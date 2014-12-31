Name Description

Yufeng Zhu Mr. Zhu Yufeng serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zhu graduated from George Brown College (Business Administration Faculty) in 2005. Mr. Zhu currently is a senior executive president of Golden Concord Holdings Limited, and was also an executive president during the period from 13 May 2012 to 3 December 2014. Since 21 September 2009, Mr. Zhu became an executive director of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (“GCL-Poly Energy”), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 3800, which indirectly holds 62.28% of the issued capital of the Company. Mr. Zhu was a general manager of a power enterprise. He is sophisticated in managing power plants. Mr. Zhu also has years of experience working in electricity conglomerate, specializing in the area of integration management such as human resources, administration, supply chain and enterprises informatization etc.

Xingping Sun Mr. Sun Xingping is President, Executive Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited. He received a degree majoring in equipment engineering management from the School of Power Mechanics at Wuhan University in 2001, a degree majoring power system automation from Shanghai University of Electric Power in 1997 and a degree majoring in thermal power from Shanghai Vocational Institute for Electric Power in 1981. Mr. Sun has many years of experience in the operation and management of power plant. Mr. Sun has been the president of Golden Concord Power Group Limited since 2013, the vice president of Golden Concord Holdings Limited since 2011, and the director of Taicang Port Golden Concord Power Generation Co. Ltd. (previously named as “Taicang Port Environmental Protection Generate Electricity Co. Ltd.”) (“Taicang Port Golden Concorcd Power Generation”) since 2009. Mr. Sun was the general manager from 2007 to April 2015; the deputy general manager and chief engineer from 2005 to 2007; the power plant manager (plant B) and assistant to commander of the engineering department and deputy chief engineer, and then deputy general manager from 2004 to 2005 for Taicang Port Golden Concord Power Generation. From 2001 to 2004, Mr. Sun was the deputy general manager and chief engineer of Jiangsu Xutang Power Generation Limited. From 1990 to 2001, Mr. Sun had been the deputy chief officer of turbine operation, chief officer of turbine operation, deputy chief engineer and division manager of production and planning department, and the chief engineer of Xuzhou Power Plant.

Wan Sze Tong Mr. Tong Wan Sze is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tong has over 23 years of experience in overseeing financial management, merger and acquisition, investor relations and company secretarial matters. Before joining the Company, Mr. Tong was the chief financial officer, financial controller and company secretary of several companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and was an auditor at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Mr. Tong is currently an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the audit committee of Pan Asia Mining Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8173). Mr. Tong is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tong has obtained a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom. Mr. Tong is responsible for the financial control, corporate finance, investment, investor relations, tax and risk management of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Xiao Yan Hu Ms. Hu Xiao Yan serves as an Executive Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited., with effect from 9 May 2014. Ms. Hu joined the subsidiaries of the Company. She also serves as the chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Company and a member of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Company. Ms. Hu joined GCL-Poly Energy in September 2007 and is currently serving as the vice president of GCL-Poly Energy, responsible for strategic investment, operation management and asset management. Ms. Hu has extensive experience in corporate finance, internal audit, internal control, risk management, strategic investment and corporate governance. Ms. Hu passed the examination for the qualification to engage in PRC certified public accountants securities-related business on 15 July 1997. On 1 April 1999, Ms. Hu was awarded the qualification certificate as a registered tax agent issued jointly by the PRC Ministry of Personnel and the State Administration of Taxation. Ms. Hu obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the China Europe International Business School in September 2008.

Man Wah Cheng Mr. Cheng Man Wah serves as Company Secretary of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Cheng has over ten years of experience in accounting, finance, taxation and corporate secretarial work.

Hongqiu Sha Mr. Sha Hongqiu serves as Non-Executive Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Sha is a member of the Risk Management Committee. Since November 2006, Mr. Sha was an executive director and president of GCL-Poly. Since November 2012, Mr. Sha continued to serve as an executive president of GCL-Poly after resigning as an executive director of GCL-Poly. Mr. Sha is currently responsible for the overall operation and management of GCL-Poly’s power business. Mr. Sha has been awarded various titles, including the Outstanding Entrepreneur of Xuzhou in 2000 and the Outstanding Enterprise Manager of Taicang in 2005. Mr. Sha graduated from the China University of Mining and Technology in 1986, majoring in enterprise management. Mr. Sha is a Senior Economist. He has over 15 years of experience in the operation and management of power plant.

Wei Sun Ms. Sun Wei serves as Non-Executive Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited., since 9 May 2014. Ms. Sun is also a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Strategic Planning Committee and the Risk Management Committee. Ms. Sun was an executive director of GCL-Poly from October 2007 to 23 January 2015. Ms. Sun currently continues to serve GCL-Poly as the honorary chairman of the Finance and Strategy Function of GCL-Poly. Ms. Sun is now the vice chairman of Golden Concord. Ms. Sun is currently the vice director of China Hong Kong Economic Trading International Association, a non-executive director of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (stock code: 351), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, and a non-independent director and a member of the nomination committee of GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly known as “Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science & Technology Co., Ltd.”), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002506). Ms. Sun has over 15 years of experience in power plant investment and management. Ms. Sun obtained a degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration in 2005.

Man Chung Yeung Mr. Yeung Man Chung is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an executive director, the chief financial officer as well as a member of the nomination committee, corporate governance committee and strategic planning committee of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, which currently holds indirectly 62.28% issued shares of the Company. Mr. Yeung previously served as a partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and was a Part-time Member of the Central Policy Unit of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. When Mr. Yeung left Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in March 2014, he was the Head of Corporate Finance Advisory Services, Southern China. Mr. Yeung has a Bachelor of Business degree with major in accounting and he is also a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant and The Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Mr. Yeung has over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management.

Ying Chen Dr. Chen Ying serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited. Dr. Chen received a doctorate degree in management specialising in Management Science and Engineering from Nanjing University in 2006, and a master’s degree in Finance in 2003 and a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2000 from Southeast University. Dr. Chen has a long history of involvement in the research of finance, credit and related areas, having undertaken more than 20 consultation projects, including key projects of the National Natural Science Foundation and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”), the Mechanism for Chinese — American Dialogue in Technological Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, key soft science projects of Jiangsu Province, joint research project of Shanghai Stock Exchange, Nanjing Municipal Finance Office, Nanjing City Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Nanjing Zijin Investment Credit and Guaranty and others. Dr. Chen has also been invited to serve as senior lecturer in the internal training programmes of numerous enterprises and entities, such as Jiangsu Provincial Development and Reform Commission, People’s Bank of China (Nanjing Branch), China Development Bank (Jiangsu Branch), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Jiangsu Branch), Bank of China (Jiangsu Branch), CITIC Bank (Nanjing Branch), Nanjing City Commercial Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China (Jiangsu Branch) and Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee Kong Wai has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited., with effect from 9 May 2014. Mr. Lee served as a partner of Ernst & Young. Mr. Lee has been a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province in the PRC since 2007. Mr. Lee currently also serves as an independent nonexecutive director of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 951), Yashili International Holdings Ltd (Stock Code: 1230), West China Cement Limited (Stock Code: 2233), China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 1117), GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited (Stock Code: 493), Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 1115), CITIC Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 6030) and NVC Lighting Holding Limited (Stock Code: 2222), all being companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since June 2010, November 2013, July 2010, October 2010, March 2011, March 2011, November 2011 and November 2012, respectively. Mr. Lee also served as an independent non-executive director of Sino Vanadium Inc. (a company previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada) (Stock Code: SVX) and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) (Stock Code: 966) from September 2009 to December 2011 and from October 2009 to August 2013 respectively. Mr. Lee received a Bachelor’s degree in arts from the Kingston University (formerly known as the Kingston Polytechnic) in London, the United Kingdom in July 1980 and obtained his postgraduate diploma in business from the Curtin University of Technology in Australia in February 1988.

Bohua Wang Mr. Wang Bohua serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited., with effect from 9 May 2014. Mr. Wang currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Strategic Planning Committee of the Company. Mr. Wang currently serves as an independent director of Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock code: 600183). Mr. Wang served as the deputy inspector of the Department of Electronics and Information Products Administration of the PRC Ministry of Information Industry (now the PRC Ministry of Industry and Information Technology from July 2007 to July 2012. Mr. Wang served as a member of the Professional Appraisal Group for the Science and Technology Progress Award of the PRC Ministry of Electronics Industry in December 1995. He was an expert for the review and appraisal of the 2002 National Key New Products (2002) administered by the Department of Technological Progress and Equipment of the State Economic and Trade Commission Mr. Wang was elected as the vice president of the Fifth Council of China Electronic Production Equipment Industry Association in October 2004. In November 2004, he further served as a member and deputy director of the Eighth Committee of the CIE Electronic Components Society and the member of the Sixth Council of the Chinese Vacuum Society He was awarded qualification as a senior engineer by the PRC Ministry of Electronics Industry in September 1997.

Yanguo Wang Mr. Wang Yanguo serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited. He graduated with a PhD degree, Master’s degree and Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1999, 1988 and 1985 respectively. Mr. Wang previously served as a teaching assistant, a lecturer and an associate professor at Peking University during the period from 1988 to 1996. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in securities and finance. Mr. Wang currently is the chairman of Essence International Financial Holdings Limited and the member of the Listed Companies Merger and Reorganisation Vetting Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”). Mr. Wang was the vice chairman of Essence Securities Co., Limited during the period from July 2013 to May 2014 and was the president from June 2006 to July 2013. Mr. Wang was the president of Changjiang BNP Paribas Peregrine from 2005 to 2006 and was the president of Soochow Securities Co., Ltd. (previously named as (Stock Code: 601555), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange from March 2002 to July 2005. Mr. Wang also served for CSRC from April 1996 to March 2002 as the deputy division head of Department of Dispatch, division head of Department of Fund, deputy director of Nanjing Office and deputy director of Shanghai Securities Regulatory Office.