Name Description

Mou Sing Cha Mr. Cha (Payson) Mou Sing is Executive Chairman of the Board of HKR International Limited since May 15, 2007. He was appointed executive director in 1989, the deputy chairman in September 2001. He is the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company which was newly set up in late March 2012. Since 1995, Mr. Cha has been the managing director of HKR Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company, and is now in charge of its operations and management. He has also been serving as director of a number of other subsidiaries of the Company since its inception in 1977 and has over 45 years experience in property development. Mr Cha is the chairman and non-executive director of the Company’s associated corporation, Hanison Construction Holdings Limited, and an independent non-executive director of New World Development Company Limited, both of them are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Stock Exchange). He is an independent non-executive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed on the Stock Exchange, an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong International Theme Parks Limited, owner and operator of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, the executive chairman and CEO of Mingly Corporation (Mingly) and a director of Asia Television Limited (ATV). Mingly is, and ATV was once, under the control of members of the Cha Family. Mr Cha is also a committee member of the Eleventh National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). Mr Cha is also a director of CCM Trust (Cayman) Limited and LBJ Regents Limited, both are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) (“SFO”) and together whose interests in the Company represent the substantial interests of the Cha Family in the Company.

Mou Zing Cha Mr. Cha (Victor) Mou Zing is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of HKR International Limited. He was appointed executive director in 1989, the managing director in September 2001, the deputy chairman on May 15, 2007 and a member of the remuneration committee on 2 December 2004. He is also a director of some subsidiaries of the Company. Mr CHA is responsible for the overall and day-to-day management of the Group. He has over 35 years experience in real estate development and textile manufacturing. Mr CHA is an INED of SOHO China Limited and an alternate INED of NWD, both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange, a NED of Mingly and a director of United Nigerian Textiles Limited (“UNTL”) (formerly listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange). He is a member of the board of trustees of The Better Hong Kong Foundation (“BHKF”).

Sam Tin Chung Mr. Chung (Abraham) Sam Tin is Executive Director of HKR International Limited since 1994. He is also director of some subsidiaries of the Company. He has been serving in the Group since 1978 and is now the head of finance and group operations overseeing the Group’s finance, accounting, tax, insurance, information technology and hospitality functions together with all operating units in Discovery Bay. Mr CHUNG is a certified public accountant, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPAs”) and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (“ICAs”). He has over 40 years extensive experience in financial management and property development in Hong Kong.

Moon Wah Tang Mr. Tang Moon Wah is Executive Director of HKR International Limited since December 2004. He is also director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. He has been serving in the Group since 1985 and is now the head of group projects responsible for project management of real estate development in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and Asia-Pacific and for oversight of master planning, conceptual and major designs and technical advice on acquisitions. Mr TANG has over 35 years extensive experience in property development. He is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and has been an Authorised Person and Registered Architect since 1982 and 1991 respectively.

Wai Fan Leung Ms. Leung Wai Fan is the Company Secretary of the Company. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Law from The University of Hong Kong and University of London respectively. She also holds a Master’s degree of Arts in Professional Accounting and Information Systems from City University of Hong Kong. Ms LEUNG has more than 15 years of experience in the field of company secretarial services and is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Ronald Arculli The Hon. Ronald Joseph Arculli, OBE, is Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited. Mr. Arculli was appointed director in 1989 and has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since 1993 before he was re-designated as non-executive director in June 2005He is a senior partner of King & Wood Mallesons. Mr ARCULLI is an INED of Hang Lung Properties Limited, a NED of Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited, Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited, Sino Land Company Limited, Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (as trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments) and HK Electric Investments Limited. He retired as an INED of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and SCMP Group Limited in April 2013 and June 2014 respectively and ceased to be a NED of Power Assets Holdings Limited in January 2014. Save for HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, all the aforesaid companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr ARCULLI is now the chairman of FWD Group and The Hong Kong Arts Festival Society Limited, a vice patron and former directors committee member of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, a member of the consultation panel and a board member of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and an honorary fellow of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He also holds directorships in other public and private companies in Hong Kong and overseas.

Mou Sing Cha Mr. Cha (Johnson) Mou Daid is Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited since December 2004. Mr. Cha was appointed director in 1989and was re-designated as Non-executive Director in December 2004. He is also a director of some subsidiaries of the Company. Mr CHA is a NED of Hanison, Mingly and China International Capital Corporation Limited, an INED of Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited and a director or NED of a number of other public and private companies in Hong Kong and the PRC. Mr CHA is active in many non-profit making organisations including serving as a council and finance committee member of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has over 35 years extensive experience in investment management.

May Lung Wong Cha Ms. Wong Cha (Madeline) May Lung is Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited since December 2004. She is also a director of some subsidiaries of the Company. Ms WONG is the deputy chairman of Mingly and also a director or NED of a number of other public and private companies in Hong Kong and overseas, including Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited and Chinney Investments, Limited, both are listed on the Stock Exchange, and UNTL. She is a sister of Mr Payson CHA, Mr Victor CHA and Mr Johnson CHA who are also Directors. Ms WONG is also a director of CCM Trust and LBJ Regents.

Kar-shun Cheng Dr. Cheng (Henry) Kar Shun, LL.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited. Dr. Cheng was appointed director in 1989 and re-designated as independent non-executive director of the Company in 1993. He is also the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company. Dr CHENG is the chairman and executive director of NWD, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, NWS Holdings Limited and International Entertainment Corporation, the chairman and managing director of New World China Land Limited, the chairman and NED of New World Department Store China Limited and Newton Resources Ltd, a NED of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited and SJM Holdings Limited and an INED of Hang Seng Bank, Limited (“HSB”), all of them are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a director of a number of private companies in Hong Kong and overseas. Dr CHENG is the chairman of the advisory council of the BHKF, a non-official member of Commission on Poverty and a member of the Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the PRC. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR Government”) in 2001.

Wing Lam Cheung Mr. Cheung (Linus) Wing Lam is Independent Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited since March 26, 2012. He is also a member of both of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Mr CHEUNG was the chief executive of Hong Kong Telecommunications Limited (later “Cable & Wireless HKT Limited” (“Cable”)) from 1994 to 2000, the deputy chairman of PCCW Limited (following a merger with Cable) from August 2000 to February 2004 and an INED of Taikang Life Insurance Co. Ltd. from 2005 to 2011. He is an INED of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr CHEUNG is going to retire as the chairman of the board of governors by the end of June 2014 but remains as the chairman of the council of Centennial College.

Pak Ching Ho Ms. Ho (Loretta) Pak Ching is Independent Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited since April 10, 2010. Prior to her latest re-designation, Ms. Ho was appointed as an executive director of the Company in 1994 and re-designated as a non-executive director on April 10, 2008 upon her retirement of all executive roles in the Group. She is a fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Housing, Asian Pacific Branch, and has over 40 years extensive experience in property development, property investment and management. Ms HO is a member of the supervisory board, the special committee on elderly housing and the remuneration committee of the Hong Kong Housing Society.