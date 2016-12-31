Name Description

Fengsheng Che Dr. Che Fengsheng is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on 18 May 2006. He is a co-founder of the Group and is responsible for the overall management, strategic planning and business development of the Group and is instrumental to the Group’s growth and business expansion since its establishment in 2001. Prior to the Group’s establishment, Dr. Che had more than 8 years of experience as a medical doctor/neurologist and 20 years of experience in the sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products and the management of pharmaceutical companies. From 1997 to 2001, Dr. Che was general manager of Hainan Kang Tong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd where he was in charge of the company’s overall management. From 1995 to 1997, Dr. Che was the assistant general manager and vice manager (marketing) of Shenzhen City New Special Pharmaceutical Products Co., Ltd. where he was responsible for the marketing and overall management of the company’s business. Between 1993 and 1995, Dr. Che was the product promotions manager of Shenzhen City Healthcare Pharmaceutical Company and East China Regional manager, in charge of sales and marketing. From 1991 to 1993, Dr. Che held the position of chief neurologist and lecturer in First Military Medical University, Zhu Jiang Hospital, Guangzhou City, PRC. Dr. Che was a neurologist and an assistant lecturer at the Fourth Military Medical University in Xi’an City, PRC from 1990 to 1991 and at the Fourth Military Medical University, Xi Jing Hospital in Xi’an City, PRC from 1984 to 1987 respectively. Dr. Che was the vice-chairman of several committees and associations including, China Political Science Training Centre, China Medical Economics Magazine Board and the Hainan Entrepreneurs Association. Dr. Che is also a deputy supervisor of the Hainan Food and Drug Working Committee in the Hainan Entrepreneurs Association as well as a specially appointed research member of the China Enterprise Reform and Development Research Institute.

Weicheng Guo Dr. Guo Weicheng is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. He was appointed to our Board on 18 May 2006 and is a co-founder of our Group. Dr. Guo is responsible for the overall operations of our Group, sales and marketing and our R&D activities, with a focus on strategic planning, particularly in relation to mergers and acquisitions and product collaborations. He has also become responsible for Shenzhen Sihuan’s Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. overall operations after it was acquired in 2007. Dr. Guo is instrumental to our Group’s growth and business expansion since our establishment in 2001. Prior to our establishment, Dr. Guo had more than 4 years of experience as a general surgeon and more than 20 years of experience in the sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products. From 1992 to 1993, Dr. Guo held the position of chief surgeon in Guangzhou Military 177 Hospital. Dr. Guo was a surgeon and assistant lecturer at the Fourth Military Medical University, Tang Du Hospital, Xi’an City, PRC from 1986 to 1989. Dr. Guo received his Bachelor of Medicine and Master of Medicine (General Surgery) from the Fourth Military Medical University, PRC in 1986 and 1992, respectively.

Yiau Chong Choi Mr. Choi Yiau Chong, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Mr. Choi joined our Group in 2006 and is responsible for overseeing and managing the accounting and finance functions of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Choi gained his finance and accounting experience at a company listed on the main board of Bursa Malaysia (formerly known as Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange) and at Deloitte and Touche. Mr. Choi received a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Nelson Polytechnic (now known as Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology), New Zealand in 1997. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK) and also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore.

Zhongxin Jia Ms. Jia Zhongxin is Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of the Board of Xuanzhu Pharma of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Ms. Jia has been the chairman of Shandong Xuanzhu since November 2012. Ms. Jia joined our Group in 2007 and is a practising pharmacist and senior engineer. Ms. Jia received a Bachelor in Pharmacy in 1982 from the Medical Department of Peking University (formerly known as Beijing Medicine College, Beijing Medical University) and a Master in Business Administration from the University of South Australia in 2004. She had held various managerial positions in many companies. Between January 2006 and November 2007, Ms. Jia headed the biomedical department of China Baoan Group Co., Ltd. and was also chairman of Shenzhen Daphne Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Prior to that, she was the chief executive officer of Wuhan Ma Ying Long Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and chairman of Wuhan Ma Ying Long Chained Pharmacies Co., Ltd. from November 2002 to December 2005.

Bo Xu Mr. Xu Bo is Commercial General Manager and Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of the Company. Xu Bo joined our Group in early 2016. He has more than 19 years of experience in sales, marketing, market access strategy management in positions with internationally renowned joint venture companies, such as GSK, Sanofi, Pfizer and Novartis. Xu Bo received his Bachelor Degree of Pharmaceutical Chemistry from ShenYang Pharmaceutical University in 1998. He has continued his study in BiMBA and IMD in the past years.

Tingjun Yuan Mme. Yuan Tingjun is Vice President of the Company. She is responsible for the management of production, quality, procurement and engineering projects of our Group. Ms. Yuan joined our Group in 2003 and was responsible for overseeing the production and quality control functions of our Group. Before joining our Group, she held various managerial and marketing posts in several pharmaceutical companies. She also had seven years of experience as a researcher during which she carried out research on Chinese medicines. Ms. Yuan obtained her academic degrees of Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) from Sichuan University in 1986 and Master of Science from Sichuan University in 1989.

Xianhui Meng Mr. Meng Xianhui is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. He was appointed to our Board on 18 May 2006. He joined our Group in 2002 and is responsible for public and governmental relationships as well as operations of the sales and marketing network of our Group in certain regions. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Meng had more than 7 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the areas of marketing, sales and distribution of pharmaceutical products. Between 1987 and 1997, Mr. Meng was the departmental head of Jilin Materials Bureau where he was responsible for planning the allocation and distribution of production materials. Mr. Meng was conferred the title of Economist by the Jilin Provincial Government in 1993. Mr. Meng received a Graduate Certificate in Management Engineering from Huazhong Engineering College (now known as Huazhong University of Science and Technology) in 1987. He undertook a one-year Postgraduate Business Administration course at the Peking University from 2004 to 2005.

Caixia Huo Dr. Huo Caixia is General Manager of Beijing A. H. Research Institute Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Dr. Huo joined our Group in 2004 and is responsible for the registrations of pharmaceutical products and assists in overseeing the R&D functions of our Group. Between 2002 and 2004, she was an assistant researcher at the Chemistry Research Institution of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Dr. Huo received a Bachelor of Science (Pharmacy) from Inner Mongolia Medical College in 1993, a Master of Science (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) from Inner Mongolia Medical College in 1998 and a Doctor of Science (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) from Peking University in 2002.

Chengkon Shih Dr. Shih Chengkon is General Manager of Shandong Xuanzhu. He joined our Group in 2011. He has more than 25 years of experience in innovation drug R&D and management in various therapeutic areas. Before he studied abroad in the U.S.A., Dr. Shih received his B.S. degree in Biochemistry from National Taiwan University in 1979. He received a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Oncology from the Rockefeller University in 1985 and accomplished his postdoctoral program in Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in 1988. Between 1988 and 2010, he was a senior principal scientific officer and project team leader at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and responsible for project management and innovation drug research.

Yuntao Song Dr. Song Yuntao is Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer of Shandong Xuanzhu, a subsidairy of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. He joined our Group in 2015. Dr. Song has more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical R&D and management in various therapeutic areas. He received his B.S. Degree of Organic Chemistry from Shandong University in 1986, and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1992. From 1992 to 2007, he worked at Parke-Davis/Warner Lambert/Pfizer where he rose through the racks to become Associate Research Fellow. From 2007 to the end of 2008, he co-founded Beijing AoTeKangSen Co. Ltd. in Yizhuang, Beijing and acted as its general manager. In early 2009, he joined Sihuan as chief scientist officer of the Group and chief operating officer and chief scientific officer of Shangdong Xuanzhu. In 2013, Dr. Song co-founded CS Therapeutics Inc., in the U.S.A. engaging in discovery of novel therapeutics where he was the general manager. In 2015, after the acquisition of CS Therapeutics Inc., by the Group, Dr. Song rejoined the Group.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Limited since December 8, 2013. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited and has over 21 years of professional and in-house experience in company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Homer Sun Mr. Homer Sun is Non-Executive Director of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., since 18 August 2011. Mr. Homer Sun is currently the Chief Investment Officer of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and leads the China investments for Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia. Mr. Sun is also a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and a member of the China Management Committee which is comprised of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited’s most senior business leaders within China. He is currently the non-executive director of Nature Home Holding Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 2083) and Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 1619). Mr. Sun is currently the independent non-executive director of China XD Plastics Company Limited (a company listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, ticker: CXDC). Mr. Sun was previously a non-executive director of China Shanshui Cement Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 691) from June 2008 to October 2013. Mr. Sun joined Morgan Stanley Asia Limited in 2000, prior to which he was a corporate attorney with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York and Hong Kong, specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Sun received a B.S.E. in Chemical Engineering, magna cum laude, from the University of Michigan in 1993 and a J.D, cum laude, from the University of Michigan Law School in 1996. He acted as a non-executive Director of the Company for the period from 13 December 2009 to 3 June 2011.

Jionglong Zhang Dr. Zhang Jionglong is Non-Executive Director of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., since 18 May 2006. He joined our Group in 2005 and has more than 9 years of experience as a medical doctor. From 1983 to 1992, Dr. Zhang worked as a medical doctor in Shenzhen City People’s Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Shenzhen City, PRC. Dr. Zhang received a Graduate Certificate in Medical Treatment from Shantou Medical College, PRC (now known as Shantou University Medical College) in 1983. In 1992, Dr. Zhang was conferred the professional title of chief physician by the Shenzhen City Conferment Reform Leadership Group.

Wah Kwong Tsang Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong, CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Limited., since 4 September 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tsang was a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong and China. He has over 30 years of experience in auditing and providing support for initial public offerings and acquisition transactions. Mr. Tsang is currently an independent non-executive director of a number of companies, including China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (stock code: HK133); TK Group (Holdings) Limited (stock code: HK2283); China Animation Characters Company Limited (stock code: HK1566) and Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (stock code: HK231). Mr. Tsang is also a director of PGG Wrightson Limited, a company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and an independent director of Agria Corporation (formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange). Mr. Tsang was an independent non-executive director of PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited (stock code: HK2078) from January 2013 to January 2016. Mr. Tsang received a bachelor degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

Dinghua Xin Mr. Patrick Sun, CPA is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., since 7 October 2010. Mr. Sun is currently an independent non-executive director of Trinity Limited (stock code: 891), China NT Pharma Group Company Limited (stock code: 1011), China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (stock code: 3969) and Kunlun Energy Company Limited (stock code: 135) (all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange). Mr. Sun is currently also an independent non-executive director of CRRC Corporation Limited (stock code: SH601766 and HK1766) and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (Stock code: SH601186 and HK1186), both of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange. He is currently a vice chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and was formerly its chairman from 2013 to 2015 and Honorary Chief Executive Officer from December 2002 to September 2004. He was a member of the Takeovers & Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Exchange, Deputy Convenor/Chairman of the Listing Committee and a member of the Council of the Stock Exchange. He was previously the Senior Country Officer and Head of Investment Banking for Hong Kong of JPMorgan Chase, group executive director and Head of Investment Banking for Greater China at Jardine Fleming Holdings Limited. He also previously served as an executive director and chief executive officer of Value Convergence Holdings Limited (stock code: 821), executive director of SW Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (stock code: 188) (all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange), group executive director and co-head of Investment Banking of Jardine Fleming Holdings Limited. He was formerly an independent non-executive director of The Link Management Limited (as manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust, stock code: 823).