Matthias Warnig Mr. Matthias Arthur Warnig is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of United Company RUSAL Plc with effect from October 1, 2012. Mr. Warnig, since 2006, has been the Managing Director of Nord Stream AG (Switzerland). Since 2003 he has been a member of the Board of Directors of JSC “Bank “Rossija”. Since 2014, Mr. Warnig has been a member of the Supervisory Board of VNG – Verbundnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft (Germany). Mr. Warnig has been an independent member of the Supervisory Council of JSC VTB Bank since 2007. Since 2011, he has been President of the Board of Directors of GAZPROM Schweiz AG (Switzerland). He has also been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Transneft since June 2011. Since September 2011, Mr. Warnig has been an Independent Director of OJSC Rosneft and he has been the Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of OJSC Rosneft since July 2014. Since November 2013, he has also been the President of the Board of Directors of Gas Project Development Central Asia AG (Switzerland). From 1997 to 2005 he was a member of the Executive Board of ZAO Dresdner Bank. From early 1990s to 2006, he held other different positions at ZAO Dresdner Bank, including President, Chairman of the Board and Chief Coordinator. In 1981, Mr. Warnig graduated from the Higher School of Economics (Berlin) majoring in National Economy. Mr. Warnig was independent from and not related to any other Directors, members of senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the end of the financial year.

Oleg Deripaska Mr. Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska is President, Executive Director of United Company Rusal Plc. He was chief executive officer, President and chairman of the board of directors of En+ Management LLC. He has been Director of the Company since 26 March 2007. He became director general of Sayanogorsk aluminium smelter in 1994. He was director general and Chairman of RA, a combination of the aluminium smelters and alumina refineries of Sibirsky Aluminium and the Sibneft Oil Company. He has been a director of Basic Element. He has been chairman of the supervisory board of Company Bazovy Element LLC, as well as general director. He has been the chairman of the board of OJSC Russian Machines (formerly RusPromAvto LLC). He has been Director of OJSC Russian Machines. He was a director of Transstroy Engineering & Construction Company LLC and chairman of the board of directors of En+. He has been Director of OJSC Irkutskenergo, Norilsk Nickel and OJSC “AKME-Engineering”. In 1993, he graduated from the Physics Department of Moscow State University, Lomonosov, and in 1996, he received a degree from Plekhanov Academy of Economics. He is vice president of the RSPP and chairman of the executive board of the Russian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Competitiveness and Entrepreneurship Council. In 2004, he represented the Russian Federation on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council. In 2007, he was appointed chairman of the Russian section of the Council. He sits on the board of trustees of Bolshoi Theatre and the School of Economics at Moscow State University, Lomonosov and is co-founder of the National Science Support Foundation and the National Medicine Fund. He received the Order of Friendship in 1999. He was named businessman of the year in 1999, 2006 and 2007 by Vedomosti, a Russia business daily.

Vladislav Soloviev Mr. Vladislav Soloviev is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of United Company RUSAL Plc. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director on 18 October 2007 and First Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director on 9 April 2010. Mr. Soloviev was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and ceased to be the First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 17 November 2014. As the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Soloviev is responsible for the management of the production and supply-chain across all divisions; financial management and corporate finance; sales and marketing; supervising the legal, human resources and public relations functions and implementation of the production system in the members of the Group. From 2008 until April 2010, Mr. Soloviev was Chief Executive Officer of En+ Management LLC. From 2007 to 2008, Mr. Soloviev was the head of the Company’s Finance Directorate following the Company’s formation. Before that, he was the Director of the Company’s accounting department. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Soloviev was Deputy Director of the department of tax policy and worked as an adviser to the Minister for taxes of the Russian Federation, where he was responsible for implementing amendments to tax laws. From 1994 to 1998, he held various top positions in UNICON/MC Consulting and was in charge of auditing oil and gas companies. From 1 January 2008 until January 2015, Mr. Soloviev was a Director of En+. Mr. Soloviev serves on the Board of Directors of Norilsk Nickel. Mr. Soloviev was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of RUSAL Global on 15 December 2014. Mr. Soloviev was born in 1973. In 1995, he graduated from the Higher School of the State Academy of Management with honours, and in 1996, he graduated from the Stankin Moscow Technical University. In 2004, Mr. Soloviev graduated from the Finance Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation and was awarded an MBA degree by Antwerp University in Belgium.

Oleg Mukhamedshin Mr. Oleg Irekovich Mukhamedshin serves as Deputy CEO, Director for Strategy, Business Development and Financial Markets, IR Contact of UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC. Prior to his current position, he worked as the Head of Equity and Corporate Development, Director for Financial Markets, and Director for Capital Markets from 2007 to 2011. He is responsible for developing and implementing the Group’s strategy covering M&A and growth projects, debt and equity capital markets, as well as maintaining investor relations. In 2009-2011, he led the restructuring of UC RUSAL’s USD16.6 billion debt in and its USD2.2 billion IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris in 2010. Under his leadership, UC RUSAL was the first company to launch a Russian Depository Receipts program. From 2006 to 2008, he was involved in the preparation and implementation of the Company’s major M&A transactions, including the acquisition of a 25% stake in MMC Norilsk Nickel, its merger with SUAL and Glencore’s bauxite and alumina assets. From August 2004 through to March 2007, he was the Deputy CFO, overseeing corporate finance. From 2000 to August 2004, he was Director of Department for Corporate Finance.

Alexey Arnautov Mr. Alexey Arnautov is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director For New Projects of United Company Rusal Plc since February 2014. He was appointed Director of Aluminium Division West in July 2010. Aluminium Division West, which encompasses the VgAZ, VAZ, KAZ and NAZ, Zaporozhye Aluminium Complex (Ukraine) and KUBAL (Sweden), as well as the aluminium production facilities of the Urals and Bogoslovsk aluminium smelters, concentrates its efforts on the production of value-added products. The western smelters, situated near European customers, focus on supplying end consumers and working together with clients to create new value-added products. This task requires the implementation of modernisation projects and advanced training of staff. Mr. Arnautov assumed the role of Acting Director of the Aluminium Division of the Moscow Branch of RUSAL Global in March 2009. He was responsible for raising efficiency as well as achieving high-performance results from the division’s assets. He was also in charge of developing a new production management system, which aimed to match the world’s best practices. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Arnautov was Financial Director of the Aluminium Division from April 2006. From November 2004 until April 2006, he was the Director of the financial department of the ECD. From 1998 to 2000, he held several positions in financial services at Sibneft Oil Company. He began his professional career in Noyabrskneftegaz in the Far North of Russia in 1996. Mr. Arnautov graduated from Donbass State Academy of Construction and Architecture with a degree in Engineering and Construction in 1996. He received a degree with honours from the International Academy of Entrepreneurship in 1998 and an MBA in Economics from the Institute of Business and Economics at California State University in 2004.

Alexandra Bouriko Ms. Alexandra Bouriko, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of United Company Rusal Plc as of October 2013. She is responsible for the financial planning, auditing and preparation of financial reports and the execution of the company’s investment programms. From June to October 2013, Alexandra Bouriko served on the Board of UC RUSAL. From November 2012 to October 2013, Alexandra Bouriko was the Deputy CEO of En+. She was responsible for En+ Group operational management, enhancement of business effectiveness and improvement of the Group’s financial performance. Prior to joining En+ Group, Alexandra Bouriko spent 16 years with KPMG in Russia and Canada; from 2005 she held the position of Partner at KPMG. At KPMG, Alexandra Bouriko worked with major Russian and international companies with a focus on the metals, mining, oil and gas industries. Alexandra played a key role in the audits of IFRS, US GAAP and Russian GAAP financial statements of major Russian groups. Alexandra was in charge of IPO planning and preparation of major Russian metals and mining companies on the London Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Alexandra graduated from the economics faculty of Lomonosov Moscow State University. She is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Petr Maximov Mr. Petr Maximov is General Counsel at United Company RUSAL Plc., since July 2012. Before he joined the Group, Mr. Maximov was the Deputy CEO for Legal and Corporate Matters in Novorossiysk Sea Trade Port. From 2005 to 2009, he was a Corporate Assets Director in charge of the legal department of EastOne (Interpipe) Investment Group. Mr. Maximov was a member of the Board of Directors of TNK-BP Ukraine and EastOne Group UK. From 2004 to 2005, he headed the legal department of COACLO AG Investment Company and was a member of the Board of Directors of OAO Mikhailovsky GOK. From 1995 to 2004, Mr. Maximov worked at a number of global leading law firms, namely: Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy; Coudert Brothers; Debevoise & Plimpton; and Squire, Sanders & Dempsey. In 2001 Mr. Maximov graduated with an LLM degree from Columbia University School of Law, New York, USA. In 1999 he graduated from Moscow State University with a Diploma in Law (magna cum laude). In 1994 he graduated from the Moscow Technical College with a Diploma in Engineering (magna cum laude). Mr. Maximov is an expert in M&A deals, international investments and corporate governance. He has managed the acquisitions and disposals of some of the largest assets in Russia and abroad. His corporate law studies have been published by a number of international legal newsletters and magazines.

Siegfried Wolf Mr. Siegfried Wolf is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wolf has served as the Business Development Director of Rusal Global Management BV, a Company’s subsidiary, since February 2016. Since March 2010, Mr. Wolf has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Banque Eric Sturdza SA. Since April 2010, Mr. Wolf has served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GAZ Group. Since August 2010, Mr. Wolf has served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Russian Machines. Mr. Wolf has also served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of each of Continental AG and Schaeffler AG since December 2010 and December 2014, respectively. Since February 2012, Mr. Wolf has served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SBERBANK Europe AG. Since June 2015, Mr. Wolf has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of each of MIBA AG and Mitterbauer Beteiligungs AG. Mr. Wolf holds a degree in Technical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences.

Steve Hodgson Mr. Steve Hodgson is Director of Sales and Marketing of United Company Rusal Plc since September 2012. He is responsible for developing the Group’s positions in the key aluminium markets, building and strengthening the Company’s global customer relations. Before taking up his current role, from 2007 until 2010 Mr Hodgson was CEO and President of the Bauxite and Alumina Division of Rio Tinto Alcan. During this period he also held the post of President of the Australian Aluminium Council. Prior to this, he was the Managing Director of Rio Tinto’s Diamond Division. From 2004 to 2006, he was Managing Director of the Company’s Alumina Division following a successful two years with the Group as its Head of Sales, based in Moscow. From 1997 to 2002, Mr Hodgson was head of the International Sales and Marketing arm of Comalco (later renamed Rio Tinto Aluminium). Mr Hodgson started his career with Comalco in New Zealand as a process engineer and rose to become the manager of the Metal Products Division and, later, the head of the Metal Products Division of Anglesey Aluminium Metal Ltd. in North Wales. Steve Hodgson holds an honours degree from the School of Engineering, Auckland University, New Zealand.

Roman Andryushin Mr. Roman Andryushin is Head of the Russia and CIS Sales of United Company RUSAL Plc., since February 1, 2014. Roman Andryushin is responsible for marketing and sales of a wide range of products in Russia and CIS, as well as for incentivising domestic industries to grow their aluminum consumption and search for new sales markets, including development of new products by the Group. Since 2007 Roman has been the Chief Operating Officer of RUSAL Marketing GmbH, Swiss office responsible for international sales. In this position he was involved in creation of an efficient sales organisation, relations with key customers, optimisation of supply chain, increase of value-added products sales and immediately responsible for the operational management of the Group’s export sales. In 2003 - 2007 Roman Andryushin worked as CFO of ZAO ‘Komi Aluminium’ (which at the time was a joint venture of RUSAL and SUAL for bauxite mining and alumina production), CFO of the Rolling Division of RUSAL and CFO of Alcoa Russia. In 1996 - 2002 Mr. Andryushin held a few key positions with the Belaya Kalitva metallurgical complex. Roman Andryushin graduated with honours from the Novocherkassk State technical University, Economics and Management Department. Later he obtained an EMBA degree from the Lorange Institute of Business, Switzerland and an MBA from University of Wales, United Kingdom. He also holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Maxim Balashov Mr. Maxim Balashov is Director for Natural Monopolies relations at United Company RUSAL Plc since October 2012. He is responsible for drafting and implementation of the Company’s strategy in energy supply, railway transportation, cost optimisation in energy resource procurement and cargo transportation by railway, improvements in energy and railway transportation efficiency. In 2010-2012, he was Head of electrical energy Unit with the Industry and infrastructure Department of the Russian Government Office. In 2008-2010, he was an acting Head of department and Deputy Head of department with the Ministry of energy in the Russian Federation. In 2004-2008, he held a position of a Deputy Head of the Department for structural and investment policy for industry and energy with the Ministry of industry and energy of the Russian Federation. In 2002-2004, he was Head of Electrical energy Unit, Department of natural monopolies restructuring with the Ministry of economic development of the Russian Federation. In 2000-2002, he held positions of a specialist, senior specialist, consultant with the Unit of electrical energy and industry, Property department with the Ministry of property of the Russian Federation. In 1994-1999, he was CFO with OAO ‘Asia Trading House’. In 1993-1994, he was a commercial director of AOZT ‘Garant’. He was certified as Honorary worker of the Fuel and energy industry. He graduated from the Power-plant engineering Department of the Bauman’s Moscow Technical University and Department of accounting and audit of the Central University of Professional Development.

Alexey Barantsev Mr. Alexey Barantsev is a Head Engineering and Construction Business of United Company RUSAL Plc. He is responsible for repair and maintenance activities across the Group’s plants, management of construction, modernisation and new technology implementation projects. From 2008 to 2011 Alexey Baratsev held the positions of General Manager with Glavstroy-Management CJSC and TRANSSTROY Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. In 2008, he was First Deputy CEO of Production of Russian Machines OJSC. In July 2007, Alexey was Head of Operational Development and First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of GAZ Management Company LLC. In January 2007, he was appointed Head of the Auto-components Division and Production and Restructuring Director of GAZ Group, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of GAZ Group Management Company LLC. In mid-2006, he was transferred to the position of First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board - Head of the Nizhny Novgorod unit of RusPromAvto Management Company LLC, which was subsequently renamed to GAZ Management Company LLC. In 2005, Mr. Barantsev graduated from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and was awarded an MBA degree. Starting since October 2005 he worked as Deputy CEO/Executive Director of RusPromAvto Management Company LLC. In July 2002, he was appointed Deputy CEO GAZ OJSC, and a month later became CEO of the plant. In February 2002, he was appointed Deputy CEO for new construction projects at Russian Aluminium Management OJSC. In July 2000, he was appointed Managing Director of the Bratsk aluminium smelter. In August 1998 he was appointed Executive Director of the Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter. One month later he became General Manager of the smelter.

Sergey Belsky Mr. Sergey Belsky is Chief Operating Officer for Sales of United Company Rusal Plc since February 2014 . He is responsible for developing an effective commercial corporate structure, optimizing logistics, trade financing, price risk management and contract administrative management in regional markets. Sergey Belsky was appointed Head of the Directorate for Russia and CIS Sales in June 2010. His responsibilities include increasing the share of the Group’s domestic aluminium sales, which is viewed as a strategic priority of UC RUSAL, as well as to build cooperation with customers in order to develop new applications for aluminium and to encourage joint programmes with equipment manufacturers to devise high-technology products containing aluminium. Previously, in November 2008, Mr. Belsky was appointed the Director of the Marketing and Sales Directorate. Since the founding of Russian Aluminium in 2000, Mr. Belsky has worked as the Head of the Sales Department of Russia and the CIS from 2007 to 2008. Between 1999 and 2000 he was the Head of the Export Sales Department at Sibirsky Aluminium. Mr. Belsky started his career as a Trader at Raznoimport before working his way up to head a division at Trans World Group in 1996. Mr. Belsky was born in Moscow in 1967. In 1991, Mr. Belsky graduated from the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys where he majored in Metal Engineering. A year later, he graduated from the Moscow Institute of International Business of the Ministry of Economic Relations and Trade. In 2003, he received a degree from the London Business School.

Dmitry Bondarenko Mr. Dmitry Bondarenko has been Director for Production Development at United Company RUSAL Plc., since 2010. He oversees the development and introduction of the Group’s production system. He is also responsible for the organisation of production and logistics as well as for the quality management system. Between 2009 and 2010 Dmitry Bondarenko was Head of the Production Department of the Group’s Aluminium division. From 2001 through 2009, Mr Bondarenko was the lead expert at GAZ Group Managing Company LLC, where he was in charge of introducing the Toyota Production System. Dmitry Bondarenko graduated with honours from the Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University, majoring in Design of Technical and Technological Complexes.

Sergey Chestnoy Dr. Sergey Chestnoy, Ph.D., is Director for International and Special Projects at United Company RUSAL Plc., since January 2013. He is responsible for the Company’s relations with regions and countries of strategic importance, providing public support for overseas initiatives. He coordinates the Group’s actions with the executive bodies of the Russian Federation regarding international relations with foreign governmental bodies. From 2001 to 2012, Sergey Chestnoy was the Director of the International Department. Between 2000 and 2001, he was the Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of OJSC BANK Rossiysky Credit. From 1984 through 2000, Sergey Chestnoy served as a diplomat of the Soviet, and then Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, specialising in multilateral economic diplomacy, assistance to developing countries, including debt problems, trade, economic and scientific cooperation with the United States, as well as Russia’s role in the G8. Sergey Chestnoy was Deputy Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senior Advisor, Head of the Economics Department at the Russian Embassy in the United States, Deputy Director of the North America Department at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs adviser to the Russian President’s Envoy (Sherpa) at G8. In various periods he was a member of the Russian and Soviet official delegations at negotiations with the IMF, the World Bank, the Paris Club, GATT/WTO, at the G7+1 and G8 summits. As a member of the Soviet delegation, he took part in the establishment of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development and as a member of the Russian delegation he also took part in the establishment of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank. Sergey Chestnoy’s diplomatic rank is Counsellor, Grade 1. In 1984 he graduated magna cum laude from the Moscow State University of International Relations of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Valery Freis Mr. Valery Freis is Director for Security of United Company Rusal Plc., since February 2008. He is responsible for the creation and effective management of the security system and the development of a policy and strategy in the field of resource protection from causing harm to the Company’s economic interests, business standing, business processes, and personnel. Before joining the Company, Mr. Freis was Deputy General Director for Economic Security at Irkutskenergo JSC and Chairman of the Board of Directors of several companies. In the period between 1996 and 2002, he was Deputy General Director for Security at Ust-Ulimsk Timber Processing Complex JSC. From 1989 to 1996, Mr. Freis held the post of General Director of Lestorgurs. Earlier he served in the Combating the Theft of Socialist Property Agency of the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation. Valery Freis was born in 1954. In 1979, Mr. Freis graduated from the Kuybyshev Planning Institute. He underwent training at the Academy of National Economy of the Russian Federation Government. Mr. Freis was independent from and not related to the Directors, any other members of senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the end of the financial year.

Sergey Goryachev Mr. Sergey Goryachev is Head of Packaging Division of United Company RUSAL Plc. He has been managing assets of UC RUSAL’s Packaging Division since 2013In 2010 he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Packaging Division and in 2011 he became the Director of the Packaging Division. Prior to that, Sergey Goryachev worked as the First Deputy CEO of GROSS – Group of Alcohol-producing Companies (originally ROSSPIRTPROM) and beforehand other positions for 8 years. Sergey Goryachev holds a degree in Geology from Moscow State Mining University and a degree in Finance from the Financial University under the Russian Government. He also holds a PhD in Economics.

Alexander Gutorov Mr. Alexander Gutorov is Director- Business Support of United Company RUSAL Plc. In 1994, he graduated cum laude from the Siberian State Academy of Mining and Metals majoring in Non-ferrous Metallurgy. In 2011, Alexander graduated from the International Academy of Entrepreneurship in Moscow with a degree in Business Management. His first place of work was the Novokuznetsk aluminium smelter, where he was employed as a maintenance technician. In 1991-1993 Alexander served as a Potroom Operator at the same smelter, and in 1994 he was promoted to the position of a Potroom Area Supervisor. In 1997, he made an internal transfer to administrative duties to work in the foreign economic relations unit of the smelter. In 2001, Mr Gutorov was appointed the Head of the Sales Unit, from which he continued his way up the career ladder to become the head of the commercial department. Following his stint with NkAZ, Alexander was Head of Commerce first at SAZ and then at KrAZ, which was then followed by an invitation to head the commercial function within the Aluminium Division. On November 24th, 2014, Alexander Gutorov was appointed the Director of Business Support for the whole Group. Mr. Gutorov was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee with effect from 2 March 2015.

Yakov Itskov Dr. Yakov Yurevich Itskov, Ph.D., is Director of Alumina Division of United Co Rusal Plc since September 2014 . Yakov Itskov was appointed RUSAL’s Director of Procurement and Logistics in January 2013 and ceased to be the Director of Procurement and Logistics with effect from 31 August 2014. Prior to that, Yakov Itskov worked as a Head of the International Alumina Division from February 2010. The International Alumina Division includes the western bauxite mining and alumina production facilities: the Guinea-based Friguia Alumina Refinery and Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia, the Bauxite Company of Guyana, Aughinish Alumina Refinery in Ireland, Eurallumina in Italy, Alpart and Windalco in Jamaica and QAL in Australia. The key objective of the International Alumina Division is the mining of bauxite and production of high quality alumina for the Company’s smelters and sales in the global market. This requires considerable flexibility and an ability to meet each customer’s specific demands. Yakov Itskov became the first Vice President of RussNeft in 2009 and held that position until 2010. From 2008 to 2009, he was General Director of BazelDorStroy LLC and between 2007 and 2008 he was the General Director of Project and Construction Company Transstroy LLC. He was also the Managing Director of “Company Bazovy Element” LLC from 2006 until 2007 and, prior to this, he was the General Director of Soyuzmetallresurs CJSC from 2001 to 2006. From 2000 to 2001, Mr Itskov was the Deputy Commercial Director of OAO Russian Aluminium. Yakov Itskov holds a degree in Mining Machines and Complexes from Moscow State Mining University. He also holds a PhD in Economics.

Egor Ivanov Mr. Egor Ivanov is Director - Control, Internal Audit and Business Coordination of United Company RUSAL Plc since 2012. He is responsible for the internal control system and raising the efficiency of business processes within the Group. He ensures the independent analysis of critical issues of the Company’s operations for reporting to the CEO and top management. He is also responsible for compliance with the requirements of regulators and international lenders. Mr. Ivanov joined CJSC “Armenal” in 2000 as a Financial Director. From 2000 to 2007 he held different financial positions at “RUSAL Managing Company” LLC and Trading House “Russian Aluminum Rolling”. Since October 2010 he has headed a department in the Control, Internal Audit and Business Coordination Directorate. Between 2005 and 2010, he was Head of the Budget and Planning Department at Moscow Branch of RUSAL Global. Until 2001, he worked at ITERA International Group of Companies, one of the largest independent producers and traders of natural gas operating in the CIS and the Baltic states. He graduated from the Finance Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation majoring in Accounting and Audit.

Victor Mann Mr. Victor Mann is a Technical Director of United Company RUSAL Plc., Victor Mann has been Technical Director of UC RUSAL since 2005, being in charge of research and development, engineering, design, process management, technical development and modernization of production facilities, and start-up and commissioning of green-field and upgraded capacities. In 2002 - 2005 Victor Mann was Head of the Company’s Engineering and Technology Centre. In 1998 - 2002 he was Deputy Technical Director of the Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter. In 1991 - 1998 Victor Mann was promoted from Design Engineer to Head of Automation with the Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter. Victor Mann was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland and is on the list of Honourable Metallurgists of Russia. Mr. Mann was independent from and not related to the Directors, any other members of senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the end of the financial year.

Evgeny Nikitin Mr. Evgeny Nikitin is Head of Aluminium Division of United Company RUSAL Plc., since October 2013. He was appointed as the Head of Aluminium Division East in October 2013. He oversees the development of the company’s core smelting capacities, based in Siberia, and is responsible for increasing management and production efficiency at the ADE smelters, meeting consumer demands, including through expanding the range and quality of products and improving the plant’s environmental performance. In 2010, Evgeny Nikitin was appointed Managing Director of KrAZ, one of the world’s largest aluminium production facilities. From 2007 to 2010, he was Managing Director of the SAZ after beginning his career with RUSAL as a Pot Operator back in 1993. Evgeny Nikitin was born on 11 March 1966. He graduated from the Moscow State Technical University of Civil Aviation (MSTUCA) in 1989 and from Lomonosov Moscow State University with a degree in Business Management (MBA) – Production Systems in 2009.

Pavel Ulyanov Mr. Pavel Ulyanov is Director- Energy Division of United Company RUSAL Plc. His responsibility is to create an energy base that will provide the company with energy self-sufficiency for aluminium production, to search for new energy resources and opportunities for further business development. From December 2004, Pavel Ulyanov headed Directorate for Strategy and Corporate Development. Before that, he held the position of Director for the Beverage Cans Business of the Group. Mr. Ulyanov entered the aluminium industry in 1997, when he was appointed President of ROSTAR Holding, part of the Siberian Aluminium Group. From 1991-1996, he worked at Toribank, where he held different positions from Corporate Client Manager to Advisor to the President of the Bank. In 1994, he graduated from the State Academy of Management. He also completed the PED programme for executives at the IMD institute (Lausanne, Switzerland) in 2004- 2005.

Oleg Vaytman Mr. Oleg Vaytman is Director - Government Relations - Moscow Branch of RUSAL Global Management B.V., a subsidiary of United Company RUSAL Plc since February 2012. He is responsible for the Company’s relationships with federal and regional authorities, the Russian Parliament, the government, and public organisations. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Vaytman was Director of the Moscow Representative Office of JSC “KazMunayGas” from 2009 till February 2012. In 2007-2008 Mr. Vaytman was Vice-president of RBI-Holdings. Between 2003 and 2007, Mr. Vaytman worked at TNK-BP and held the positions of Vice- President (Regional and Social Policy), Vice-President (Head of the New Projects Division). In 2002-2003, he was Vice- President (Relations with Public Authorities) of JSC “Sidanco”. From 2000 to 2002 Mr. Vaytman was Head of the regional office of the Social Insurance Fund of the Russian Khanty-Mansiysk. Between 1998 and 2000, he held the position of Deputy Director General for Economic Affairs of the territorial fund of obligatory medical insurance of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District. Mr. Vaytman was born in 1969 and graduated from Magnitogorsk Mining and Metallurgical Institute majoring in Economics. Moreover, Mr. Vaytman graduated from the Tax Academy of the Russian Federation Ministry and has a diploma from Thunderbird University, Phoenix, United States.

Po Ying Wong Ms. Wong Po Ying (Aby) is Hong Kong Company Secretary of United Company Rusal Plc. Ms. Wong has over 10 years of experience in corporate secretarial practice working with various law firms and corporate services companies as company secretary and company secretarial manager. Ms. Wong is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries and an associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. Wong was born in 1965. Ms. Wong holds a bachelor degree with first class honours in Business Administration from University of Greenwich which she received in 2011. Ms. Wong was independent from and not related to the Directors, any other members of senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the end of the financial year.

Dmitry Afanasiev Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev is Non-Executive Director of United Company Rusal Plc since March 26, 2007. He is the Chairman of Egorov, Puginsky, Afanasiev & Partners, a Russian law firm that provides legal services to the Company. Prior to co-founding the firm in 1993, he worked at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and Wolf Block Schorr and Solis-Cohen LLP. He specialises in corporate transactions, dispute resolution and public policy. He has represented the interests of the Russian Federation and leading multinational and Russian corporations. He was a Board member of MMC Norilsk Nickel in 2009 and of CTC Media Inc. between 2011 and 2012. Mr. Afanasiev was born in 1969. He studied Law at Leningrad State University, the University of Pennsylvania and the St. Petersburg Institute of Law. He was awarded a medal by the Federal Chamber of Advocates of the Russian Federation for professional excellence and received a commendation from the President of Russia for achievements in defending human rights. He is a member of the Russian Council for International Affairs, expert council under the Presidential Commissioner for Enterpreneurs’ Rights, the general council of Business Russia, a national non-profit association, and a founding member of the Russian-American Business Council.

Ivan Glasenberg Mr. Ivan Glasenberg is Non-Executive Director of United Company Rusal Plc since March 26, 2007. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Glencore and Xstrata plc. Mr. Glasenberg joined Glencore in April 1984 and has been the Chief Executive Officer since January 2002. Mr Glasenberg initially spent three years working in the coal/coke commodity department in South Africa as a marketer, before spending two years in Australia as head of the Asian coal/coke commodity division. Between 1988 and 1989, he was based in Hong Kong as manager and head of Glencore’s Hong Kong and Beijing offices, as well as Head of Coal Marketing in Asia, where his responsibilities included overseeing the Asian coal marketing business of Glencore and managing the administrative functions of the Hong Kong and Beijing offices. In January 1990, he was made responsible for the worldwide coal business of Glencore for both marketing and industrial assets, and remained in this role until he became Chief Executive Officer in January 2002. Since July 2014, Mr. Glasenberg has been a non-executive director of Pirelli & C. SpA (MI:PECI). Mr. Glasenberg is a Chartered Accountant of South Africa and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Witwatersrand. Mr. Glasenberg also holds an M.B.A from the University of Southern California. Before joining Glencore, Mr. Glasenberg worked for five years at Levitt Kirson Chartered Accountants in South Africa.

Maksim Goldman Mr. Maksim Goldman is Non-Executive Director of United Company RUSAL Plc., since March 16, 2012. He is currently the Director of Strategic Projects of ZAO “Renova Group of Companies” which he joined in July 2007 as Deputy Chief Legal Officer and was promoted to his current position in April 2008. Mr. Goldman became a member of the Board of Directors of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and also became a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited with effect from 20 November 2014. He has been a member of the Board of Directors, member of the Strategy Committee and the Remuneration Committee of OJSC “Volga” since September 2011, a member of the Board of Directors of FC “Ural” since July 2011 and a member of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee of Independence Group since December 2007. Between June 2009 and June 2010, he was a member of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee of OJSC “MMC Norilsk Nickel” and from December 2006 and June 2009, he was a member of the Board of Directors and the Director of the Financing and Securities Department of OJSC “Kirovsky Plant”. He was a Director of Financing and Securities Department of RUSAL Global Management B.V. between April and May 2007 and prior to that, 2007, he was the Vice President and International Legal Counsel of OJSC “Sual Holding”, which is currently a part of the UC RUSAL Group. Mr. Goldman worked as an Associate in the corporate department of Chadbourne & Parke LLP between October 1999 and July 2005. Mr. Goldman was born in 1971. He graduated from the UCLA School of Law in 1999 and received a bachelor’s degree in History (magna cum laude) from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1996.

Olga Mashkovskaya Ms. Olga Gennadevna Mashkovskaya is Non-Executive Director of United Company RUSAL Plc since September 30, 2013. Ms. Mashkovskaya has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Finance at “Company Bazovy Element” LLC since July 2012 and at Basic Element Limited (a company of which Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an Executive Director, is the ultimate beneficial owner) since July 2012. Ms. Mashkovskaya is responsible for the management and implementation of Basic Element Limited’s financial operations. Ms. Mashkovskaya is also a Board member of the following legal entities in which Mr. Oleg Deripaska has an interest: En+ Group Ltd, Rainco Holdings Ltd, OOO “Voenno-promyshlennaya kompaniya”, OOO “Glavstroy- SPb”, OOO “Glavmosstroy Corporation” and OAO “1 MPZ im.V.A. Kazakova”. From 1997 to 2009, she held various positions at Basic Element Limited, from Accountant to Director of Finance for the company’s energy assets. Before joining Basic Element Limited, Ms. Mashkovskaya spent three years as the Chief Financial Officer of ESN Group. Ms. Mashkovskaya graduated from the Finance Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation with a degree in International Economic Relations. She also received an Executive MBA from Kingston University, England, and a degree in National Economy and Public Administration from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

Gulzhan Moldazhanova Dr. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of United Company RUSAL Plc., since June 15, 2012. Ms. Moldazhanova has been the Chief Executive Officer of “Company Bazovy Element” LLC since July 2012. She is a member of the Board of Basic Element Limited, a company which is ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Oleg Deripaska. She has also been a member of the Board of En+ since June 2012. Between 2009 and 2011, Ms. Moldazhanova was the Chief Executive Officer of ESN Corporation. Between 2004 and 2009, Ms. Moldazhanova was Managing Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of “Company Bazovy Element” LLC. Prior to that, Ms. Moldazhanova worked as the Deputy General Director of Strategy at Rusal Management Company between 2002 and 2004 and Deputy General Director of Sales and Marketing at Open Joint-Stock Company «Russian Aluminium Management» from 2000 and until 2002. Between 1995 and 1999, Ms. Moldazhanova held various positions in Siberian Aluminium including Accountant, Financial Manager and Commercial Director. Ms. Moldazhanova graduated from the Kazakh State University with an honours degree in Physics in 1989, received a doctorate in 1994 from Moscow State University and subsequently graduated from the Russian State Finance Academy. She also holds an EMBA from the Academy of National Economy and the University of Antwerp, Belgium.

Ekaterina Nikitina Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina is Non-Executive Director of United Company RUSAL Plc since June 14, 2013. Ms. Nikitina has been the Human Resources Director of En+ Management LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of En+, since March 2013. Prior to joining En+ Management LLC, Ekaterina Nikitina served as the Human Resources Director of the Company since April 2011. From 2009 to 2011, she was the Human Resources Director of “Company Bazovy Element” LLC, being a diversified investment company, which is controlled by Mr. Oleg Deripaska (an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company) as to more than 50% of the issued share capital. From 2006 to 2008, she was the Deputy Human Resources Director of “Company Bazovy Element” LLC. Ms. Nikitina has also been a Director of EuroSibEnergo Plc. and SMR (both being subsidiaries of En+) from 15 March 2013 and 19 March 2013 respectively. Ms. Nikitina graduated from the Frunze Simferopol State University (Romano-Germanic Philology) in 1996 and also took a course at the Management Consulting School at the Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation in 1999.

Maxim Sokov Mr. Maxim Sokov has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of United Company Rusal Plc., with effect from 20 August 2014Previously, Mr. Sokov was appointed to the Board as an Executive Director with effect from 16 March 2012. From 1 May 2014, Mr. Sokov ceased to be an employee of the Company and any of its subsidiaries but remained an Executive Director of the Company. Prior to 1 May 2014, Mr. Sokov was employed by RUSAL Global as an advisor on the management of strategic investments from 1 July 2013. Mr. Sokov was the Director of Corporate Strategy of the Company from 2010 till 2012, during which period he focused on new opportunities for the Company to develop and diversify its businesses, and strengthen the Company’s competitive advantages to increase its market value. He ceased to be the Director of Strategic Investments of the Company and the General Director of Limited Liability Company “United Company RUSAL Investment Management” with effect from 1 July 2013. He became the First Deputy CEO of En+ Group Limited on 5 July 2013 and was appointed as the CEO of En+ Group Limited on 28 April 2014. Mr. Sokov is also a member of the Board of Directors of each of OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, EuroSibEnergo Plc (a subsidiary of En+ Group Limited) and En+ Group Limited. From 2009 to 2011, Mr. Sokov also served on the Board of Directors of OJSC OGK-3. Mr. Sokov joined the Group in 2007 and prior to 2010 he held various leading managerial positions in strategy and corporate development at the Moscow Branch of RUSAL Global and the legal department of LLC RUSAL-Management Company, where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Sokov worked in the Moscow office of Herbert Smith CIS Legal Services. He graduated with honours from the Russian State Tax Academy under the Russian Ministry of Taxes, in 2000, majoring in law. Mr. Sokov also graduated from New York University School of Law with a master’s degree in 2002.

Daniel Wolfe Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe is Non-Executive Director of United Company RUSAL Plc., with effect from 20 June 2014. Mr. Wolfe has since 2010 served on the Management Board and the Board of Directors of JSC “Quadra — Power Generation”, Onexim Group Limited’s public utility company. In June 2014, Mr. Wolfe became an Executive Director of Onexim Group Limited. Mr. Wolfe began his professional career in Russia in 1992. Initially working at Clifford Chance, Mr. Wolfe began working in finance in 1994, including four years as COO of Troika Dialog Investment Bank, where he was also a member of the Board of Directors. He also led the team which created Troika’s private banking unit and was Acting President of Troika Dialog Asset Management. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Wolfe was Senior Managing Director at Alfa Capital Partners, a private equity fund manager which raised over USD600 million for investment in Russia and the former Soviet Union. Mr. Wolfe graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in 1987 with a double major in Government and Russian Language and Literature. In 1991, he received a Juris Doctor from the Columbia University. He has been a member of the New York Bar since 1992.

Mark Garber Dr. Mark Garber, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Company RUSAL Plc since June 14, 2013. Mr. Garber has been the Senior Partner and the Chairman of the Board of Garber Hannam & Partners Group and the Board member of GHP Asset Management Limited Liability Company since 2009. GHP Group is a financial group focusing on wealth management, real estate investment, direct investments, merger and acquisitions and financial advisory. From 2000 to 2012, Mr. Garber was the Senior Partner and a Board Member of Fleming Family & Partners. From 1998 to 2000, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fleming UCB. He was the co-founder of UCB Financial Group and of Sintez Cooperative and was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of UCB Financial Group from 1995 to 1998 and the Partner of Sintez Cooperative from 1987 to 1995. Mr. Garber graduated from the 2nd Moscow State Medical Institute named after N.I.Pirogov in 1981 and obtained a PhD in Medical Sciences in Moscow Research Institute of Psychiatry in 1985.

Philip Lader Amb. Philip Lader is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Company Rusal Plc since 26 March 2007. Since 2001, he has held the position of Non-executive Chairman chairman of WPP plc, the worldwide advertising and communications services company, and senior adviser to Morgan Stanley. A lawyer, he also serves on the boards of Marathon Oil Corporation, AES Corporation, the Smithsonian Museum of American History and The Atlantic Council. Formerly, in addition to senior executive positions at several U.S. companies, he was U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom and served in senior positions in the U.S. government, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff. Mr. Lader holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Duke University (1966) and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Michigan (1967). He completed graduate studies in Law at Oxford University in 1968 and obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1972. Mr. Lader was independent from and not related to any other Directors, members of senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the end of the financial year.

Oi-sie Elsie Leung Ms. Oi-sie (Elsie) Leung is a Non-Executive Independent Director of United Company RUSAL Plc since November 30, 2009. From 1997 to 2005 Ms. Leung was the Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as well as a member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong. Ms. Leung was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1968. She was a Partner of P. H Sin & Co., a Hong Kong law firm, which merged with the law firm Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries in 1993. Ms. Leung was a Senior Partner of Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries from 1993 to 1997. In 2006, she resumed practice at Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries. Ms. Leung has served on several government boards and committees, including the Independent Police Complaints Council, Equal Opportunities Commission, Social Welfare Advisory Committee and Inland Revenue Board of Review. Ms. Leung was appointed as a Delegate of the People’s Congress of Guangdong Province in 1989. In 1993, she was appointed as a Delegate of the 8th National People’s Congress as well as a Hong Kong Affairs Adviser. Since 2006 she has been the deputy director of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China. Ms. Leung was born in 1939. Ms. Leung is a qualified Solicitor in England and Wales and obtained a Master of Law degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1988. Ms. Leung was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with effect from 22 April 2010. Ms. Leung became an Independent Non-executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with effect from 7 May 2013.

Marco Musetti Mr. Marco Musetti serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been a Senior Officer at Renova Management AG, an investment management company based in Zurich, Switzerland since 2007. He currently serves as Managing Director Investments of Renova Management AG. Mr. Musetti has also been serving as a member of the board of directors of Sulzer AG since 2011 and on the board of directors of Schmolz + Bickenbach AG since 2013. Mr. Musetti was a member of the board of directors of CIFC Corp. from January 2014 to November 2016. Mr. Musetti was COO and deputy CEO of Aluminium Silicon marketing (Sual Group) from 2000 to 2007, Head of Metals and Structured Finance Desk for Banque Cantonale Vaudoise from 1998 to 2000, and Deputy Head of Metals Desk for Banque Bruxelles Lambert from 1992 to 1998. Mr. Musetti holds a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom, and a Major degree in Economics from University of Lausanne, Switzerland.

Dmitry Vasiliev Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Vasiliev was appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 26 June 2015. He is currently the managing director of the Institute of Corporate Law and Corporate Governance (Moscow, Russia) and serves on the board of directors or supervisory board of JSC Bank “Financial Corporation Otkrytie” (independent non-executive director), JSC “RKS — management” (“Russian Communal Systems”) (independent non-executive director), LLC “RKS — holding” (“Russian Communal Systems”) (independent non-executive director), The U.S. Russia Foundation for Economic Advancement and the Rule of Law (USA) and the Non-Commercial Partnership “National Pension Association”. He previously served as a member of the board of directors of more than 20 Russian and foreign companies and funds, including JSC “Avtokran” (2010 — 2013), JSC “Mosenergo” (2003 — 2006), JSC “Gazprom” (1994 — 1995) and Investment Fund “SICAF-SIF BPT ARISTA S.A. From January 2007 to April 2009, Mr. Vasiliev was the Managing Director of JP Morgan PLC (London, UK) (investment banking for Russia/CIS countries). From 2002 to 2007, he was the First Deputy of General Director (CEO) on Strategy and Corporate Governance of JSC “Mosenergo” (Moscow, Russia). Mr. Vasiliev graduated from the Leningrad Institute for Finance and Economics (Leningrad, USSR) in 1984. He has also completed the International Institute for Securities Market Development: the program of comprehensive professional panels and workshops regarding the development and regulation of securities market (Washington, DC, USA) in 1994. In 2007, he obtained the status of “FSA approved person for Investment Advisory” by passing the exam of the Securities & Investment Institute (London, UK). Mr. Vasiliev has two state awards of the Russian Federation: the Medal “For the Service to the Motherland”, level II (1995) and the Medal “To 850 years of Moscow” (1997).