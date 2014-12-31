Name Description

Hongwei Zhang Mr. Zhang Hong Wei is an Executive Chairman of the Board of United Energy Group Limited. Mr. Zhang is also the chairman and president of Orient Group Inc. Mr. Zhang is also the Deputy Chairman of China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd., a joint-stock bank listed on the Shanghai Exchange and on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He has 30 more years of experience in management in the PRC. As at the date of this report, Mr. Zhang is beneficially interested in 9,377,150,115 shares of the Company, representing approximately 71.76% of the existing issued share capital of the Company, and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Zhang is the father of Ms. Zhang Meiying, an executive director appointed on 19 June 2006.

Yu Song Mr. Song Yu is the Chief Operation Officer of United Energy Group Limited. He is joined the Company in October 2009 as Investment Controller and promoted as Chief Operation Officer of the Company in October 2011. Before joining the Company, Mr. Song previously worked in different subsidiaries of Sinopec Group during the period from July 2004 to October 2009. He worked in Winfield Euro Asia Oil Service Company (Russia), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec Group in Moscow, as General Director and focused on oil trading, procurement and technical services in relation to petroleum exploration and production in Euro-Asia. Mr. Song also worked in Sinopec International Petroleum E&P Corporation (“SIPC”) in Beijing and SIPC Russia and Central Asia Regional Company as In House Legal Consultant and Head of Legal respectively. Mr. Song graduated from the Tsinghua University and obtained a bachelor degree of Physics and master degree of Law in International Economic Law.

Meiying Zhang Ms. Zhang Meiying is an Executive Director of United Energy Group Limited. Since 19 June 2006 as an executive Director. Ms. Zhang previously worked in Citigroup Investment Banking Division (Hong Kong), China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited and America Orient Group, Inc. and has over 11 years of experience in banking and financial management. Ms. Zhang Meiying holds a BBA degree in Finance and International Business from the George Washington University, USA. Ms. Zhang has not held any directorship with other listed companies in the last 3 years. Ms. Zhang is the daughter of Mr. Zhang Hong Wei, the Chairman, executive Director and controlling shareholder of the Company.

Jun Zhu Mr. Zhu Jun is an Executive Director of United Energy Group Limited since October 20, 2005 as an executive Director. He is currently an executive director of China Infrastructure Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. After graduation from the Peking University with a bachelor degree and a master degree in economics, Mr. Zhu Jun has had over 21 years of experience in corporate finance, investment and management. As at the date of this report, Mr. Zhu Jun directly holds 1,443,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.01% of the existing issued share capital of the Company.

Lap Kay Hung Mr. Hung Lap Kay is Company Secretary of United Energy Group Limited since March 1, 2010. During the year ended 31 December 2014, Mr. Hung has taken no less than 15 hours of relevant professional trainings to update his skill and knowledge.

Siu Wai Chau Mr. Chau Siu Wai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of United Energy Group Limited. Since 9 November 2004. Mr. Chau is a university graduate with a bachelor degree in law. He further obtained a master degree in business administration from Murdoch University in Australia. Mr. Chau has over 11 years of experience in financial reporting and investment analysis and is now a duty president of an investment company.

Fung San Mr. San Fung is Independent Non-Executive Director of United Energy Group Limited. Since 9 November 2004. Mr. San Fung is a qualified accountant with China Construction Company Limited specialized in financial analysis in infrastructure project. He completed a course in Master of Business Administration from the International Eastwestern University of the United States and has over 17 years of experience in accounting. Mr. San is currently the chairman of New Century Investment and Development Company.