheng was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company on 29 July 2015 and was re-designated as an executive Director and CEO of the Company with effect from 5 April 2016. Mr. Zheng is (i) a member of the execution board and the general manager of the airport sector management committee of CIMC; (ii) the vice chairman of the supervisory board of Albert Ziegler GmbH; (iii) the chairman of Shenzhen CIMC-Tianda Airport Support Ltd., one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of passengers boarding bridge, and that of a number of other enterprises in CIMC’s airport sector; and (iv) a non-executive director and the chairman of Pteris Global Limited (“Pteris”), being a company whose issued shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange (stock code: UD3). He was an executive director and the CEO of Pteris before he re-designated as a non-executive director and the chairman of Pteris on 5 April 2016. Mr. Zheng has been working for CIMC for over 25 years. He has over 30 years’ experience in the field of engineering and machinery manufacturing. Mr. Zheng obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1983 and graduated from the Post-graduate in Mechanical Engineering of the Southwest Jiaotong University in 1987. In addition, he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Guanghua School of Management of the Peking University in 2002.

Xiong Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiong is Honorary Chairman and Executive Director of China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd. He is responsible for the strategic planning and the overall development of the Group and joined the Group in January 1994. He has over 15 years of experience in the fire services and maintenance industry in the PRC. In April 1996, he was awarded the title "Fuzhou Outstanding Entrepreneur". In May 1996, Mr. Jiang was awarded one of the "Ten Most Outstanding Youths in Fuzhou” and in November 1997 he was appointed as “member of the Ninth Standing Committee of Fuzhou City People’s Political Consultative Conference”. In May 1999, he was given the award of "Fujian Outstanding Entrepreneur". In November 2001, he was also appointed as Vice Secretary-General of Fire Committee of International Police Foundation, a non-profit organization for the promotion of police goodwill and development of police science. Mr. Jiang is a qualified engineer in the PRC and obtained the qualification of senior economist from the Human Resources Office of Fujian Provincial Government in January 2004.

You Jun Luan Mr. Luan You Jun is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Luan is (i) the chairman and the chief executive officer of Ziegler; (ii) the chairman of Xinfa Airport Equipment Ltd.; and (iii) the vice chairman of CIMC-Tianda. Mr. Luan has been working for CIMC for over 20 years and has extensive experience in managing machinery manufacturing businesses. Mr. Luan obtained a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Dalian University of Technology in 1986 and 1989 respectively. Besides, he obtained an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Tsinghua University in 2006.

Qing Jiang Mr. Jiang Qing serves as Chief Business Development Officer of the Company. He was Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been appointed as an executive director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2002. Mr. Jiang joined the Group in April 1995. He has over 20 years of experience in the building construction and fire prevention and fighting systems installation. Prior to joining the Group in April 1995, Mr. Jiang was an assistant executive of Fujian Construction and Development Limited, a company engaged in property development, and he was mainly responsible for the management and administration for construction projects. Mr. Jiang received the professional certificate from Fujian Technical Institute of Construction in September 2000 and is a qualified engineer in the PRC and obtained the qualification of senior economist from the Human Resources Office of Fujian Provincial Government in January 2004. Mr. Jiang was elected the Chairman of the Construction Industry Association and its branch for fire safety industry in 2006.

Hong Liao Ms. Liao Hong is General Manager of Allied Best (China) Fire Safety Appliances Manufacturing Company Ltd, a subsidiary of China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd. Ms Liao is a graduate of the Chongqing University, specializing in Mechanical Engineering. Ms Liao joined Sichuan Morita upon graduation in 1989 and had served the enterprise as a quality control officer and then sales manager, before she resigned in 2005. Ms. Liao has extensive experience in the sales and production of fire safety equipment. She joined the Group again in 2007.

Long Ren Mr. Ren Long is General Manager of Chuanxiao Fire Engineering Company Ltd, a subsidiary of China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd. He has worked in the fire safety engineering and project implementation and administration for over 20 years. Mr. Ren has extensive experience in the administration of numerous large-scaled fire safety projects.

Yu Rong Zhang Ms. Zhang Yu Rong is Financial Controller of Sichuan Morita, a subsidiary of China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd, since 2005. Ms. Zhang graduated from the Sichuan Radio and Television University, with an emphasis in finance and accounting. Ms. Zhang was awarded "Qualified Senior Accountant" by the Human Resources Office of the Sichuan Provincial Government in 2000. Upon graduation, she joined Sichuan Morita, and has been in service in the accounting area for over 20 years. She was appointed as the Financial Controller in 2005. She has extensive experience in the finance, taxation, accounting, and management of the company.

Robert Johnson Mr. Robert Johnson serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Johnson Justice of the Peace (JP) in Australia and is the president of Australia-China Youth Cooperation, a non-governmental organization established in Australia aiming at promoting cooperation and fostering friendships and partnerships between young Australian and Chinese. Because of his commitments and contributions in the promotion of Australian-Chinese friendship and youth leadership, Mr. Johnson was granted one of the young leaders of Boao Forum for Asia and participated in 2014 Boao Forum for Asia’s young leaders’ roundtable. Mr. Johnson had served in the Australian Defense Force (Reserve) for three years. He won the Australian Defense Force Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Awards in 2009.

Yuqun Yu Mr. Yu Yu Qun serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yu is the Company Secretary of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (“CIMC”), responsible for investor relations and financing management. He is also an executive director of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (stock code: 3899) and a non-executive director of TSC Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 206), being companies whose issued share are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Yu is also a non-executive director of Pteris Global Limited (stock code: UD3), being a company whose issued shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. Mr. Yu had worked in the State Bureau of Commodity Prices of the PRC before joining CIMC in 1992. Mr. Yu is a member of the third session of the Appellate Review Committee of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and a member of the first session of the Mergers and Acquisitions Financing Committee of the China Association for Public Companies. Mr. Yu obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Economics from the Peking University in 1987 and 1992 respectively.

Ja Wei Heng Mr. Heng (Victor) Ja Wei is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd since March 4, 2009. He is the Chairman of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Heng is the Managing Partner of Morison Heng, Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Heng holds a Master of Science degree of the Imperial College, University of London. He is a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Heng is also an independent non-executive director of the following companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited, Lee & Man Handbags Holding Limited and Matrix Holdings Limited. He also serves as the company secretary and authorized representative of China Life Insurance Company Limited.

Man Ho Mr. Ho Man, CPA is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ho is the managing director of an independent private investment holding company which specializes in selected, high value added areas for investment. He has over 17 years of experience in private equity and financial industry. Mr. Ho joined CLSA Capital Partners (HK) Limited in August 1997 and was the managing director, head of China Growth and Expansion Capital, when he left in October 2009. He joined a HK based investment manager in 2010 and left in 2013. Mr. Ho holds an EMBA from Tsinghua University and a Master of Science degree in Finance from the London Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant. Other than his directorship in the Company, Mr. Ho currently also serves as an independent non-executive director of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1777) and Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (stock code: 1448), the issued shares of each of them are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also an independent non-executive director of Shenzhen Form Syntron Information Company Limited (stock code: 300468), the issued shares of which are listed on the ChiNext of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Yu Loke Dr. Loke Yu alias Loke Hoi Lam, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd. He is the Chairman of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Dr. Loke has over 39 years of experience in accounting and auditing for private and public companies, financial consultancy and corporate management. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from University Teknology Malaysia and a Doctor of Business Administration degree from University of South Australia. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales; Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Dr. Loke is currently the company secretary of Minth Group Limited. He also serves as an independent non-executive director of the following companies whose shares are listed on the stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: Chiho-Tiande Group Limited, China Household Holdings Limited, Matrix Holdings Limited, SCUD Group Limited, Sino Distillery Group Limited, Tianjin Development Holdings Limited, V1 Group Limited, Winfair Investment Company Limited, Zhong An Real Estate Limited, Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited and Wing Tai Investment Holdings Limited.