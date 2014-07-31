Name Description

Kin Ngok Lam Dr. Lam Kin Ngok is Executive Chairman of the Board of Lai Sun Development Company Limited. He has been an Executive Director since June 1977 and is presently a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is also the deputy chairman and executive director of LSG, an executive director of eSun and Crocodile Garments Limited (“CGL”), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange as well as the chairman and an executive director of MAGH. Dr. Lam was the chairman and an executive director of Lai Fung from 25 November 1993 to 31 October 2012. Dr. Lam has extensive experience in the property development and investment business, hospitality and media and entertainment business. He was conferred an Honorary Doctorate by The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in June 2011. Currently, Dr. Lam is the chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and an ex officio member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. He is also a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the vice chairman of the Committee for Liaison with Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Overseas Chinese. In addition, Dr. Lam is also chairman of Hong Kong Chamber of Films Limited and The Entertainment Industry Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, honorary chairman of Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association Limited, a director of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a trustee of The Better Hong Kong Foundation, a member of Friends of Hong Kong Association Limited, a director of Hong Kong-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce Limited and a member of Aviation Development Advisory Committee.

Shu Yan Lau Mr. Lau Shu Yan (Julius) is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited. He joined the Company as an Executive Director in July 1991 and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is also an executive director of Lai Fung. Prior to joining the Lai Sun Group, he was a director of Jones Lang Wootton Limited and subsequently Jardine Fleming Broking Limited. Mr. Lau is a director and a member of the Executive Committee of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lau does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this annual report, except for his personal interest in 109,097,799 shares and underlying shares in the Company and 61,205,396 shares and underlying shares in Lai Fung, Mr. Lau does not hold any interest or short position in the shares, underlying shares and/or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong (“SFO”).

Fook Aun Chew Mr. Chew Fook Aun is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Lai Sun Development Company Limited. He was appointed the deputy chairman and an Executive Director on 5 June 2012 and is presently a member of the Executive Committee and Remuneration Committee. He was also appointed a deputy chairman and an executive director of LSG, an executive director of eSun and the chairman and an executive director of Lai Fung. Mr. Chew has over 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing and finance in the United Kingdom (“UK”) and Hong Kong. He graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science of the University of London in the UK with a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree. Mr. Chew is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was also a council member of the HKICPA and its vice president in 2010. Mr. Chew is currently a member of the corruption prevention advisory committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the standing committee on company law reform of the Companies Registry, and a council member of the Financial Reporting Council, all being organisations established in Hong Kong. He also served as a member of the advisory committee of the Securities and Futures Commission from June 2007 to May 2013. Prior to joining the Lai Sun Group, Mr. Chew was an executive director and the group chief financial officer of Esprit Holdings Limited (“Esprit”) from 1 February 2009 to 1 May 2012, an executive director and the chief financial officer of The Link Management Limited acting as manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust (“Link REIT”) from February 2007 to January 2009.

Hau Yin Lam Mr. Lam Hau Yin (Lester) is Executive Director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited. He was appointed an Executive Director and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company with effect from 1 November 2012. He is also an executive director of LSG and eSun as well as an executive director and the chief executive officer of Lai Fung. Further, Mr. Lam is an alternate director to Madam U Po Chu in her capacity as an executive director of LSG. Mr. Lam holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Northeastern University, Boston, the United States of America. He joined the Company as a vice president in January 2004 and has acquired working experience since 1999 in various companies engaged in securities investment, hotel operations, environmental products, entertainment and property development and investment. He is a son of Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company), a nephew of Dr. Lam Kin Ming (a Non-executive Director of the Company) and a grandson of Madam U Po Chu (another Non-executive Director of the Company).

Kwok Wor Chow Mr. Chow Kwok Wor is Company Secretary of Lai Sun Development Company Limited effective March 14, 2013. Mr. Chow is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kin Lam Dr. Lam Kin Ming (Lawrence) is Non-Executive Director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since June 1959 and presently a member of the Audit Committee. He is also the chairman and an executive director of LSG, the deputy chairman and an executive director of Lai Fung and the chairman, the chief executive officer and an executive director of CGL. The issued shares of LSG, Lai Fung and CGL are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. LSG is the ultimate holding company of the Company. Dr. Lam has been involved in the management of garment business since 1958. He received an honorary doctoral degree from the International American University in the United States of America in 2009. He is the elder brother of Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company) and an uncle of Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester (an Executive Director of the Company).

Po Chu U Madam U Po Chu is Non-Executive Director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited since December 1993. She is also a non-executive director of LSG and eSun and an executive director of Lai Fung. LSG is the controlling shareholder of the Company while the Company is the controlling shareholder of eSun which in turn is the controlling shareholder of Lai Fung and the ultimate holding company of MAGH. The issued shares of LSG, Lai Fung and eSun are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and MAGH’s issued shares are listed and traded on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Madam U has over 55 years’ experience in the garment manufacturing business and had been involved in the printing business since the mid-1960’s. She started to expand the business to fabric bleaching and dyeing in the early 1970’s and became involved in property development and investment in the late 1980’s.

Shu Kwan Ip Mr. Ip Shu Kwan (Stephen) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited since December 29, 2009. Mr. Ip graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Social Sciences in 1973. He joined the Hong Kong Government in November 1973 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Bureau in April 1997. He worked in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government as a Principal Official from July 1997 to June 2007. Senior positions held by Mr. Ip in the past included Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner for Labour, Secretary for Economic Services and Secretary for Financial Services. Mr. Ip took up the position of Secretary for Economic Development and Labour on 1 July 2002. His portfolio in respect of economic development covered air and sea transport, logistics development, tourism, energy, postal services, meteorological services, competition and consumer protection. He was also responsible for labour policies including matters relating to employment services, labour relations and employees’ rights. Mr. Ip retired from the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) in July 2007. Mr. Ip received the Gold Bauhinia Star award from the Government of the HKSAR in 2001 and is an unofficial Justice of the Peace. Mr. Ip is currently an independent non-executive director of four other publicly-listed companies, namely Synergis Holdings Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited and Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited. The issued shares of all the aforesaid companies are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He was formerly an independent non-executive director of Goldpoly New Energy Holdings Limited, Milan Station Holdings Limited, PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, Viva China Holdings Limited and Yangtze China Investment Limited.

Bing Kwan Lam Mr. Lam Bing Kwan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited since July 2002. Mr. Lam is a member of both the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Lam graduated from the University of Oregon in the United States of America with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1974. He has substantial experience in the property development and investment in China, having been actively involved in this industry since the mid-1980’s. Mr. Lam has served on the boards of directors of a number of listed companies in Hong Kong for over 10 years and is currently a non-executive director of Sino-i Technology Limited and Nan Hai Corporation Limited and an independent non-executive director of LSG, Lai Fung and eForce Holdings Limited. The issued shares of all the aforesaid companies are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. LSG is the ultimate holding company of the Company.