Name Description

Gang Hong Mr. Hong Gang is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd., with effect from 29 August 2014. He is the co-founder of our Group and chairman of the Board. Mr. Hong joined the Group in March 2003. He was appointed as an executive Director on 29 July 2010 and was re-designated as non-executive Director on 29 August 2014. He is primarily responsible for the strategic development and supervision of investor relations of our Group. With effective from 29 August 2014, Mr. Hong has resigned from directorship of our subsidiaries, namely Partner One, Greatview Holdings, Shandong Greatview Aseptic, Greatview Beijing Packaging Equipment Co. Ltd., Inner Mongolia Greatview Aseptic, Beijing Greatview, and Greatview Aseptic Packaging Europe GmbH (formerly known as Tralin Pak Europe GmbH and GA Pack Europe GmbH). Mr. Hong has more than 26 years of experience in the packaging industry. From 1993 to 2002, he held various executive positions with a leading aseptic packaging producer. Mr. Hong graduated from Zhejiang University in China with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1982 and obtained a Master of Philosophy (Development Studies) degree from Sussex University in the United Kingdom in 1987. He did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Hua Bi Mr. Bi Hua is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd. Mr. Bi joined the Group as Chief Executive Officer in March 2003 and was appointed as an executive director of the Company (the “Director”) on 29 July 2010. He is primarily responsible for our overall business strategy formulation, execution and organisational development. Mr. Bi is also a director of our subsidiaries, namely Partner One Enterprises Limited (“Partner One”), Greatview Holdings Limited (“Greatview Holdings”), Greatview Aseptic Packaging (Shandong) Co. Ltd. (“Shandong Greatview Aseptic”), Greatview Aseptic Packaging (Inner Mongolia) Co. Ltd. (“Inner Mongolia Greatview Aseptic”), Greatview Beijing Trading Co. Ltd. (“Beijing Greatview”), Greatview Aseptic Packaging Europe GmbH (formerly known as Tralin Pak Europe GmbH and GA Pack Europe GmbH), and Greatview Aseptic Packaging Manufacturing GmbH (formerly known as GA Pack Property GmbH and GA Pack Manufacturing GmbH). Mr. Bi has more than 18 years of experience in marketing development in the aseptic packaging industry as well as company management. From 1997 to 2003, he was a sales and marketing manager at a leading aseptic packaging producer. From 1992 to 1997, Mr. Bi was the Greater China manager of Echostar Corporation, a software and service provider for television companies worldwide. Mr. Bi graduated from the University of Denver with a Master of Arts degree in 1991. He did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Fuquan Chang Mr. Chang Fuquan is Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd. Mr. Chang joined Group in June 2005. Mr. Chang joined our Group in June 2005. He is primarily responsible for the overall accounting, financial management and treasury of our Group. Mr. Chang has over 26 years of experience in financial management. Prior to joining us, Mr. Chang was the chief finance officer of Fujian Nanping Nanfu Battery Co., Ltd. from 2002 to 2005, the finance controller of John Deere Jialian Harvester Co. Ltd. from 1999 to 2001, the deputy finance controller of China Automotive Components Corporation from 1997 to 1999, the chief financial officer of San Miguel Bada (Baoding) Brewery Co., Ltd. from 1995 to 1996 and the financial director of China Enterprise Culture Group from 1992 to 1994. Mr. Chang has also worked as the financial supervisor at Beijing McDonald’s Food Co Ltd. from 1994 to 1995 and as an accountant in each of Bohai Oil Corporation and Oil Drilling Service Co, both being subsidiaries of China National Offshore Oil Corporation from 1985 to 1992. Mr. Chang graduated from Xiamen University in the PRC in 1985, major in International Accounting. He completed a Master of Accounting Class in Xiamen University in the PRC in 1998.

Guining Chen Mr. Chen Guining is the Chief Technical Officer of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd. Mr. Chen joined our Group in May 2003. He is primarily responsible for aseptic packaging filling line production and maintenance. Mr. Chen has over 23 years of experience in the aseptic packaging industry. Prior to joining us, Mr. Chen was a technical service engineer of a leading aseptic packaging materials producer from 1988 to 2001 and its field service manager from 2001 to 2003, respectively. Mr. Chen graduated from the Beijing Open University with a Bachelor of Science in Machinery Science in 1983.

Jun Liu Mr. Liu Jun is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited., with effect from 29 August 2014. Mr. Liu joined the Group in October 2009 and was appointed as executive Director on 29 August 2014. He is primarily responsible for management and operations. Mr. Liu is also a director of our subsidiaries, namely Partner One, Greatview Holdings, Shandong Greatview Aseptic, Inner Mongolia Greatview Aseptic, Beijing Greatview, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Europe GmbH (formerly known as Tralin Pak Europe GmbH and GA Pack Europe GmbH), and a supervisor of Greatview Beijing Packaging Equipment Co. Ltd. Mr. Liu has nearly 23 years of experience in management and technology, including many years in high-tech industries. Mr. Liu was the general manager of the China branch of an international process control product producer for the semiconductor, mask, and related industries from 2006 to 2009. Prior to joining the aforesaid company, Mr. Liu was with an international producer of chemical vapour deposition (CVD), physical vapour deposition (PVD), electrochemical deposition (ECD), and surface preparation equipment used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Mr. Liu graduated from Peking University in the PRC with a Bachelor of Science in Physics in 1983. He obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Materials Science from Cornell University in 1992 and an Executive MBA from the China Europe International Business School in the PRC in 2008. He did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Jiuxian Yang Mr. Yang Jiuxian is the Sales Director of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd. Mr. Yang joined our Group in September 2003. He is primarily responsible for domestic sales. Mr. Yang has over 16 years of experience in dairy industry management and sales. Mr. Yang was the general manager of NIUMAMA Dairy Co., Ltd. in 2003. Prior to joining NIUMAMA Dairy Co., Ltd., Mr. Yang was a key account manager of Northeast China and Inner Mongolia for a leading aseptic packaging materials producer in Beijing from 2000 to 2003 and a key account manager of six provinces in southwest China for the aforesaid company’s Shanghai office from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Yang graduated from the Beijing Union University with a Bachelor of Chinese Language and Literature degree in 1986.

Qintang Lan Mr. Lan Qintang is Converting Director of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd. Mr. Lan joined our Group in April 2012, is responsible for all converting plants in the Group. Mr. Lan has 27 years of experience in converting of aseptic packaging material industry. Before joining the Group, he had been working as factory director in Great China area at a leading aseptic packaging producer.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is the Joint Company Secretary of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd., effective November 27, 2013. Ms. Mok is Director of KCS Hong Kong Limited and has over 15 years of professional and in-house experience in company secretarial field. She is Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

David Hsu Mr. Hsu David is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 30 years of experience in management and financial investment. Mr. Hsu has been a director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries are referred as “Jardine Matheson Group”), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore, since May 2016, and has been the chairman of Jardine Matheson (China) Limited since April 2011 with responsibility for supporting the development of the Jardine Matheson Group’s business activities in mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. Prior to joining the Jardine Matheson Group in 2011, he was the chief executive of J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the Asia Pacific Region supervising the asset management operation in Greater China (Hong Kong, China and Taiwan), Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia and India. Since 2014, Mr. Hsu has been a director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, a Jardine Matheson Group’s company listed on the London Stock Exchange with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore, which owns 100% of JSH Venture Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, JSH Venture Holdings Limited holds 377,132,584 shares of the Company, which represents approximately 28.21% of the issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Hsu is a vice chairman of the China Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, and chairman of FTSE TWSE Taiwan Index Series Advisory Committee. Mr. Hsu is a past chairman of the Taiwan Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association, and a former vice chairman of the Taiwan Pension Association. Mr. Hsu graduated from the National Chiao Tung University with a bachelor’s degree (first class honours) in management in 1980 and obtained an MBA from the National Cheng Chih University in Taiwan.

Jia Zhu Mr. Zhu Jia is Non-Executive Director of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd. since 29 July 2010. Mr. Zhu Mr. Zhu joined the Group in 2006 and was appointed as a nonexecutive Director on 29 July 2010. Mr. Zhu is also a director of our subsidiaries, namely Partner One, Greatview Holdings, Shandong Greatview Aseptic, Inner Mongolia Greatview Aseptic, and Beijing Greatview. Mr. Zhu is primarily responsible for the development and monitoring of the overall business strategy of our Group. He is currently a managing director of Bain Capital Asia. From 1996 to 2006, Mr. Zhu was a managing director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and the chief executive officer of its China business. Mr. Zhu is currently non-executive director of Clear Media Limited (stock code: 100), and Sunac China Holdings Limited (stock code: 1918), all are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Zhu is also an independent non-executive director of Youku Tudou Inc. (a company listed on New York Stock Exchange). He served as a non-executive director of SinoMedia Holding Limited (stock code: 623) from November 2006 to May 2013 and GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited (stock code: 493) from August 2009 to January 2015, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Zhu graduated from Zhengzhou University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1982 and obtained a Master of Arts degree from Nanjing University in 1984. He obtained a Juris Doctor Degree from Cornell Law School in 1992. Save as disclosed above, he did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Ernst Behrens Mr. Behrens Ernst Hermann is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd. since 15 November 2010. Mr. Behrens is primarily responsible for scrutinising and monitoring the performance of our Group. Mr. Behrens is currently a senior adviser on China business of Vermilion Partners Limited which is a private equity and investment advisory firm based in China offering a range of merchant banking and corporate advisory services to leading multinationals, Chinese companies and investors. Mr. Behrens was the non-executive chairman of EADS China from 2007 to 2009 and president and chief executive officer of EADS China from 2005 to 2006. From 1997 to 2004, Mr. Behrens served as president and chief executive officer of Siemens Ltd., China and from 1992 to 1997, he served as president and chief executive officer of Siemens Inc. Philippines. Prior to joining Siemens Inc. Philippines, Mr. Behrens was an executive vice president of Electronic Telephone Systems, Industries Inc., Philippines from 1984 to 1992; a country representative for Siemens in Jebsen and Co. PRC, from 1981 to 1984; a technical and administration manager of Nixdorf Computers, Hong Kong from 1976 to 1981; head of field engineering of Nixdorf Computers, Germany from 1972 to 1976 and an electronics engineer of German Naval Air Force, Germany from 1968 to 1971. Mr. Behrens was the chairman of the Executive Committee of Foreign Investment Companies (ECIFC) in China from 2002 to 2005.

Xinhua Dang Mr. Dang Xinhua has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., effective 29 May 2015. He is the chairman and founding partner of the China business of a global executive search firm, Odgers Berndtson. Prior to that, he was with Russell Reynolds Associates in Hong Kong for over eight years. He was one of the first Chinese nationals to enter the executive search business in China in 1994. Mr. Dang was formerly an independent director of Beijing Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (now known as (*China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)), which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600062), until 31 May 2012. He is currently an advisor to the United States Business Council for Sustainable Development in their activities in China. Mr. Dang graduated from Hunan University, China and received his Master's degree in International Business from Columbia University in the United States.