Dongfeng Wang Mr. Wang Dongfeng is Executive Chairman of Forgame Holdings Ltd. He co-founded the Group in September 2009 and was appointed as the chairman of the Board and Executive Director on 26 July 2011. Since Mr. Wang has acquired interests in Feiyin and Weidong, he has been involved in the management of the Group in the capacity as a shareholder by making important management decisions. Mr. Wang has also been acting as the chief executive officer of the Company since July 2011 and was appointed as the Company’s authorized representative on 4 February 2013. He is responsible for the overall corporate development and strategic management of the Group’s business and participates in making the Group’s key strategic and operational decisions. In addition, Mr. Wang also sits on the boards of various companies within the Group, including acting as chairman of Foga Tech since August 2011. He also has been serving as executive director of the PRC Operational Entities, namely Feiyin and Weidong since May 2011 and Jieyou since June 2012 where he is mainly responsible for overseeing the overall development of the companies and formulating corporate and business strategies. Mr. Wang graduated from Beijing Construction University, the PRC, in July 1998 where he obtained a college diploma in international trade and global economics. Mr. Wang is not and has not been a director of any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Mr. Wang is the chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Na Liang Ms. Liang Na (Anna) serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as the chief financial officer of the Group with effect from 1 November 2014. She has held various key roles within the Group (including vice president and director of finance of the Group) and has over 12 years of financial management experience in both traditional and technology sectors. Prior to joining the Group in June 2011 as director of finance, she was employed by Digital China Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00861) from January 2005 to June 2011 and took up the role of director of finance within the supply chain business unit. Ms. Liang is responsible for overseeing the Group’s financial management, corporate finance, budget implementation, investor relations, as well as managing the Group’s support functions. She is assisted by the deputy chief financial officer of the Group, who mainly focuses on the Group’s corporate finance and investor relations. Ms. Liang graduated from Xi’an University of Technology and obtained a bachelor degree in accounting in July 2002.

Yang Zhang Mr. Zhang Yang is Chief Operations Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience at Alibaba group and held various managerial positions in business units such as cn.Yahoo.com, Taobao.com, Koubei.com, Alipay and Alibaba Cloud, where he had accumulated extensive experiences in corporate management. Mr. Zhang founded Jianlicai in 2015, which is principally engaged in the internet finance business in the PRC through the operations of websites and mobile phone applications under the Jianlical brands (“Jianlicai”), and serves as the CEO of Jianlicai where he is fully responsible for overall strategic planning and operation management. With Mr. Zhang extensive experiences in the internet business, Jianlicai had accumulated 7.4 million users under his management and achieved promising performance with the transaction volume amounting to RMB62 billion (according to data as at 29 August 2017) in the space of two years, rapidly becoming a company emerging in the internet finance sector. Mr. Zhang transforms the traditional wealth management model by introducing artificial intelligence in a creative approach, thus enabling users to access secure and high quality assets instantly through automatic asset matching by using big data and artificial intelligence. As a result, this model combined with the exceptionally user-friendly design of Jianlicai was highly sought after by many investors upon its launch. Mr. Zhang was accredited as?China’s Annual New Talent in New Finance Industry in 2017?by Hurun Report for his outstanding achievements in the finance innovation field. After the merger of Jianlicai into the Group, Mr. Zhang will continue to be responsible for the daily operation of Jianlicai. Mr. Zhang is currently studying for the degree of master of business administration at Tsinghua University.

Tao Yang Mr. Yang Tao is Chief Product Officer of the company, since 15 June 2012. He joined the Group in June 2010 through Feiyin where he was the game producer until November 2011. From December 2011 onwards, he became the vice president where he was in charge of overseeing the development of webgames and products of the Group. Mr. Yang is primarily responsible for the research and development of webgame products at the Group and drives the planning and selection of the genres, features and design of webgames. Mr. Yang possesses management and development experience in the webgame industry, which is underpinned by his work in pioneering the Group’s “Soul Guardian” flagship webgame series. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy general manager of Beijing Internet Vision Technology Co. Ltd from July 2007 to August 2008 where he was responsible for managing the research and development of the company. Mr. Yang graduated from Capital University of Economics where he was awarded a college diploma in economics information management in July 1998. Mr. Yang is not and has not been a director of any listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Feinan Lu Ms. Feinan Lu is Senior Legal Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lu was admitted as a solicitor of Hong Kong by the High Court of Hong Kong in 2011. Prior to joining the Group, she has worked as a trainee solicitor and a solicitor with Messrs. Slaughter and May from 2009 to 2011 and 2011 to 2014, respectively. Ms. Lu obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of Hong Kong in 2008 and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 2009.

Qiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Qiang serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang is currently a vice president (Corporate Finance) of TPV Technology Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00903), and is responsible for corporate finance activities, investors relations and public relations. Mr. Zhang was the managing director of China Great Wall Computer (Hong Kong) Holding Limited from March 2004 to January 2015, a vice president of investment and overseas business of China Great Wall Computer Shenzhen Company Limited (a company whose shares at listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000066.sz)) from July 2007 to January 2015, the chairman secretary of Great Wall Technology Company Limited from April 2002 to February 2004, the CEO assistant and company secretary of HiChina Web Solution Company Limited from June 2001 to January 2002 and a project manager of importation of Poly Technology Inc. Ltd. from July 1998 to May 2001. Mr. Zhang graduated from the University of International Business and Economics with a bachelor degree in economics, followed by a master degree in business administration at China Europe International Business School.

Sze Ming How Mr. How Sze Ming is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience in investment banking and business assurance industries. From September 1999 to July 2002, Mr. How worked as a senior associate in the Assurance and Business Advisory Department of PricewaterhouseCoopers and was primarily responsible for performing assurance and business advisory work. From July 2002 to June 2003, he worked as the corporate finance executive of Tai Fook Securities Company Limited (now known as Haitong International Securities Company Limited), a company which was principally engaged in securities broking, securities dealing and leveraged foreign exchange trading, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory. From July 2003 to December 2004, Mr. How worked as the assistant manager at Tai Fook Capital Limited (now known as Haitong International Capital Limited), a company principally engaged in corporate finance advisory, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory. From December 2004 to May 2006, he worked as the assistant vice president of CCB International Capital Limited, a company principally engaged in securities advisory, securities dealing and corporate finance advisory, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory. From June 2006 to March 2009, Mr. How worked as the assistant vice president in the Investment Banking Division of ICEA Capital Limited, a company principally engaged in dealing in securities and corporate finance advisory, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory. From April 2009 to February 2010, he worked as the assistant vice president in the Investment Banking Division of ICBC International Holding Limited, a company principally engaged in investment banking, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory. From February 2010 to June 2015, Mr. How was the managing director of the Investment Banking Department of CMB International Capital Corporation Limited.

Wai Yin Poon Ms. Poon Philana Wai Yin is Independent Non-executive Director of the company, since 1 September 2013. Ms. Poon has had various senior roles in the communications, media and IT solutions industries since she joined PCCW-HKT in 1998. She was the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of HKT Limited and the HKT Trust (together, “HKT”) (HK Stock Code: 06823) from November 2011 to April 2015, and the Group Company Secretary of PCCW Limited (“PCCW”) (HK Stock Code: 00008) from August 2012 to April 2015. She was also the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of PCCW from February 2007 to November 2011, and General Counsel of PCCW Group from February 2004 to February 2007. Ms. Poon has held directorships in various PCCW-HKT group companies during this 17 year period and was primarily responsible for legal and company secretarial matters of the PCCW and HKT groups. She has over 20 years of post-qualification experience both in private practice and in-house. Prior to joining PCCW-HKT, Ms. Poon was in private practice from 1992 to 1998. Ms. Poon obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto in November 1989 and a Doctor of Law degree from Cornell University in May 1992. Ms. Poon was an independent non-executive director of AZ Electronic Materials S.A., a company which was listed on the London Stock Exchange, from June 2012 to May 2014. Save as disclosed herein, Ms. Poon is not and has not been a director of any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Ms. Poon is a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Nomination Committee.